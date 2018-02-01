₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,564 members, 4,100,125 topics. Date: Friday, 23 February 2018 at 01:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) (6927 Views)
|Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 11:14am
A truck belonging to Dangote in the early morning of today crushed to death one man and 3 students of Itamerin at Ajebo, Oru Ijebu.
See the tragic photos from the scene of the accident below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/dangote-truck-crushes-1-man-and-3.html?m=1
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by heendrix(m): 11:16am
The man only cares about his continuing being the African's richest but care less about his reckless drivers and condemned trailers
so sorry kids......condolences to their families
5 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Earthbound(m): 11:32am
RIP to the deceased
Before we start chastising Mr Aliko, let's all take a moment to reflect and realise he wasn't the one behind the wheel.
We also know bikers can risk not only their lives but that of their passenger(s) as well.
K'Oluwa ma je ka rin l'ojo t'ebi n pana
13 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Litblogger(f): 11:49am
Dear God!
What's with these tragic news.
Why always Dangote's trucks?
I've lost people via this same medium.
Is he really a ritualist and uses these 'accidents' to pay his spiritual debts, or does he just have careless and reckless drivers?
4 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:49am
Rituals as usual
Baba wan upgrade
RIP to the dead students
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Fernandowski(m): 11:49am
Chinsos!!!! Chinsos!!
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Teeboi56: 11:50am
What a painful death
R. I. P to them
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Kingzra1: 11:51am
rip
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by CeeJay9ja(m): 11:51am
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by obafemee80(m): 11:51am
Is it only Dangote trucks that are plying the whole of Nigeria roads?
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Tonymegabush1(m): 11:51am
May d good Lord grant d families the strength 2 bear such a lost
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by ibkgab001: 11:51am
The ritual is real
God please help us In Africa .. it was a mistake to have come to this part of the world .. this is cruelty to human race " Dangote is killing every year and no one dare arrest him "
Rip to the lost souls
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by olarwhumy6(f): 11:51am
OMG!!!
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by felix10(m): 11:52am
RIP
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by lloyds(m): 11:52am
Why is it only dangote trucks that kills people almost every day.
Are you sure dangote is not using all these bloods to do something? Am really concerned.
2 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Jubilancy(f): 11:52am
so sad, Rest in peace
some times I dont know who to blame for everything happening around us but I know GOD has plans for this Nation
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by M2dX(m): 11:52am
Choi
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Britishcoins: 11:53am
Chai, this world is miserable. God I have sinned always forgive us and have mercy.
Uwa bu aja
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:53am
So sad !
May their souls rest in peace !
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 11:53am
Dangote's truck and blood shed is just becoming a norm in this country..
What will be done to stop this menace?
Absolutely nothing..
Meanwhile
Contact us for your landscape and gardening service ..
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Passy089(m): 11:54am
if only dangote can be sued successfully in this country
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Reggio: 11:55am
Pls op put graphic to the photos, rest in peace. But when will this dangote drug trafficking truck drivers stop driving recklessly and start obeying traffic laws
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Millz404(m): 11:56am
Wait o... Na only dangote truck dey this country... Maybe its time for people to start filling litigations with regards to this consistent accidents, then them go know wetin to dey do to avoid all these
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 11:56am
ibkgab001:Everything is not ritual ... carelessness at its peak
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by stephen109(m): 11:57am
NO B TODAY TRUCK DEY CRUSH PPLE FOR OGUNSTATE...FOR ABEOKUTA ,NA EVERY YEAR TRUCK DEY KILL SECONDARY SCHOOLS PUPILS...EVERY YEAR...I JUST DON'T KNOW WHAT THE GOVERNOR IS DOING ABOUT THE DRUNKARD THAT DO DRIVE THESE TRUCKS...ITS A MUST EVERY YEAR IN ABK...I FEAR OGUN OO..IF PERSON NO DIE BY ACCIDENT ,NA RITUALIST GO KILL OR CUT THE PERSON PRIVATE PART COMMOT...A STATE FULL OF EVIL ACTS.
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Unclerukus: 11:58am
Dangote trucks kill people everyday all over the country. Something is fishy since the company doesn't address their recklessness on the road.
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by Bustincole: 11:58am
So sad... RIP to the dead
my mood rite now
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by candidbabe(f): 11:59am
Dangote truck again,?
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by ibkgab001: 11:59am
WebSurfer:
I should have said that but those trailers are brand new trailers so check this out from other perspective and reason along with me
|Re: Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 12:00pm
Rip
Nigerians Can Still Be United Again. / Who And Who Will You Miss Much If They Leave Nairaland? / 9ja's Own Youtube (www.9jatube.tv)
Viewing this topic: Beedude(m), Partaker(m), TPound(m), Jerveyjay, josephbensonz, Eveluv(f), vicdo, Johnkennie(m), mishB(f), knuckle01, SIRKAY98(m), excondido(m), kingsnonny(m), aniataevents, Emmanuel72, OJUTIMI, taurus21, oluwaphyno(m), Simplefemo(m), austinereds(m), Horladipupo0505, Anatech(m), MrRichy(m), chikago1(m), notttty(m), Cherokee(m), freeamine, Sunnybabe(m), aytech360 and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9