|I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Archangel01: 8:56am
Good morning guys
Please I need your advice.
I have been offered a job in two different companies. I am confuse on which one to choose.
The first offer is =
Salary #80,000.
Base on the arrangements I get to work for 15 days a month.
Transportation expenses #3000 a month.
THE SECOND JOB OFFER.
Salary #95,000
I get to work everyday of the month ( Friday, Saturday and Sunday's are a must ) and I also have to do some other things that are not part of my original job
One off day a week.
Transportation expenses #12,000
Please ooo
If you are in my position which one will you choose.
Ps. I only intend to work for just 2 years because I have other plans for my future.
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by DWJOBScom(m): 8:59am
Archangel01:
Nna men grab the first one abeg
it's gives you time for other things such as Certifications, Personal business and other interviews
Personally, the second one is a no no - you need your weekends my guy
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Primusinterpares(m): 9:00am
in my opinion, I suggest you take the first offer.
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by smithsydny(m): 9:00am
Are u looking at the pay? By the way the first job what is it all about?
That will determine your choice
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by MrTeymee(m): 9:00am
Obviously the first but abeg you can refer me to the second, I need am
Thanks
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Archangel01: 9:04am
DWJOBScom:
Thanks man
I truly need the suggestions.
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Archangel01: 9:07am
smithsydny:
The two jobs are the same type but different locations, company and management's
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Archangel01: 9:08am
MrTeymee:
Are you in port Harcourt ?
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by smithsydny(m): 9:09am
Archangel01:u choose on location then
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Kenzico(m): 9:11am
Primusinterpares:
There's your answer...OP
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by joinnow: 9:14am
So you want to work your ass out cos of 24k extra..
Go for 15days own No 1
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Archangel01: 9:21am
joinnow:
Thanks man.
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Archangel01: 9:26am
smithsydny:
Base on location the second offer is technically closer but transportation is less with the first offer.
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Donald3d(m): 9:28am
Sir , its simple really , always look at the long term .
The first would give you time to engage in other businesses to fetch money , plus you have time to rest !
#freelancer
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by joinnow: 9:33am
Archangel01:You are welcome.
You can equally use the 15 days free work to serve God well, create passive income or learn money 101,passive income 101,Time mgt 101.
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by jashar(f): 9:40am
1st offer sounds like a good deal to me...
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by DemonInSiege: 9:40am
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by 3Dobserver(f): 9:40am
Please give me 1 na.. d God dat did it for you will still do it for me
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by money121(m): 9:40am
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Judolisco(m): 9:42am
Baba take d 80k job
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by udemejack(m): 9:42am
even you sef know the answer... Stop disturbing us this early morning abeg
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Izuogu1(m): 9:42am
If we are to consider the financial aspect, the second one is better but the first one will give you more time to engage in other things and thus improve your life..so make the choice by yourself because you know your needs and wants better than we all
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by sunbbo(m): 9:43am
Congrats. First Job offer is the best bet.
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by michoim(m): 9:43am
Advised to choose the first where you have more time for yourself. Also look at the prospect of job security of the two offers.
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by BlueRayDick: 9:43am
Use ur kidney and choose the first one na. Abi u like work pass money ni?
Most people will go for a job of 15 days in a month now with a slight reduction in their income. Especially with this Lagos traffic.
I put it to u; If u want to live a more enjoyable life go for the first offer!
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by holluphemydavid(m): 9:43am
dnt be a novice,grad d 80k job dat u will av time to do other tins plus just 300k Tp compare to d second job dat u will spend 12k,d different is huge plus time
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Phaysal: 9:44am
Archangel01:Oga it's very clear Na..just jejely take d one of 80 and you are all good
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by spaggyy(m): 9:44am
Give both out
And you won't have the problem of choosing
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by pussypounder(m): 9:44am
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:44am
You are a very lucky man two job offers.My advice go for the first one 15 times a month and 80k unlike the second one 95k for everyday it doesn't make sense.You need your beauty sleep and rest for Saturday and Sunday.
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by Benjom(m): 9:44am
Normally, any sane person will opt for the first (80k) but very few will rather seek to know what that "still small voice" will tell them. I once heard of a man who got two offers. One offered him N320k and the other N180K. Both with the same condition of service. He wanted to go for the first one but was troubled in his mind. Eventually he had to pray about both and he had a leading to go for the N180K offer. He obeyed. 3 months after accepting the offer, he heard about the total collapse of the first company. Then 8 months (or there about) into his new job, the company he presently works for expanded into other areas and he was given a managerial post in one of their new subsidiaries with a take home package of over N400k and mouth watering allowances.
Back to you, opportunities may actually open up to you where you least expect them. Majority of people can only advise you based on "intellectual wisdom" but there's a wisdom that surpasses all other forms of wisdom (common, intellectual, diabolic) and that wisdom is known as "Divine Wisdom". This gives you the ability to discern what is good.
Hey! Am I preaching here?! Oya, back to work Benjom
.
|Re: I Have Been Offered Two Jobs And I Don't Know Which One To Choose. Please Help by anibirelawal(m): 9:44am
Go for the 2nd OFFER and thank me later!
After hardwork of two years, you will have a lot to save. then you can retire and have as much of relaxation as you desire.
