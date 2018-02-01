₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,843 members, 4,062,971 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 February 2018 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu (4801 Views)
Governor Ganduje Inspects Projects By 1am (Photos) / Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) / Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by CeoNewshelm(m): 10:12pm On Feb 02
Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo is in Abia state and has been on inspections of developmental projects in the state with the Host governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.
Together, they inspected Aba main city road which is under construction and also a Water Collection Dam that sucks and evacuates all running waters in Aba City to control erosion.
Photos Below:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-dankwambo-visits-abia-state.html
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by CeoNewshelm(m): 10:14pm On Feb 02
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by xangerar: 10:39pm On Feb 02
He's on the move.
1 Like
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:57pm On Feb 02
this gombe state governor is warming up for 2019...well if the rulers n owners of nigeria will allow you no problem, we knwmthay call the shots as our votes ddont count
4 Likes
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by yarimo(m): 12:13am
This is what you can never see going on in Ekiti State. I SMH for FAYOSE
3 Likes
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by SoNature(m): 12:16am
Soon-coming President
2 Likes
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by NonsoWow: 12:21am
Abia state is a shithole! We are not deceived.
4 Likes
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by uzohrome(m): 1:28am
Nice man, better than buhari, bhr back to daura
1 Like
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by EASY39(m): 1:32am
PDP BAA
1 Like
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by slimfit1(m): 2:11am
Forget it this guy might be worse than Buhari.
3 Likes
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by Don2cyril(m): 3:22am
Tekena Fidelix papa Santa
This is what will call political alignment
2 Likes
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by bejeiodus(m): 5:35am
This man is finally coming out of his shell. He needs to make more of such visit to the South to overcome his obscurity.
2 Likes
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by Alejoas(f): 5:58am
Rob my back.... I rob yours.... He will praise him to high heaven..... Just tired of our many unhealthy ways of doing things!
2 Likes
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by 9japrof(m): 6:25am
2019 loading.... The permutations don begin
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by lastempero: 6:28am
Dakwambo don't associate with ikpeazu na failure be that.
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by favourmic(m): 10:27am
this one is not my problem my problem is that how can I rewind the hand of time to 1930 so that I can locate Buhari's father and give him a condom.
5 Likes
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by HeyCorleone(m): 10:27am
Whoever expects this man, or any of the people declaring intentions for 2019 to out perform Buhari is sleeping on a bicycle. The system is fvckef up bad. It don't matter who's there.
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by OneCorner: 10:29am
This people will just be disgracing someone.
See as my Igbo people are lining up in 100s to look at an Hausa man
1 Like
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by directonpc(m): 10:29am
Niice
1 Like
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by nwadiuko1(m): 10:30am
NonsoWow:fuckkoff
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by anoun606: 10:30am
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by afam1992: 10:30am
holy Jesus.
1 Like
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by gbaskiboy(m): 10:30am
When Trump sees this one, he will call it shithole
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by boogie2910: 10:31am
lol building flyover for 4 years hehehehe shithole governoer in shithole country lead by shithole president. filled with shithole slay queens and kings.
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by anoun606: 10:32am
c
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by EternalTruths: 10:32am
Watch how Buhari will go after Dakwanbo
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by okerekeikpo: 10:37am
This idiot should pay my dads 8months pension animal like him
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by robosky02(m): 10:37am
abia sef.........
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by fvcknl5: 10:39am
Like someone rightly stated on my previous account which just got banned,me creating more accounts only adds to the member stats of the site,so I’m just going to let this matter die.just for the simple fact I can’t be promoting a site that don’t give a damn about freedom of speech.alas even beyond Nairaland we struggle to get our voices heard,and all along I thought NL stood for something,I thought it was a platform for the voiceless to have a voice and the faceless to be identified.well I have sent a mail privately to the mods and hopefully I can get my account back or ban sentence reduced,which ever way they choose life goes on.
On that note I want to apologize to myself for wasting a decade of my life logging into this website which is now sold to the highest bidder and has lost what it stood for..
#fvckNLmodsWithNoVaseline
NB: I’m still gon be here trolling,until the wheel fall off,having a ban hasn’t been this sweet lol
1 Like
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by XXCASH: 10:40am
valentineuwakwe:
That's your vote. For me, my vote go count well
1 Like
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by nwadiuko1(m): 10:41am
okerekeikpo:if your papa be human being why animal dey owe am?
2 Likes
|Re: Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu by kagari: 10:42am
Governor tell your touts at umuahia to stop harrassing and extorting innocent public bus or truck owners passing through umuahia.
Its a dent to your image and your government, and this acts happens just few kilometres to the government house
1 Like
PDP: A Party Of Godfathers / Obasanjo, Yar'adua And Others Indicted By Abia Government / Shell Donates N100m Projects To Bayelsa .
Viewing this topic: profudus(m), jiorhemen(m), YEAN15, thesis(m), DOLLARTEX(m), gamechanger1, okopido, warm, efela, finsulyman, MoreOfMe(m), ETHIX(m), Kendorn, Olukolade1(m), krasican(m), Doerstech(m), adajiboyy(m), RalphKc, lordkay10(m), temmarison(m), olaitanbaale1(m), Jesona(m), saintmark88(m), ifyboy60(m), propertymania, kulekaa(m), metronaija2, Feranmi4christ(m), sweetpaschal(m), danlamiturawa(m), Karlosorji, itemj2k(m), Ericej, Dokitadotun, sambroose(m), kurt09(m), Alphasoar(m), MyX1, Soteriahascome, sanniabiola(m), wallinton, Bullet4U(m), Akaraiwe(m), francezB(m), DHORNE, Bonaventura(m), Wilj, fifi00719(m), adexgii(m), ajuji1(m), Pharmben, musa234(m), Tmercy(m), Don4eva(m), IDERAWOLE(m), Investordaves, Ubiquit, Oladipo1166(m), vicdom(m), comptable, shibanbo(m), Kingstel and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13