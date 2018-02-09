₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,957,948 members, 4,073,414 topics. Date: Friday, 09 February 2018 at 12:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom (8782 Views)
|Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by Moving4: 8:07pm On Feb 08
The Policemen send by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Orton has said that Without armoured tanks, he is sending them to die...
Watch here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUaXnbZucZE
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by ojun50(m): 8:19pm On Feb 08
Thy should resign, only good at collecting bride.
Common Fulani Herdsmen
21 Likes
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by Benblaq(m): 10:31pm On Feb 08
that's non of my business.. i wish i can go back to 1930 and give buhari's father condom
49 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by nuesednutlofa: 10:31pm On Feb 08
Let them disguise
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by desreek9(f): 10:31pm On Feb 08
Wait ooo, is Ortom suppose to provide armor or it's the FG or even military sef?
Why are they scared, shebi their PRO was feeling like a boss man saying that Ortom is a drowning man? Didnt he ginger your morale?
With all the intimidations they do to civilians they cannot face a worthy opponent carrying weapons like them, mumu people.
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by gerrardomendes(m): 10:31pm On Feb 08
Get your pvc
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by dlondonbadboy: 10:32pm On Feb 08
This is really bad..So it's now the police vs Buharis people..We have never been this low....God help our police...
7 Likes
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by Phoenix617: 10:32pm On Feb 08
Dafuq? Is it the state governor that will provide the armoured tanks? What happened to all the armoured tanks that was used against those protesting with sticks and stones in that satanic show of force?
When it comes to 5 percenters there's surplus of tank but when it comes to Fulani herdsmen there's sudden scarcity of tanks.
Please just get your PVC let's correct this injustice.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by tumababa(m): 10:32pm On Feb 08
Benblaq:
2 Likes
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by Augustinaz(m): 10:33pm On Feb 08
Police is afraid.
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by free2ryhme: 10:33pm On Feb 08
Moving4:
you ask them to go fight without the necessary equipment and armory is suicide mission
1 Like
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by iyke926(m): 10:33pm On Feb 08
If the policemen are scared, they should hand over their guns to Tiv youths, I know they brave except for the coward on NL called omenka.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by moderatorr1: 10:33pm On Feb 08
They have a point.
1 Like
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:33pm On Feb 08
ojun50:
Aswear
1 Like
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by PASCALSILVA(m): 10:33pm On Feb 08
eh! anukwam ozo... kitikpa rachapu naija police anya
4 Likes
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by room089: 10:33pm On Feb 08
Benblaq:
Guy wetin carry da mata com hia?
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by Oblongata: 10:33pm On Feb 08
are the fulani herdsmen using armored tanks?
na to dey pursue yahoo boys dem know
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by dejavubobo1(m): 10:34pm On Feb 08
when did amour tank or policing became a function of the state... It shows d incompetency or like luster attitude of the federal power in attending to this Fulani herdsmen crisis. Ppl jus protect urself coz government can't solve this problem. Infact they are the problem sef
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:34pm On Feb 08
Police is afraid!!
Comon fulani fa!!
If na okada men now, them be lion in the jungle
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by FriendofGod: 10:34pm On Feb 08
Who cares
If it is unarmed civilians now, you will see them flexing muscles and cocking guns at every slight chance.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by Raiyell: 10:34pm On Feb 08
Nigeria though.
In the past, nepotism in Nigeria was a muted phenomenon. However, these days, even people who used to doubt the existence of a Northern agenda, (by "people" I mean our sophisticated southern kin), can now see what some wise men from the east saw.
By the virtue of our experience with Northern bloodletting, there is a streak in our consciousness that can decode any unsaid ambition and evil plans by the north against the south. We told them but they called us bitter. Now here we are.
When posterity look and sees the election results of 2015 and the voting patterns, they will acquit us; for it is not bitterness that drove our suspicions, rather, it was experience and knowledge of what an unchecked North is capable of.
Tomorrow, there may be a resolution to bomb Owerri, Akoko-Edo, or Ibeno or Ile-Ife by Nigeria's security council, and there will not be any southern General who can bring a dissenting influence to bear against the decision.
Our sophisticated brothers brought this upon us. I hope they are happy.
4 Likes
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by uzeba(m): 10:34pm On Feb 08
naija.... one day one-story
1 Like
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by Dagaya(m): 10:34pm On Feb 08
U can just imagine...but if it is to harass boys on the street, you can be rest assured they will do it with minimal fuss.
Police cast I swear.
5 Likes
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by Naijacost22: 10:34pm On Feb 08
So it the governor that arms the police or the presidency that arms the police? If the police have a problem they should take it to IG or Buhari
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by dlondonbadboy: 10:34pm On Feb 08
Augustinaz:
B4 nko?
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by Justbeingreal(m): 10:34pm On Feb 08
All this na politics
The worst part is these men are doing it with the lives of the citizens..
These mehn are heartless mehn...
Get your PVC people.
They are trying to make these herdsmen so strong that's how boko haram started, see police trained security operatives for that matter, na herdsmen wan come hold us ransom
People please check dictionary meaning of herdsmen again abeg, I nor understand this country o, abi na jazz this government take de turn people head.
Terrorist people and they still using the word herdsmen on em'
I tire!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by TheKingdom: 10:34pm On Feb 08
free2ryhme:
Is Ortom the IG? When did Governor or state allocation include for national police force?
2 Likes
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 10:35pm On Feb 08
So Buhari really means this ? He will fight the fulani terrorist group with policemen ?
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by zicoraads(m): 10:36pm On Feb 08
See why soldiers are needed and not police? Whose job is it to provide APCs? The governor or the president?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by cdqyehyeh(m): 10:37pm On Feb 08
dats y Nigerian police are ranked low, Millitary take over most of the cases of the insecurity in Nigeria.
So dat makes them feel relaxed, na to harm innocent people dem sabi do
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by free2ryhme: 10:38pm On Feb 08
TheKingdom:
is my concern directed to Ortom?
|Re: Benue Killings: Without Armoured Tanks You're Sending Us To Die– Police To Ortom by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:39pm On Feb 08
Just mention IPOB and watch them fight with their bare hands
Ndi chukwu buru onu
6 Likes 1 Share
Amosun Bars Speaker, Others From Talking To Journalists / Breaking!!! Authentic Buhari Ministerial List / Is Jonathan's Administration Making Progress???
Viewing this topic: EASY39(m), gwmlogistic, akujobi2641(m), Neil0072009(m), Cadec007(m), wilfredokeke, chakaz(m), sambisavoice(m), Enuguguyunn111, DoTheNeedful, Masanto(m), krissconnect(m), Ucheosefoh(m), bishopz, Dollyak(f), OneSentence(m), Danteeee, Evince(m), Intrepid1(m), chiefkex(m), mjlbabajide(m), Chibuzee, DaGC(m), izenco2005(m), mejai(m), Lovetinz(m), Melinde, benitwater(m), tarano, chime8(m), irahub, emmalexabl(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24