Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:23pm
Nigerian professional photographer, Jide Kola, is engaged after sweeping his lady off her feet with a romantic proposal in Dubai. His lady who suspected she was about to be proposed to was left "disappointed" after searching for the ring all to no avail.
Read how the surprise proposal was narrated online.
Jide had been owing me a vacation to Dubai for so long, in fact I had a Dubai flight ticket that had been rescheduled more than thrice, because there's always one wedding or the other making him busy. I can't complain too much, I'm dating a workaholic..
I've always wanted an intimate proposal, but with the most important people to me involved - my brother and my best friends. I believe I might have mentioned this in passing and he was attentive enough to catch it (don't wanna give him the credit of being so accurate with his plan
We packed for the trip, Dubai here we come... Finally! I searched his whole house for a ring, the whole travel boxes... No ring; so this guy won't propose to me in this our Dubai Waka.
When we got to Dubai, he took me shopping to buy a dress and said we were going to a house party with his long time friend that lives in Dubai, i tried on a few dresses and we arrived at one. I should have guessed.
We left for the party later that evening, his long time friend took us there, and on opening the door to the "house party"; boom! It was our pictures, and balloons and rose petals, with gentle music playing in the background.
He led me to the balcony and I saw four of our closest friends holding balloons. Nobody told me y'all were in Dubai
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Legalpunch(m): 9:25pm
Lovely... Both are beautiful... Wish you well
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 9:27pm
How and when and why did we get to this?
When did a marriage proposal, originally meant for 2 folks in love, start to become a public affair?
The whole world's gone mad.
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by mikejj(m): 9:32pm
which kind description be this one?a nigerian photographer
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Uyiii: 9:36pm
Please what movie is this, I'd love to see it.
this one should be titled 'a trip to dubai'.
P.s: forget being broke or not, I just feel all of these incessant proposal sturvs are overrated.
anyways everyone with hin own cup of coffee sha.
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Ever8054: 9:58pm
ha ....them don carry this their mumu reach Dubai?...
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Justpassingby2(m): 10:45pm
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by deedondavi(m): 10:46pm
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by hobermener: 10:46pm
Sharp guy, he probably got word from one of her friends that his gal is shopping for a ring. To avoid srories that touch my guy run do the needful
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Abbeyme: 10:47pm
Buh why the Kola 'mai hoto' dey wear torn jean pants. That's not along the theme jare
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by tuna4servi(m): 10:47pm
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by RealDannie(m): 10:47pm
This is lovely I must say...They luk gud togeda
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 10:48pm
Jide had been owing me a vacation to Dubai for so long
Why do women always see relationship as an employment opportunity
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 10:48pm
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by uriellister: 10:48pm
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by REDshouse(m): 10:51pm
Jide kolawole I sight u
..nice one there bro...
Luv u both..
Adeniyis
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 10:56pm
This is what I call showmerandum
|Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:57pm
