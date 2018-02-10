Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Releases 10 Policewomen And UNIMAID Lecturers Abducted Last Year (10852 Views)

http://saharareporters.com/2018/02/10/boko-haram-release-10-police-women-and-unimaid-lecturers-abducted-last-year Boko Haram has released some 10 policewomen and University Maiduguri lecturers abducted last year while on an oil exploration trip in the Northeast of Nigeria. A security source told Saharareporters that the women and the university teachers are being flown to the Nigerian capital, Abuja where they will be debriefed before they are reunited with their families. 1 Like

And police kept quiet since then 23 Likes 1 Share

Good.



It must be another swap deal or ransom paid,BH is not that benevolent.



This is to distract people, APC is running out of propaganda.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 49 Likes 5 Shares

That's good news!! It seems this boko haram nonsense is about to come to an end 2 Likes 1 Share

Is it after negotiations like swapping of boko haran inmates or was Ransome paid? Boko Haran can't release them just like that. More details pls before APC feeds us with their garbage prepared by liar Muhammed. 35 Likes 3 Shares

And police kept quiet since then Don't you know their job now os to look out for Buhari's critics? Don't you know their job now os to look out for Buhari's critics? 8 Likes 1 Share

Good one from Boko Haram,i'm happy they are released. However, this strategy cannot work for PMB and APC this time around. 9 Likes

No b those police women Shekau still dey boast about in the new video released.

Shekau af gone mad 6 Likes

congrats, they saw hell and came back.

propaganda 8 Likes

Great News. Been a while we had some positive news. 1 Like

The question was how much of Nigeria's treasury was emptied to free these people because I can decipher that due to the ongoing opposition against his re election,the Buhari government would go to any length and spend whatever amount to detract from the bad publicity and opposition its getting.

This is a well planned exchange bought with lots of cash to give the government some good publicity. 10 Likes

Govt of d more U look d less U see... Govt wants billions to fight a technically defeated group it pays billions to under d guise of ransom... D whole kidnap and release plot is looking more and more like a well orchestrated govt plot... Let's see how long dey kip up with it. 14 Likes

2019 things . . . 5 Likes

Shebi Shekau was boasting about those police officers the other day?



Hmmnn....it seems Shekau has become born again like his BH brothers that were recently released by the Nigerian army.



I'm happy for the lecturers and the women released. But the FG should not give amnesty to shekau o no matter the negotiation they may have with him. 5 Likes

Internal strife keeping blacks apart since God knows when 1 Like

planned script between BH and the presidency 13 Likes

planned script between BH and the presidency

You remind me of a nairalander who said the remaining chibok girls will be released before 2019 in preparation for the elections.



"Boko Haram were given the green light in their early stages. We Remember.

Now all of a sudden Nigeria wants to lead the war against terror. Indeed, “my enemy is also my sword, I shall use him to kill with and then break the sword”."

So nothing surprises in this country cos some politicians will sacrifice their own for power grab. You remind me of a nairalander who said the remaining chibok girls will be released before 2019 in preparation for the elections.An Australian muslim scholar also said:So nothing surprises in this country cos some politicians will sacrifice their own for power grab. 9 Likes

The same police women the Buhari govt denied were ever kidnapped .. 9 Likes

are you saying they were released just like that or ran some were paid? is it not few days back that their leader was boasting and threating on a new released video online...this boko haram thing, am yet to understand what is gojng oooo 3 Likes

Dumbohari have released his Boko brothers in exchange for these women wey Shekau don chopulate tire. 5 Likes

Dumbohari have released his Boko brothers in exchange for these women wey Shekau don chopulate tire.

Hundreds of BH members in detention have been released back into the society and at the pace the FG is going none will be left in detention soon.



So wither justice for those killed by these terrorists and those whose properties were destroyed? Hundreds of BH members in detention have been released back into the society and at the pace the FG is going none will be left in detention soon.So wither justice for those killed by these terrorists and those whose properties were destroyed? 5 Likes

Buhari paid billions in exchange...book haram has never ever freely released any hostage except they escape Nigeria is in a really big mess.....just saw a thread were northern underage almajiris were voting...northern Nigeria is the problems of Nigeria



Hunger north

Poverty north

Book haram north

Herdsmen north

Illiteracy north

Giving birth to children you can't cater for north

Rich elites poor masses north

APC north

Buhari north 12 Likes 1 Share

It is good news indeed. I love it.



Some ransom would have been paid. Notwithstand it worth it

Policewomen?



Book Haram?



Hahahahahahahahahahah!



Boko Boys Don finish their t_t_ be that! Pregnancy things loading !



No pity for police. 3 Likes

Whenever APC and Buhari distract us from their wahala, they release people from Boko Haram.



This goes to show that Buhari & Aso Rock cabal control Boko Haram. 1 Like

Lol... Just like that? Boko Haram are really being nice since the start of this administration... 1 Like

We all know that it's Buhari that ordered his bokoharam boys to release them 3 Likes