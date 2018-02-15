Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) (7949 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU1TnNgPvzE



What's your opinion??

Finally,got a first to comment on nairaland..Thank God for valentine,awon guys ti lo je Eja. (Point and kill)...

Anyway happy vals to all my nairalnder friends..



Speaking about masturbation,it's not good.The semen you are ejaculating now could be the next president of Nigeria hence better than that one called Buhari. 10 Likes

This video made me think my earphone is having one ear problem. 8 Likes 1 Share

making men impotent.....funny thing they'll still blame their wives for not been able to get pregnant when they are the cause of their problems.......masturbators are mostly depressed,jobless and always lustful











Please today is Valentine and the only way I can profess my love to you guys is by the above...... hope it helps do have a wonderful celebration



Studies has shown that men can't do without masturbation most men masturbate 3-4 times daily....some masturbate to the point where the semen is no longer coming out and they see no wrongs in it....70% of broken marriages are been caused by masturbation making men impotent.....funny thing they'll still blame their wives for not been able to get pregnant when they are the cause of their problems.......masturbators are mostly depressed,jobless and always lustful Please today is Valentine and the only way I can profess my love to you guys is by the above...... hope it helps do have a wonderful celebration Happy Valentine

Morally, it is wrong

Spiritually, it is a sin

Sexually, it is saving

STD-wise, it is safe

Financially, it is cheap

Psychologically, it is dangerous

Procreationally, it is useless



One thing I know is that people who engage in it really want to stop but can't just help it. 73 Likes 7 Shares

BOTH...

masturbation is not bad. It gets bad only when you get addicted. 5 Likes

The religious will say it's a big sin

The scientists will say it's normal unless you get addicted

The average man will tell you it helps curb rape









But no matter how you try to twist it, you know it's wrong on all levels, the poo destroys you slowly and you can't even ask for help. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Its obviously bad but at least its better than rap* 1 Like

it is badly good





been celibate for a year now, this February makes it a year, there are days when konji go hook me mehn, I wld start going through my phone to see which guy I can call to hang out but I wld just tell myself, "babe, self-service and relieve yourself". once I do that, I'm gonna be okay for the next 3weeks or more as a lady, I self-service at least 2 times a month, sometimes, 2 months. when people say they are addicted to it, I just think it is a psychological disorder, cos I don't understand how I will be wanking everyday. addiction often happens to people who started wanking way too early.been celibate for a year now, this February makes it a year, there are days when konji go hook me mehn, I wld start going through my phone to see which guy I can call to hang outbut I wld just tell myself, "babe, self-service and relieve yourself". once I do that, I'm gonna be okay for the next 3weeks or more 24 Likes

Now, let's hear the "Vasline" crew...











I'm sure they would have something to say... 1 Like

Flirtyjane:

Masturbation you f....k alone.

Fornication you f....k together.



Both are f...king



Both are bad 4 Likes

Very very Bad habit takes Grace to stop ⛔ if addicted 1 Like

Normal

very bad it can cause blindness make one dumb, and also make's one loss his or her mind 2 Likes 1 Share

Very Very Bad

nah you get you...di..ck..your pus..sy nah your own.Wetin you do with it nah you sabi. But personally i see nothing wrong. Saves a lot of stress. 3 Likes

Its xo bad! :-

You won't know the effect of it till u reach the bridge of no return... It will be so hard to go back but only God's grace...



Try as much and abstain from it... 1 Like

Masturbation you f....k alone.

Fornication you f....k together.



Both are f...king



Both are bad 1 Like 1 Share

Absolutely nothing wrong with it 3 Likes

I don't masturbate it's a waste of time

