₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,952,435 members, 4,054,389 topics. Date: Monday, 29 January 2018 at 10:59 PM

Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) (2524 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:23pm
Nigerian professional photographer, Jide Kola, is engaged after sweeping his lady off her feet with a romantic proposal in Dubai. His lady who suspected she was about to be proposed to was left "disappointed" after searching for the ring all to no avail.

Read how the surprise proposal was narrated online.

Jide had been owing me a vacation to Dubai for so long, in fact I had a Dubai flight ticket that had been rescheduled more than thrice, because there's always one wedding or the other making him busy. I can't complain too much, I'm dating a workaholic..

I've always wanted an intimate proposal, but with the most important people to me involved - my brother and my best friends. I believe I might have mentioned this in passing and he was attentive enough to catch it (don't wanna give him the credit of being so accurate with his plan

We packed for the trip, Dubai here we come... Finally! I searched his whole house for a ring, the whole travel boxes... No ring; so this guy won't propose to me in this our Dubai Waka.

When we got to Dubai, he took me shopping to buy a dress and said we were going to a house party with his long time friend that lives in Dubai, i tried on a few dresses and we arrived at one. I should have guessed.

We left for the party later that evening, his long time friend took us there, and on opening the door to the "house party"; boom! It was our pictures, and balloons and rose petals, with gentle music playing in the background.

He led me to the balcony and I saw four of our closest friends holding balloons. Nobody told me y'all were in Dubai

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/nigerian-photographerjide-kola-porposes-to-his-lady-in-dubai.html

Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Legalpunch(m): 9:25pm
Lovely... Both are beautiful... Wish you well
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 9:27pm
How and when and why did we get to this?

When did a marriage proposal, originally meant for 2 folks in love, start to become a public affair?

The whole world's gone mad.

6 Likes

Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by mikejj(m): 9:32pm
grin which kind description be this one?a nigerian photographer
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Uyiii: 9:36pm
Please what movie is this, I'd love to see it.
this one should be titled 'a trip to dubai'.

P.s: forget being broke or not, I just feel all of these incessant proposal sturvs are overrated.
anyways everyone with hin own cup of coffee sha.
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Ever8054: 9:58pm
ha ....them don carry this their mumu reach Dubai?...

1 Like

Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Justpassingby2(m): 10:45pm
Ok
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by deedondavi(m): 10:46pm
nice
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by hobermener: 10:46pm
Sharp guy, he probably got word from one of her friends that his gal is shopping for a ring. To avoid srories that touch my guy run do the needful grin
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Abbeyme: 10:47pm
Buh why the Kola 'mai hoto' dey wear torn jean pants. That's not along the theme jare
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by tuna4servi(m): 10:47pm
Who e help
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by RealDannie(m): 10:47pm
This is lovely I must say...They luk gud togeda cool
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 10:48pm
Jide had been owing me a vacation to Dubai for so long

Why do women always see relationship as an employment opportunity
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 10:48pm
cheesy
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by uriellister: 10:48pm
Kk
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by REDshouse(m): 10:51pm
Jide kolawole I sight u
..nice one there bro...
Luv u both..
Adeniyis
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 10:56pm
This is what I call showmerandum
Re: Jide Kola, Photographer Proposes To His Girlfriend In Dubai (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:57pm
E no mean

(0) (Reply)

Single Parent Dating / Single Ladies And Guys.. Check This / Shout Out!!! I Am Tired Of Been Single

Viewing this topic: 2fine2fast(m), tiger28, Akinolore(m), veil, brimoknight(m), onajo2000(m), Chichilas, GodMade19(m), Dejmax(m), loifez(f), phatephul(m), DAMILAREY85, gracephysics(m), wongpre(m), blesskewe(f), horciglowri(f), swiperthefox(m), Nesko, Kswiss001(m), dannypaul(m), taiwozy(m), Innobee99(m), LegendsCoded(m), 4kings, henrycharly70(m), apexJ(m), joeferrari(m), MrToy, Samuelakindeji, Onyeadibe(m), prettimoi(f), oluvick(m), Fasholu, khaffeey(f), Benuromi, hary4luv(m), donfaityy, sameereinstein, Tripletmom, darocha1(m), eghosajohnny, Tunndeh(m), martinsfm(m), phameous(f), FUCKU, jeeqaa7(m), Xavier9ja(m), Brightniceguy(m), Bobbysmicky, Taywon, Agebrown(m), Dwise11(m), Uyiii, dicksonadams(m), Bbsharon(f), down4bj, favourmic(m), Babagy823, Kennybix(m), Danaire(m), charliboy654(m), schrondinger, maziude, danny086(m), Raiyell, sylvanus190, milloguy, Harwehroh1(f), Temidayo9(m), Mastermindx, afonuru2(m), adetony244(m), ehinmowo, yinkuscious(m), jonyjay(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), Larrybabs55555(m), Shineon1, Talk2bryant(m), iambijo(m), organicfoods(m), Ezionye(f) and 148 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.