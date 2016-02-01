₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by Islie: 6:57am
By By Abbas Jimoh
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by Firefire(m): 7:11am
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by obedugo(m): 7:20am
APC members are now indirectly rejecting Buhari and his present administration.. If this man could say all this, then who am i to love this Buhari administration?
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by OmoOshodi(m): 7:22am
Jostling to be picked by the 3rd force party
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by divinehand2003(m): 7:23am
Our parties are riddled with greed, nepotism, tribalism, ethnic and religious bigotry, as well as regionalism. It won't change today. Nigeria needs restructuring or rebirth. Let each various nations within the Nigerian state provide leadership for her own people.
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by Omeokachie: 7:23am
To be a member of one of such parties means you lack ideology.
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by Fmartin(m): 8:06am
small small, by april, the third force members will come to light.
DAURA is calling. . . . Said bab don't miss this call o
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by Grinch(m): 8:24am
I thought Buhari said that a millions will soon defect to APC
APC shot themselves on d foot,with a very big gun
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by IamPatriotic(m): 8:30am
Dogara is truly member of the third force....
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by Paperwhite(m): 9:05am
Meaning that this man have never believed in the Change Buhari cum APC have been offering Nigeria
Never trust Nigerian politicians.
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by bobodey3: 10:15am
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by madridguy(m): 10:16am
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by akeentech(m): 10:16am
He Can Join My Team
"Nigeria like China"
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by Kingluqman89(m): 10:16am
No be you go tell us that now.
Buhari na good example na...
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by Gkay1(m): 10:17am
Mr man just tell us that u belong to the 3rd party simple.
no need of given excuse.
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by AlienRobot: 10:17am
Bubu lack ideology
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by Johngla(m): 10:17am
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by martineverest(m): 10:17am
he is reasoning new political party
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by neoclassical: 10:19am
And he was represented by Minority Whip. Its ok gen gen ...
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by Elslim: 10:19am
shoots fired..... ghen ghen
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by samuel900(m): 10:19am
Some fools will never learn...they are here blaming Obasanjo's letter to their BUBU
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by bigerboy200: 10:19am
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by geosuzzy: 10:20am
Dogara has just spoken....
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by NaijaMutant(f): 10:21am
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by benqo01: 10:22am
ok i like this anoda way of shading uncle BUBU
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by SirBunky85(m): 10:22am
obedugo:u pple don't even get it.most of dese politicians are trying to save demselves and appeal to the people cuz,most of den rode to power on d popularity of pmb and dey know dat dia reelection via pmbs popularity is impossible in 2019.as I said before, pmb will win if he recontests,but most senators and house of reps members won't come bk again.most sagacious politicians like saraki dat controls kwara state will win even if he forms a new party,but most of dem in dat chambers don't have electoral value
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by nero61: 10:26am
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by taurusmena1(m): 10:28am
I can see he is trying to leave the party anytime soon. But the question is how has he tried in effecting change in his political party? Ediotic political prostitute looking for how to stay relevant and be re-elected come 2019.
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by lagdmark(m): 10:29am
Paperwhite:A new political party with OBJ and co has reached advanced stage,
APC has crashed too early.
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by GavelSlam: 10:30am
He should leave for the new platform and test his popularity at the polls.
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by WORLDPEACE(m): 10:34am
OmoOshodi:Jostling keh. A leader of the house of rep does not jostle. He is already a power broker. Such a person is wooed.
Trust me, what he is saying is meant to influence others to follow him.
Re: APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara by mansakhalifa(m): 10:36am
The Speaker has just made self-indicting statement,no doubt. Mea culpa,mea culpa,is what he just said. For the records,we practise 'anywhere belle face' politics in Nigeria.
