Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Mrop(m): 8:08am
This couple tag this photo through thick and thin.

This weight loss transformation is so cute.


Gist from Praizeupdates


News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/couple-celebrates-amazing-weigh-loss-together-on-valentines-day/

10 Likes

Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Mrop(m): 8:08am
Lovely




See more loveup photos of the couple here http://www.praizeupdates.com/couple-celebrates-amazing-weigh-loss-together-on-valentines-day/
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Loyalblak007(f): 8:11am
Nice
But they weren't looking bad before tongue

2 Likes

Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by OrestesDante(m): 8:51am
angry
☣ ☠

Excelente


☣ ☠
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Partnerbiz: 9:00am
real?
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Benjom(m): 11:09am
Waawuu
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by emperor94(m): 11:10am
Do they have children,cos that first picture be looking like they swallowed their babies. Good for them though that they lost some weight, that means less risk of diabetes and heart disease.
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by abdelrahman: 11:10am
Good for them but fuc.k valentine day!
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Tweetysparkles(f): 11:10am
When you decided to burn excess fat with the boo, just to shame the side chick grin Happy valentines day my true Nairalander fan tongue I no my people, my people no me.... cheesy
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Bambela(m): 11:11am
Nice, what is the secrets
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by judecares1: 11:12am
love indeed
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Papanwamaikpe: 11:12am
Rubbish!
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by wallex1983(m): 11:12am
You can do better
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by busky101(m): 11:15am
Now they can squash better Without their bellies obstructing their tin grin grin
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by MhizAJ(f): 11:16am
I like the transformation
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Litblogger(f): 11:17am
This is inspiring
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by petkoffdrake2(m): 11:17am
But d man still fat.


But this won't stop me from voting out dullard come 2019.







The greatest val gift dullard can give to his people is him resigning today

2 Likes

Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by adisabarber(m): 11:17am
That's because they are seated. If they stand up, they will not look so nice

Loyalblak007:
Nice
But they weren't looking bad before tongue
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by nikkypearl(f): 11:18am
busky101:
Now they can squash better Without their bellies obstructing their tin grin grin
e no concern you tongue

1 Like

Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by YINKS89(m): 11:19am
Wow.... Just wow.
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Enemyofpeace: 11:20am
Na now him prick go come out well well to dey touch her throat

1 Like

Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by johnjay4u2u(m): 11:21am
More like Nigeria's economy in 2015 and 2018
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by busky101(m): 11:21am
nikkypearl:
e no concern you tongue
loL cheesy
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by YesNo(m): 11:22am
now let the cheating begin
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by olahero(m): 11:24am
They don eat nonsense.
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by princeking2(m): 11:24am
Weight loss. I de pray to add weight while someone is paying to lose some. Life sha.
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Dpatch(m): 11:26am
Massive change!
Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by Florblu(f): 11:27am
Wow!

if na Nigerians, the husband will be complaining the wife is too fat and he will be hovering around thin unfortunate girls with his Fat ugly body

1 Like

Re: Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day by EagleScribes: 11:41am
Congratulations to them

There is always a good way of doing things right, if there is a will to do it

It's not too late to get it right

Viewing this topic: soty(m), barcelona007(f), imurboss, barthy21(m), nitt, Aba28Nura, Lordtrailz(m), udi4eva(m), kelvin22(m), Anaximander(f), bammoo316(m), ogbright, tycoon101(m), justayo, poisegroup2, balmofgilead, khairate(f), nairalandbuzz(m), Nltaliban(m), ejikemeuwa(m), 14teenK, donilalasky, gracewealth007(f), Reportmusic(f) and 68 guest(s)

