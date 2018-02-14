Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Through Thick & Thin: Couple Celebrates Weigh Loss Together On Valentine’s Day (8189 Views)

This weight loss transformation is so cute.





Gist from Praizeupdates





But they weren't looking bad before NiceBut they weren't looking bad before 2 Likes



real?

Waawuu

Do they have children,cos that first picture be looking like they swallowed their babies. Good for them though that they lost some weight, that means less risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Good for them but fuc.k valentine day!

Happy valentines day my true Nairalander fan I no my people, my people no me.... When you decided to burn excess fat with the boo, just to shame the side chickHappy valentines day my true Nairalander fanI no my people, my people no me....

Nice, what is the secrets

love indeed

Rubbish!

You can do better

Now they can squash better Without their bellies obstructing their tin

I like the transformation

This is inspiring

But d man still fat.





Loyalblak007:

Nice

But they weren't looking bad before That's because they are seated. If they stand up, they will not look so nice

busky101:

Now they can squash better Without their bellies obstructing their tin e no concern you e no concern you 1 Like

Wow.... Just wow.

Na now him prick go come out well well to dey touch her throat 1 Like

More like Nigeria's economy in 2015 and 2018

nikkypearl:

e no concern you loL loL

now let the cheating begin

They don eat nonsense.

Weight loss. I de pray to add weight while someone is paying to lose some. Life sha.

Massive change!

Wow!



if na Nigerians, the husband will be complaining the wife is too fat and he will be hovering around thin unfortunate girls with his Fat ugly body 1 Like