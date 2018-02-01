Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dankwambo Visits Abia State; Inspects Projects With Governor Ikpeazu (4801 Views)

Governor Ganduje Inspects Projects By 1am (Photos) / Osinbajo Inspects Projects With Wike In Rivers State (Photos) / Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Together, they inspected Aba main city road which is under construction and also a Water Collection Dam that sucks and evacuates all running waters in Aba City to control erosion.







Photos Below:





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-dankwambo-visits-abia-state.html Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo is in Abia state and has been on inspections of developmental projects in the state with the Host governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.Together, they inspected Aba main city road which is under construction and also a Water Collection Dam that sucks and evacuates all running waters in Aba City to control erosion.Photos Below:

He's on the move. 1 Like

this gombe state governor is warming up for 2019...well if the rulers n owners of nigeria will allow you no problem, we knwmthay call the shots as our votes ddont count 4 Likes

This is what you can never see going on in Ekiti State. I SMH for FAYOSE 3 Likes

Soon-coming President 2 Likes

Abia state is a shithole! We are not deceived. 4 Likes

Nice man, better than buhari, bhr back to daura 1 Like

PDP BAA 1 Like

Forget it this guy might be worse than Buhari. 3 Likes

Tekena Fidelix papa Santa





This is what will call political alignment 2 Likes

This man is finally coming out of his shell. He needs to make more of such visit to the South to overcome his obscurity. 2 Likes

Rob my back.... I rob yours.... He will praise him to high heaven..... Just tired of our many unhealthy ways of doing things! 2 Likes

2019 loading.... The permutations don begin 1 Like 1 Share

Dakwambo don't associate with ikpeazu na failure be that.

this one is not my problem my problem is that how can I rewind the hand of time to 1930 so that I can locate Buhari's father and give him a condom. 5 Likes

Whoever expects this man, or any of the people declaring intentions for 2019 to out perform Buhari is sleeping on a bicycle. The system is fvckef up bad. It don't matter who's there.



See as my Igbo people are lining up in 100s to look at an Hausa man This people will just be disgracing someone.See as my Igbo people are lining up in 100s to look at an Hausa man 1 Like

Niice 1 Like

NonsoWow:

Abia state is a shithole! We are not deceived. fuckkoff fuckkoff 2 Likes 1 Share

holy Jesus. 1 Like

When Trump sees this one, he will call it shithole

lol building flyover for 4 years hehehehe shithole governoer in shithole country lead by shithole president. filled with shithole slay queens and kings.

c

Watch how Buhari will go after Dakwanbo

This idiot should pay my dads 8months pension animal like him

abia sef.........













On that note I want to apologize to myself for wasting a decade of my life logging into this website which is now sold to the highest bidder and has lost what it stood for..





#fvckNLmodsWithNoVaseline



NB: I’m still gon be here trolling,until the wheel fall off,having a ban hasn’t been this sweet lol Like someone rightly stated on my previous account which just got banned,me creating more accounts only adds to the member stats of the site,so I’m just going to let this matter die.just for the simple fact I can’t be promoting a site that don’t give a damn about freedom of speech.alas even beyond Nairaland we struggle to get our voices heard,and all along I thought NL stood for something,I thought it was a platform for the voiceless to have a voice and the faceless to be identified.well I have sent a mail privately to the mods and hopefully I can get my account back or ban sentence reduced,which ever way they choose life goes on.On that note I want to apologize to myself for wasting a decade of my life logging into this website which is now sold to the highest bidder and has lost what it stood for..#fvckNLmodsWithNoVaselineNB: I’m still gon be here trolling,until the wheel fall off,having a ban hasn’t been this sweetlol 1 Like

valentineuwakwe:

this gombe state governor is warming up for 2019...well if the rulers n owners of nigeria will allow you no problem, we knwmthay call the shots as our votes ddont count

That's your vote. For me, my vote go count well That's your vote. For me, my vote go count well 1 Like

okerekeikpo:

This idiot should pay my dads 8months pension animal like him if your papa be human being why animal dey owe am? if your papa be human being why animal dey owe am? 2 Likes