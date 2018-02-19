₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
@POLITICSNGR
Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has revealed that he extended an invitation to President Buhari to come to Benue and console with victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks, but it wasn't honored.
Speaking on a television programme last weekend, Ortom said that as president, it was Buhari's duty to provide citizens of the country with security but failed to take action to curb the killings. In his words;
"We invited the president when we visited him in Abuja; that he should come to Benue state and extend his condolences to his people. Because we are members of the party, he is our president. If these people are attacking us, we expect him to give us security.
He has done a number of things. He directed NEMA to provide relief materials, he also asked for security to be beefed up but I am not satisfied with what the presidency is doing on this matter. There is no doubt about that.
I ask for justice for Benue people because we have not been treated fairly… These herdsmen militia even killed policemen. The herdmen have gone beyond grazing. It’s about taking over our lands. For now, my primary concern is to stop these killings; to ensure that the Internally Displaced Persons go back to their homes and live peacefully. Once that is done, we can talk about other things.
I don’t care about what happens tomorrow. Even if I am not governor, I can stay back and fight for the right of my people.
Ortom further stated that the attacks by herdsmen in the state are acts of vengeance for losing the 1804 Jihad. because Benue people stopped them from entering the state through Sokoto.
"They are convening international conferences, issuing press releases and writing on social media and they have come out to say ‘look, in 1804 Jihad, it was Benue people who stopped them from penetrating from Sokoto to the sea. And this time around, they are not going to stop.’
They will make sure that the mobilise all Fulani men across the globe, especially from the West African sub-region to ensure that they acquire arms and come and invade and take over the land because they also said that Nigeria is the only land that God has given them, so no other person will supervene on this land except them. That it is their own land, they got this land by conquest and we have no business staying on this land. It is unbelievable. The statement is coming from Miyetti Allah."
https://politicsngr.com/herdsmen-killings-buhari-ignored-invitation-benue-ortom/
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by Evablizin(f): 9:54am
Buhari is going back to daura,and you're going with your wheelbarrows empowerment.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by rxmusa(m): 9:56am
This man is just trying to use the Benue killings to score cheap political points and malign the president. He is hiding his ineptitude behind the issue.
Wheel barrow/youth empowerment manager!
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by Nairalanddist: 10:52am
Buhari has no business in benue. He already sent the IGP to represent him.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by hubtiva: 12:15pm
So you people don't know that buhari is there commander?
well i am just here
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by eleojo23: 12:16pm
rxmusa:
Nairalandist:
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by millionboi2: 12:16pm
Seriously
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by ruggedised: 12:16pm
he's tired of you licking his hairy balls, he needs a Young blood
foolish governor, you never see anything
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by MicheyJ1: 12:16pm
This ortom guy is messing up does he really expect the nepotistic and bigoted dullard to fight against his killer brothers. Just raise a militia.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by NwaAmaikpe: 12:16pm
Ortom should be excommunicated from the APC.
His actions and utterences in recent times have shown him to be a saboteur to the party.
Ever since he noticed Buhari is a horse drowning in a sinking ship.
Ortom should realize that the party is supreme.
His loyalty to the party must superecede the interest of the masses.
Can't he learn from Yahaya Bello, Rochas Okorocha, Nasir El-Rufai or the lost Dave Umahi?
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by ZombieBuster: 12:16pm
We know that Buhari is a terrorist
Why would he come over to Benue and sympathise with the victims
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by handsomeclouds(m): 12:16pm
nk
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by careytommy7(m): 12:16pm
These arselicker still talks?
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by Donsammi(m): 12:17pm
s
Nairalanddist:why didn't he send the IGP to represent him when he's commissioning nassarawa state projects and military Arial plane ish.?
stop being a Buhari's ass licker!
bmc crew
but during election campaign he will have business (with business branches all over the state)with them?
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by Stethaine: 12:17pm
Ortom I will advise you seriously now. The better you realise that a Muslim president can not help you the better. Check all over the world. Is there anywhere that you see Muslims stay in peace with other people.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by Joejonah(m): 12:17pm
He ran to the hospital when his son had an accident. Buhari is very nepotic and selfish.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by FarahAideed: 12:17pm
How can you invite the chief back bone of the killers and expect him to show up ...I will say it as it is Buhari is 200 percent complicit in actions and inactions in the current terror driven expansionist drive of his cursed blood thirsty tribe
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by ZombieBuster: 12:17pm
Nairalanddist:
Yeah right
He has no business in Benue except during election campaign
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by Apination: 12:18pm
I wanted to start a rant but, it's not just worth it. There's so much anger stored within but I'm not going to blame the government, instead it's you and I who allowed this evil to happen by our actions and inactions who is to blame. The posterity embedded in history is only being justified, 2019 is fast approaching, it's time to take back our country.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by slimpoppa(m): 12:18pm
he wont come.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by oyetunder(m): 12:18pm
to come and defend you abi? You and your people had better learn to defend thy territories
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by ZombieBuster: 12:19pm
rxmusa:
Some people are supporting the terrorists
They are brave and bold now
And never shy in doing so
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by ruggedised: 12:19pm
NwaAmaikpe:
say something reasonable
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by miltonchux(m): 12:21pm
We don't have a president in Nigeria. A president that has kept on various atrocity committed by his kinsmen. The same he wa voted for, same way he will be sent packing.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by KardinalZik(m): 12:21pm
Buhari will never fault the killer herdsmen.
THEY ARE HIS BROTHERS in pursuit of an agenda.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by luvinhubby(m): 12:21pm
Buhari is a maniac.
Cursed be any individual campaigning for the re-election of this man.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by emmadejust(m): 12:22pm
Hmmm things fall apart ..
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by chloride6: 12:23pm
rxmusa:
What ineptitude? The Benue state assembly has passed a bill, the corrupt president has refused to enforce.
What more do you want the Governor to do?
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by agabaI23(m): 12:24pm
They are attacking him already because he said the truth.
|Re: Ortom: President Buhari Ignored My Invitation To Benue Over Herdsmen Killings by KEVIND: 12:25pm
Nairalanddist:
Same thing happened during Jonathan regime and this was APC's response :
Nyanya Attack: APC Berates President Jonathan For Insensitivity.
The All Progressives Congress, APC, has strongly criticised President Goodluck Jonathan over what it described as his “illegal campaign trail” in Kano State on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after the deadly explosion that shook the Federal Capital Territory , FCT, and its neighbouring Nasarawa State that killed scores of people and left 124 others gravely injured.
The APC said President Jonathan erred badly by not showing enough sympathy for the victims of Monday’s blast, as his action show traits of an insensitive and utterly hardhearted leader and amounts to dancing gleefully on the graves of the dead.
https://www.icirnigeria.org/nyanya-attack-apc-berates-president-jonathan-for-insensitivity/
Our Iceberg Is Melting - Lovers Of Nigeria Must Read This / Heart To Heart Talk About Nigeria / Greedy Bastaaaaaaaaaard- Alamieyeseigha Forfeits N474m
Viewing this topic: HoneyCompany, kayode1759(m), Mcdion, shaklisco(m), veraponpo(m), P0intBlank(m), FixNaija(m), geozone, Vastjoy(m), DrToche, IchimokuPilot(m), Ekinematics, Omooba77, ArchBuild, valdprof, libero05(m), FRESHG(m), Ibj50(m), bolajesu, seunhuzzle, Perge(m), mysteryman2014, goshee, OsazeAghedo(m), phatephul(m), mosho4all(m), FemmyOlu77, collinskoko14, evanstinobbc, julaion(m), Nasir123(m), faceURfront(m), Nakuza(m), Asowari(m), NeduLuiZ(m), muchroom, hippieguy(m), Lopon1, rexnuelll, dokyy, vivlyviv, pabostt, chopmoneycrew, davidflipcy5856, ajadematanle and 140 guest(s)
