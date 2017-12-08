Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) (13549 Views)

He popped the question, and of course she said yes!



A Nigerian man, Tayo Adesokan proposed to his girlfriend, Tolu Sanya 30,000 ft above sea level, on a Medview Flight to Dubai. He popped the question, and of course she said yes!

Wooow lovely but if the girl say no what will happen 8 Likes

Cool





iyen naa daa.... 2 Likes

Beautiful 1 Like 1 Share

Faith, I know you are seeing this, dont force me into proposing to you. We aren't ready yet. 9 Likes

Nice 1 Like

Good one..









What if she said NO and its a completely booked flight.... You people be stealing my ideas when I want to propose

The lady is naturally beautiful 1 Like

LessNoise:

she for no try am



Can we ever say NO to our dream man. It's Never a No

Mimienudles:

get some glasses else i teach u lesson u won't learn in classes

rawpadgin:

Lol. That's good way of admiring her But hey!, she's taken

Nigerians & publicity stunt sha!





Any lady wen expect me to propose in front of crowd dive rock 1 Like

When did medview airline start flying to Dubai or you mean Abuja. Congratulations to them 4 Likes 1 Share



How long do i have to wait

Fine boy

bjt:

When did medview airline start flying to Dubai or you mean Abuja. Congratulations to them

I tire oo

Another one

Dem no born her well to say no. Na leg she go waka come back Naija.







Pre-arranged 'surprise' engagement.



Pastors fake miracles,

Couples fake surprise engagements.



Pre-arranged 'surprise' engagement. Pastors fake miracles, Couples fake surprise engagements. At the end nonsense.

Guy man even pay flight for cameraman...wawwuuu 1 Like

brownsugar23:

Plane crash!





So why the drama....



So why the drama....





The marriage better last 1 Like

abeg make we hear word jor, me wey propose for spaceship who i tell

brownsugar23:

Wooow lovely but if the girl say no what will happen

The pilot will slam on the brakes

bjt:

My brother, I was also shocked too when I saw that the Medview airline was actually traveling to Dubai.. This their lie sha





Wetin do Arik?

All these Local guys looking for public stunt here and there..... Smh