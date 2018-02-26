₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 9:28pm On Feb 25
NIGERIAN AIR FORCE INTENSIFIES EFFORTS TO LOCATE MISSING DAPCHI GIRLS
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 9:29pm On Feb 25
More pix
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 9:30pm On Feb 25
After how many days?
Shebi the military said they've rescued the kidnapped girls?
Let them continue this irritating propaganda
This lying government thinks they are doing Nigerians... They are doing themselves o. Cos self deception is the real deception
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 9:31pm On Feb 25
Good Move
Better late than never...
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:34pm On Feb 25
Nawa oh,dem never release chibok girls finish,another wahala don land.
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by LordIsaac(m): 9:35pm On Feb 25
Lolz....no intelligence gathering....straight to jet....Africa! I just pity all the inhabitants of Dapchi, their goats, dogs and chickens. Hmmm, all these jets will bomb them indiscriminately for allowing crime to take place in their community. O, Nijeriya!
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by AccessME(m): 9:36pm On Feb 25
All this one wey una dey talk no enter my head o
na how I go take s*x Amara wey dey my house this cool Sunday evening nahin dey do me nw.
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 9:36pm On Feb 25
Let us be reasonable..
Air jets searching for girls that are probably in a room?
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
..
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by kingreign(m): 9:41pm On Feb 25
LordIsaac:
Lol is it your jet?
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by Chef2000: 9:41pm On Feb 25
dunkem21:That's laughable
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 9:44pm On Feb 25
kingreign:
But he is right; no intelligence gathering .. Straight to jets..
I wish them Goodluck though.
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by Ayoemrys(m): 9:45pm On Feb 25
dunkem21:perhaps the other room
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by chillychill(f): 9:48pm On Feb 25
naija which way?
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by AyamConfidence(m): 9:49pm On Feb 25
una no get drones....Na to dey use planes make noise abi
Giant of Africa my balls
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 9:49pm On Feb 25
I'm definitely sure those toys are not working..
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 9:51pm On Feb 25
The girls will be outside, once they sight the planes, they will start shouting to be rescued. They may even shoot a flare up for the planes to see them
These guys better not crash these planes oh
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by chillychill(f): 9:51pm On Feb 25
After how many days? naija which way?
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by OneCorner: 9:51pm On Feb 25
kingreign:i tire Oo
people wey get d jet won freestyle their jet today... u come dey ask for intelligence
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 9:51pm On Feb 25
No be jet we wan see na the kidnapped girls .
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by yebzman: 9:51pm On Feb 25
Late Mission...
I remember watching LIE Muhammad and some other colleagues fly to d Dapchi by Helicopter the day after the kidnapping, just to go there & make Noise...
Helicopters that would have been put to better use then for searces was used for propaganda trips, until now that is almost too late
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 9:51pm On Feb 25
You guys are terrible. After the girls were kidnapped for 7 days u are just sending rescue team to look for them. I don't understand why this govt is like this. And its dis same pple that were all over jona when dis happened to him. They were talking as if they could do better. It's all lies. APC govt is a govt of lies and propaganda
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 9:52pm On Feb 25
Searching ke
As if we don't know where they are.
I'm sure GEJ will be smiling now.
Release Chibok and get Denchi
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by Adebaba1(m): 9:52pm On Feb 25
But wait Naija should have aerial satellite to monitor the forest
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 9:52pm On Feb 25
dem go find the girls ooo
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by emeejinsm: 9:53pm On Feb 25
Buhari the man i hail your incompetency
Search search air force
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by sammyj: 9:53pm On Feb 25
Our security agent are only known to be reactive and not proactive just look at the amount of time and efforts being wasted on this search mission rather than preventing the incident in the first place.
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by christ007(m): 9:53pm On Feb 25
See madness after how many days.stupid government
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by jamesbridget13(f): 9:53pm On Feb 25
D
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by NairaMaster1(m): 9:53pm On Feb 25
Parable of the LOST COIN.
reactive military. Where was the jet before, during and immediately, after the attack?
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 9:54pm On Feb 25
What then is the function of drone? Sometimes I dont know why I found myself in this continent and this country.
