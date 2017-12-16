Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (Video) (4609 Views)

Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) / "Cossy Go Fear" - Photos Of Endowed Sisters Go Viral As Nigerians React / Do You Believe In Love? Nigerians React (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHsSIvvyPdA





yes i do what about you yes i do what about you

Nah, emotions have always existed!



Guess what, they come and go!



So no such thing as love! 11 Likes 2 Shares

True love exist but its rare these days. 1 Like 2 Shares

Rolex67:

True love exist but its rare these days.



It's not rare It's not rare 1 Like 2 Shares

Tajbol4splend:







It's not rare Money is love, love is sex, loyalty is rare. Money is love, love is sex, loyalty is rare. 10 Likes 1 Share

Rolex67:

Money is love, love is sex, loyalty is rare.

Forget about that, even though you are right that people prefer financial strength to the love from the heart, it still exists, money can lure a girl into a relationship but believe me, money can't buy her love Forget about that, even though you are right that people prefer financial strength to the love from the heart, it still exists, money can lure a girl into a relationship but believe me, money can't buy her love 5 Likes 1 Share

Rolex67:

True love exist but its rare these days. No Its Not... You Tamed yourself To Believe That... True Love Is Out There No Its Not... You Tamed yourself To Believe That... True Love Is Out There

I believe in LOVE.



Years before now when I was in Secondary school,there was this Delta lady I have always admired.Being a shy guy,I never had the needed courage to approach her.Luckily for me on a Saturday morning,I bumped on her when I went to purchase a detergent at a nearby street to my house.



She shouted my name in surprise and I reluctantly replied because I don't even know what to say.She started asking about where my house is and some other irrelevant stuffs sha.The day ended and weeks after weeks our friendship blossomed into 'partial' dating.We go home together and call each other at nights.



So,there was this day we had one street carnival like that in my street,but as a godly child,I wasn't permitted to attend;I shall sneaked to the event just to catch a glimpse of whatever that is happening there.Lo and behold, I saw this my girl dancing with one "amugbo"(Yoruba word for weed smokers) guy.I approached her to probably dissuade her from continuing such nonsense.



" Blessing,what are you doing here?" I queried,She fiercely looked at me and replied saying "Who are you?" Before I can gather more confidence,about 4-5 slaps landed on my cheeks.I went home with terrible scars,I had to lie I was attacked.



We never spoke after that event in school.



LOVE IS A SCAM. Years before now when I was in Secondary school,there was this Delta lady I have always admired.Being a shy guy,I never had the needed courage to approach her.Luckily for me on a Saturday morning,I bumped on her when I went to purchase a detergent at a nearby street to my house.She shouted my name in surprise and I reluctantly replied because I don't even know what to say.She started asking about where my house is and some other irrelevant stuffs sha.The day ended and weeks after weeks our friendship blossomed into 'partial' dating.We go home together and call each other at nights.So,there was this day we had one street carnival like that in my street,but as a godly child,I wasn't permitted to attend;I shall sneaked to the event just to catch a glimpse of whatever that is happening there.Lo and behold, I saw this my girl dancing with one "amugbo"(Yoruba word for weed smokers) guy.I approached her to probably dissuade her from continuing such nonsense." Blessing,what are you doing here?" I queried,She fiercely looked at me and replied saying "Who are you?" Before I can gather more confidence,about 4-5 slaps landed on my cheeks.I went home with terrible scars,I had to lie I was attacked.We never spoke after that event in school.LOVE IS A SCAM. 11 Likes

Yes but rare..

Lol. Teenagers fall in love. When you grow up, your priority is no longer romantic love ( like not being able to eat well because your boyfriend/ girlfriend probably travelled)



At that stage you are looking for someone you can tolerate. Someone you can live with, without both of you driving each other crazy.



Someone you will find difficult to slap ( as a man) or stab in his sleep (like some women do).



In the end , love is not all these gra gra you see on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Love is maturity, it is coming of age in a relationship. 29 Likes

Newboss:

Nah, emotions have always existed!



Guess what, they come and go!



So no such thing as love! Yea Yea 1 Like

bring out correct mint cash of higher denomination, smear it close to her, she ll follow u..To make it smoother, tell her that you r the commissioner of happiness in ur LGA..#True love is rare nowadays. everythn is revolving around the moni 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like 2 Shares

Yes I do but the problem is it isn't always reciprocated and when it is not at the same level as the giver







Are you planning to do a roof parapet?

Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.

Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.

Click below

http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6 Love with your head (brain) not with your heart (emotions).Are you planning to do a roof parapet?Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.Click below 1 Like

No i dont.. Cos love is a scam. 1 Like

Newboss:

Nah, emotions have always existed!



Guess what, they come and go!



So no such thing as love!



You are smart, you don't need to be in a relationship to know this.





When people finally decide to face reality, there will be less disappointment and heartbreak You are smart, you don't need to be in a relationship to know this.When people finally decide to face reality, there will be less disappointment and heartbreak 3 Likes

The only true love i knw is the one that a true mum has for her kids..mum is bae 2 Likes

hmmm - Which love? For this naija



In the words of Danny Crane - Love is a bad business



In the words of Robert Greene - The worst time to make decision is when you are in love



In the words of 50 cent - The only decision you make when you are in love is the decision that will ruin your life.



Tell me again, whats the benefit of love? 5 Likes

Yes i do.

Since Buhari became the president of Nigeria



Love Now has a new definition







Love is money

Rolex67:

True love exist but its rare these days. the only true love that exists is between mother and child, any other thing is conditional love the only true love that exists is between mother and child, any other thing is conditional love 5 Likes





Hvnt felt it before I don't believe in love;Hvnt felt it before

Love exists nah. Just that most have such sick minds they've lost that ability to feel it.

True love does exist.



The kinda love everyone wishes to experience. 1 Like

omolorlarh:

True love does exist.



Like the one we share Like the one we share

safarigirl:

the only true love that exists is between mother and child, any other thing is conditional love what about the one btwn father and child what about the one btwn father and child

Come to think of it, is there love at second sight?

safarigirl:

the only true love that exists is between mother and child, any other thing is conditional love

Jack and Rose

Where not mother and child Jack and RoseWhere not mother and child

Nigeria girls and love na cat and mouse





Nothing like true love. fallacy maybe love is a series of chemical reactions in our brain that tend to fade off with time.Nothing like true love. fallacy maybe 3 Likes