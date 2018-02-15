Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Help! My Girlfriend Is Acting Like A Runs Girl. (11188 Views)

Good day, Romancelanders. I met this girl last November and things were going on well between us. But lately I've been thrown into a state of confusion as to what I got myself into. She receives calls from strange numbers and a few times, I've noticed a certain patten in her conversation, like "Hello - Yes, I'm fine - Okay, let me see if I'll have chance". and this goes for every other strange call she receives. Also recently, I found out she's been sleeping out late. Few days back, I slept out just to see when she will come back, and to my greatest surprise, up till about 2.00am, she didn't return. We quarelled for about 2days and she was crying and begging me to forgive her, that she went to see her friend, a female, though I know its all lies. To make matters worse, she has a particular friend that is a runs girl! Sometimes when they're discussing, they will talk all manner of nonsense, she will be mimicking how her friend moans during sex, and they will laugh about it. I felt embarassed and walked out of both of them.



I really don't know what to do right now. She cried and apologized for sleeping out, I could tell that she was truly sorry. I love her, but I hate what she does, and anytime I think of breaking up, we still find a way to get back together. What should I do? 11 Likes 3 Shares

I really don't know what to do right now. She cried and apologized for sleeping out, I could tell that she was truly sorry. I love her , but I hate what she does, and anytime I think of breaking up, we still find a way to get back together. What should I do?



Continue loving her.

Continue loving her.

Gonorrhea will clear the juju and toto-lin induced love from your eye.

She is not an actress so she can't be acting....she has only be hiding it from u all this while...now it's time for her to unveil her real self to u 9 Likes 1 Share

I don't see any issue here, until she's caught cheating she's innocent. 1 Like 1 Share





∆ Walking in the shadows of crocodile tears will hurt you.





Oga!! You know better than us. From all indications and judging from what you said she's a runz girl using you as a back up boyfriend. Flee! ∆







. The signs are there for u to see...the strange calls,she saying she will have to make a time to see them and that she has a friend that u know is into runz is enuf proof that runzing is her job.most times sef ur mind no clear about ur babe ur babe and u really want to know the type of person she really is then u take a look at her friends. If her friends look gboro ish in nature then my guy be very afraid but if they look decent then ur mind can come a little but not completely . Take my word bro ....Run for ur life b4 dat babe use decimal 10:10 to finish u. Op u better run for ur life.dat ur babe is undeniable a runz girl. The signs are there for u to see...the strange calls,she saying she will have to make a time to see them and that she has a friend that u know is into runz is enuf proof that runzing is her job.most times sef ur mind no clear about ur babe ur babe and u really want to know the type of person she really is then u take a look at her friends. If her friends look gboro ish in nature then my guy be very afraidbut if they look decent then ur mind can come a little but not completely . Take my word bro....Run for ur life b4 dat babe use decimal 10:10 to finish u. 14 Likes

idiotic talk ... dey there dey mumu yasef till she infect you with matured HIV 8 Likes

"She cried"



I think you nairaland guys should stop using the highlighted words to console yourselves.. because a runs would only ask for forgiveness but would never cry for it.





I will advice you dump her if you got problem with her attitude and move on to the next available girl so she doesn't infect you with a deadly disease. 14 Likes

Your have seen the handwriting on the wall. Don't wait till ur eyes sees wah cannot be unseen Your have seen the handwriting on the wall. Don't wait till ur eyes sees wah cannot be unseen 3 Likes



This one is an eringa o.

erie la gi. eringa man

Until she wee fvck the fvck ontop your mouth is that time that you will know that eriri gi "proproly" This one is an eringa o.erie la gi. eringa manUntil she wee fvck the fvck ontop your mouth is that time that you will know that eriri gi "proproly" 5 Likes

OP na Lagos ?



E get any girl for Lagos wey no be olosho. I never see.





Being single give the best rest of mind. 4 Likes

She is not an actress so she can't be acting....she has only be hiding it from u all this while...now it's time for her to unveil real self to u I've had my doubts, but I guess this is definately the voice of reason. Thanks a lot.

"She cried"



I think you nairaland guys should stop using the highlighted words to console yourselves.. because a runs would only ask for forgiveness but would never cry for it.





I will advice you dump her if you got problem with her attitude and move on to the next available girl so she doesn't infect you with a deadly disease. I've tried breaking up, but she wouldn't just leave me alone. The truth is, I hate myself for loving her. When things usually go wrong, and she's always at fault, later she will come begging. She told me she will change, I should give her one more chance. I'm just keeping a close eye on her. 1 Like

Op u better run for ur life.dat ur babe is undeniable a runz girl . The signs are there for u to see...the strange calls,she saying she will have to make a time to see them and that she has a friend that u know is into runz is enuf proof that runzing is her job.most times sef ur mind no clear about ur babe ur babe and u really want to know the type of person she really is then u take a look at her friends. If her friends look gboro ish in nature then my guy be very afraid but if they look decent then ur mind can come a little but not completely . Take my word bro ....Run for ur life b4 dat babe use decimal 10:10 to finish u. Boss I hail o. Believe me, thy word is truth. They say "show me your friend, and i'll tell you who you are." She goes out with her olosho friend at times for parties, something must surely go down for sure. But I sometimes I wonder if she's using juju on me. I just can't get her out of my life. 4 Likes

∆ Walking in the shadows of crocodile tears will hurt you.





Oga!! You know better than us. From all indications and judging from what you said she's a runz girl using you as a back up boyfriend. Flee! ∆







☣ ☠ @the backup part. I keep thinking how many guys she must have slept with, maybe 10, 20

or more. It hurts to be a backup boyfriend, bro. I feel like shìt right now.

its your choice juve and Tottenham or Basel and man city 1 Like

Love really beclouds people sense of reasoning. You are so much in love with her that you are falling to accept the truth that your girl is a prostitute(runs girl is a prostitute). Pls OP face the reality and dump the girl except you don't mind dating a prostitute. 4 Likes

that you reasoning if she"s using juju on you shows she hasnt started using it .bro when she start using it u will reasoning like a mumu.d thing will turn ur brain...she will start looking like an angel in ur eye...ur eye no go clear again.Runzs girls are heartless .if she starts feeling u suspecting her then she will start using it on u.even if u no chop her food she can apply the charm on her boobi or rub it on her snail.guy u better start thanking God for unveiling the type of woman u have as a girlfriend.this is how one of my guy had an issue with im babe over her runz business and one day wey im dey clean im wardrobe he noticed a foul odor and when he search well he see one dead agama lizard with cowries around its waist.no be im clear eye he take break up with d girl though she come dey deny no be she put d dead lizard with cowries .runz ladies never change..they continue their trade even in marriage life.

The word love was probably created by a woman to ensnare men. Bro, try detach ur emotions from the girl now before its too late. So that u would be open to better options even if you're still climbing mount Everest. Forget all these love balderdash. 2 Likes

If I hear say na love.





Shawty has been giving my nigga some great **** in the oza room.







Her p**sy game is tight (not literally tight)



Well, wouldn't expect less from a runs girl.





She's 100% runs girl....No doubt.



Either you keep enjoying the nutritious nunu or leave her.



I'll personally advice you to leave before she infects you with chlamydia, hpv ,HIV or something worse. 5 Likes 1 Share

OP,



Stop being selfish. Can you finish that punnie alone? I



f the babe starts relying exclusively on you, we start listening to another set of complaints. "She is too demanding". "is my GF a nympho?" etc. 1 Like

YOU don't need a soothsayer to tell u that she is a call girl ''so obvious''



And u said her friend is a runs girl ''wow guy u get balls oo, dating a girl that have olosho as friend' that is a big turn off for me.



For that fact that she is doing all those fucckery and begging u to stay is a clear picture that she is digging your grave





Receive sense abeg this is 2018. 3 Likes

Bitches are meant for merriment and not for sentiment... Just drop her Pvssy and get another... I hope this helps Bitches are meant for merriment and not for sentiment... Just drop her Pvssy and get another... I hope this helps

Love really beclouds people sense of reasoning. You are so much in love with her that you are falling to accept the truth that your girl is a prostitute(runs girl is a prostitute). Pls OP face the reality and dump the girl except you don't mind dating a prostitute. True, bro. I just realized how stupid I must've been. I need to do a lot to gain back my respect cause other guys have told me things but I usually ignore them. No puna is worth my dignity, not even a golden one.

The word love was probably created by a woman to ensnare men. Bro, try detach ur emotions from the girl now before its too late. So that u would be open to better options even if you're still climbing mount Everest. Forget all these love balderdash. I've already done the final detaching tonight. Never again will I be so sunk in love. I've downed a couple of drinks tonight, I just wish I could erase her from my mind entirely. 2 Likes

YOU don't need a soothsayer to tell u that she is a call girl ''so obvious''



And u said her friend is a runs girl ''wow guy u get balls oo, dating a girl that have olosho as friend' that is a big turn off for me.



For that fact that she is doing all those fucckery and begging u to stay is a clear picture that she is digging your grave





Receive sense abeg this is 2018. I'm too young to die, bro. So I'd rather receive sense. My only regret is that people have seen us together, she even introduced me to her mum! If she gets pregnant somewhere, the first person that will come to her mother's mind will be no other person than me! I just need someone to beat the shìt out of me right now. I've fvckd up big time.

She is not acting like a runz girl. She is a runz girl. Period. Run for your life

Ah bros, she don't use sex finish your sense. Pirry yourself o! Disappear with the last energy you got left. 1 Like

sorry to break ye heart but she's an hoe low show