|She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by sexaddict08(m): 7:02pm On Feb 26
She has been with me for the past one year....faithful n all that...she's almost perfect. 22 and Igbo, and has a good dress sense. Almost anything wey she buy they fit her oooo no matter how cheap. She's got that.
But, she no go school oooo. She can chat n read but not fluently. If i jokingly ask her a random question like 7 x 3...she may not know it ooo, even though she finished secondary school 3 years ago.
She sha love me die, and i actually opened that place...
But what do u think of a future with her?? i need advice folks
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by braine: 7:03pm On Feb 26
If you love each other, it can work. She's not too young to return to school. It depends on her willingness to get educated.
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by sexaddict08(m): 7:24pm On Feb 26
braine:
she's willing....i'm just scared
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by braine: 7:33pm On Feb 26
sexaddict08:
Scared 0f what?
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by Nutase(f): 7:34pm On Feb 26
The demon you know........
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by sexaddict08(m): 7:47pm On Feb 26
braine:
the future plus Tribal differences
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by braine: 8:03pm On Feb 26
sexaddict08:
Tribe is not an issue these days. It depends on how educated your parents are, though.
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by donstan18(m): 8:15pm On Feb 26
Being a graduate isn't a guarantee of making a good wife, you should know that as a graduate.
A good man will impact positively in the life of his partner, she should learn from you, if you love her, you should help her academically if that's your problem.
Relationship mustn't be all about sex..... Positively impact in her life.
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by Donald3d(m): 8:30pm On Feb 26
If everything is right with her apart from the english and education part, please teach her and marry her ....... or pass her to me.Good girls don dey scarce,all of the m , their eyes don tear finish .
If she loves you as you say, she would definitely be willing to learn
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by Donald3d(m): 8:33pm On Feb 26
braine:Sometimes even the educated ones are worse .
My dad had this "talk" with me years ago about how its best for me to marry from my village (Ososo , Akoko Edo, Edo state), I got angry , because I hate tribalism so much, especially when its coming from someone I know.
I put a question to him "Does where a person comes from determine the persons character ?". He kept saying ehn ehn ehn .... .
Princeofnigeria:Who told you I am wayward ?.Don't just come online and talk to people anyhow and conclude, without getting to know them.
So you are now saying parents can't be wrong ?, abegi
.I will not die young .Find another grave to spit on .
May God have mercy on you
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by sexaddict08(m): 9:53pm On Feb 26
Donald3d:
let me just see what i can do...cuz every other thing is right...
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by Neyoor(m): 10:27pm On Feb 26
She is not the type you want and yet, you keep on having s*x with her. Tell me why she shouldn't unleash some curses on you if you eventually dump her?
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by NwaNimo1(m): 10:27pm On Feb 26
You've impregnated an igbo girl and now posting trash all over the place?
You'll soon discover 'Okija'........
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by MrImole(m): 10:27pm On Feb 26
Don't marry her please, I'm begging you.
You'll get a very good wife on eBay.
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by jericco1(m): 10:27pm On Feb 26
teach her
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by swiz123(m): 10:28pm On Feb 26
The platform for every successful marriage is compatibility. If you two are compatible, then go ahead with her. Don't listen to all these nairaland sadists
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by Gungnir: 10:28pm On Feb 26
Marry her, I would if I were in your shoe. If she wants to further, you should help her to it
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by medolab90(m): 10:28pm On Feb 26
The choice is yours .
If you feel marrying her is the right thing for you get on with it.
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by jazinogold(m): 10:28pm On Feb 26
school her
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by akeentech(m): 10:28pm On Feb 26
The only problem I have with you is your Moniker, are from demon tribe?
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by soberdrunk(m): 10:28pm On Feb 26
Sorry i missed my way, someone direct me to the next thread....
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by Sirmuel1(m): 10:28pm On Feb 26
when will you guys learn? If you can't eat the food, don't taste it at all!!!
When you were fu*kin her, you forgot she wasn't educated, after getting what you want, you don dey speak English.
If you truly love her, build her to your taste. No one is perfect, but you can try to make her better.
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by omooba969: 10:28pm On Feb 26
If she doesn't give you wahala then you guys should build together.
Secondly, are your intending in-laws educated? If not, think twice coz it's risky/ frustrating marrying from such circle.
Are you also Igbo? If yes, then the above question wouldn't be much of a problem coz you guys would always sort things out one way or the other when you start blowing your language.
Encourage her to better herself by furthering her education.
Lastly, if you don't truly love her - don't lead her on.
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by HigherEd: 10:29pm On Feb 26
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by teelaw4life(m): 10:29pm On Feb 26
I was going to give you a well written reply but then i saw you moniker.
No time to dey waste advice abeg. Do whatever you want to do and go.
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by LesbianBoy(m): 10:30pm On Feb 26
But her pvssy na graduate ba
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by Lifeisajourney: 10:30pm On Feb 26
You better marry her.
Don't worry about the education. Secondary school education is still essential
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by ipobarecriminals: 10:30pm On Feb 26
what is wrong with her? Nor be person dey marry the blind/cripple?U wey go skol,wetin be ur achievement?.U have a dedicated wife to be.Go try sophisticated. lady and watch how dey'll ruin ur destiny witg otumophor Nonsense
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by veacea: 10:30pm On Feb 26
Lol
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by rezzy: 10:31pm On Feb 26
Following
When to be a graduate turn criteria for marrying someone? Like say all graduate don see work finish to do
|Re: She Is Not A Graduate, I Don't Know If I Should Marry Her by gideon1971(m): 10:31pm On Feb 26
Oshe baddest, u Don rush go deflower her, even when u re not sure of marrying her, u have enjoyed another man's food, education is not a barrier, she is just 22 years, and willing to learn, you can get her a private FEMALE tutor, which I believe can brush her English to your standard, if u do these, I believe that before she gives birth, she will be a command in English, I rest my case.
