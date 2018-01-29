Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 12 Months To The Election, Yet No Credible Candidate To Face Buhari? (6525 Views)

We are already on the first lap of electioneering process, the opposition or Obasanjo's 3rd force are yet to name a candidate that can defeat an incumbent President...



Is 2019 going to be a Landslide for the APC and President Mohammadu Buhari?



Please no insult, if you have a candidate that can defeat Buhari, please can we hear from you here...

in felas voice zombie oh zombie

There is Kwankwaso, Dankwabo, Atiku and Sule Lamido.



Each are worthy opponents in their right. As for credibility, that is too vague to comment on as in that regards, President Buhari might also not qualify



I doubt Tambuwal will contest sha

Learner. She is asking for people that have a reasonable chance of winning not people that may emerge losing candidates.

Bad idea, treasonable too.

Belike say you high on brukutu this morning.

Belike say you high on brukutu this morning.

Which military again?

Be rest assured that Buhari is going back to Daura.

Kwankwaso, has not declared his intention to run against Buhari, under APC...and yet to defect to PDP or the 3rd Force...Besides he stands no chance against Buhari in the North, West and East...



Dankwabo will struggle to win A local government in Gombe, let alone facing Buhari in the North...



Atiku, Buhari will defeat this one before 10am on the election day...Nobody wants to elect a President who cannot go to America..



Kwankwaso, has not declared his intention to run against Buhari, under APC...and yet to defect to PDP or the 3rd Force...Besides he stands no chance against Buhari in the North, West and East...

Dankwabo will struggle to win A local government in Gombe, let alone facing Buhari in the North...

Atiku, Buhari will defeat this one before 10am on the election day...Nobody wants to elect a President who cannot go to America..

Sule Lamido....Under going trial for corrupt practices, is just a political comedian..who even failed to deliver his Candidate in the last election...

Bad idea, treasonable too.

If not the military, who is that civilian that wants to rule that hasn't already done it before and failed? Either as president or governor or senator?

Is Buhari himself credible to run for election ..HELL NO!!!! 30 Likes 4 Shares

Is Buhari himself credible to run for election ..HELL NO!!!!

So you are banking on Buhari, not contesting?

Still no credible candidate 6 Likes

Buharis chances are very slim, except he riggs the election, he no longer posses the cult like followership like before 2015, his credibility and integrity has been flawed as he has shown the world he has none at all, due to his bad leadership skill, nepotism etc. Every other candidate up there is better alternative than Buhari. Buhari strong base now is only the north east. His chances in North Central is slim not to mention the South South and South East including Southwest. Buhari only chance of returning to power is only through rigging. 29 Likes 3 Shares

Learner. She is asking for people that have a reasonable chance of winning not people that may emerge losing candidates. You mist have missed my previous posts about this topic.



You mist have missed my previous posts about this topic.

I think President Buhari will win the 2019 elections so any opposition candidate is a waste of money and time but still, a strong show by the opponent will show that there is work that needs doing.

If not the military, who is that civilian that wants to rule that hasn't already done it before and failed? Either as president or governor or senator?



Even military knows that military cannot do it. If you feel you know better, get into the political process to create the change you think you want.

Buharis chances are very slim, except he riggs the election, he no longer posses the cult like followership like before 2015, his credibility and integrity has been flawed as he has shown the world he has none at all, due to his bad leadership skill, nepotism etc. Every other candidate up there is better alternative than Buhari. Buhari strong base now is only the north east. His chances in North Central is slim not to mention the South South and South East including Southwest. Buhari only chance of returning to power is only through rigging.



Keyboard analysis... Wake up to reality..

So you are banking on Buhari, not contesting?

Why should he contest when he is clearly unqualified , till date he has no met the minimum educational requirement to even contest as councillor in Nigeria .

Kwankwaso, has not declared his intention to run against Buhari, under APC...and yet to defect to PDP or the 3rd Force...Besides he stands no chance against Buhari in the North, West and East...



Dankwabo will struggle to win A local government in Gombe, let alone facing Buhari in the North...



Atiku, Buhari will defeat this one before 10am on the election day...Nobody wants to elect a President who cannot go to America..



Sule Lamido....Under going trial for corrupt practices, is just a political comedian..who even failed to deliver his Candidate in the last election...

Thank you, these anti-Buhari elements do not understand political arithmetic.

Why should he contest when he is clearly unqualified , till date he has no met the minimum educational requirement to even contest as councillor in Nigeria .

You almost got a heart attack yesterday when President Buhari stole the show at the African Union yesterday didn't you?





If Nigeria has no credible candidate to face Buhari, I suggest we make him a life president The thing is that nobody will defeat Buhari because the election is not gonna be free not to talk of fair..

You almost got a heart attack yesterday when President Buhari stole the show at the African Union yesterday didn't you?

I was just disappointed with the AU that in 2018 the still can't bring themselves to be a credible body ..Just Imagine making Buhari who is the primary catalyst for corruption in Africa a face of anti corruption.. Buhari is a demon of corruption

Buhari till 2023 7 Likes

you are right,

And buhari will serve as sole administrator for just 4yrs.

you are right,

And buhari will serve as sole administrator for just 4yrs.

By then you will see wonders

@Ngenekwenu this is very difficult time for you and other Buhari E-rats,its very hard to sale a candidate that is not saleable. A man who has failed woefully in every aspect of governance. It wiil only justify the 'shithole country'statement by Trump,if Nigerians ever votes back the monumental failure and irresponsible leader.

I wonder how some of you Buhari supporters sleep at night,knowing that you are part of this evil imposed on Nigerians....indeed,many men have sold their conscience for a pot of porridge. 9 Likes 2 Shares

The thing is that nobody will defeat Buhari because the election is not gonna be free not to talk of fair..



If Nigeria has no credible candidate to face Buhari, I suggest we make him a life president

Stop this nonsense. Give us a candidate and how and where he will get votes from? You are not the determinant of the results, INEC does the counting.

@Ngenekwenu this is very difficult time for you and other Buhari E-rats,its very hard to sale a candidate that is not saleable. A man who has failed woefully in every aspect of governance. It wiil only justify the 'shithole country'statement by Trump,if Nigerians ever votes back the monumental failure and irresponsible leader.

I wonder how some of you Buhari supporters sleep at night,knowing that you are part of this evil imposed on Nigerians....indeed,many men have sold their conscience for a pot of porridge.

How did you pass WAEC? She gave you a simple challenge, see the jejune comments you are posting.

Why should he contest when he is clearly unqualified , till date he has no met the minimum educational requirement to even contest as councillor in Nigeria .

So all these your rantings on Nairaland, is all about blackmailing Buhari not to contest? You have no candidate, you think can defeat him in an election?

We all like hoping instead of acting.



When I am ready, I will act to bring about the sane and working society I deserve.



However, with my 1 vote, I choose to send the president of Daura back to his country. 6 Likes

So all these your rantings on Nairaland, is all about blackmailing Buhari not to contest? You have no candidate, you think can defeat him in an election?

I doubt he will contest , he is not that crazy I doubt he will contest , he is not that crazy