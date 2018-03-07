Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Will Take Nigeria To The Next Level - President Buhari Vows (21683 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday promised to take Nigeria to the next level despite the nation’s current challenges.



Buhari made the promise in his remarks at the induction of the Nigerian Air Force’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Tsaigumi, in Kaduna.



A copy of his speech was made available to journalists by the Presidency’s media office.



The President said his administration was determined to overcome all challenges militating against the country’s security and development.



He therefore appealed to all Nigerians to support his administration to achieve its objective.



Buhari said, “Let me again reiterate our commitment and firm resolve to take this nation to the next level.



“We remain determined to overcome all challenges to our security and development as a nation.



“I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with us to make our collective dreams of greatness a reality.”



The President said his government was committed to delivering the much-needed change that would make the difference in the nation.



“Government remains determined, despite numerous challenges to bring about the much-needed change that will lift our beloved nation to its rightful place as a major economic and political force on the world stage,”he added.



Buhari disclosed that part of government’s drive to achieve the goal is to enable enterprise and the improvement of the quality of life through massive improvement of national infrastructure.



He said as he outlined in his New Year Day broadcast to the nation, the present administration has designed a series of key projects to dramatically overhaul national infrastructure and overcome the deficit in that vital area.

We don't even know if we will survive this level and you want to take us to the next. 508 Likes 47 Shares

If this is CHANGE... Buhari is promising NEXT LEVEL!! My PVC is ready... I don't mind voting out Ambode if that's what it's going to take!! 200 Likes 14 Shares

Buhari said, “Let me again reiterate our commitment and firm resolve to take this nation to the next level Really



Which level we dey now sef? I no wan laugh



Any level after dis one no be mass suicide, anarchy and war remain?



If the cabal allow you to do 5 Likes 6 Shares

Is it after killer herdsmen wipe us out finish and then take over our land .....then buhari will take Nigeria to next level 105 Likes 7 Shares

he was referring to the. Nigerian air force! 11 Likes 1 Share









Next level up or down?



Those who heard CHANGE mantra in 2015 never asked the direction? 103 Likes 6 Shares





Instead of thinking of how 2 follow his counterparts Jammeh, Mugabe, Zuma, Hailemariam. He's talking abt next level



Next level up or down My Blood!!!Instead of thinking of how 2 follow his counterparts Jammeh, Mugabe, Zuma, Hailemariam. He's talking abt next levelNext level up or down 49 Likes 1 Share

We don't have a problem with that, the only issue here is that you will take nigeria to the next level in daura. Thanks for the comment anyways Mr. Integrity dullardeen. 86 Likes 7 Shares

Baba Edon do. We no want anoda. Level.u Won give US finishing ??. No no no no. Thänk u Sir and weldone Sir .





And Sir ? Ourmumudondo 32 Likes 1 Share

And you all thought Buhari was done with his bizarre nepotisitic inept brand of Change



D guy jus dey warm up 30 Likes

We don't want another level. This current level is enough for us. 24 Likes

We don't want.



#Back to daura come 2019 60 Likes 4 Shares

pls take u and ur cows to d next level return us back to level u met us..... $170. papa nonne. 29 Likes 1 Share

Death level 5 Likes 1 Share

The next level of depravity, decadence, incompetence, genocide and looting.



cc lzaa The next level of depravity, decadence, incompetence, genocide and looting.cc lzaa 12 Likes 1 Share

Mbok, drop us here. Your next level we can't take anymore, biko 18 Likes 2 Shares

Ride on Mr President..



It's in 2019 they'll marvel when they see all your accomplishments so far. 2 Likes 3 Shares

At this level we are suffering. Pls don't take us to the next one abeg. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Next level of suffering ? Buhari we rebuke you and the Satan in you... Buhari your next level is Daura and Daura only ..Leave Nigerians alone in peace 43 Likes 3 Shares

Abeg, park well sir! 5 Likes

Oga biko u've taken us down below level enof, 4 Likes

Lol

A nairalander said if barter was still an acceptable form of international trade,we'd exchange Baba for a comb or mirror 10 Likes

see person where wan take pple to next level. you promised change, you brought shame and insult upon us.

1. Donald trump called us shithole u no decree operation python dance for him or serve him a penalty for hate speech.



2. you went away for 100+ days receiving treatment in the UK, and some fellow Nigerian are dying of various ailment everyday



3. your son, Yusuf, amidst the fuel scarcity in the country rides power bike up and down until he break head. that means you cannot control your family



4. 73 people were murdered in cold blood at d beginning of the year, you couldn't attend their funeral



5.you said u are fighting corruption and u surround urself with demon like amechi,fayemi,ngige,and co



6. Where is the recovered looted fund



7. where is Nnamdi KANU



8. Herdsmen Kill and kill everyday yet u did nothing



all I know is the end is near

God will reward you buhari and your cabinet and all those in Government at d federal, state and local government.



A wrath is coming on those who are depriving this country of its development after 21days



A tragedy will happen on 7-3-2018 38 Likes 3 Shares

Not again sir





Don't take our tolerance for foolery





Mma nyime,nke nyimeke mma- Efik Adage

Meaning :I been gree ,ah no been gree finish 10 Likes 1 Share