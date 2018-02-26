₦airaland Forum

Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 9:28pm On Feb 25
NIGERIAN AIR FORCE INTENSIFIES EFFORTS TO LOCATE MISSING DAPCHI GIRLS

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed additional air assets, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, to the Northeast in a renewed effort at locating the missing Dapchi girls. Before now, following confirmation of reports that some of the girls were yet to be accounted for, the NAF had deployed some ISR platforms and helicopters to search for and possibly locate the missing girls as well as the rogue Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs). Although these search operations were conducted in a covert manner, for obvious reasons, the efforts did not yield the desired results. Accordingly, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, directed the immediate deployment of additional air assets and NAF personnel to the Northeast with the sole mission of conducting day and night searches for the missing girls. It is noteworthy that the renewed efforts at locating the girls are being conducted in close liaison with other surface security forces.

While the NAF will spare no efforts at possibly locating the girls via its air operations, it also seizes this opportunity to call on anyone, especially the locals, who might have any useful information that could lead to the location of the girls to bring such information forward to NAF authorities through any of the following GSM numbers: 08122557720, 08035733438, ‭08172843484‬ or ‭08058419128. Such useful information could also be forwarded to other relevant security agencies.

You are please requested to use your medium to disseminate this information for the awareness of the general public. While thanking you for your usual support and cooperation, please accept the assurance of my best regards.

OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA
Air Vice Marshal
Director of Public Relations and Information
Nigerian Air Force


https://m.facebook.com/hqnigerianairforce/posts/2043486095864331

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 9:29pm On Feb 25
More pix

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 9:30pm On Feb 25
After how many days?

Shebi the military said they've rescued the kidnapped girls?

Let them continue this irritating propaganda


This lying government thinks they are doing Nigerians... They are doing themselves o. Cos self deception is the real deception

71 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 9:31pm On Feb 25
Good Move

Better late than never...

4 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:34pm On Feb 25
Nawa oh,dem never release chibok girls finish,another wahala don land.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by LordIsaac(m): 9:35pm On Feb 25
Lolz....no intelligence gathering....straight to jet....Africa! I just pity all the inhabitants of Dapchi, their goats, dogs and chickens. Hmmm, all these jets will bomb them indiscriminately for allowing crime to take place in their community. O, Nijeriya!

58 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by AccessME(m): 9:36pm On Feb 25
All this one wey una dey talk no enter my head o

na how I go take s*x Amara wey dey my house this cool Sunday evening nahin dey do me nw.

10 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 9:36pm On Feb 25
Let us be reasonable..

Air jets searching for girls that are probably in a room? angry

53 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
2 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by kingreign(m): 9:41pm On Feb 25
LordIsaac:
Lolz....no intelligence gathering....straight to jet....Africa!

Lol is it your jet? grin
Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by Chef2000: 9:41pm On Feb 25
dunkem21:
Let us be reasonable..
Air jets searching for girls that are probably in a room? angry
That's laughable grincheesy

33 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 9:44pm On Feb 25
kingreign:


Lol is it your jet? grin

But he is right; no intelligence gathering .. Straight to jets..

I wish them Goodluck though.

21 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by Ayoemrys(m): 9:45pm On Feb 25
dunkem21:
Let us be reasonable..

Air jets searching for girls that are probably in a room? angry
perhaps the other room

48 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by chillychill(f): 9:48pm On Feb 25
naija which way? cry

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by AyamConfidence(m): 9:49pm On Feb 25
una no get drones....Na to dey use planes make noise abi

Giant of Africa my balls

8 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 9:49pm On Feb 25
I'm definitely sure those toys are not working..

5 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 9:51pm On Feb 25
The girls will be outside, once they sight the planes, they will start shouting to be rescued. They may even shoot a flare up for the planes to see them lipsrsealed
These guys better not crash these planes oh

3 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by chillychill(f): 9:51pm On Feb 25
After how many days? naija which way? cry

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by OneCorner: 9:51pm On Feb 25
kingreign:


Lol is it your jet? grin
i tire Oo grin
people wey get d jet won freestyle their jet today... u come dey ask for intelligence grin

2 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 9:51pm On Feb 25
No be jet we wan see na the kidnapped girls .

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by yebzman: 9:51pm On Feb 25
Late Mission...
I remember watching LIE Muhammad and some other colleagues fly to d Dapchi by Helicopter the day after the kidnapping, just to go there & make Noise...
Helicopters that would have been put to better use then for searces was used for propaganda trips, until now that is almost too late

4 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 9:51pm On Feb 25
You guys are terrible. After the girls were kidnapped for 7 days u are just sending rescue team to look for them. I don't understand why this govt is like this. And its dis same pple that were all over jona when dis happened to him. They were talking as if they could do better. It's all lies. APC govt is a govt of lies and propaganda

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 9:52pm On Feb 25
angry

Searching ke

As if we don't know where they are.


I'm sure GEJ will be smiling now.

Release Chibok and get Denchi

6 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by Adebaba1(m): 9:52pm On Feb 25
But wait Naija should have aerial satellite to monitor the forest
Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 9:52pm On Feb 25
dem go find the girls ooo

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by emeejinsm: 9:53pm On Feb 25
Buhari the man i hail your incompetency grin
Search search air force

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by sammyj: 9:53pm On Feb 25
Our security agent are only known to be reactive and not proactive just look at the amount of time and efforts being wasted on this search mission rather than preventing the incident in the first place.

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by christ007(m): 9:53pm On Feb 25
See madness after how many days.stupid government

3 Likes

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by jamesbridget13(f): 9:53pm On Feb 25
Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by NairaMaster1(m): 9:53pm On Feb 25
Parable of the LOST COIN.

reactive military. Where was the jet before, during and immediately, after the attack?

1 Like

Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 9:54pm On Feb 25
What then is the function of drone? Sometimes I dont know why I found myself in this continent and this country.

6 Likes

