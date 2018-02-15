₦airaland Forum

Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by Paula2018(f): 10:40am On Feb 14
What's your opinion??

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by handsomeyinka(m): 11:00pm On Feb 14
Finally,got a first to comment on nairaland..Thank God for valentine,awon guys ti lo je Eja. (Point and kill)...
Anyway happy vals to all my nairalnder friends..

Speaking about masturbation,it's not good.The semen you are ejaculating now could be the next president of Nigeria hence better than that one called Buhari.

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by ThisIsFlashh: 11:00pm On Feb 14
This video made me think my earphone is having one ear problem.

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by biacan(f): 11:00pm On Feb 14
Studies has shown that men can't do without masturbation most men masturbate 3-4 times daily....some masturbate to the point where the semen is no longer coming out and they see no wrongs in it....70% of broken marriages are been caused by masturbation coolmaking men impotent.....funny thing they'll still blame their wives for not been able to get pregnant when they are the cause of their problems.......masturbators are mostly depressed,jobless and always lustful





Please today is Valentine and the only way I can profess my love to you guys is by the above...... hope it helps do have a wonderful celebration cool

Happy Valentine wink

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by ruggedmallaam(m): 11:00pm On Feb 14
Thank you ronaldo,you made my night. BARCELONA fans right now

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by SirHouloo(m): 11:01pm On Feb 14
Morally, it is wrong
Spiritually, it is a sin
Sexually, it is saving
STD-wise, it is safe
Financially, it is cheap
Psychologically, it is dangerous
Procreationally, it is useless

One thing I know is that people who engage in it really want to stop but can't just help it.

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by willbayo(m): 11:01pm On Feb 14
Ok
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by anibirelawal(m): 11:01pm On Feb 14
BOTH... grin
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by XXLDICK(m): 11:01pm On Feb 14
masturbation is not bad. It gets bad only when you get addicted.

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by killercute16(m): 11:01pm On Feb 14
The religious will say it's a big sin
The scientists will say it's normal unless you get addicted
The average man will tell you it helps curb rape




But no matter how you try to twist it, you know it's wrong on all levels, the poo destroys you slowly and you can't even ask for help.

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by ezeonline2(m): 11:01pm On Feb 14
Woo..
Its obviously bad but at least its better than rap*

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by hazan041: 11:01pm On Feb 14
it is badly good grin
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by Naijachoices: 11:01pm On Feb 14
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by naughtyDiana: 11:01pm On Feb 14
as a lady, I self-service at least 2 times a month, sometimes, 2 months. when people say they are addicted to it, I just think it is a psychological disorder, cos I don't understand how I will be wanking everyday. addiction often happens to people who started wanking way too early.


been celibate for a year now, this February makes it a year, there are days when konji go hook me mehn, I wld start going through my phone to see which guy I can call to hang out wink but I wld just tell myself, "babe, self-service and relieve yourself". once I do that, I'm gonna be okay for the next 3weeks or more

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by bobokeshington: 11:02pm On Feb 14
Now, let's hear the "Vasline" crew...





I'm sure they would have something to say...

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by hazan041: 11:02pm On Feb 14
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by tegamarro(m): 11:02pm On Feb 14
Very very Bad habit takes Grace to stop ⛔ if addicted

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by AkuStephen: 11:02pm On Feb 14
shocked shocked dunno
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by fuckerstard: 11:02pm On Feb 14
Normal
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by aralc: 11:03pm On Feb 14
space booked
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by BlackAdam55(m): 11:03pm On Feb 14
very bad it can cause blindness make one dumb, and also make's one loss his or her mind lipsrsealed

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by shanaka4u(m): 11:03pm On Feb 14
Very Very Bad
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by onadana: 11:03pm On Feb 14
nah you get you...di..ck..your pus..sy nah your own.Wetin you do with it nah you sabi. But personally i see nothing wrong. Saves a lot of stress.

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by vicflexzy(m): 11:03pm On Feb 14
Its xo bad! :-
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by Samanza89(m): 11:03pm On Feb 14
You won't know the effect of it till u reach the bridge of no return... It will be so hard to go back but only God's grace...

Try as much and abstain from it...

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by Flirtyjane(f): 11:03pm On Feb 14
Masturbation you f....k alone.
Fornication you f....k together.

Both are f...king

Both are bad

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by uchemelvin20004: 11:03pm On Feb 14
Absolutely nothing wrong with it

Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by praiseneofingz(m): 11:04pm On Feb 14
I don't masturbate it's a waste of time
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by lonelydora(m): 11:04pm On Feb 14
ok
Re: Masturbation: Good Or Bad? Nigerians React (Video) by bleskid(m): 11:04pm On Feb 14
the cream their is for what crythe cream their is for what

