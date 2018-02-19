Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings (3403 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has revealed that he extended an invitation to President Buhari to come to Benue and console with victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks, but it wasn't honored.



Speaking on a television programme last weekend, Ortom said that as president, it was Buhari's duty to provide citizens of the country with security but failed to take action to curb the killings. In his words;



"We invited the president when we visited him in Abuja; that he should come to Benue state and extend his condolences to his people. Because we are members of the party, he is our president. If these people are attacking us, we expect him to give us security.



He has done a number of things. He directed NEMA to provide relief materials, he also asked for security to be beefed up but I am not satisfied with what the presidency is doing on this matter. There is no doubt about that.



I ask for justice for Benue people because we have not been treated fairly… These herdsmen militia even killed policemen. The herdmen have gone beyond grazing. It’s about taking over our lands. For now, my primary concern is to stop these killings; to ensure that the Internally Displaced Persons go back to their homes and live peacefully. Once that is done, we can talk about other things.



I don’t care about what happens tomorrow. Even if I am not governor, I can stay back and fight for the right of my people.



Ortom further stated that the attacks by herdsmen in the state are acts of vengeance for losing the 1804 Jihad. because Benue people stopped them from entering the state through Sokoto.



"They are convening international conferences, issuing press releases and writing on social media and they have come out to say ‘look, in 1804 Jihad, it was Benue people who stopped them from penetrating from Sokoto to the sea. And this time around, they are not going to stop.’



They will make sure that the mobilise all Fulani men across the globe, especially from the West African sub-region to ensure that they acquire arms and come and invade and take over the land because they also said that Nigeria is the only land that God has given them, so no other person will supervene on this land except them. That it is their own land, they got this land by conquest and we have no business staying on this land. It is unbelievable. The statement is coming from Miyetti Allah."



https://politicsngr.com/herdsmen-killings-buhari-ignored-invitation-benue-ortom/ Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has revealed that he extended an invitation to President Buhari to come to Benue and console with victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks, but it wasn't honored.Speaking on a television programme last weekend, Ortom said that as president, it was Buhari's duty to provide citizens of the country with security but failed to take action to curb the killings. In his words;"We invited the president when we visited him in Abuja; that he should come to Benue state and extend his condolences to his people. Because we are members of the party, he is our president. If these people are attacking us, we expect him to give us security.He has done a number of things. He directed NEMA to provide relief materials, he also asked for security to be beefed up but I am not satisfied with what the presidency is doing on this matter. There is no doubt about that.I ask for justice for Benue people because we have not been treated fairly… These herdsmen militia even killed policemen. The herdmen have gone beyond grazing. It’s about taking over our lands. For now, my primary concern is to stop these killings; to ensure that the Internally Displaced Persons go back to their homes and live peacefully. Once that is done, we can talk about other things.I don’t care about what happens tomorrow. Even if I am not governor, I can stay back and fight for the right of my people.Ortom further stated that the attacks by herdsmen in the state are acts of vengeance for losing the 1804 Jihad. because Benue people stopped them from entering the state through Sokoto."They are convening international conferences, issuing press releases and writing on social media and they have come out to say ‘look, in 1804 Jihad, it was Benue people who stopped them from penetrating from Sokoto to the sea. And this time around, they are not going to stop.’They will make sure that the mobilise all Fulani men across the globe, especially from the West African sub-region to ensure that they acquire arms and come and invade and take over the land because they also said that Nigeria is the only land that God has given them, so no other person will supervene on this land except them. That it is their own land, they got this land by conquest and we have no business staying on this land. It is unbelievable. The statement is coming from Miyetti Allah." 2 Likes 1 Share







Buhari is going back to daura,and you're going with your wheelbarrows empowerment. Buhari is going back to daura,and you're going with your wheelbarrows empowerment. 16 Likes

This man is just trying to use the Benue killings to score cheap political points and malign the president. He is hiding his ineptitude behind the issue.



Wheel barrow/youth empowerment manager! 10 Likes 1 Share

Buhari has no business in benue. He already sent the IGP to represent him. 1 Like 1 Share







well i am just here

http://hubtiva.com/modern-corporate-dress-styles-office/ So you people don't know that buhari is there commander?well i am just here 1 Like

rxmusa:

This man is just trying to use the Benue killings to score cheap political points and malign the president. He is hiding his ineptitude behind the issue.

Nairalandist:

Buhari has no business in benue. He already sent the IGP to represent him. 14 Likes 1 Share

Seriously





foolish governor, you never see anything he's tired of you licking his hairy balls, he needs a Young bloodfoolish governor, you never see anything 1 Like

This ortom guy is messing up does he really expect the nepotistic and bigoted dullard to fight against his killer brothers. Just raise a militia. 4 Likes 1 Share





Ortom should be excommunicated from the APC.



His actions and utterences in recent times have shown him to be a saboteur to the party.

Ever since he noticed Buhari is a horse drowning in a sinking ship.



Ortom should realize that the party is supreme.

His loyalty to the party must superecede the interest of the masses.



Can't he learn from Yahaya Bello, Rochas Okorocha, Nasir El-Rufai or the lost Dave Umahi? Ortom should be excommunicated from the APC.His actions and utterences in recent times have shown him to be a saboteur to the party.Ever since he noticed Buhari is a horse drowning in a sinking ship.Ortom should realize that the party is supreme.His loyalty to the party must superecede the interest of the masses.Can't he learn from Yahaya Bello, Rochas Okorocha, Nasir El-Rufai or the lost Dave Umahi? 6 Likes 1 Share

We know that Buhari is a terrorist







Why would he come over to Benue and sympathise with the victims 1 Like

nk

These arselicker still talks? 1 Like

Nairalanddist:

Buhari has no business in benue. He already sent the IGP to represent him. why didn't he send the IGP to represent him when he's commissioning nassarawa state projects and military Arial plane ish.?





stop being a Buhari's ass licker!

bmc crew





but during election campaign he will have business (with business branches all over the state)with them? why didn't he send the IGP to represent him when he's commissioning nassarawa state projects and military Arial plane ish.?stop being a Buhari's ass licker!bmc crewbut during election campaign he will have business (with business branches all over the state)with them? 1 Like

Ortom I will advise you seriously now. The better you realise that a Muslim president can not help you the better. Check all over the world. Is there anywhere that you see Muslims stay in peace with other people. 1 Like 1 Share

He ran to the hospital when his son had an accident. Buhari is very nepotic and selfish.

How can you invite the chief back bone of the killers and expect him to show up ...I will say it as it is Buhari is 200 percent complicit in actions and inactions in the current terror driven expansionist drive of his cursed blood thirsty tribe

Nairalanddist:

Buhari has no business in benue. He already sent the IGP to represent him.

Yeah right

He has no business in Benue except during election campaign Yeah rightHe has no business in Benue except during election campaign

I wanted to start a rant but, it's not just worth it. There's so much anger stored within but I'm not going to blame the government, instead it's you and I who allowed this evil to happen by our actions and inactions who is to blame. The posterity embedded in history is only being justified, 2019 is fast approaching, it's time to take back our country. 1 Like

he wont come.

to come and defend you abi? You and your people had better learn to defend thy territories

rxmusa:

This man is just trying to use the Benue killings to score cheap political points and malign the president. He is hiding his ineptitude behind the issue.

Some people are supporting the terrorists

They are brave and bold now

And never shy in doing so Some people are supporting the terroristsThey are brave and bold nowAnd never shy in doing so

NwaAmaikpe:



say something reasonable say something reasonable 1 Like

We don't have a president in Nigeria. A president that has kept on various atrocity committed by his kinsmen. The same he wa voted for, same way he will be sent packing. 1 Like

Buhari will never fault the killer herdsmen.



THEY ARE HIS BROTHERS in pursuit of an agenda. 1 Like

Buhari is a maniac.





Cursed be any individual campaigning for the re-election of this man. 1 Like

Hmmm things fall apart ..

rxmusa:

This man is just trying to use the Benue killings to score cheap political points and malign the president. He is hiding his ineptitude behind the issue.

What ineptitude? The Benue state assembly has passed a bill, the corrupt president has refused to enforce.



What more do you want the Governor to do? What ineptitude? The Benue state assembly has passed a bill, the corrupt president has refused to enforce.What more do you want the Governor to do? 1 Like

They are attacking him already because he said the truth. 1 Like