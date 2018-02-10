₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by masterpiece86: 7:38pm On Feb 10
Boko Haram has released some 10 policewomen and University Maiduguri lecturers abducted last year while on an oil exploration trip in the Northeast of Nigeria. A security source told Saharareporters that the women and the university teachers are being flown to the Nigerian capital, Abuja where they will be debriefed before they are reunited with their families.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/02/10/boko-haram-release-10-police-women-and-unimaid-lecturers-abducted-last-year
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by talktrue1(m): 7:43pm On Feb 10
And police kept quiet since then
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by guterMann: 7:48pm On Feb 10
Good.
It must be another swap deal or ransom paid,BH is not that benevolent.
This is to distract people, APC is running out of propaganda.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by edmaraja: 7:50pm On Feb 10
That's good news!! It seems this boko haram nonsense is about to come to an end
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by DaniDani(m): 7:51pm On Feb 10
Is it after negotiations like swapping of boko haran inmates or was Ransome paid? Boko Haran can't release them just like that. More details pls before APC feeds us with their garbage prepared by liar Muhammed.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by Blizzy9ja: 7:52pm On Feb 10
talktrue1:Don't you know their job now os to look out for Buhari's critics?
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by KEVIND: 7:52pm On Feb 10
Good one from Boko Haram,i'm happy they are released. However, this strategy cannot work for PMB and APC this time around.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by Babzrockman: 8:07pm On Feb 10
No b those police women Shekau still dey boast about in the new video released.
Shekau af gone mad
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by Elslim: 8:08pm On Feb 10
congrats, they saw hell and came back.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by SweetPuffPuff(f): 8:10pm On Feb 10
propaganda
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by E99E(m): 8:13pm On Feb 10
Great News. Been a while we had some positive news.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by doctokwus: 8:56pm On Feb 10
The question was how much of Nigeria's treasury was emptied to free these people because I can decipher that due to the ongoing opposition against his re election,the Buhari government would go to any length and spend whatever amount to detract from the bad publicity and opposition its getting.
This is a well planned exchange bought with lots of cash to give the government some good publicity.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by eTECTIVe(m): 8:59pm On Feb 10
Govt of d more U look d less U see... Govt wants billions to fight a technically defeated group it pays billions to under d guise of ransom... D whole kidnap and release plot is looking more and more like a well orchestrated govt plot... Let's see how long dey kip up with it.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by Desyner: 9:01pm On Feb 10
2019 things . . .
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by TheFreeOne: 9:13pm On Feb 10
Shebi Shekau was boasting about those police officers the other day?
Hmmnn....it seems Shekau has become born again like his BH brothers that were recently released by the Nigerian army.
I'm happy for the lecturers and the women released. But the FG should not give amnesty to shekau o no matter the negotiation they may have with him.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by MisterSols: 9:15pm On Feb 10
Internal strife keeping blacks apart since God knows when
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by clefstone(m): 9:43pm On Feb 10
planned script between BH and the presidency
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by TheFreeOne: 10:02pm On Feb 10
clefstone:
You remind me of a nairalander who said the remaining chibok girls will be released before 2019 in preparation for the elections.
An Australian muslim scholar also said:
"Boko Haram were given the green light in their early stages. We Remember.
So nothing surprises in this country cos some politicians will sacrifice their own for power grab.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by FarahAideed: 10:07pm On Feb 10
The same police women the Buhari govt denied were ever kidnapped ..
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:10pm On Feb 10
are you saying they were released just like that or ran some were paid? is it not few days back that their leader was boasting and threating on a new released video online...this boko haram thing, am yet to understand what is gojng oooo
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by DocHMD: 10:14pm On Feb 10
Dumbohari have released his Boko brothers in exchange for these women wey Shekau don chopulate tire.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by TheFreeOne: 10:28pm On Feb 10
DocHMD:
Hundreds of BH members in detention have been released back into the society and at the pace the FG is going none will be left in detention soon.
So wither justice for those killed by these terrorists and those whose properties were destroyed?
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by ipobarecriminals: 10:29pm On Feb 10
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by emmanuel596(m): 10:29pm On Feb 10
Buhari paid billions in exchange...book haram has never ever freely released any hostage except they escape Nigeria is in a really big mess.....just saw a thread were northern underage almajiris were voting...northern Nigeria is the problems of Nigeria
Hunger north
Poverty north
Book haram north
Herdsmen north
Illiteracy north
Giving birth to children you can't cater for north
Rich elites poor masses north
APC north
Buhari north
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by datopaper(m): 10:29pm On Feb 10
It is good news indeed. I love it.
Some ransom would have been paid. Notwithstand it worth it
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by Haganah: 10:29pm On Feb 10
Policewomen?
Book Haram?
Hahahahahahahahahahah!
Boko Boys Don finish their t_t_ be that! Pregnancy things loading !
No pity for police.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by Chiedu4Trump: 10:30pm On Feb 10
Whenever APC and Buhari distract us from their wahala, they release people from Boko Haram.
This goes to show that Buhari & Aso Rock cabal control Boko Haram.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by afbstrategies: 10:30pm On Feb 10
ok
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by gurunlocker: 10:31pm On Feb 10
Lol... Just like that? Boko Haram are really being nice since the start of this administration...
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by TheKingIsHere: 10:32pm On Feb 10
We all know that it's Buhari that ordered his bokoharam boys to release them
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by toluxa1(m): 10:35pm On Feb 10
|Re: Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year by Sethkoms: 10:36pm On Feb 10
DaniDani:
