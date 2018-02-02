Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help (7521 Views)

Good morning guys

Please I need your advice.

I have been offered a job in two different companies. I am confuse on which one to choose.



The first offer is =



Salary #80,000.



Base on the arrangements I get to work for 15 days a month.



Transportation expenses #3000 a month.







THE SECOND JOB OFFER.



Salary #95,000



I get to work everyday of the month ( Friday, Saturday and Sunday's are a must ) and I also have to do some other things that are not part of my original job



One off day a week.



Transportation expenses #12,000





Please ooo

If you are in my position which one will you choose.



Ps. I only intend to work for just 2 years because I have other plans for my future.

Nna men grab the first one abeg

it's gives you time for other things such as Certifications, Personal business and other interviews



Nna men grab the first one abeg

it's gives you time for other things such as Certifications, Personal business and other interviews

Personally, the second one is a no no - you need your weekends my guy

in my opinion, I suggest you take the first offer. 1 Like

Are u looking at the pay? By the way the first job what is it all about?



That will determine your choice 1 Like

Obviously the first but abeg you can refer me to the second, I need am

Thanks

Nna men grab the first one abeg

it's gives you time for other things such as Certifications, Personal business and other interviews



Personally the second word is a no no - you need your weekends my guy

Thanks man

Thanks man

I truly need the suggestions.

Are u looking at the pay? By the way the first job what is it all about?



That will determine your choice

The two jobs are the same type but different locations, company and management's

Obviously the first but abeg you can refer me to the second, I need am

Thanks

Are you in port Harcourt ?

u choose on location then

in my opinion, I suggest you take the first offer.



There's your answer...OP

So you want to work your ass out cos of 24k extra..

Go for 15days own No 1 4 Likes

So you want to work your ass out cos of 24k extra..

Go for 15days own No 1

Thanks man.

u choose on location then

Base on location the second offer is technically closer but transportation is less with the first offer.



The first would give you time to engage in other businesses to fetch money , plus you have time to rest !

Sir , its simple really , always look at the long term .

The first would give you time to engage in other businesses to fetch money , plus you have time to rest !

#freelancer

Thanks man.

You are welcome.

You are welcome.

You can equally use the 15 days free work to serve God well, create passive income or learn money 101,passive income 101,Time mgt 101.





1st offer sounds like a good deal to me...

Good

Please give me 1 na.. d God dat did it for you will still do it for me 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Baba take d 80k job 1 Like

even you sef know the answer... Stop disturbing us this early morning abeg 11 Likes

If we are to consider the financial aspect, the second one is better but the first one will give you more time to engage in other things and thus improve your life..so make the choice by yourself because you know your needs and wants better than we all

Congrats. First Job offer is the best bet. 1 Like

Advised to choose the first where you have more time for yourself. Also look at the prospect of job security of the two offers.

Use ur kidney and choose the first one na. Abi u like work pass money ni?



Most people will go for a job of 15 days in a month now with a slight reduction in their income. Especially with this Lagos traffic.



I put it to u; If u want to live a more enjoyable life go for the first offer!

dnt be a novice,grad d 80k job dat u will av time to do other tins plus just 300k Tp compare to d second job dat u will spend 12k,d different is huge plus time

Give both out





And you won't have the problem of choosing 3 Likes

You are a very lucky man two job offers.My advice go for the first one 15 times a month and 80k unlike the second one 95k for everyday it doesn't make sense.You need your beauty sleep and rest for Saturday and Sunday. 1 Like





Back to you, opportunities may actually open up to you where you least expect them. Majority of people can only advise you based on "intellectual wisdom" but there's a wisdom that surpasses all other forms of wisdom (common, intellectual, diabolic) and that wisdom is known as "Divine Wisdom". This gives you the ability to discern what is good.



Hey! Am I preaching here?! Oya, back to work Benjom

. Normally, any sane person will opt for the first (80k) but very few will rather seek to know what that "still small voice" will tell them. I once heard of a man who got two offers. One offered him N320k and the other N180K. Both with the same condition of service. He wanted to go for the first one but was troubled in his mind. Eventually he had to pray about both and he had a leading to go for the N180K offer. He obeyed. 3 months after accepting the offer, he heard about the total collapse of the first company. Then 8 months (or there about) into his new job, the company he presently works for expanded into other areas and he was given a managerial post in one of their new subsidiaries with a take home package of over N400k and mouth watering allowances.Back to you, opportunities may actually open up to you where you least expect them. Majority of people can only advise you based on "intellectual wisdom" but there's a wisdom that surpasses all other forms of wisdom (common, intellectual, diabolic) and that wisdom is known as "Divine Wisdom". This gives you the ability to discern what is good.Hey! Am I preaching here?! Oya, back to work Benjom 4 Likes