Watch here





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUaXnbZucZE The Policemen send by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Orton has said that Without armoured tanks, he is sending them to die...Watch here

Thy should resign, only good at collecting bride.



Common Fulani Herdsmen 21 Likes

that's non of my business.. i wish i can go back to 1930 and give buhari's father condom

Let them disguise 9 Likes 1 Share

Wait ooo, is Ortom suppose to provide armor or it's the FG or even military sef?



Why are they scared, shebi their PRO was feeling like a boss man saying that Ortom is a drowning man? Didnt he ginger your morale?



With all the intimidations they do to civilians they cannot face a worthy opponent carrying weapons like them, mumu people. 18 Likes 4 Shares

Get your pvc





This is really bad..So it's now the police vs Buharis people..We have never been this low....God help our police...

Dafuq? Is it the state governor that will provide the armoured tanks? What happened to all the armoured tanks that was used against those protesting with sticks and stones in that satanic show of force?



When it comes to 5 percenters there's surplus of tank but when it comes to Fulani herdsmen there's sudden scarcity of tanks.



Please just get your PVC let's correct this injustice.

Police is afraid.

Watch here





you ask them to go fight without the necessary equipment and armory is suicide mission

If the policemen are scared, they should hand over their guns to Tiv youths, I know they brave except for the coward on NL called omenka.

They have a point. 1 Like

eh! anukwam ozo... kitikpa rachapu naija police anya 4 Likes

Guy wetin carry da mata com hia?

are the fulani herdsmen using armored tanks?



na to dey pursue yahoo boys dem know

when did amour tank or policing became a function of the state... It shows d incompetency or like luster attitude of the federal power in attending to this Fulani herdsmen crisis. Ppl jus protect urself coz government can't solve this problem. Infact they are the problem sef

Police is afraid!!



Comon fulani fa!!



If na okada men now, them be lion in the jungle





If it is unarmed civilians now, you will see them flexing muscles and cocking guns at every slight chance.

Nigeria though.



In the past, nepotism in Nigeria was a muted phenomenon. However, these days, even people who used to doubt the existence of a Northern agenda, (by "people" I mean our sophisticated southern kin), can now see what some wise men from the east saw.



By the virtue of our experience with Northern bloodletting, there is a streak in our consciousness that can decode any unsaid ambition and evil plans by the north against the south. We told them but they called us bitter. Now here we are.



When posterity look and sees the election results of 2015 and the voting patterns, they will acquit us; for it is not bitterness that drove our suspicions, rather, it was experience and knowledge of what an unchecked North is capable of.



Tomorrow, there may be a resolution to bomb Owerri, Akoko-Edo, or Ibeno or Ile-Ife by Nigeria's security council, and there will not be any southern General who can bring a dissenting influence to bear against the decision.



Our sophisticated brothers brought this upon us. I hope they are happy.

naija.... one day one-story 1 Like

U can just imagine...but if it is to harass boys on the street, you can be rest assured they will do it with minimal fuss.

Police cast I swear.

So it the governor that arms the police or the presidency that arms the police? If the police have a problem they should take it to IG or Buhari

B4 nko?

All this na politics



The worst part is these men are doing it with the lives of the citizens..



These mehn are heartless mehn...



Get your PVC people.



They are trying to make these herdsmen so strong that's how boko haram started, see police trained security operatives for that matter, na herdsmen wan come hold us ransom



People please check dictionary meaning of herdsmen again abeg, I nor understand this country o, abi na jazz this government take de turn people head.



Terrorist people and they still using the word herdsmen on em'



I tire!

Is Ortom the IG? When did Governor or state allocation include for national police force?

So Buhari really means this ? He will fight the fulani terrorist group with policemen ?

See why soldiers are needed and not police? Whose job is it to provide APCs? The governor or the president?

dats y Nigerian police are ranked low, Millitary take over most of the cases of the insecurity in Nigeria.

So dat makes them feel relaxed, na to harm innocent people dem sabi do

is my concern directed to Ortom?