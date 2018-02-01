Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Football Inspired Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of A Couple (17559 Views)

Here’s a football inspired pre-wedding photos we stumbled upon.



In one of the photos, the Nigerian couple decided to take the concept of pre-wedding shoots to a new level as they tackled each other in the field.



If I’m to take a guess right now – I’d assume the man to be a Footballer…If not a professional, at least he has shown his love for the sport.



Looks more funny than romantic. 64 Likes 2 Shares

see as the gal dey force e face to fine see as the gal dey force e face to fine 1 Like 1 Share

and after okeke returned from army where is his boot.who did this to guys...?

This is super weird 10 Likes

They look good. The lady is the goalkeeper and the guy striker, the concept of what happens in the other room. 37 Likes 1 Share

A good striker and a good keeper in the bed room. Oga try and score heart trick o or at least a brace. Abeg no score own goal o. But wait o, Why are they not smiling? 2 Likes

hop they wil go for away matches together hop they wil go for away matches together 11 Likes 1 Share

I really hope you don't kick you penalty go throw-in 3 Likes

Terrible concept 3 Likes

ClintonEmex:

They look good. The lady is the goalkeeper and the guy striker, the concept of what happens in the other room. In tekno's voice: Na you dey catch my shot o



In Simi's voice: I go shoot my shot o In tekno's voice: Na you dey catch my shot oIn Simi's voice: I go shoot my shot o 1 Like

That lady resemble one olosho I bleeped at redsea Iheokpala last week I visited Aguata for a submit 2 Likes

Papanwamaikpe:

That lady resemble one olosho I bleeped at redsea Iheokpala last week I visited Aguata for a submit Why are you dense? Can't you respect yourself Why are you dense? Can't you respect yourself 23 Likes

pussyeater:

Why are you dense? Can't you respect yourself Are you stupid for a living? Are you stupid for a living? 5 Likes

Young guys this days get married easily. Speaking of which, the pictures are so boring. 4 Likes

What's up with the second picture where the lady is inbetween the dude's legs, which kine wack a55 pose be that? 1 Like

...they are probably footballers...

lol young couple! Y wouldn't they catch fun?The Kinna wedding I love to MC

:Dthe girl go bam

but that girl go catch belle tire 1 Like

Papanwamaikpe:

That lady resemble one olosho I bleeped at redsea Iheokpala last week I visited Aguata for a submit If it is not nwaamaikpe it can never be nwaamaikpe, try harder bro. If it is not nwaamaikpe it can never be nwaamaikpe, try harder bro. 4 Likes

They must be from the eastern part of the country.. Piggish in nature 1 Like

Ok

her name na pana,na she dy keep him shot

kaycious:

but that girl go catch belle tire lol lol

clowns

Nice concept poorly executed. The environment and their appearance is dirty. In short, they look like clowns. 5 Likes

Chei !!

Bros, so you went to Aguata for a summit and "sowed" a seed?

Brotherly... 1 Like