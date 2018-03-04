₦airaland Forum

''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by londonrivals: 10:13pm On Mar 03
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, says the reason why the senate has rejected his nomination twice is because he is doing his job very well.



The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has on two occasions, stated that despite the senate's position on his nomination, Magu is going nowhere. Osinbajo last year stated that the presidency can even confirm Magu without the input of the senate.

Speaking on Channels Television recently, Magu said he is not deterred by the delay in his confirmation.

“I don’t think my non-confirmation has given the public a cause for concern. I think it is a lot of encouragement. The fact that I am not confirmed shows I am working. Really. In the anti-corruption environment, if they rush to confirm you, it means you are not doing your work properly.” Magu said

The EFCC acting chairman went on to say that ''a number of the people we are investigating are also in the national assembly. I am not completely distracted. It is not an issue. Rather, it gives me courage. You wake up in the morning and see some terrible publications about you. Despite all these, we are determined to go ahead. I cannot be distracted with those things. Nobody can purchase me, I cannot compromise what I am doing.”

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by NaijaMutant(f): 10:17pm On Mar 03
Rubbish!!!


You're only a political tool serving the interest of your masters and not that of Nigerians

You're a case of the proverbial He who pays the piper, dictates the tune

We are watching

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by kabrud: 10:18pm On Mar 03
Magu, you don't need to bother yourself, you have the backing of the president which is the most important. You will pursue them even to their grandmother's grave till 2023. If they have the power, let them appoint and confirm their EFCC boss. Forget these articulating criminals, they are as powerful as toothless puppies. cheesy grin

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by chuksjuve(m): 10:21pm On Mar 03
My fellow Nigeria !!
Below is his problem

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by IgweBUIKE1(m): 10:24pm On Mar 03
Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by Flexherbal(m): 10:29pm On Mar 03
"The EFCC acting chairman went on to say that ''a number of the people we are investigating are also in the national assembly."

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by NaijaMutant(f): 10:29pm On Mar 03
kabrud:
Magu, you don't need to bother yourself, you have the backing of the president which is the most important. You will pursue them even to their grandmother's grave till 2023. If they have the power, let them appoint and confirm their EFCC boss. Forget these articulating criminals, they are as powerful as toothless puppies. cheesy grin


The President is flagrantly perpetuating illegality with Magu's continuous claims to the chairmanship of the EFCC.

The rule of law has been thrown to the dogs.

What does a sycophant know anyways undecided

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by Olukokosir(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by kabrud: 10:30pm On Mar 03
Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by Igba123: 10:31pm On Mar 03
The senate hate u bc u are doing well- meaning u like nigeria and the senate hate nigeria. Mr man they hate u bc u are doing well as pmb's attack dog against his critics which many of them are.

7 Likes

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by BABANGBALI: 10:31pm On Mar 03
Magu for president 2019

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by lonelydora(m): 10:31pm On Mar 03
No need to tell us. We know that already

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by JideAmuGiaka: 10:32pm On Mar 03
grin Magu

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by miqos02(m): 10:33pm On Mar 03
Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by neonly: 10:34pm On Mar 03
God punish u nd yur master buhari

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by osazeeblue01: 10:34pm On Mar 03
Chai... look at this criminal

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by Ikpewe(m): 10:34pm On Mar 03
Flying pigs of red earth region will counter you sir.

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by Philinho(m): 10:34pm On Mar 03
A selective work well done....the work that cannont touch Maina,Lawal,Buru,.etal that one na work?

7 Likes

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by luckypeace1980: 10:37pm On Mar 03
Correct man, your saying the truth . do your work without any fear or favor I know those criminal elements don't want you there. God is your strenght

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by kabrud: 10:37pm On Mar 03
NaijaMutant:


The President if flagrantly perpetuating illegality with Magu's continuous claims to the chairmanship of the EFCC.

The rule of law has been thrown to the dogs.

What does a sycophant know anyways undecided

Is Magu doing his job or not? Most of the nass members are potential candidates and as such don't have the moral right to decide who investigates them.

The big question now is; what exactly stops them confirming him? And a person like you will be making noise about corruption-free Nigeria, but here you are, trying to justify the action of nass against Magu for one funny inexplicable reason. Is it because it is not about you alone?

I sincerely pray everyone gets exactly what he/she wishes for Nigeria in his or her house.

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by AnanseK(m): 10:39pm On Mar 03
NaijaMutant:
Rubbish!!!
You're only a political tool serving the interest of your masters and not that of Nigerians
You're a case of the proverbial He who pays the piper, dictates the tune
We are watching

I can see that this fact from Magu really pains you. It gives away your identity.

You are a wailer sympathetic to corruption or a misguided IPOB member.

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by Igba123: 10:40pm On Mar 03
kabrud:
Is Magu doing his job or not? Most of the nass members are potential candidates and as such don't have the moral right to decide who investigate them.
our costitution which is our law does not ask whether they have moral right or not. It simply recognize constitutional right which they have. Pmb has turned our land into a lawless society to d mockery of d international community.
Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by NaijaMutant(f): 10:41pm On Mar 03
kabrud:
Is Magu doing his job or not? Most of the nass members are potential candidates and as such don't have the moral right to decide who investigate them.

And why are the indicted members of the presidency not his potential candidates undecided

Maina, Babachir, Buratai, etal

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by JideAmuGiaka: 10:43pm On Mar 03
kabrud:
Is Magu doing his job or not? Most of the nass members are potential candidates and as such don't have the moral right to decide who investigate them.

He's doing his job very well, didn't you notice how he closed the case files of Orji Kalu and Obanikoro immediately they joined APC?.

3 Likes

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by AnanseK(m): 10:45pm On Mar 03
NaijaMutant:

The President is flagrantly perpetuating illegality with Magu's continuous claims to the chairmanship of the EFCC.
The rule of law has been thrown to the dogs.
What does a sycophant know anyways undecided

Magu has just now hit the nail on the head. The thugs in the Senate are so scared of Magu, they want him out by all means.

The president should ignore them. He has the power to appoint and acting chairman and Magu can act for the next 5 years. I hope at least half of the criminal senate will be in prison by 2023.

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by kabrud: 10:47pm On Mar 03
NaijaMutant:


And why are the indicted members of the presidency not his potential candidates undecided

Maina, Babachir, Buratai, etal
Some of you are saying things like this because it is not your private houses being discussed here. To this effect, I sincerely hope everyone of you gets exactly what you wish for Nigeria.

What the fck is Babachir, Maina etc you people are even talking about here? Trillions of Naira was stolen from this country and you are talking about allegations you cannot even explain.

As I said, these things you people are trying to defend will certainly happen in your homes amen

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by GavelSlam: 10:51pm On Mar 03
Magu continue your good work. The nation is solidly behind you.

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by rickyrex(m): 10:52pm On Mar 03
Keep dreaming man... The job you are doing in favour of your boss buhari

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by tballeyy(m): 10:52pm On Mar 03
Arrest tinubu and Ameachi, untill then, job well-done

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by kabrud: 10:52pm On Mar 03
JideAmuGiaka:


He's doing his job very well, didn't you notice how he closed the case files of Orji Kalu and Obanikoro immediately they joined APC?.
Igba123:
our costitution which is our law does not ask whether they have moral right or not. It simply recognize constitutional right which they have. Pmb has turned our land into a lawless society to d mockery of d international community.
Don't worry, these things some of you wish for Nigeria will reflect in your homes rather than the innocent Nigerians on the streets. We are talking about trillions stolen from this country, just imagine what people are saying.

What I know is that these people stole this money for their personal benefits and as such I support any means to get them back and for those of you opposed to it, may your wish for Nigeria reflect in your lives.

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by ZorGBUooeh: 10:54pm On Mar 03
Yes yu are doing yur job well buy not arresting the likes of amechi,fashola,tinubu ad co.YEYE SWINE angry

2 Likes

Re: ''Senate Rejected Me Because I'm Doing My Job Well'' - Magu by kmaster007: 10:54pm On Mar 03
I wonder y Senate kip rejecting dis man. I tire ooooo dis Senate re d prblm of d dis country

