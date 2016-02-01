Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC, PDP, Others Lack Ideology — Dogara (2662 Views)

By Abbas Jimoh





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that Nigeria’s political parties, including the ruling APC, the main opposition PDP and others are weak, unstable, lacking functional party apparatus, and also suffering from low organizational capacity and internal democracy.



He said political parties that refused to embrace reforms to institute internal democracy risk extinction.



Dogara stated this while delivering a keynote address at a retreat on: ‘Dynamics of Managing Political Parties’ organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Abuja yesterday.



Represented by the House Minority Whip, Yakubu Umar Barde, he said in an attempt to either capture or hold on to power, some political parties sometimes embellished their manifestos with unrealistic promises which he said amounted to malpractice.



“It is a political malpractice for an elected government to govern without reference to the manifesto that was placed before the voters which essentially formed the basis of their election,” he said.



The speaker stated that for political parties to effectively play central role in democratic representation, they must be managed and operated in such a manner as to establish trust in the electorate.



He lamented that most political parties in Africa, and Nigeria in particular, were weak, lacking not only stable and functioning party apparatus, but also clear programmatic appeal.



“They also suffer from low organisational capacity and lack of internal democracy. Such weak political parties cannot support democracy, as parties are expected to serve many important functions, including citizen mobilisation, interest aggregation, public policy formulation, leadership recruitment and government organisation,” he said.



Dogara maintained that the apparent weaknesses of political parties in Nigeria underlined the need for reform and professionalisation, saying “by professionalisation, we mean an institutional process by which professionals become more central to the running of our parties.



“Currently, our parties in Nigeria could do with better professional organisation of their operations,” he said.





https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/apc-pdp-others-lack-ideology-dogara.html

Ok now!

APC members are now indirectly rejecting Buhari and his present administration.. If this man could say all this, then who am i to love this Buhari administration? 8 Likes

Jostling to be picked by the 3rd force party

Our parties are riddled with greed, nepotism, tribalism, ethnic and religious bigotry, as well as regionalism. It won't change today. Nigeria needs restructuring or rebirth. Let each various nations within the Nigerian state provide leadership for her own people. 2 Likes 1 Share

To be a member of one of such parties means you lack ideology. 2 Likes













DAURA is calling. . . . Said bab don't miss this call o small small, by april, the third force members will come to light.DAURA is calling. . . . Said bab don't miss this call o 1 Like



APC shot themselves on d foot,with a very big gun I thought Buhari said that a millions will soon defect to APCAPC shot themselves on d foot,with a very big gun 5 Likes

Dogara is truly member of the third force.... 1 Like



He Can Join My Team















"Nigeria like China"

No be you go tell us that now.



Buhari na good example na...

Mr man just tell us that u belong to the 3rd party simple.

no need of given excuse.

Bubu lack ideology

he is reasoning new political party

And he was represented by Minority Whip. Its ok gen gen ...

shoots fired..... ghen ghen

Some fools will never learn...they are here blaming Obasanjo's letter to their BUBU

Dogara has just spoken....

ok i like this anoda way of shading uncle BUBU

obedugo:

APC members are now indirectly rejecting Buhari and his present administration.. If this man could say all this, then who am i to love this Buhari administration? u pple don't even get it.most of dese politicians are trying to save demselves and appeal to the people cuz,most of den rode to power on d popularity of pmb and dey know dat dia reelection via pmbs popularity is impossible in 2019.as I said before, pmb will win if he recontests,but most senators and house of reps members won't come bk again.most sagacious politicians like saraki dat controls kwara state will win even if he forms a new party,but most of dem in dat chambers don't have electoral value u pple don't even get it.most of dese politicians are trying to save demselves and appeal to the people cuz,most of den rode to power on d popularity of pmb and dey know dat dia reelection via pmbs popularity is impossible in 2019.as I said before, pmb will win if he recontests,but most senators and house of reps members won't come bk again.most sagacious politicians like saraki dat controls kwara state will win even if he forms a new party,but most of dem in dat chambers don't have electoral value

I can see he is trying to leave the party anytime soon. But the question is how has he tried in effecting change in his political party? Ediotic political prostitute looking for how to stay relevant and be re-elected come 2019.

Paperwhite:

Meaning that this man have never believed in the Change Buhari cum APC have been offering Nigeria

A new political party with OBJ and co has reached advanced stage,

APC has crashed too early. A new political party with OBJ and co has reached advanced stage,APC has crashed too early.

He should leave for the new platform and test his popularity at the polls.

OmoOshodi:

Jostling to be picked by the 3rd force party Jostling keh. A leader of the house of rep does not jostle. He is already a power broker. Such a person is wooed.

Trust me, what he is saying is meant to influence others to follow him. Jostling keh. A leader of the house of rep does not jostle. He is already a power broker. Such a person is wooed.Trust me, what he is saying is meant to influence others to follow him.