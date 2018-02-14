Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What's The Best Gift To Give Your Ex On Valentine's Day? (1636 Views)

My Ex Messaged Me On Facebook saying.

"Happy Val In Advance Love, Lol i know you will be like 'This One Don Miss Road Abi?!!!



She Then Said What Will I Get For Her Tomorrow...

i'm yet to reply her...







be wise and do not reply and simply move on. replying will show u are not TAKEN.

mespusinglez:

well if you get her a GIFT then she is not your EX, she is just a Side chick. Who wants a rebound bleep.be wise and do not reply and simply move on. replying will show u are not TAKEN.

greatnaija01:

OK...BUT SHE STILL CALLED ME THIS EVENING ASKING SAME QUESTION.

mespusinglez:

Send her this message,.



"What did I get you?."



"Same thing you got me sweetheart."



If she replies you just send her and empty message.



Send her this message,."What did I get you?.""Same thing you got me sweetheart."If she replies you just send her and empty message.Ignore her for a while and when she calls, ask her " you didn't get the message ?" when she replies just tell her, "I sent you nothing."

donsimo:





THAT'S KINDA HARSH THAT'S KINDA HARSH

mespusinglez:

Invite her over to you place and then serve her a chilled cucumber

bobokeshington:





I ONLY HAVE CASSAVA

mespusinglez:

Not bad bro. Cassava can do the magic as well



every social media has a block button







mespusinglez:

whenever you change your EX, loose your number. ITS SIMPLY WISDOM.every social media has a block button

mespusinglez:

THAT'S KINDA HARSH

Sorry oh, you think girls like sweet words, they are sick of them. BTW you can always tell her to come over so you'll show her how sorry you are.

mespusinglez:

The best gift is to ignore her.

greatnaija01:

whenever you change your EX, loose your number. ITS SIMPLY WISDOM.

every social media has a block button







I DON'T DELETE MY EX'S NUMBERS

donsimo:





Sorry oh, you think girls like sweet words, they are sick of them. BTW you can always tell her to come over so you'll show her how sorry you are. OYA NA OYA NA

peeta4u:

The best gift is to ignore her. HABA YOU MA HABA YOU MA

invite her over for replay match ...





if you score ..fine



if she decides to keep the ball in the net



fine ...!





anywitchway ...



just play the game ... the scorer or the scoree must win





shey you get ?

OgahBohz:

invite her over for replay match ...



if you score ..fine

if she decides to keep people the ball ..

fine ...



anywitchway ...

just play the game ... the scorer or the scoree must win



shey you get ? GBAM!!! GBAM!!!

Just deposit some spermm into her private account. Lobatan!

konkonbilo:

NA YAWA BE THAT O

mespusinglez:

Na the best val gift be that.





astalavista bro



mespusinglez:

then they are not your EX and you have not burnt bridges.astalavista bro

Sex

1packet of condom is ok

she's never your ex...

A packet of used condoms...

mespusinglez:

Just ask your current girlfriend

Condom

My ex is my ex



What's my business with him again

I can't go back to my vomit therfore i can't waste my time to gift him anything

Hot steamy





Se*

huh.... it's like saying one should go back and eat his/her vomit... that's a no go area

Ignore her calls

All the pants she forgot in my house, almost 30.