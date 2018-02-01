Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Reveals Why A Guy Wooing Her Blocked Her On Facebook (Photos) (18317 Views)

The lady also narrated how the guy asked her about her complexion and her gap teeth despite going through her pictures. That was she she told him to go for medical checkup.



This probably annoyed the guy who took out his anger by blocking her on Facebook.



Source; A young lady identified as Chioma Nelly Nwawere, has revealed why a guy blocked her on Facebook. According to the pretty lady from Imo state, the guy in a bid to woo her - bombarded her with different unwarranted questions. Even when she answered the questions, he continued with his "interrogation".The lady also narrated how the guy asked her about her complexion and her gap teeth despite going through her pictures. That was she she told him to go for medical checkup.This probably annoyed the guy who took out his anger by blocking her on Facebook.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/pretty-lady-reveals-guy-wooing-blocked-facebook-photos.html 1 Like 1 Share

Nelly y u dey take style style advertise yourself?



















They both lack conversational skills imo. 14 Likes 1 Share

Lol. Like terms does attract. Indeed. 1 Like

This ur ENGRISSSSHHHH!!!! Dey make my phone hang...... i just undergone your pics 34 Likes 1 Share

That gap teeth looks fake to me. It is not natural. 2 Likes

They both lack conversational skills imo.

What I was about to say, the lady was replying like she was at a job interview. What I was about to say, the lady was replying like she was at a job interview. 3 Likes

What I was about to say, the lady acting like she was at a job interview.

Yes, there's no bouncing back & forth in the communication. Yes, there's no bouncing back & forth in the communication. 1 Like

They both lack conversational skills imo.

Hi Hi

Hi

Hey there Hey there

Hey there How are you doing.



Please can I send you a Mail? How are you doing.Please can I send you a Mail?

How are you doing.





Please can I send you a Mail?

Good & you?



What is it about? Good & you?What is it about?

Good & you?

What is it about? Same.

Will tell you privately Same.Will tell you privately

Same.



Will tell you privately

That's not giving me any motivation. How about we do it publicly, that's more my thing?



Exhibitionism. That's not giving me any motivation. How about we do it publicly, that's more my thing?Exhibitionism. 1 Like

That's not giving me any motivation. How about we do it publicly, that's more my thing?



Exhibitionism.

It's an offer It's an offer

This ur ENGRISSSSHHHH!!!! Dey make my phone hang...... i just undergone your pics Lmao Lmao

It's an offer

I'm intrigued. Ok, shoot. I'm intrigued. Ok, shoot.

Publicly?

If that's okay with you. If that's okay with you.

If that's okay with you. Let me send you a Mail Let me send you a Mail

Let me send you a Mail

Okay. Okay.

Okay. Check Check

Check

I replied. I replied.

I replied. Check Check

What the fvck is going on here

Check

I didn't get it. See why it's much easier to communicate this way? I didn't get it. See why it's much easier to communicate this way?

I didn't get it. See why it's much easier to communicate this way? Let me mention in an old thread Let me mention in an old thread

Let me mention in an old thread

Okay, sure. I just gave you a response, btw. Okay, sure. I just gave you a response, btw.