₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,564 members, 4,100,125 topics. Date: Friday, 23 February 2018 at 01:04 PM

Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) - Nairaland / General - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) (6927 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 11:14am
A truck belonging to Dangote in the early morning of today crushed to death one man and 3 students of Itamerin at Ajebo, Oru Ijebu.

See the tragic photos from the scene of the accident below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/dangote-truck-crushes-1-man-and-3.html?m=1

Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by heendrix(m): 11:16am
The man only cares about his continuing being the African's richest but care less about his reckless drivers and condemned trailers

so sorry kids......condolences to their families embarassed

5 Likes

Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Earthbound(m): 11:32am
RIP to the deceased

Before we start chastising Mr Aliko, let's all take a moment to reflect and realise he wasn't the one behind the wheel.

We also know bikers can risk not only their lives but that of their passenger(s) as well.

K'Oluwa ma je ka rin l'ojo t'ebi n pana

13 Likes

Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Litblogger(f): 11:49am
Dear God!
What's with these tragic news.

Why always Dangote's trucks?
I've lost people via this same medium.

Is he really a ritualist and uses these 'accidents' to pay his spiritual debts, or does he just have careless and reckless drivers?

4 Likes

Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:49am
Rituals as usual

Baba wan upgrade

RIP to the dead students

3 Likes

Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Fernandowski(m): 11:49am
Chinsos!!!! Chinsos!!
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Teeboi56: 11:50am
What a painful death
R. I. P to them
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Kingzra1: 11:51am
rip
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by CeeJay9ja(m): 11:51am
embarassed

1 Like

Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by obafemee80(m): 11:51am
undecided

Is it only Dangote trucks that are plying the whole of Nigeria roads?

3 Likes

Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Tonymegabush1(m): 11:51am
May d good Lord grant d families the strength 2 bear such a lost
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by ibkgab001: 11:51am
The ritual is real


God please help us In Africa .. it was a mistake to have come to this part of the world .. this is cruelty to human race " Dangote is killing every year and no one dare arrest him "

Rip to the lost souls
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by olarwhumy6(f): 11:51am
OMG!!!
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by felix10(m): 11:52am
RIP
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by lloyds(m): 11:52am
Why is it only dangote trucks that kills people almost every day.

Are you sure dangote is not using all these bloods to do something? Am really concerned.

2 Likes

Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Jubilancy(f): 11:52am
so sad, Rest in peace
some times I dont know who to blame for everything happening around us but I know GOD has plans for this Nation
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by M2dX(m): 11:52am
Choi shocked
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Britishcoins: 11:53am
Chai, this world is miserable. God I have sinned always forgive us and have mercy.

Uwa bu aja
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:53am
So sad !

May their souls rest in peace !
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 11:53am
Dangote's truck and blood shed is just becoming a norm in this country..

What will be done to stop this menace?

Absolutely nothing..



Meanwhile

Contact us for your landscape and gardening service ..
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Passy089(m): 11:54am
if only dangote can be sued successfully in this country
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Reggio: 11:55am
Pls op put graphic to the photos, rest in peace. But when will this dangote drug trafficking truck drivers stop driving recklessly and start obeying traffic laws angry
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Millz404(m): 11:56am
Wait o... Na only dangote truck dey this country... Maybe its time for people to start filling litigations with regards to this consistent accidents, then them go know wetin to dey do to avoid all these

1 Like

Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 11:56am
ibkgab001:
The ritual is real


God please help us In Africa .. it was a mistake to have come to this part of the world .. this is cruelty to human race " Dangote is killing every year and no one dare arrest him "

Rip to the lost souls
Everything is not ritual ... carelessness at its peak
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by stephen109(m): 11:57am
NO B TODAY TRUCK DEY CRUSH PPLE FOR OGUNSTATE...FOR ABEOKUTA ,NA EVERY YEAR TRUCK DEY KILL SECONDARY SCHOOLS PUPILS...EVERY YEAR...I JUST DON'T KNOW WHAT THE GOVERNOR IS DOING ABOUT THE DRUNKARD THAT DO DRIVE THESE TRUCKS...ITS A MUST EVERY YEAR IN ABK...I FEAR OGUN OO..IF PERSON NO DIE BY ACCIDENT ,NA RITUALIST GO KILL OR CUT THE PERSON PRIVATE PART COMMOT...A STATE FULL OF EVIL ACTS.
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Unclerukus: 11:58am
Dangote trucks kill people everyday all over the country. Something is fishy since the company doesn't address their recklessness on the road.
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Bustincole: 11:58am
So sad... RIP to the dead


my mood rite now

Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by candidbabe(f): 11:59am
Dangote truck again,?
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by ibkgab001: 11:59am
WebSurfer:

Everything is not ritual ... carelessness at its peak



I should have said that but those trailers are brand new trailers so check this out from other perspective and reason along with me
Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 12:00pm
Rip

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigerians Can Still Be United Again. / Who And Who Will You Miss Much If They Leave Nairaland? / 9ja's Own Youtube (www.9jatube.tv)

Viewing this topic: Beedude(m), Partaker(m), TPound(m), Jerveyjay, josephbensonz, Eveluv(f), vicdo, Johnkennie(m), mishB(f), knuckle01, SIRKAY98(m), excondido(m), kingsnonny(m), aniataevents, Emmanuel72, OJUTIMI, taurus21, oluwaphyno(m), Simplefemo(m), austinereds(m), Horladipupo0505, Anatech(m), MrRichy(m), chikago1(m), notttty(m), Cherokee(m), freeamine, Sunnybabe(m), aytech360 and 95 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.