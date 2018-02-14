₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by mespusinglez(m): 10:27pm On Feb 13
My Ex Messaged Me On Facebook saying.
"Happy Val In Advance Love, Lol i know you will be like 'This One Don Miss Road Abi?!!!
She Then Said What Will I Get For Her Tomorrow...
i'm yet to reply her...
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by greatnaija01: 10:29pm On Feb 13
well if you get her a GIFT then she is not your EX, she is just a Side chick. Who wants a rebound bleep.
be wise and do not reply and simply move on. replying will show u are not TAKEN.
mespusinglez:
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by mespusinglez(m): 11:01pm On Feb 13
greatnaija01:OK...BUT SHE STILL CALLED ME THIS EVENING ASKING SAME QUESTION.
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by donsimo: 11:03pm On Feb 13
mespusinglez:
Send her this message,.
"What did I get you?."
"Same thing you got me sweetheart."
If she replies you just send her and empty message.
Ignore her for a while and when she calls, ask her " you didn't get the message ?" when she replies just tell her, "I sent you nothing."
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by mespusinglez(m): 11:05pm On Feb 13
donsimo:THAT'S KINDA HARSH
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by bobokeshington: 11:15pm On Feb 13
mespusinglez:
Invite her over to you place and then serve her a chilled cucumber
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by mespusinglez(m): 11:16pm On Feb 13
bobokeshington:I ONLY HAVE CASSAVA
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by bobokeshington: 11:19pm On Feb 13
mespusinglez:Not bad bro. Cassava can do the magic as well
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by greatnaija01: 12:39am
whenever you change your EX, loose your number. ITS SIMPLY WISDOM.
every social media has a block button
mespusinglez:
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by donsimo: 6:25am
mespusinglez:
Sorry oh, you think girls like sweet words, they are sick of them. BTW you can always tell her to come over so you'll show her how sorry you are.
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by peeta4u(m): 6:41am
mespusinglez:The best gift is to ignore her.
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by mespusinglez(m): 6:54am
greatnaija01:I DON'T DELETE MY EX'S NUMBERS
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by mespusinglez(m): 6:55am
donsimo:OYA NA
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by mespusinglez(m): 6:56am
peeta4u:HABA YOU MA
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by OgahBohz(m): 7:17am
invite her over for replay match ...
if you score ..fine
if she decides to keep the ball in the net
fine ...!
anywitchway ...
just play the game ... the scorer or the scoree must win
shey you get ?
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by mespusinglez(m): 7:28am
OgahBohz:GBAM!!!
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by konkonbilo(m): 7:32am
Just deposit some spermm into her private account. Lobatan!
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by mespusinglez(m): 7:37am
konkonbilo:NA YAWA BE THAT O
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by konkonbilo(m): 7:54am
mespusinglez:Na the best val gift be that.
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by greatnaija01: 11:09am
then they are not your EX and you have not burnt bridges.
astalavista bro
mespusinglez:
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by Papanwamaikpe: 11:12am
Sex
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by educhigo: 11:15am
1packet of condom is ok
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by castrol180(m): 12:08pm
she's never your ex...
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by grayht(m): 12:09pm
A packet of used condoms...
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by thesicilian: 12:10pm
mespusinglez:Just ask your current girlfriend
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by bumi10: 12:10pm
Condom
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by MhizAJ(f): 12:10pm
My ex is my ex
What's my business with him again
I can't go back to my vomit therfore i can't waste my time to gift him anything
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by NonFarmPayrol: 12:10pm
Hot steamy
Se*
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by coalcoal1(m): 12:10pm
huh.... it's like saying one should go back and eat his/her vomit... that's a no go area
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by NLMODERATOR101: 12:11pm
Ignore her calls
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by Greenbullet(m): 12:12pm
All the pants she forgot in my house, almost 30.
|Re: What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? by ShitHead: 12:13pm
Used tissue papers.
