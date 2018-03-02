₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by LocalChamp: 9:46pm On Mar 02
Posted By: Agency Reporter On: March 2, 2018
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Audu Ogbeh says Thailand has accused Nigeria of being responsible for the collapse of its seven rice mills following the drastic fall in rice importation from the country.
The minister made this known at a meeting of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative ( PFI ) and leadership of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers of Nigeria ( FEPSAN ) held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.
The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ogbeh said Thailand’s Ambassador to Nigeria made the “accusation’’ when he visited him in February.
According to the minister, the ambassador lamented that the collapse of the rice mills has increased the unemployment rate in his country from 1.2 per cent to 4 per cent.
“Just like two weeks ago, the Ambassador of Thailand came to my office and said to me that we have really dealt with them.
“But I asked what did we do wrong and he said unemployment in Thailand was one of the lowest in the world, 1.2 per cent, it has gone up to four per cent because seven giant rice mills have shut down because Nigeria’s import has fallen by 95 per cent on rice alone.
“So, Mr President we thank you for the support and we thank all the agencies and those of you in the private sector for your resilience,’’ he said.
The minister, however, alerted the nation on what he described as alarming smuggling of fake fertilizer and rice along the western borders of the country.
He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to take drastic measures to check the trend as all previous diplomatic measures had failed to address the menace.
“But one last request Mr President, we have to take one strong measure against our neighbour to the West. The smuggling is really compromising our capacity on our result.
“Too much rice, too much fake fertilizer is still coming across the borders into this country in spite of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) we have with them they are not listening.
“Maybe if the Federal Government take one tough action, they will come and renegotiate the terms because good neighbourliness means reciprocity.
“We can’t be allowing them to survive at our own expense and I believe that we will do something about it,’’ he said.
Ogbeh appealed to FEPSAN to adjust their blending formula using little more micro nutrients for some crops like cocoa, cashew, plantain, banana and others that would soon be revived by his ministry.
The minister noted that the agricultural sector had created millions of jobs for Nigerians in the last two years.
He said: “People may say what they like about jobs. Recently I heard that we lost four million jobs. Nobody has calculated the millions and millions of jobs created on the farms.
“So, this programme as it grows can only make us stronger.
“As soon as more dams and lakes are put in place, you begin to sell fertilizer all year round and not wait for the rainy season alone.”
NAN
http://thenationonlineng.net/nigeria-responsible-for-collapse-of-our-rice-mills-thailand/
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by chuksjuve(m): 9:48pm On Mar 02
Make una fear God naaa
We know you want to praise buhari and massage his deflated ego, but this lie is so glaring that it reeks of sycophancy..
Even devil will be shocked and marvel at the way Lai Mohammed has influenced every members of this administration with ground breaking and breath taking lies...
Oga Audu this is a big lie..
Don't ever try it again!!!!
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by CoolFreeday(m): 9:48pm On Mar 02
Them no well, they never see anything yet.
God Bless Nigeria
God Bless PMB
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by maclatunji: 9:48pm On Mar 02
Self-appointed Haters: It is a lie.
Me: Of course, your entire world is a lie.
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by FarahAideed: 9:50pm On Mar 02
Nigerian rice importation has fallen by 95 percent ..tell us another lie we don't know ...Where are these large rice paddies located please ?
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by FarahAideed: 9:51pm On Mar 02
This is such an embarrassing lie coming from 70 year old man ..SMH
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by NaijaMutant(f): 9:52pm On Mar 02
Fellow Nigerian,
Here's the poll:
Click LIKE if you have been eating foreign rice since this year.
Click SHARE if you have been eating local rice since this year
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by NaijaMutant(f): 9:53pm On Mar 02
maclatunji:
I used to consider you intelligent but never knew you were this simple
I was actually reading to see where any Thailand official made that statement so I can start celebrating, only to see a failure like Audi Ogbeh making bogus claims
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by NaijaMutant(f): 9:53pm On Mar 02
CoolFreeday:
Thank God, you are not God
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by Sunofgod(m): 9:53pm On Mar 02
I no deyy chop local rice ohh...
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by OBAGADAFFI: 9:58pm On Mar 02
This people Sha!!!
So an ambassador open his mouth and told you this.
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by Owamudia: 9:58pm On Mar 02
I don't think all the rice around are locally produced.
In fact, I don't see locally produced rice anymore.
Anyways, thank God rice is now cheap.
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by TANKDESTROYER(m): 9:59pm On Mar 02
Kai......LIES!!!!!
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:00pm On Mar 02
Does these people fear God at all?
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by neezar: 10:02pm On Mar 02
This old man should stop saying rubbish
I have been eating Thailand rice for a while now
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by EternalTruths: 10:17pm On Mar 02
APC are great grand fathers of lies.
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by Desyner: 10:26pm On Mar 02
No fx
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by maclatunji: 10:31pm On Mar 02
NaijaMutant:
See how the price of bread changed with your opinion?
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by CaptainJeffry: 10:31pm On Mar 02
Do these old fools think all Nigerians are consumers of lies and propaganda
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by deji17: 10:31pm On Mar 02
Yes o. Many other countries will soon join Thailand. By 2019, countries that we import PMS and other petroleum products from, will have to be looking elsewhere for their market
Nigeria is no longer helping their economies while our own people are unemployed. Also countries where we import fertilizer from as well. Textile industry to follow.
This is a revolution that is long overdue.
Make Nigeria great Again (MANGA)
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by doctokwus: 10:33pm On Mar 02
LocalChamp:This is the most pathetic lie I have heard this year.
Thailand is a country of about 70million people and Ogbeh is stupidly claiming that because of reduced rice importation alone from Nigeria alone,about 2million Thais have been rendered jobless!
I am not annoyed with this lie,I only feel sympathy for how Ogbeh at about 70yrs or so can make a mockery of himself with such lie that a kindergarten child able to read and write will feel ashamed of.
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by GoldCircle: 10:34pm On Mar 02
Lies! Lies!! Lies!!! So it’s from mouth of the Nigerian Agric minister that we are hearing that unemployment in Thailand has risen and that their rice mills have collapsed?!
APC, Make una fear God! Propaganda kill Una!
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by TheFreeOne: 10:35pm On Mar 02
Nigeria’s import has fallen by 95 per cent on rice alone.
This is shocking. 95%? Has Lai Mohammed been deposed as the undisputed king of lies?
So how much is a bag of rice now? 5k?
What a terrible old liar.
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by deji68: 10:51pm On Mar 02
big lie
Thailand exported a record 11.48 million tonnes of rice in 2017, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
The amount, which surpassed the previous record of 10.96 million tonnes in 2014, was worth over US$5.1 billion, said Adul Chotinisakorn, deputy chief of the commerce ministry's department of foreign trade.
Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter after India, is expected to ship out 9.5 million tonnes of rice worth US$4.7 billion this year.
http://www.businesstimes.com.sg/energy-commodities/thailands-2017-rice-exports-hit-record-1148-million-tonnes
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by nototribalist: 10:56pm On Mar 02
See Big fat lies. Who is this one foooling?
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by NaijaMutant(f): 10:59pm On Mar 02
maclatunji:
Below comment is a mockery of your level of intelligence
Its a big disgrace Seun considered you qualified to be a moderator on this platform
deji68:
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by nototribalist: 10:59pm On Mar 02
All these people under the terrorist Buhari have all turned to telling lies.
The same clueless minister that Fulani herdsmen are killing his people, but in other to please his Oga he's proposing cattle colony for his Fulani masters. What a foool
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by Okoroawusa: 11:02pm On Mar 02
deji68:ship it out to where?
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by madridguy(m): 11:07pm On Mar 02
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by deji68: 11:09pm On Mar 02
does it matter ?
Okoroawusa:
|Re: Nigeria Responsible For Collapse Of Rice Mills In Thailand - Audu Ogbeh by naijaking1: 11:12pm On Mar 02
Okoroawusa:
To Daura.
Audu Ogbeh is one of the sycophants surrounding Buhari. People who tell him the truth are either killed or on the run.
