|I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:31pm On Feb 15
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday promised to take Nigeria to the next level despite the nation’s current challenges.
http://punchng.com/ill-take-nigeria-to-the-next-level-says-buhari/
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by booblacain(m): 7:32pm On Feb 15
We don't even know if we will survive this level and you want to take us to the next.
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by angels09: 7:35pm On Feb 15
If this is CHANGE... Buhari is promising NEXT LEVEL!! My PVC is ready... I don't mind voting out Ambode if that's what it's going to take!!
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by TheFreeOne: 7:36pm On Feb 15
Buhari said, “Let me again reiterate our commitment and firm resolve to take this nation to the next levelReally
Which level we dey now sef? I no wan laugh
Any level after dis one no be mass suicide, anarchy and war remain?
Bros we take God beg u no re-contest.
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by Baawaa(m): 7:36pm On Feb 15
If the cabal allow you to do
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by doyinbaby(f): 7:38pm On Feb 15
Is it after killer herdsmen wipe us out finish and then take over our land .....then buhari will take Nigeria to next level
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by baralatie(m): 7:39pm On Feb 15
he was referring to the. Nigerian air force!
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by Samleen(m): 7:40pm On Feb 15
Well, we've been waiting since May, 2015.
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by modik(m): 7:42pm On Feb 15
Next level up or down?
Those who heard CHANGE mantra in 2015 never asked the direction?
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by oganology33(m): 7:45pm On Feb 15
My Blood!!!
Instead of thinking of how 2 follow his counterparts Jammeh, Mugabe, Zuma, Hailemariam. He's talking abt next level
Next level up or down
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by FreddyKruger: 7:46pm On Feb 15
We don't have a problem with that, the only issue here is that you will take nigeria to the next level in daura. Thanks for the comment anyways Mr.
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by Ayoemrys(m): 7:48pm On Feb 15
Baba Edon do. We no want anoda. Level.u Won give US finishing ??. No no no no. Thänk u Sir and weldone Sir .
And Sir ? Ourmumudondo
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by three: 8:08pm On Feb 15
And you all thought Buhari was done with his bizarre nepotisitic inept brand of Change
D guy jus dey warm up
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by TheKingIsHere: 8:08pm On Feb 15
We don't want another level. This current level is enough for us.
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by TheKingIsHere: 8:09pm On Feb 15
We don't want.
#Back to daura come 2019
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by kepstone: 8:09pm On Feb 15
pls take u and ur cows to d next level return us back to level u met us..... $170. papa nonne.
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by TheKingIsHere: 8:12pm On Feb 15
doyinbaby:
Lol
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by limeta(f): 8:20pm On Feb 15
Death level
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by imhotep: 8:24pm On Feb 15
BeeBeeOoh:The next level of depravity, decadence, incompetence, genocide and looting.
cc lzaa
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by AuroraB(f): 8:27pm On Feb 15
Mbok, drop us here. Your next level we can't take anymore, biko
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by Alariiwo: 8:29pm On Feb 15
Ride on Mr President..
It's in 2019 they'll marvel when they see all your accomplishments so far.
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by Mexzy4sho(m): 8:29pm On Feb 15
At this level we are suffering. Pls don't take us to the next one abeg.
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by FarahAideed: 8:30pm On Feb 15
Next level of suffering ? Buhari we rebuke you and the Satan in you... Buhari your next level is Daura and Daura only ..Leave Nigerians alone in peace
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by FarahAideed: 8:33pm On Feb 15
oganology33:
Just imagine
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by akunjohn(m): 8:35pm On Feb 15
Abeg, park well sir!
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by LZAA: 8:42pm On Feb 15
imhotep:
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by eTECTIVe(m): 8:44pm On Feb 15
Oga biko u've taken us down below level enof,
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by UncleJudax(m): 8:46pm On Feb 15
modik:2019, Next Level dole!
Dont ask questions!!
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by MisterSols(m): 8:47pm On Feb 15
Lol
A nairalander said if barter was still an acceptable form of international trade,we'd exchange Baba for a comb or mirror
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by chlorophyll(m): 8:47pm On Feb 15
see person where wan take pple to next level. you promised change, you brought shame and insult upon us.
1. Donald trump called us shithole u no decree operation python dance for him or serve him a penalty for hate speech.
2. you went away for 100+ days receiving treatment in the UK, and some fellow Nigerian are dying of various ailment everyday
3. your son, Yusuf, amidst the fuel scarcity in the country rides power bike up and down until he break head. that means you cannot control your family
4. 73 people were murdered in cold blood at d beginning of the year, you couldn't attend their funeral
5.you said u are fighting corruption and u surround urself with demon like amechi,fayemi,ngige,and co
6. Where is the recovered looted fund
7. where is Nnamdi KANU
8. Herdsmen Kill and kill everyday yet u did nothing
all I know is the end is near
God will reward you buhari and your cabinet and all those in Government at d federal, state and local government.
A wrath is coming on those who are depriving this country of its development after 21days
A tragedy will happen on 7-3-2018
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by MisterSols(m): 8:48pm On Feb 15
Not again sir
Don't take our tolerance for foolery
Mma nyime,nke nyimeke mma- Efik Adage
Meaning :I been gree ,ah no been gree finish
|Re: I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows by ZombieBuster: 8:49pm On Feb 15
booblacain:
He is obviously taking his gullible zombies to the next level
