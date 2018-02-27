Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her (12924 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

She has been with me for the past one year....faithful n all that...she's almost perfect. 22 and Igbo, and has a good dress sense. Almost anything wey she buy they fit her oooo no matter how cheap. She's got that.



But, she no go school oooo. She can chat n read but not fluently. If i jokingly ask her a random question like 7 x 3...she may not know it ooo, even though she finished secondary school 3 years ago.



She sha love me die, and i actually opened that place...

But what do u think of a future with her?? i need advice folks 1 Like

If you love each other, it can work. She's not too young to return to school. It depends on her willingness to get educated. 49 Likes 4 Shares

braine:

If you love each other, it can work. She's not too young to return to school. It depends on her willingness to get educated.

she's willing....i'm just scared she's willing....i'm just scared 1 Like

sexaddict08:





she's willing....i'm just scared

Scared 0f what? Scared 0f what? 23 Likes 2 Shares

The demon you know........ 7 Likes

braine:





Scared 0f what?

the future plus Tribal differences the future plus Tribal differences

sexaddict08:





the future plus Tribal differences

Tribe is not an issue these days. It depends on how educated your parents are, though. Tribe is not an issue these days. It depends on how educated your parents are, though. 18 Likes 1 Share

Being a graduate isn't a guarantee of making a good wife, you should know that as a graduate.



A good man will impact positively in the life of his partner, she should learn from you, if you love her, you should help her academically if that's your problem.



Relationship mustn't be all about sex..... Positively impact in her life. 57 Likes 3 Shares

If everything is right with her apart from the english and education part, please teach her and marry her ....... or pass her to me.Good girls don dey scarce,all of the m , their eyes don tear finish .

If she loves you as you say, she would definitely be willing to learn 17 Likes 3 Shares

braine:





Tribe is not an issue these days. It depends on how educated your parents are, though. Sometimes even the educated ones are worse .

My dad had this "talk" with me years ago about how its best for me to marry from my village (Ososo , Akoko Edo, Edo state), I got angry , because I hate tribalism so much, especially when its coming from someone I know.

I put a question to him "Does where a person comes from determine the persons character ?". He kept saying ehn ehn ehn .... .



Princeofnigeria:

you think because you can speak English you're wise right? What a Father see while seating down, you climbing mountain Everest not gonna see it.





I spit on you and this wayward new generation, I spit on your grave Who told you I am wayward ?.Don't just come online and talk to people anyhow and conclude, without getting to know them.

So you are now saying parents can't be wrong ?, abegi

.I will not die young .Find another grave to spit on .

May God have mercy on you Sometimes even the educated ones are worse .My dad had this "talk" with me years ago about how its best for me to marry from my village (Ososo , Akoko Edo, Edo state), I got angry , because I hate tribalism so much, especially when its coming from someone I know.I put a question to him "Does where a person comes from determine the persons character ?". He kept saying ehn ehn ehn ....Who told you I am wayward ?.Don't just come online and talk to people anyhow and conclude, without getting to know them.So you are now saying parents can't be wrong ?, abegi.I will not die young .Find another grave to spit on .May God have mercy on you 31 Likes 3 Shares

Donald3d:

If everything is right with her apart from the english and education part, please teach her and marry her ....... or pass her to me.Good girls don dey scarce,all of the m , their eyes don tear finish .

If she loves you as you say, she would definitely be willing to learn

let me just see what i can do...cuz every other thing is right... let me just see what i can do...cuz every other thing is right... 1 Like





She is not the type you want and yet, you keep on having s*x with her. Tell me why she shouldn't unleash some curses on you if you eventually dump her? She is not the type you want and yet, you keep on having s*x with her. Tell me why she shouldn't unleash some curses on you if you eventually dump her? 15 Likes 2 Shares

You've impregnated an igbo girl and now posting trash all over the place?



You'll soon discover 'Okija'........ 12 Likes 1 Share

Don't marry her please, I'm begging you.











































You'll get a very good wife on eBay. 7 Likes

teach her 1 Like

The platform for every successful marriage is compatibility. If you two are compatible, then go ahead with her. Don't listen to all these nairaland sadists 8 Likes

Marry her, I would if I were in your shoe. If she wants to further, you should help her to it 7 Likes

The choice is yours .







If you feel marrying her is the right thing for you get on with it. 2 Likes

school her

The only problem I have with you is your Moniker, are from demon tribe? 2 Likes

Sorry i missed my way, someone direct me to the next thread.... 3 Likes

when will you guys learn? If you can't eat the food, don't taste it at all!!!



When you were fu*kin her, you forgot she wasn't educated, after getting what you want, you don dey speak English.



If you truly love her, build her to your taste. No one is perfect, but you can try to make her better. 24 Likes 2 Shares





Secondly, are your intending in-laws educated? If not, think twice coz it's risky/ frustrating marrying from such circle.



Are you also Igbo? If yes, then the above question wouldn't be much of a problem coz you guys would always sort things out one way or the other when you start blowing your language.



Encourage her to better herself by furthering her education.



Lastly, if you don't truly love her - don't lead her on. If she doesn't give you wahala then you guys should build together.Secondly, are your intending in-laws educated? If not, think twice coz it's risky/ frustrating marrying from such circle.Are you also Igbo? If yes, then the above question wouldn't be much of a problem coz you guys would always sort things out one way or the other when you start blowing your language.Encourage her to better herself by furthering her education.Lastly, if you don't truly love her - 3 Likes

.

I was going to give you a well written reply but then i saw you moniker.

No time to dey waste advice abeg. Do whatever you want to do and go. 6 Likes 1 Share

But her pvssy na graduate ba 11 Likes

You better marry her.



Don't worry about the education. Secondary school education is still essential 5 Likes

what is wrong with her? Nor be person dey marry the blind/cripple?U wey go skol,wetin be ur achievement?.U have a dedicated wife to be.Go try sophisticated. lady and watch how dey'll ruin ur destiny witg otumophor Nonsense what is wrong with her? Nor be person dey marry the blind/cripple?U wey go skol,wetin be ur achievement?.U have a dedicated wife to be.Go try sophisticated. lady and watch how dey'll ruin ur destiny witg otumophor Nonsense 6 Likes 2 Shares

Lol

Following



When to be a graduate turn criteria for marrying someone? Like say all graduate don see work finish to do 8 Likes 3 Shares