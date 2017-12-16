₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by nduprincekc(m): 8:51pm On Dec 12
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHsSIvvyPdA
yes i do what about you
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Newboss(m): 9:09pm On Dec 12
Nah, emotions have always existed!
Guess what, they come and go!
So no such thing as love!
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Rolex67(f): 10:02pm On Dec 12
True love exist but its rare these days.
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:04pm On Dec 12
Rolex67:
It's not rare
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Rolex67(f): 10:07pm On Dec 12
Tajbol4splend:Money is love, love is sex, loyalty is rare.
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:14pm On Dec 12
Rolex67:
Forget about that, even though you are right that people prefer financial strength to the love from the heart, it still exists, money can lure a girl into a relationship but believe me, money can't buy her love
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by DeadRat(m): 10:37pm On Dec 12
Rolex67:No Its Not... You Tamed yourself To Believe That... True Love Is Out There
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by MrHistorian: 10:54pm On Dec 15
I believe in LOVE.
Years before now when I was in Secondary school,there was this Delta lady I have always admired.Being a shy guy,I never had the needed courage to approach her.Luckily for me on a Saturday morning,I bumped on her when I went to purchase a detergent at a nearby street to my house.
She shouted my name in surprise and I reluctantly replied because I don't even know what to say.She started asking about where my house is and some other irrelevant stuffs sha.The day ended and weeks after weeks our friendship blossomed into 'partial' dating.We go home together and call each other at nights.
So,there was this day we had one street carnival like that in my street,but as a godly child,I wasn't permitted to attend;I shall sneaked to the event just to catch a glimpse of whatever that is happening there.Lo and behold, I saw this my girl dancing with one "amugbo"(Yoruba word for weed smokers) guy.I approached her to probably dissuade her from continuing such nonsense.
" Blessing,what are you doing here?" I queried,She fiercely looked at me and replied saying "Who are you?" Before I can gather more confidence,about 4-5 slaps landed on my cheeks.I went home with terrible scars,I had to lie I was attacked.
We never spoke after that event in school.
LOVE IS A SCAM.
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Demogorgon(m): 10:55pm On Dec 15
Yes but rare..
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:55pm On Dec 15
Lol. Teenagers fall in love. When you grow up, your priority is no longer romantic love ( like not being able to eat well because your boyfriend/ girlfriend probably travelled)
At that stage you are looking for someone you can tolerate. Someone you can live with, without both of you driving each other crazy.
Someone you will find difficult to slap ( as a man) or stab in his sleep (like some women do).
In the end , love is not all these gra gra you see on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Love is maturity, it is coming of age in a relationship.
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Standardcosting: 10:56pm On Dec 15
Newboss:Yea
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Bills2307(m): 10:56pm On Dec 15
bring out correct mint cash of higher denomination, smear it close to her, she ll follow u..To make it smoother, tell her that you r the commissioner of happiness in ur LGA..#True love is rare nowadays. everythn is revolving around the moni
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by lovelylad(m): 10:56pm On Dec 15
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by blackbeau1(f): 10:56pm On Dec 15
Yes I do but the problem is it isn't always reciprocated and when it is not at the same level as the giver
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Teewhy2: 10:56pm On Dec 15
Love with your head (brain) not with your heart (emotions).
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Chrisrare: 10:56pm On Dec 15
No i dont.. Cos love is a scam.
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by mazimee(m): 10:57pm On Dec 15
Newboss:
You are smart, you don't need to be in a relationship to know this.
When people finally decide to face reality, there will be less disappointment and heartbreak
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Uyi168(m): 10:57pm On Dec 15
The only true love i knw is the one that a true mum has for her kids..mum is bae
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by exlinklodge: 10:57pm On Dec 15
hmmm - Which love? For this naija
In the words of Danny Crane - Love is a bad business
In the words of Robert Greene - The worst time to make decision is when you are in love
In the words of 50 cent - The only decision you make when you are in love is the decision that will ruin your life.
Tell me again, whats the benefit of love?
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by MrIjapa: 10:57pm On Dec 15
Yes i do.
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:57pm On Dec 15
Since Buhari became the president of Nigeria
Love Now has a new definition
Love is money
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by safarigirl(f): 10:57pm On Dec 15
Rolex67:the only true love that exists is between mother and child, any other thing is conditional love
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by bentlywills(m): 10:57pm On Dec 15
I don't believe in love;
Hvnt felt it before
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by bitchcrafts: 10:58pm On Dec 15
Love exists nah. Just that most have such sick minds they've lost that ability to feel it.
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by omolorlarh(f): 10:58pm On Dec 15
True love does exist.
The kinda love everyone wishes to experience.
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:59pm On Dec 15
omolorlarh:Like the one we share
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by bitchcrafts: 11:00pm On Dec 15
safarigirl:what about the one btwn father and child
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by djjosh(m): 11:00pm On Dec 15
Come to think of it, is there love at second sight?
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:00pm On Dec 15
safarigirl:
Jack and Rose
Where not mother and child
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Diso60090(m): 11:00pm On Dec 15
Nigeria girls and love na cat and mouse
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by greiboy: 11:00pm On Dec 15
love is a series of chemical reactions in our brain that tend to fade off with time.
Nothing like true love. fallacy maybe
|Re: Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) by Offpoint: 11:00pm On Dec 15
I don't believe in what doesn't exist. If love truly exist spaxon wouldn't gimme this kind of punishment.
#fact
