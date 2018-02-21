Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman (11911 Views)

A HEAVILY pregnant woman risked all when she attacked her husband’s alleged girlfriend in full view of passersby in the Bulawayo city centre.



Nomusa Phiri from Bulawayo’s Tshabalala suburb held the girlfriend, identified as Mandy, by the collar and unleashed punches near Edgars offices at the corner of 9th Avenue and Hebert Chitepo Street at around 10 am last Friday.



Top of Nomusa’s demands was that Mandy should cut ties with her husband Austin Phiri.



Typical of the “other woman” in a relationship, Mandy said Nomusa should leave her alone and instead deal with her husband.



“Tell him, not me, to leave me alone. I didn’t come after him,” Mandy barked.



When Phiri tightened her grip, Mandy went a gear up.“Probably he came after me because you are not good in bed,” she added.



But the public was on Nomusa’s side.

“There are many men out there. She has to find her own and stop this nonsense,” said one of the onlookers that had taken out their smartphones to record the drama.



When Nomusa finally let go of Mandy, the latter told B-Metro that she understood where Nomusa was coming from but she (Mandy) didn’t know he was married.



“When he asked me out he didn’t tell me that he was married. He’s a selfish man as such the wife should deal with her not me,” said Mandy.



Contacted for a comment Austin said: “It was a misunderstanding between my wife and my cousin. We have since solved the issue. I kindly beg you to drop the story because it will tarnish my reputation.”





lalasticlala



There lies the problem. If you wanna cheat, be a loyal cheat[oxymoron? ]. Don't lie to the side chic, let her know and position...that way, she gats align well. There lies the problem. If you wanna cheat, be a loyal cheat[oxymoron?]. Don't lie to the side chic, let her know and position...that way, she gats align well. 3 Likes





But, when a woman catch her man cheating, she attacks the lady in person.



What a life.



I feel for ladies in such cases When a man catch his wife cheating, he bashes and in some cases send her packing.But, when a woman catch her man cheating, she attacks the lady in person.What a life.I feel for ladies in such cases 10 Likes





She should go home and talk it out with the man...She has no business with the woman except in a situation the mistress was harassing the man.. But some how, I agree with the other woman.. Why would someone in her right senses stage a fight because of a cheating man..She should go home and talk it out with the man...She has no business with the woman except in a situation the mistress was harassing the man..

That's the mistake most of we females make. Fighting the other lady instead of our man. If the husband is an unrepentant cheat, she should leave the sham of a marriage or better still get her own lover.

I just hope she has a stable means of livelihood in case of any nonsense 12 Likes





They will kill each other and DIE for a SNAKE beteeen the legs. Since “God” created man, WOMEN have never rested!They will kill each other and DIE for a SNAKE beteeen the legs. 1 Like

Unending fight ...

The cane that was used to flog the senior wife is up in the ceiling waiting for the junior wife.

- African proverb. 3 Likes

Why do women prefer to go after married men when there are so many single men around in the whole world .

women sef

.

Hmmmmn cheating husband. So annoying

She didnt knw the man was married ok, but she later knew so why didnt she end d romance?? I smell lies 4 Likes 1 Share

Eiya

we know their type

This isn't new to me. I know a particular girl that fùcks married men. One of the wives called to warn her, and she told the woman to go and learn how to please her husband in bed. She added that her husband cries like a baby when they making love. I almost shed tears for the poor lady.



I swear, women are their worst enemies. These cats have taken husband snatching to another level. May God protect our men from these hoes. 1 Like

In as much as I don't support a cheating husband, I must say that it is bereft of wisdom for a heavily pregnant woman to stage a fight with her condition.

Anything could have happened.

Besides, she should channel her energy to disciplining her man and not the unsuspecting lady. 2 Likes









Is bed food?

Why fight the mistress, was it not the husband that initiated or allowed the relationship to thrive. 2 Likes

Bet why is the Video now

the husband excuse make me lol 1 Like

ladies go and get your husband and marry so that u will not drag a man like a blind woman angel 16:20)

When your husband is not getting enough attention and love at home,he will surely get it somewhere

Most times its not about cooking and washing his clothes but learning how to please him on bed!!!

The woman should go and face her husband and leave the lady alone!

.

Well, now you know he is married. Separate yourself from him. And not acting rude to the wife. Next time, don't be in a rush to go into a relationship before investigations.



VampireeM:

That's the mistake most of we females make. Fighting the other lady instead of our man. If the husband is an unrepentant cheat, she should leave the sham of a marriage or better still get her own lover.

I just hope she has a stable means of livelihood in case of any nonsense

Why are you not good in bed?



Stop blabbing Why are you not good in bed?Stop blabbing