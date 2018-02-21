₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,317 members, 4,102,503 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 February 2018 at 01:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman (11911 Views)
|‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by Islie: 12:18pm On Feb 24
Danisa Masuku
http://www.b-metro.co.zw/you-are-not-good-in-bed-hubbys-mistress-tells-pregnant-woman/
lalasticlala
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by AntiBrutus: 12:32pm On Feb 24
There lies the problem. If you wanna cheat, be a loyal cheat[oxymoron? ]. Don't lie to the side chic, let her know and position...that way, she gats align well.
3 Likes
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by donstan18(m): 1:14pm On Feb 24
When a man catch his wife cheating, he bashes and in some cases send her packing.
But, when a woman catch her man cheating, she attacks the lady in person.
What a life.
I feel for ladies in such cases
10 Likes
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by Richy4(m): 1:41pm On Feb 24
But some how, I agree with the other woman.. Why would someone in her right senses stage a fight because of a cheating man..
She should go home and talk it out with the man...She has no business with the woman except in a situation the mistress was harassing the man..
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by VampireeM(f): 2:51pm On Feb 24
That's the mistake most of we females make. Fighting the other lady instead of our man. If the husband is an unrepentant cheat, she should leave the sham of a marriage or better still get her own lover.
I just hope she has a stable means of livelihood in case of any nonsense
12 Likes
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by KanwuliaExtra: 6:02pm On Feb 24
Since “God” created man, WOMEN have never rested!
They will kill each other and DIE for a SNAKE beteeen the legs.
1 Like
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by helphelp: 10:19pm On Feb 24
Unending fight ...
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by thesicilian: 10:19pm On Feb 24
The cane that was used to flog the senior wife is up in the ceiling waiting for the junior wife.
- African proverb.
3 Likes
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by IamKevwe: 10:20pm On Feb 24
Why do women prefer to go after married men when there are so many single men around in the whole world.
women sef
.
Study In London For Free - International Scholarship At School Of Economic, 2018
www.nairaland.com/4320746/study-london-free-international-scholarship
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by Ellabae(f): 10:21pm On Feb 24
Hmmmmn cheating husband. So annoying
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by Suko110(m): 10:24pm On Feb 24
She didnt knw the man was married ok, but she later knew so why didnt she end d romance?? I smell lies
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by AkupeMBANO(m): 10:25pm On Feb 24
Eiya
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by omoadeleye(m): 10:25pm On Feb 24
we know their type
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by delugajackson(m): 10:29pm On Feb 24
This isn't new to me. I know a particular girl that fùcks married men. One of the wives called to warn her, and she told the woman to go and learn how to please her husband in bed. She added that her husband cries like a baby when they making love. I almost shed tears for the poor lady.
I swear, women are their worst enemies. These cats have taken husband snatching to another level. May God protect our men from these hoes.
1 Like
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by onyibor84: 10:31pm On Feb 24
In as much as I don't support a cheating husband, I must say that it is bereft of wisdom for a heavily pregnant woman to stage a fight with her condition.
Anything could have happened.
Besides, she should channel her energy to disciplining her man and not the unsuspecting lady.
2 Likes
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by Asowari(m): 10:31pm On Feb 24
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by Flexherbal(m): 10:32pm On Feb 24
Do to others what you want them to you you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLLD3I0SIQc
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by dreamwords: 10:38pm On Feb 24
Is bed food?
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by Olalan(m): 10:42pm On Feb 24
Why fight the mistress, was it not the husband that initiated or allowed the relationship to thrive.
2 Likes
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by veacea: 10:44pm On Feb 24
Bet why is the Video now
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by utenwuson: 10:54pm On Feb 24
the husband excuse make me lol
1 Like
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by Angel1696: 10:55pm On Feb 24
ladies go and get your husband and marry so that u will not drag a man like a blind woman angel 16:20)
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by Liliyann(f): 11:08pm On Feb 24
When your husband is not getting enough attention and love at home,he will surely get it somewhere
Most times its not about cooking and washing his clothes but learning how to please him on bed!!!
The woman should go and face her husband and leave the lady alone!
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by sanchezJ(f): 11:21pm On Feb 24
.
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by IMASTEX: 11:29pm On Feb 24
Well, now you know he is married. Separate yourself from him. And not acting rude to the wife. Next time, don't be in a rush to go into a relationship before investigations.
Well, for those men having challenges satisfying madam due to quick cum or flaccid attention.
Get home remedy. Sure Men Herbal Tea.
Counseling: +2348053363999 (WhatsApp & Call)
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by Itsizzy: 11:44pm On Feb 24
Sell your gift cards at good rates to a trusted buyer. For contact info check below
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by ZombieBuster: 11:49pm On Feb 24
VampireeM:
Why are you not good in bed?
Stop blabbing
|Re: ‘you Are Not Good In Bed’. . . Hubby’s Mistress Tells Pregnant Woman by dingbang(m): 1:05am
Married women should stop behaving like virgin maria..
(0) (Reply)
What Does Marriage Mean To You? / What Do You Give Your Toddlers For Lunch Pack To School / Woman Marries Her Sister's Convicted Killer
Viewing this topic: manmidtexy(m), Cerebrae(m), Ojix85, Klinee, ADIEMUS(f), kokozain(m), Shawls, sleek82(m), Damolaskynov, gbolio4(m), flinton(m) and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21