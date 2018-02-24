₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by dabrin: 4:22pm On Feb 22
Such a cute couple. And they look young.
https://www.gistmore.com/height-difference-man-wife-though-photo
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Kalashnikov102(m): 4:27pm On Feb 22
That's true love
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Asowari(m): 4:31pm On Feb 22
all I see is ugly looking transgendered that this man call his wife
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Jayson1: 4:33pm On Feb 22
Just wondering how the length of his "pen" will be.
Such a lucky lady.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by greiboy(m): 5:37pm On Feb 22
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Partnerbiz: 5:50pm On Feb 22
i like them esp the shorter one
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by EVILFOREST: 7:34pm On Feb 22
Must be Americans ......always looking well fed.
...a NATION that has conquered HUNGER....
You find such LOVE among them commonly
82 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by jahson56(m): 9:16pm On Feb 22
I like d union. They look happy
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by mhizenugu(f): 9:41pm On Feb 22
Beautiful!
1 Like
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Aldebaran(m): 9:50pm On Feb 22
Nice...
David and Goliath as friends
2 Likes
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Divay22(f): 10:02pm On Feb 22
Hmmm
Long distance relationship..
Couple's goal
6 Likes
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by adeyemot140(m): 10:43pm On Feb 22
I dey pity this girl puna. I dey pity this girl puna.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by adeyemot140(m): 10:43pm On Feb 22
I dey pity this girl puna.
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 2:45am On Feb 23
And so am towering over my man like this....
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by CaptainJeffry: 3:17am On Feb 23
They look good, why the fuss?
4 Likes
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by CaptainJeffry: 3:18am On Feb 23
Asowari:Did you transgendered her?
48 Likes
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by 7footre(m): 6:16am On Feb 23
Every tall guy needs a shortie ....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 6:56am On Feb 23
7footre:But why? Why do tall guys like short girls and short guys like tall girls.
5 Likes
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by airmirthd1(f): 7:24am On Feb 23
Ssweet and Lovely!!
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by anochuko01(m): 7:37am On Feb 23
CaptainJeffry:
1 Like
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by 7footre(m): 7:42am On Feb 23
Bitterleafsoup:
It's a question I still don't have answers to.
Ps. If she's thick, that's bliss
3 Likes
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by roarik(f): 7:54am On Feb 23
all na love.
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by roarik(f): 7:55am On Feb 23
all na love. as long as dey r happy.
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bantam(m): 8:19am On Feb 23
Am I the only one seeing Maserati?
4 Likes
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Gofwane(m): 8:26am On Feb 23
Bitterleafsoup:that means you need someone like me! I will be on standby
2 Likes
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 1:10pm On Feb 23
Gofwane:Hahaha hope your a shortie too?
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 1:15pm On Feb 23
7footre:Has always puzzled me, I thought maybe because they are eye level to my girlfriends. Even in the Uni when I played basketball all the men under 5'9 were my biggest fans lol.
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Gofwane(m): 4:26pm On Feb 23
Bitterleafsoup:no!! I'm a longinus but i can cut my legs to become a shortie if that's what you want
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 4:40pm On Feb 23
Gofwane:hahaaha no please don't!
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Gofwane(m): 4:48pm On Feb 23
Bitterleafsoup:lol alright sweerie, as you wish.
2 Likes
|Re: The Height Difference Between This Man And His Wife Though (photo) by Burgerlomo: 6:27pm On Feb 23
Beautiful
