Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Dangote Truck Crushes A Man And 3 Students Dead In Ogun (Graphic Photos) (6927 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See the tragic photos from the scene of the accident below



Source: A truck belonging to Dangote in the early morning of today crushed to death one man and 3 students of Itamerin at Ajebo, Oru Ijebu.See the tragic photos from the scene of the accident belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/dangote-truck-crushes-1-man-and-3.html?m=1





so sorry kids......condolences to their families The man only cares about his continuing being the African's richest but care less about his reckless drivers and condemned trailersso sorry kids......condolences to their families 5 Likes

RIP to the deceased



Before we start chastising Mr Aliko, let's all take a moment to reflect and realise he wasn't the one behind the wheel.



We also know bikers can risk not only their lives but that of their passenger(s) as well.



K'Oluwa ma je ka rin l'ojo t'ebi n pana 13 Likes

Dear God!

What's with these tragic news.



Why always Dangote's trucks?

I've lost people via this same medium.



Is he really a ritualist and uses these 'accidents' to pay his spiritual debts, or does he just have careless and reckless drivers? 4 Likes

Rituals as usual



Baba wan upgrade



RIP to the dead students 3 Likes

Chinsos!!!! Chinsos!!

What a painful death

R. I. P to them

rip

1 Like





Is it only Dangote trucks that are plying the whole of Nigeria roads? Is it only Dangote trucks that are plying the whole of Nigeria roads? 3 Likes

May d good Lord grant d families the strength 2 bear such a lost

The ritual is real





God please help us In Africa .. it was a mistake to have come to this part of the world .. this is cruelty to human race " Dangote is killing every year and no one dare arrest him "



Rip to the lost souls

OMG!!!

RIP

Why is it only dangote trucks that kills people almost every day.



Are you sure dangote is not using all these bloods to do something? Am really concerned. 2 Likes

so sad, Rest in peace

some times I dont know who to blame for everything happening around us but I know GOD has plans for this Nation

Choi

Chai, this world is miserable. God I have sinned always forgive us and have mercy.



Uwa bu aja

So sad !



May their souls rest in peace !

Dangote's truck and blood shed is just becoming a norm in this country..



What will be done to stop this menace?



Absolutely nothing..







Meanwhile



Contact us for your landscape and gardening service ..

if only dangote can be sued successfully in this country

graphic to the photos, rest in peace. But when will this dangote drug trafficking truck drivers stop driving recklessly and start obeying traffic laws Pls op putto the photos, rest in peace. But when will this dangote drug trafficking truck drivers stop driving recklessly and start obeying traffic laws

Wait o... Na only dangote truck dey this country... Maybe its time for people to start filling litigations with regards to this consistent accidents, then them go know wetin to dey do to avoid all these 1 Like

ibkgab001:

The ritual is real





God please help us In Africa .. it was a mistake to have come to this part of the world .. this is cruelty to human race " Dangote is killing every year and no one dare arrest him "



Rip to the lost souls Everything is not ritual ... carelessness at its peak Everything is not ritual ... carelessness at its peak

NO B TODAY TRUCK DEY CRUSH PPLE FOR OGUNSTATE...FOR ABEOKUTA ,NA EVERY YEAR TRUCK DEY KILL SECONDARY SCHOOLS PUPILS...EVERY YEAR...I JUST DON'T KNOW WHAT THE GOVERNOR IS DOING ABOUT THE DRUNKARD THAT DO DRIVE THESE TRUCKS...ITS A MUST EVERY YEAR IN ABK...I FEAR OGUN OO..IF PERSON NO DIE BY ACCIDENT ,NA RITUALIST GO KILL OR CUT THE PERSON PRIVATE PART COMMOT...A STATE FULL OF EVIL ACTS.

Dangote trucks kill people everyday all over the country. Something is fishy since the company doesn't address their recklessness on the road.

So sad... RIP to the dead





my mood rite now

Dangote truck again,?

WebSurfer:



Everything is not ritual ... carelessness at its peak





I should have said that but those trailers are brand new trailers so check this out from other perspective and reason along with me I should have said that but those trailers are brand new trailers so check this out from other perspective and reason along with me