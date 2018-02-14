₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,818 members, 4,083,512 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 February 2018 at 12:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day (8189 Views)
|Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Mrop(m): 8:08am
This couple tag this photo through thick and thin.
This weight loss transformation is so cute.
Gist from Praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/couple-celebrates-amazing-weigh-loss-together-on-valentines-day/
10 Likes
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Mrop(m): 8:08am
Lovely
See more loveup photos of the couple here http://www.praizeupdates.com/couple-celebrates-amazing-weigh-loss-together-on-valentines-day/
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Loyalblak007(f): 8:11am
Nice
But they weren't looking bad before
2 Likes
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by OrestesDante(m): 8:51am
☣ ☠
∆ Excelente ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Partnerbiz: 9:00am
real?
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Benjom(m): 11:09am
Waawuu
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by emperor94(m): 11:10am
Do they have children,cos that first picture be looking like they swallowed their babies. Good for them though that they lost some weight, that means less risk of diabetes and heart disease.
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by abdelrahman: 11:10am
Good for them but fuc.k valentine day!
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Tweetysparkles(f): 11:10am
When you decided to burn excess fat with the boo, just to shame the side chick Happy valentines day my true Nairalander fan I no my people, my people no me....
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Bambela(m): 11:11am
Nice, what is the secrets
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by judecares1: 11:12am
love indeed
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Papanwamaikpe: 11:12am
Rubbish!
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by wallex1983(m): 11:12am
You can do better
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by busky101(m): 11:15am
Now they can squash better Without their bellies obstructing their tin
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by MhizAJ(f): 11:16am
I like the transformation
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Litblogger(f): 11:17am
This is inspiring
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by petkoffdrake2(m): 11:17am
But d man still fat.
But this won't stop me from voting out dullard come 2019.
The greatest val gift dullard can give to his people is him resigning today
2 Likes
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by adisabarber(m): 11:17am
That's because they are seated. If they stand up, they will not look so nice
Loyalblak007:
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by nikkypearl(f): 11:18am
busky101:e no concern you
1 Like
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by YINKS89(m): 11:19am
Wow.... Just wow.
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Enemyofpeace: 11:20am
Na now him prick go come out well well to dey touch her throat
1 Like
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by johnjay4u2u(m): 11:21am
More like Nigeria's economy in 2015 and 2018
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by busky101(m): 11:21am
nikkypearl:loL
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by YesNo(m): 11:22am
now let the cheating begin
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by olahero(m): 11:24am
They don eat nonsense.
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by princeking2(m): 11:24am
Weight loss. I de pray to add weight while someone is paying to lose some. Life sha.
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Dpatch(m): 11:26am
Massive change!
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Florblu(f): 11:27am
Wow!
if na Nigerians, the husband will be complaining the wife is too fat and he will be hovering around thin unfortunate girls with his Fat ugly body
1 Like
|Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by EagleScribes: 11:41am
Congratulations to them
There is always a good way of doing things right, if there is a will to do it
It's not too late to get it right
Describe Your Ex In 3 Sentences / See What Boredom Did Tew Me..lol / I Hate It When Girls Wear Rings On Their Engagement Finger For No Reason
Viewing this topic: soty(m), barcelona007(f), imurboss, barthy21(m), nitt, Aba28Nura, Lordtrailz(m), udi4eva(m), kelvin22(m), Anaximander(f), bammoo316(m), ogbright, tycoon101(m), justayo, poisegroup2, balmofgilead, khairate(f), nairalandbuzz(m), Nltaliban(m), ejikemeuwa(m), 14teenK, donilalasky, gracewealth007(f), Reportmusic(f) and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4