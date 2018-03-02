Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh (3704 Views)

Why US Rejected Nigeria's Yam - Audu Ogbeh / Audu Ogbeh Distributes Seeds To Farmers / FG Imports Grasses From Brazil For Grazing Reserve – Ogbeh

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Audu Ogbeh says Thailand has accused Nigeria of being responsible for the collapse of its seven rice mills following the drastic fall in rice importation from the country.



The minister made this known at a meeting of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative ( PFI ) and leadership of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers of Nigeria ( FEPSAN ) held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.



The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.



Ogbeh said Thailand’s Ambassador to Nigeria made the “accusation’’ when he visited him in February.



According to the minister, the ambassador lamented that the collapse of the rice mills has increased the unemployment rate in his country from 1.2 per cent to 4 per cent.



“Just like two weeks ago, the Ambassador of Thailand came to my office and said to me that we have really dealt with them.



“But I asked what did we do wrong and he said unemployment in Thailand was one of the lowest in the world, 1.2 per cent, it has gone up to four per cent because seven giant rice mills have shut down because Nigeria’s import has fallen by 95 per cent on rice alone.



“So, Mr President we thank you for the support and we thank all the agencies and those of you in the private sector for your resilience,’’ he said.



The minister, however, alerted the nation on what he described as alarming smuggling of fake fertilizer and rice along the western borders of the country.



He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to take drastic measures to check the trend as all previous diplomatic measures had failed to address the menace.



“But one last request Mr President, we have to take one strong measure against our neighbour to the West. The smuggling is really compromising our capacity on our result.



“Too much rice, too much fake fertilizer is still coming across the borders into this country in spite of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) we have with them they are not listening.



“Maybe if the Federal Government take one tough action, they will come and renegotiate the terms because good neighbourliness means reciprocity.



“We can’t be allowing them to survive at our own expense and I believe that we will do something about it,’’ he said.



Ogbeh appealed to FEPSAN to adjust their blending formula using little more micro nutrients for some crops like cocoa, cashew, plantain, banana and others that would soon be revived by his ministry.



The minister noted that the agricultural sector had created millions of jobs for Nigerians in the last two years.



He said: “People may say what they like about jobs. Recently I heard that we lost four million jobs. Nobody has calculated the millions and millions of jobs created on the farms.



“So, this programme as it grows can only make us stronger.



“As soon as more dams and lakes are put in place, you begin to sell fertilizer all year round and not wait for the rainy season alone.”



NAN



Make una fear God naaa



We know you want to praise buhari and massage his deflated ego, but this lie is so glaring that it reeks of sycophancy..



Even devil will be shocked and marvel at the way Lai Mohammed has influenced every members of this administration with ground breaking and breath taking lies...



Oga Audu this is a big lie..



Them no well, they never see anything yet.

God Bless Nigeria

Self-appointed Haters: It is a lie.

Fellow Nigerian,



Here's the poll:



Click LIKE if you have been eating foreign rice since this year.





maclatunji:

Self-appointed Haters: It is a lie.



Me: Of course, your entire world is a lie.



I used to consider you intelligent but never knew you were this simple



CoolFreeday:

Them no well, they never see anything yet.



God Bless Nigeria



God Bless PMB

This people Sha!!!



I don't think all the rice around are locally produced.

In fact, I don't see locally produced rice anymore.

This old man should stop saying rubbish



No fx

NaijaMutant:





I used to consider you intelligent but never knew you were only a simpleton



I was actually reading to see where any Thailand official made that statement so I can start celebrating, only to see a failure like Audi Ogbeh making bogus claims



See how the price of bread changed with your opinion? See how the price of bread changed with your opinion?

Yes o. Many other countries will soon join Thailand. By 2019, countries that we import PMS and other petroleum products from, will have to be looking elsewhere for their market



Nigeria is no longer helping their economies while our own people are unemployed. Also countries where we import fertilizer from as well. Textile industry to follow.

This is a revolution that is long overdue.

LocalChamp:





According to the minister, the ambassador lamented that the collapse of the rice mills has increased the unemployment rate in his country from 1.2 per cent to 4 per cent.





http://thenationonlineng.net/nigeria-responsible-for-collapse-of-our-rice-mills-thailand/ This is the most pathetic lie I have heard this year.

Thailand is a country of about 70million people and Ogbeh is stupidly claiming that because of reduced rice importation alone from Nigeria alone,about 2million Thais have been rendered jobless!

Lies! Lies!! Lies!!! So it's from mouth of the Nigerian Agric minister that we are hearing that unemployment in Thailand has risen and that their rice mills have collapsed?!

APC, Make una fear God! Propaganda kill Una!



Nigeria’s import has fallen by 95 per cent on rice alone.

This is shocking. 95%? Has Lai Mohammed been deposed as the undisputed king of lies?



So how much is a bag of rice now? 5k?



big lie



Thailand exported a record 11.48 million tonnes of rice in 2017, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.



The amount, which surpassed the previous record of 10.96 million tonnes in 2014, was worth over US$5.1 billion, said Adul Chotinisakorn, deputy chief of the commerce ministry's department of foreign trade.



Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter after India, is expected to ship out 9.5 million tonnes of rice worth US$4.7 billion this year.

maclatunji:





See how the price of bread changed with your opinion?

Below comment is a mockery of your level of intelligence



Its a big disgrace Seun considered you qualified to be a moderator on this platform



deji68:

big lie



Thailand exported a record 11.48 million tonnes of rice in 2017, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.



The amount, which surpassed the previous record of 10.96 million tonnes in 2014, was worth over US$5.1 billion, said Adul Chotinisakorn, deputy chief of the commerce ministry's department of foreign trade.



Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter after India, is expected to ship out 9.5 million tonnes of rice worth US$4.7 billion this year.

All these people under the terrorist Buhari have all turned to telling lies.



deji68:

big lie



Thailand exported a record 11.48 million tonnes of rice in 2017, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.



The amount, which surpassed the previous record of 10.96 million tonnes in 2014, was worth over US$5.1 billion, said Adul Chotinisakorn, deputy chief of the commerce ministry's department of foreign trade.



Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter after India, is expected to ship out 9.5 million tonnes of rice worth US$4.7 billion this year.

Okoroawusa:



ship it out to where? does it matter ?