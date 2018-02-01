₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by Priscy01(f): 3:43am
We love pre-wedding photos, reason, we’d always bring to your table every pre-wedding photos we come across.
Here’s a football inspired pre-wedding photos we stumbled upon.
In one of the photos, the Nigerian couple decided to take the concept of pre-wedding shoots to a new level as they tackled each other in the field.
If I’m to take a guess right now – I’d assume the man to be a Footballer…If not a professional, at least he has shown his love for the sport.
https://torimill.com/2018/02/check-football-inspired-pre-wedding-photoshoot-couple.html
5 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by CaptainJeffry: 3:48am
Looks more funny than romantic.
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by Colleverage: 3:57am
see as the gal dey force e face to fine
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by newyorks(m): 4:11am
and after okeke returned from army where is his boot.who did this to guys...?
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by dingbang(m): 4:13am
This is super weird
10 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by ClintonEmex: 5:09am
They look good. The lady is the goalkeeper and the guy striker, the concept of what happens in the other room.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by nwakibe: 5:31am
A good striker and a good keeper in the bed room. Oga try and score heart trick o or at least a brace. Abeg no score own goal o. But wait o, Why are they not smiling?
2 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by mikejj(m): 5:37am
hop they wil go for away matches together
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by pussyeater: 5:51am
I really hope you don't kick you penalty go throw-in
3 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by ehinmowo: 5:57am
Terrible concept
3 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by phemmyfour: 6:02am
ClintonEmex:In tekno's voice: Na you dey catch my shot o
In Simi's voice: I go shoot my shot o
1 Like
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by Papanwamaikpe: 6:05am
That lady resemble one olosho I bleeped at redsea Iheokpala last week I visited Aguata for a submit
2 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by pussyeater: 6:15am
Papanwamaikpe:Why are you dense? Can't you respect yourself
23 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by Papanwamaikpe: 6:49am
pussyeater:Are you stupid for a living?
5 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by MrCuteking(m): 8:16am
Young guys this days get married easily. Speaking of which, the pictures are so boring.
4 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by izuch(m): 8:16am
What's up with the second picture where the lady is inbetween the dude's legs, which kine wack a55 pose be that?
1 Like
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by success1smyn: 8:18am
...they are probably footballers...
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by MrRhymes101(m): 8:18am
lol young couple! Y wouldn't they catch fun?The Kinna wedding I love to MC
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by DidierDrogba: 8:19am
:Dthe girl go bam
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by kaycious: 8:20am
but that girl go catch belle tire
1 Like
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by OVA200(m): 8:21am
Papanwamaikpe:If it is not nwaamaikpe it can never be nwaamaikpe, try harder bro.
4 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by mrlaw93(m): 8:22am
They must be from the eastern part of the country.. Piggish in nature
1 Like
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by money121(m): 8:23am
Ok
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by pojophilius(m): 8:23am
her name na pana,na she dy keep him shot
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by akeentech(m): 8:23am
kaycious:lol
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by Damfostopper(m): 8:23am
clowns
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by DoTheNeedful: 8:28am
Nice concept poorly executed. The environment and their appearance is dirty. In short, they look like clowns.
5 Likes
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by ogechukwubliss(f): 8:30am
Chei !!
Bros, so you went to Aguata for a summit and "sowed" a seed?
Brotherly...
1 Like
|Re: Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple by franklingud(m): 8:36am
Not even a clean carpet grass.
