₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,611 members, 4,086,421 topics. Date: Friday, 16 February 2018 at 12:28 AM

I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows (21683 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:31pm On Feb 15
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday promised to take Nigeria to the next level despite the nation’s current challenges.

Buhari made the promise in his remarks at the induction of the Nigerian Air Force’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Tsaigumi, in Kaduna.

A copy of his speech was made available to journalists by the Presidency’s media office.

The President said his administration was determined to overcome all challenges militating against the country’s security and development.

He therefore appealed to all Nigerians to support his administration to achieve its objective.

Buhari said, “Let me again reiterate our commitment and firm resolve to take this nation to the next level.

“We remain determined to overcome all challenges to our security and development as a nation.

“I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with us to make our collective dreams of greatness a reality.”

The President said his government was committed to delivering the much-needed change that would make the difference in the nation.

“Government remains determined, despite numerous challenges to bring about the much-needed change that will lift our beloved nation to its rightful place as a major economic and political force on the world stage,”he added.

Buhari disclosed that part of government’s drive to achieve the goal is to enable enterprise and the improvement of the quality of life through massive improvement of national infrastructure.

He said as he outlined in his New Year Day broadcast to the nation, the present administration has designed a series of key projects to dramatically overhaul national infrastructure and overcome the deficit in that vital area.

http://punchng.com/ill-take-nigeria-to-the-next-level-says-buhari/

8 Likes 8 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by booblacain(m): 7:32pm On Feb 15
We don't even know if we will survive this level and you want to take us to the next.

508 Likes 47 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by angels09: 7:35pm On Feb 15
If this is CHANGE... Buhari is promising NEXT LEVEL!! My PVC is ready... I don't mind voting out Ambode if that's what it's going to take!!

200 Likes 14 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by TheFreeOne: 7:36pm On Feb 15
Buhari said, “Let me again reiterate our commitment and firm resolve to take this nation to the next level
Really

Which level we dey now sef? I no wan laugh grin

Any level after dis one no be mass suicide, anarchy and war remain?

Bros we take God beg u no re-contest.

190 Likes 12 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by Baawaa(m): 7:36pm On Feb 15
If the cabal allow you to do

5 Likes 6 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by doyinbaby(f): 7:38pm On Feb 15
Is it after killer herdsmen wipe us out finish and then take over our land .....then buhari will take Nigeria to next level

105 Likes 7 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by baralatie(m): 7:39pm On Feb 15
he was referring to the. Nigerian air force!

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by Samleen(m): 7:40pm On Feb 15
Well, we've been waiting since May, 2015.



Secrete Revealed:
How FG Can Equate 1 NGN = 1 USD
www.nairaland.com/4349453/secret-revealed-1-ngn-equate

5 Likes

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by modik(m): 7:42pm On Feb 15
Next level up or down?

Those who heard CHANGE mantra in 2015 never asked the direction?

103 Likes 6 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by oganology33(m): 7:45pm On Feb 15
My Blood!!!

Instead of thinking of how 2 follow his counterparts Jammeh, Mugabe, Zuma, Hailemariam. He's talking abt next level

Next level up or down

49 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by FreddyKruger: 7:46pm On Feb 15
We don't have a problem with that, the only issue here is that you will take nigeria to the next level in daura. Thanks for the comment anyways Mr. Integrity dullardeen.

86 Likes 7 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by Ayoemrys(m): 7:48pm On Feb 15
Baba Edon do. We no want anoda. Level.u Won give US finishing ??. No no no no. Thänk u Sir and weldone Sir .


And Sir ? Ourmumudondo

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by three: 8:08pm On Feb 15
And you all thought Buhari was done with his bizarre nepotisitic inept brand of Change

D guy jus dey warm up

30 Likes

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by TheKingIsHere: 8:08pm On Feb 15
We don't want another level. This current level is enough for us.

24 Likes

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by TheKingIsHere: 8:09pm On Feb 15
We don't want.

#Back to daura come 2019

60 Likes 4 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by kepstone: 8:09pm On Feb 15
pls take u and ur cows to d next level return us back to level u met us..... $170. papa nonne.

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by TheKingIsHere: 8:12pm On Feb 15
doyinbaby:
Is it after killer herdsmen wipe us out finish and then take over our land .....then buhari will take Nigeria to next level

Lol

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by limeta(f): 8:20pm On Feb 15
Death level

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by imhotep: 8:24pm On Feb 15
BeeBeeOoh:


http://punchng.com/ill-take-nigeria-to-the-next-level-says-buhari/

The next level of depravity, decadence, incompetence, genocide and looting.

cc lzaa

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by AuroraB(f): 8:27pm On Feb 15
Mbok, drop us here. Your next level we can't take anymore, biko sad

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by Alariiwo: 8:29pm On Feb 15
Ride on Mr President..

It's in 2019 they'll marvel when they see all your accomplishments so far.

2 Likes 3 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by Mexzy4sho(m): 8:29pm On Feb 15
At this level we are suffering. Pls don't take us to the next one abeg.

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by FarahAideed: 8:30pm On Feb 15
Next level of suffering ? Buhari we rebuke you and the Satan in you... Buhari your next level is Daura and Daura only ..Leave Nigerians alone in peace

43 Likes 3 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by FarahAideed: 8:33pm On Feb 15
oganology33:
My Blood!!!

Instead of thinking of how 2 follow his counterparts Jammeh, Mugabe, Zuma, Hailemariam. He's talking abt next level

Next level up or down

Just imagine

3 Likes

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by akunjohn(m): 8:35pm On Feb 15
Abeg, park well sir! embarassed

5 Likes

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by LZAA: 8:42pm On Feb 15
imhotep:
The next level of depravity, decadence, incompetence, genocide and looting.
cc lzaa
grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by eTECTIVe(m): 8:44pm On Feb 15
Oga biko u've taken us down below level enof,

4 Likes

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by UncleJudax(m): 8:46pm On Feb 15
modik:
Next level up or down?

Those who heard CHANGE mantra in 2015 never asked the direction?
2019, Next Level dole! grin

Dont ask questions!! angry

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by MisterSols(m): 8:47pm On Feb 15
Lol
A nairalander said if barter was still an acceptable form of international trade,we'd exchange Baba for a comb or mirror

10 Likes

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by chlorophyll(m): 8:47pm On Feb 15
see person where wan take pple to next level. you promised change, you brought shame and insult upon us.
1. Donald trump called us shithole u no decree operation python dance for him or serve him a penalty for hate speech.

2. you went away for 100+ days receiving treatment in the UK, and some fellow Nigerian are dying of various ailment everyday

3. your son, Yusuf, amidst the fuel scarcity in the country rides power bike up and down until he break head. that means you cannot control your family

4. 73 people were murdered in cold blood at d beginning of the year, you couldn't attend their funeral

5.you said u are fighting corruption and u surround urself with demon like amechi,fayemi,ngige,and co

6. Where is the recovered looted fund

7. where is Nnamdi KANU

8. Herdsmen Kill and kill everyday yet u did nothing

all I know is the end is near
God will reward you buhari and your cabinet and all those in Government at d federal, state and local government.

A wrath is coming on those who are depriving this country of its development after 21days

A tragedy will happen on 7-3-2018

38 Likes 3 Shares

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by MisterSols(m): 8:48pm On Feb 15
Not again sir


Don't take our tolerance for foolery


Mma nyime,nke nyimeke mma- Efik Adage
Meaning :I been gree ,ah no been gree finish

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by ZombieBuster: 8:49pm On Feb 15
booblacain:
We don't even know if we will survive this level and you want to take us to the next.


He is obviously taking his gullible zombies to the next level cheesy

16 Likes 2 Shares

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)

PDP Presidential Campaign In Jalingo, Taraba (Photos) / Gen Yusuf Appointed New Guards Brigade Commander / Army Reacts To Hunger Strike By Reinstated Soldiers

Viewing this topic: czaremrys(m), Shooga27, chuksisaac, folawalesegun, skeleboty, 0wen2017, profdotcom, omohayek, kolafas1, asapants(m), Omojudy, realoscar84(m), RELAN2446(m), WebSurfer(m), MyParadise(m), iyapont, edunwosu(m), mwise(m), czarmide(m), Anuoluwap(m), austino2018, femmmmy(m), Gggg102(m), cameeeeel(m), hajlat2(m), sorom4, Bitradepay, kamcom, ruggedised, Fukafuka, nwoke37, Cozbymaster97(m), Godzlove8(m), Nellizzy(m), koribobo, tinkernut, omih88 and 49 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.