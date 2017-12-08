₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,877 members, 3,958,806 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) (13549 Views)
Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Through A Billboard In Lagos (More Photos) / Man Proposes To Girlfriend Who Is A Single Mother & Also To Her Daughter / Man Proposes To Girlfriend At Her Birthday Party Sponsored By Her Sugar Daddy (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by Amagite: 6:10pm
A Nigerian man, Tayo Adesokan proposed to his girlfriend, Tolu Sanya 30,000 ft above sea level, on a Medview Flight to Dubai.
He popped the question, and of course she said yes!
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-man-proposes-girlfriend-board-plane-dubai-photos/
Cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by brownsugar23: 6:12pm
Wooow lovely but if the girl say no what will happen
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:15pm
Cool
Check my signature for affordable and durable window blind,wallpaper, 3D wallpanel
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by habsydiamond(m): 6:18pm
iyen naa daa....
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by dollyjoy(f): 6:18pm
Beautiful
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by darkenkach(m): 6:20pm
Faith, I know you are seeing this, dont force me into proposing to you. We aren't ready yet.
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by Enechiakuma: 6:20pm
Nice
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by joystickextendr: 6:21pm
Good one..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy products..
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by LessNoise(m): 6:53pm
What if she said NO and its a completely booked flight.... You people be stealing my ideas when I want to propose
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by Mimienudles(f): 7:56pm
The lady is naturally beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by Mimienudles(f): 7:58pm
LessNoise:she for no try am
Can we ever say NO to our dream man. It's Never a No
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 8:00pm
Mimienudles:get some glasses else i teach u lesson u won't learn in classes
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by Mimienudles(f): 8:01pm
rawpadgin:Lol. That's good way of admiring her But hey!, she's taken
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 8:03pm
Nigerians & publicity stunt sha!
Any lady wen expect me to propose in front of crowd dive rock
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by bjt(m): 8:08pm
When did medview airline start flying to Dubai or you mean Abuja. Congratulations to them
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:12pm
Oluwasaeon comman see your mate oo
How long do i have to wait
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by Clyod: 8:35pm
Fine boy
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by Pidginwhisper: 8:35pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:35pm
bjt:
I tire oo
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by bentlywills(m): 8:35pm
Another one
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by ThankYouGod: 8:36pm
Dem no born her well to say no. Na leg she go waka come back Naija.
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:36pm
Pre-arranged 'surprise' engagement.
Pastors fake miracles,
Couples fake surprise engagements.
At the end nonsense.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:37pm
Guy man even pay flight for cameraman...wawwuuu
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by OboOlora(f): 8:37pm
brownsugar23:Plane crash!
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by iswallker(m): 8:37pm
How long this guy been strafing ur pu$$i...
So why the drama....
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by donblade85555(m): 8:37pm
wonda why dae propose in public
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man in the making visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by drasob: 8:37pm
The marriage better last
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by solutiongiver: 8:38pm
abeg make we hear word jor, me wey propose for spaceship who i tell
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by wonlasewonimi: 8:38pm
brownsugar23:
The pilot will slam on the brakes
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by tosyne2much(m): 8:38pm
bjt:My brother, I was also shocked too when I saw that the Medview airline was actually traveling to Dubai.. This their lie sha
Wetin do Arik?
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by Segzyelnino(m): 8:38pm
All these Local guys looking for public stunt here and there..... Smh
|Re: Nigerian Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Board A Plane To Dubai (photos) by Segzyelnino(m): 8:38pm
All these Local guys looking for public stunt here and there..... Smh
Guys, What's Your Take On Ladies Wearing Crop Top? (pics) / Help!my Girlfriend Is A LovePeddler And She's Not Ashamed Telling Me *chat Included* / 7 Online Dating Mistakes You Need To Avoid
Viewing this topic: fittty(m), ayoblinks, imitateMe(m), ritzyvic1(m), ECT1288(m), Tajzy, cherriex(f), Andalus(m), medtoks, emailaddy, harlext(m), oluyara(m), kheyboi(m), sekeyso, UdyOgwoUde(m), daps1, Fancylife(m), CutieAmicable, Thozi, Sengeman(m), hkidola00(m), eddy42k(m), peropoliet(m), Stycon(m), sassyqueen1(f), Studs, kechywillz(m), streetsalad, olaidey007, prettigurl16(f), JayXclusive03, AdaIfe16(f), sherrylo, zico10(m), GentlemanAyo(m), eliadekx(m), Glaxx(m), ryscart, GP29(m), alhabibi0029, MrEboss(m), gracefoundmme(m), dbabacertified(m), tdayof(m), CharlieMaria(m), toyota3(m), DJessy, Halogenonimisi(m), Hardeybohwarley(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17