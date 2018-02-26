Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) (23545 Views)

NIGERIAN AIR FORCE INTENSIFIES EFFORTS TO LOCATE MISSING DAPCHI GIRLS



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed additional air assets, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, to the Northeast in a renewed effort at locating the missing Dapchi girls. Before now, following confirmation of reports that some of the girls were yet to be accounted for, the NAF had deployed some ISR platforms and helicopters to search for and possibly locate the missing girls as well as the rogue Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs). Although these search operations were conducted in a covert manner, for obvious reasons, the efforts did not yield the desired results. Accordingly, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, directed the immediate deployment of additional air assets and NAF personnel to the Northeast with the sole mission of conducting day and night searches for the missing girls. It is noteworthy that the renewed efforts at locating the girls are being conducted in close liaison with other surface security forces.



While the NAF will spare no efforts at possibly locating the girls via its air operations, it also seizes this opportunity to call on anyone, especially the locals, who might have any useful information that could lead to the location of the girls to bring such information forward to NAF authorities through any of the following GSM numbers: 08122557720, 08035733438, ‭08172843484‬ or ‭08058419128. Such useful information could also be forwarded to other relevant security agencies.



You are please requested to use your medium to disseminate this information for the awareness of the general public. While thanking you for your usual support and cooperation, please accept the assurance of my best regards.



OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA

Air Vice Marshal

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force



https://m.facebook.com/hqnigerianairforce/posts/2043486095864331

After how many days?



Shebi the military said they've rescued the kidnapped girls?



Let them continue this irritating propaganda





This lying government thinks they are doing Nigerians... They are doing themselves o. Cos self deception is the real deception 71 Likes 1 Share

Good Move



Better late than never... 4 Likes

Nawa oh,dem never release chibok girls finish,another wahala don land. 11 Likes 1 Share

Lolz....no intelligence gathering....straight to jet....Africa! I just pity all the inhabitants of Dapchi, their goats, dogs and chickens. Hmmm, all these jets will bomb them indiscriminately for allowing crime to take place in their community. O, Nijeriya! 58 Likes

Air jets searching for girls that are probably in a room? Let us be reasonable..Air jets searching for girls that are probably in a room? 53 Likes 1 Share

LordIsaac:

Lolz....no intelligence gathering....straight to jet....Africa!

Lol is it your jet? Lol is it your jet?

dunkem21:

Let us be reasonable..

Air jets searching for girls that are probably in a room? That's laughable That's laughable 33 Likes

Lol is it your jet?

But he is right; no intelligence gathering .. Straight to jets..



I wish them Goodluck though. But he is right; no intelligence gathering .. Straight to jets..I wish them Goodluck though. 21 Likes

dunkem21:

Let us be reasonable..



Air jets searching for girls that are probably in a room? perhaps the other room perhaps the other room 48 Likes 3 Shares

una no get drones....Na to dey use planes make noise abi



Giant of Africa my balls 8 Likes

I'm definitely sure those toys are not working.. 5 Likes

The girls will be outside, once they sight the planes, they will start shouting to be rescued. They may even shoot a flare up for the planes to see them

These guys better not crash these planes oh 3 Likes

No be jet we wan see na the kidnapped girls . 1 Like

Late Mission...

I remember watching LIE Muhammad and some other colleagues fly to d Dapchi by Helicopter the day after the kidnapping, just to go there & make Noise...

Helicopters that would have been put to better use then for searces was used for propaganda trips, until now that is almost too late 4 Likes

You guys are terrible. After the girls were kidnapped for 7 days u are just sending rescue team to look for them. I don't understand why this govt is like this. And its dis same pple that were all over jona when dis happened to him. They were talking as if they could do better. It's all lies. APC govt is a govt of lies and propaganda 1 Like





Searching ke



As if we don't know where they are.





I'm sure GEJ will be smiling now.



Release Chibok and get Denchi Searching keAs if we don't know where they are.I'm sure GEJ will be smiling now.Release Chibok and get Denchi 6 Likes

But wait Naija should have aerial satellite to monitor the forest

dem go find the girls ooo 1 Like



Search search air force Buhari the man i hail your incompetencySearch search air force 1 Like 1 Share

Our security agent are only known to be reactive and not proactive just look at the amount of time and efforts being wasted on this search mission rather than preventing the incident in the first place. 1 Like

See madness after how many days.stupid government 3 Likes

Parable of the LOST COIN.



reactive military. Where was the jet before, during and immediately, after the attack? 1 Like