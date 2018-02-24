₦airaland Forum

The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo)

The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by dabrin: 4:22pm On Feb 22
Such a cute couple. And they look young.

https://www.gistmore.com/height-difference-man-wife-though-photo

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Kalashnikov102(m): 4:27pm On Feb 22
That's true love

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Asowari(m): 4:31pm On Feb 22
all I see is ugly looking transgendered that this man call his wife

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Jayson1: 4:33pm On Feb 22
Just wondering how the length of his "pen" will be.



Such a lucky lady. wink

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by greiboy(m): 5:37pm On Feb 22
grin
Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Partnerbiz: 5:50pm On Feb 22
i like them esp the shorter one

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by EVILFOREST: 7:34pm On Feb 22
Must be Americans ......always looking well fed.
...a NATION that has conquered HUNGER....

You find such LOVE among them commonly

82 Likes 4 Shares

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by jahson56(m): 9:16pm On Feb 22
I like d union. They look happy
Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by mhizenugu(f): 9:41pm On Feb 22
Beautiful!

1 Like

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Aldebaran(m): 9:50pm On Feb 22
Nice...

David and Goliath as friends grin

2 Likes

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Divay22(f): 10:02pm On Feb 22
Hmmm
Long distance relationship..

Couple's goal wink wink

6 Likes

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by adeyemot140(m): 10:43pm On Feb 22
I dey pity this girl puna. cryI dey pity this girl puna.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by adeyemot140(m): 10:43pm On Feb 22
I dey pity this girl puna.
cry
Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 2:45am On Feb 23
And so am towering over my man like this....

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by CaptainJeffry: 3:17am On Feb 23
They look good, why the fuss? undecided

4 Likes

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by CaptainJeffry: 3:18am On Feb 23
Asowari:
all I see is ugly looking transgendered that this man call his wife
Did you transgendered her?

48 Likes

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by 7footre(m): 6:16am On Feb 23
Every tall guy needs a shortie ....

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 6:56am On Feb 23
7footre:
Every tall guy needs a shortie ....
But why? Why do tall guys like short girls and short guys like tall girls.

5 Likes

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by airmirthd1(f): 7:24am On Feb 23
Ssweet and Lovely!!
Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by anochuko01(m): 7:37am On Feb 23
CaptainJeffry:
Did you transgendered her?

1 Like

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by 7footre(m): 7:42am On Feb 23
Bitterleafsoup:
But why? Why do tall guys like short girls and short guys like tall girls.

It's a question I still don't have answers to.
Ps. If she's thick, that's bliss

3 Likes

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by roarik(f): 7:54am On Feb 23
all na love.
Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by roarik(f): 7:55am On Feb 23
all na love. as long as dey r happy.
Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bantam(m): 8:19am On Feb 23
Am I the only one seeing Maserati?

4 Likes

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Gofwane(m): 8:26am On Feb 23
Bitterleafsoup:
And so am towering over my man like this....
that means you need someone like me! I will be on standby cheesy

2 Likes

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 1:10pm On Feb 23
Gofwane:
that means you need someone like me! I will be on standby cheesy
Hahaha hope your a shortie too?
Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 1:15pm On Feb 23
7footre:


It's a question I still don't have answers to.
Ps. If she's thick, that's bliss
Has always puzzled me, I thought maybe because they are eye level to my girlfriends. Even in the Uni when I played basketball all the men under 5'9 were my biggest fans lol.
Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Gofwane(m): 4:26pm On Feb 23
Bitterleafsoup:
Hahaha hope your a shortie too?
no!! I'm a longinus but i can cut my legs to become a shortie if that's what you want cheesy cheesy
Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 4:40pm On Feb 23
Gofwane:
no!! I'm a longinus but i can cut my legs to become a shortie if that's what you want cheesy cheesy
hahaaha no please don't!
Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Gofwane(m): 4:48pm On Feb 23
Bitterleafsoup:
hahaaha no please don't!
lol grin alright sweerie, as you wish.

2 Likes

Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Burgerlomo: 6:27pm On Feb 23
Beautiful

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

