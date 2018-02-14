



Sunday Ibo, an Okada Rider, hails from Benue but a resident of Odogbolu town, was said to have gone missing after he didn't to his house yesterday 14/2/2018.



This made the Association of Benue residents in Odogbolu to search for him only to find his corpse in one of the thick bushes.



The victim was beheaded, his kidney and heart plucked out and left in a pool of blood. The incident caused a huge unrest in the region among residents who are now scared of being victims.



According to reports, there has been increase in the deaths of kidnapped people in the area whose dead bodies are later dumped on the road by the killers.



Source; The Nigerian Police and other security agencies have been called to investigate and prosecute the person(s) behind the death of one Mr. Sunday Ibo, who was gruesomely murdered by suspected ritualists in Odogbolu town in Ogun State. The gruesome act is alleged to have been carried out by the traditional Practitioners (Herbalists) in Odogbolu local government.Sunday Ibo, an Okada Rider, hails from Benue but a resident of Odogbolu town, was said to have gone missing after he didn't to his house yesterday 14/2/2018.This made the Association of Benue residents in Odogbolu to search for him only to find his corpse in one of the thick bushes.The victim was beheaded, his kidney and heart plucked out and left in a pool of blood. The incident caused a huge unrest in the region among residents who are now scared of being victims.According to reports, there has been increase in the deaths of kidnapped people in the area whose dead bodies are later dumped on the road by the killers.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/mans-heart-and-kidney-removed-after-being-killed-in-ogun-state.html