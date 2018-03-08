₦airaland Forum

Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by concord129(m): 10:56am
Many Nigerian and African women see all westerners as very wealthy people who can change their lives, hence a man has revealed his escapades with hundreds of women.
While speaking to an online news site, Africa24, a 40-year-old French tourist, Jean Michel, admitted that he impregnated more than 600 women in six African countries including Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Ghana and Guinea, within two years.

His confession has been translated from French to English by Simon Ateba in Washington, District of Columbia and it reads:

“Good morning Africa 24, I have a confession to make about the havoc I have wreaked in six African countries, including Cameroon, Togo, Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Ghana and Guinea. I am not proud of what I have done. These were unfortunate experiences.

“In France where I hail from, I did not have money. I was very poor until one day I played and won lottery. I won 550 thousand euros. It was the largest sum of money I had received in life.

“I did not know what to do, and a friend suggested we travel to Africa. We obtained all the documents, entry visa, and the rest, and our first stop was Ivory Coast.

“In Abidjan (the capital of Ivory Coast), we rented a furnished apartment. We had money to spend and met Ivorian people and we became friends. They introduced young Ivorian girls to us, and that’s when it all started.

“I began having sex with girls every day. Sometimes, I would sleep with three girls at the same time. It was a marvelous experience.

“I worried less about my health. All I wanted was to have fun. My friends and I were in a night club in the town every day looking for girls.

“One time, I met a girl and gave her money, and she told me to be engaged to her. She was ready to get pregnant for me. I don’t know whether it was the money they liked or the fact that I was from France that attracted them.

“I spent three months in Ivory Coast, spent 60, 000 euros and slept with more than 80 girls. After leaving Ivory Coast, I went to Togo where I slept with over 100 girls and spent 40, 000 euros.

“I spent three months in Togo and went to Nigeria. Nigeria was where I got more girls. I did not speak English, and it seems Nigerian girls love foreigners.

“I rented a furnished apartment in Nigeria and I was in Lagos for six months. I spent 100,000 euros and slept with 230 girls. Nigeria was the place I appreciated the most. Girls were always available and easy to deceive.

“From Nigeria, I went to Ghana, and then Cameroon and ended what I describe as my sex tour in Guinea. I was in those three countries for more than a year and spent over 200, 000 euros. If I told you I slept with more than 700 girls in those three countries, you won’t believe me, but it was unbelievable!

“In all, I slept with more than 1,400 girls in six different African countries. I have all their pictures in my photo album, including the dates we met, their names and phone numbers. I opened a Facebook account only for them.

“Since I returned to France, I have had more than 600 of them who told me they got pregnant for me. Some committed abortion, and I do not know exactly how many finally gave birth.

“Africa is a marvelous continent. Girls are beautiful and very sexy. All they want is a man who has money, and the worst is when he’s white.

“I realised that they love having mixed race babies. I do not know why, but many would do anything to get pregnant for you. 100 euros is plenty of money in Africa.

“To summarise, I went on a sex tour in Africa, I slept with 1,400 girls in two years and more than 600 got pregnant.

“I know many of you would judge me, but I do not care about your insults. I know that what I did is not good, but I enjoyed my stay in Africa, and I am planning another trip to Senegal, Mali, Gabon, Benin, Niger and Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The day after I returned to France, I went to the hospital for medical exams, and luckily, I was HIV negative, and I did not have any other infectious disease.

“My friend was also negative and we are planning another trip. I did not go to secondary school, so disregard my grammatical errors. Thank you for reading my story”


https://naijagossipa.com/2018/02/22/nigerian-girls-are-the-most-gullible-french-tourist-reveals-how-he-slept-with-1400-african-ladies/

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by sholatech(m): 11:08am
Of course he cant Say he is not a wealthy man. He spent over 400,000 Euros

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by fogechi(f): 12:38pm
kk
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 12:38pm
WELDONE!!!

But when nemesis catch up with you, remember to announce it too ooo...

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by talk2ekpa(m): 12:38pm
May you encounter Christ before you die in Jesus Name

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by chidynks: 12:39pm
ololololoooooo!
ur d" needs be awarded!

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by Eazi1(m): 12:39pm
what slept with 1400 nd impredinate 600....oh what a man...ar u a master key
ur days ar numbd....idiot of hm so u wnt us to b calling u HERO Abi .....fool
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by DevilPrada: 12:39pm
Chei III I this one na champ
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by 3millionia: 12:39pm
tongue
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by zeedof(m): 12:39pm
Good record... I salute you
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by Simplestone(f): 12:39pm
Oya clap for yourself!!!Mr Jean ashewo michel...We know say you wan rubbish Africa girls name,,,thank you...We wish you and ur squeezed third leg a journey of no return as you venture into Senegal,Gabon, Benin and co,,abeg try branch Kenya and Zimbabwe, especially Kenya.....

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by konvict007: 12:39pm
Meanwhile he must have been tagged familiar spirit in nigeria



Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by Taiwotaye: 12:39pm
what a great feeling man
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by LAFO: 12:39pm

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by Tunesplayng: 12:39pm
The Guy Na Badoo

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by eleojo23: 12:40pm
I rented a furnished apartment in Nigeria and I was in Lagos for six months. I spent 100,000 euros and slept with 230 girls. Nigeria was the place I appreciated the most. Girls were always available and easy to deceive.

Nigerian girls were easy to deceive undecided

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by Teetopz: 12:40pm
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by chidynks: 12:40pm
no doubt!...for as long as he'as got some currencies!!
the rest is history!...no be our ladies again?

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by Hades2016(m): 12:40pm
Weldon sir, u don try Mr fvvcker

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by DonPiiko: 12:40pm
Lool na today you know

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by aspirebig: 12:40pm
Okokobiokooo
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by Memphis357(m): 12:40pm
Currently listening to Ludacris ft. Bobby Valentino "Pimping all over the world"....
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by IVORY2009(m): 12:40pm
shocked cry

HIV AIDS ringing bells in our feature wives
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by Taiwotaye: 12:40pm
konvict007:
Booked
you want to beg here too huh?
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by chinawapz(m): 12:40pm
You are doom!
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by Alexander001(m): 12:40pm
Make unah wait ohhh..So them Talk say Monkey carry 70 Million Naira vanish from senate farm house? Chisoooooos ohh. This is snake in the monkey shadow ohh.
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by peacettw(f): 12:41pm
Good for you
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by AntiBrutus: 12:41pm
Having sex with multiple ladies seems like an achievement to some men. So, some dumb ladies will keep selling it.
It's a win win to both parties.

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by olihilistic(m): 12:41pm
shocked
Oboi see achievenent.
Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by Nackzy: 12:41pm
And you have 2800 STDs u didn't mention that part including HIV$AIDs

Re: Jean Michel, French Sex Tourist: Slept With 1400 African Ladies, Impregnated 600 by GlorifiedTunde(m): 12:41pm
Within 2 years?

Well to burst your bubble, a good looking Nigerian guy would have about 2,000 European girls and make money on top grin grin grin

#factfile

