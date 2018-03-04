Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ''Senate Rejected Me Because I’m Doing My Job Well'' - Magu (4344 Views)

Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari / Biafra: I’m Doing What Ojukwu Taught Ndigbo, I Deserve Respect – Ngige / Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has on two occasions, stated that despite the senate's position on his nomination, Magu is going nowhere. Osinbajo last year stated that the presidency can even confirm Magu without the input of the senate.



Speaking on Channels Television recently, Magu said he is not deterred by the delay in his confirmation.



“I don’t think my non-confirmation has given the public a cause for concern. I think it is a lot of encouragement. The fact that I am not confirmed shows I am working. Really. In the anti-corruption environment, if they rush to confirm you, it means you are not doing your work properly.” Magu said



The EFCC acting chairman went on to say that ''a number of the people we are investigating are also in the national assembly. I am not completely distracted. It is not an issue. Rather, it gives me courage. You wake up in the morning and see some terrible publications about you. Despite all these, we are determined to go ahead. I cannot be distracted with those things. Nobody can purchase me, I cannot compromise what I am doing.”



http://www.metronaija.ng/senate-rejected-im-job-well-magu/ The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, says the reason why the senate has rejected his nomination twice is because he is doing his job very well.The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has on two occasions, stated that despite the senate's position on his nomination, Magu is going nowhere. Osinbajo last year stated that the presidency can even confirm Magu without the input of the senate.Speaking on Channels Television recently, Magu said he is not deterred by the delay in his confirmation.“I don’t think my non-confirmation has given the public a cause for concern. I think it is a lot of encouragement. The fact that I am not confirmed shows I am working. Really. In the anti-corruption environment, if they rush to confirm you, it means you are not doing your work properly.” Magu saidThe EFCC acting chairman went on to say that ''a number of the people we are investigating are also in the national assembly. I am not completely distracted. It is not an issue. Rather, it gives me courage. You wake up in the morning and see some terrible publications about you. Despite all these, we are determined to go ahead. I cannot be distracted with those things. Nobody can purchase me, I cannot compromise what I am doing.” 4 Likes 1 Share







You're only a political tool serving the interest of your masters and not that of Nigerians



You're a case of the proverbial He who pays the piper, dictates the tune



We are watching Rubbish!!!You're only a political tool serving the interest of your masters and not that of NigeriansYou're a case of the proverbialWe are watching 27 Likes

Magu, you don't need to bother yourself, you have the backing of the president which is the most important. You will pursue them even to their grandmother's grave till 2023. If they have the power, let them appoint and confirm their EFCC boss. Forget these articulating criminals, they are as powerful as toothless puppies. 14 Likes 3 Shares

My fellow Nigeria !!

Below is his problem 8 Likes

issokay

"The EFCC acting chairman went on to say that ''a number of the people we are investigating are also in the national assembly." 5 Likes 1 Share

kabrud:

Magu, you don't need to bother yourself, you have the backing of the president which is the most important. You will pursue them even to their grandmother's grave till 2023. If they have the power, let them appoint and confirm their EFCC boss. Forget these articulating criminals, they are as powerful as toothless puppies.



The President is flagrantly perpetuating illegality with Magu's continuous claims to the chairmanship of the EFCC.



The rule of law has been thrown to the dogs.



What does a sycophant know anyways The President is flagrantly perpetuating illegality with Magu's continuous claims to the chairmanship of the EFCC.The rule of law has been thrown to the dogs.What does a sycophant know anyways 12 Likes 1 Share

I don't even knw wat to say



D poster below me fit help me cha cus wetn jst dey my head is Ao to carry buhari to daura 2019

1 Like

The senate hate u bc u are doing well- meaning u like nigeria and the senate hate nigeria. Mr man they hate u bc u are doing well as pmb's attack dog against his critics which many of them are. 7 Likes

Magu for president 2019 2 Likes

No need to tell us. We know that already 1 Like 1 Share

Magu Magu 4 Likes

OK now

God punish u nd yur master buhari 1 Like

Chai... look at this criminal 2 Likes

Flying pigs of red earth region will counter you sir. 2 Likes

A selective work well done....the work that cannont touch Maina,Lawal,Buru,.etal that one na work? 7 Likes

Correct man, your saying the truth . do your work without any fear or favor I know those criminal elements don't want you there. God is your strenght 3 Likes 2 Shares

NaijaMutant:





The President if flagrantly perpetuating illegality with Magu's continuous claims to the chairmanship of the EFCC.



The rule of law has been thrown to the dogs.



What does a sycophant know anyways

Is Magu doing his job or not? Most of the nass members are potential candidates and as such don't have the moral right to decide who investigates them.



The big question now is; what exactly stops them confirming him? And a person like you will be making noise about corruption-free Nigeria, but here you are, trying to justify the action of nass against Magu for one funny inexplicable reason. Is it because it is not about you alone?



I sincerely pray everyone gets exactly what he/she wishes for Nigeria in his or her house. Is Magu doing his job or not? Most of the nass members are potential candidates and as such don't have the moral right to decide who investigates them.The big question now is; what exactly stops them confirming him? And a person like you will be making noise about corruption-free Nigeria, but here you are, trying to justify the action of nass against Magu for one funny inexplicable reason. Is it because it is not about you alone?I sincerely pray everyone gets exactly what he/she wishes for Nigeria in his or her house. 6 Likes 2 Shares

NaijaMutant:

Rubbish!!!

You're only a political tool serving the interest of your masters and not that of Nigerians

You're a case of the proverbial He who pays the piper, dictates the tune

We are watching

I can see that this fact from Magu really pains you. It gives away your identity.



You are a wailer sympathetic to corruption or a misguided IPOB member. I can see that this fact from Magu really pains you. It gives away your identity.You are a wailer sympathetic to corruption or a misguided IPOB member. 5 Likes 2 Shares

kabrud:

[s][/s]

Is Magu doing his job or not? Most of the nass members are potential candidates and as such don't have the moral right to decide who investigate them. our costitution which is our law does not ask whether they have moral right or not. It simply recognize constitutional right which they have. Pmb has turned our land into a lawless society to d mockery of d international community. our costitution which is our law does not ask whether they have moral right or not. It simply recognize constitutional right which they have. Pmb has turned our land into a lawless society to d mockery of d international community.

kabrud:

[s][/s]

Is Magu doing his job or not? Most of the nass members are potential candidates and as such don't have the moral right to decide who investigate them.

And why are the indicted members of the presidency not his potential candidates



Maina, Babachir, Buratai, etal And why are the indicted members of the presidency not his potential candidatesMaina, Babachir, Buratai, etal 3 Likes

kabrud:

[s][/s]

Is Magu doing his job or not? Most of the nass members are potential candidates and as such don't have the moral right to decide who investigate them.

He's doing his job very well, didn't you notice how he closed the case files of Orji Kalu and Obanikoro immediately they joined APC?. He's doing his job very well, didn't you notice how he closed the case files of Orji Kalu and Obanikoro immediately they joined APC?. 3 Likes

NaijaMutant:



The President is flagrantly perpetuating illegality with Magu's continuous claims to the chairmanship of the EFCC.

The rule of law has been thrown to the dogs.

What does a sycophant know anyways

Magu has just now hit the nail on the head. The thugs in the Senate are so scared of Magu, they want him out by all means.



The president should ignore them. He has the power to appoint and acting chairman and Magu can act for the next 5 years. I hope at least half of the criminal senate will be in prison by 2023. Magu has just now hit the nail on the head. The thugs in the Senate are so scared of Magu, they want him out by all means.The president should ignore them. He has the power to appoint and acting chairman and Magu can act for the next 5 years. I hope at least half of the criminal senate will be in prison by 2023. 2 Likes 1 Share

NaijaMutant:





And why are the indicted members of the presidency not his potential candidates



Maina, Babachir, Buratai, etal Some of you are saying things like this because it is not your private houses being discussed here. To this effect, I sincerely hope everyone of you gets exactly what you wish for Nigeria.



What the fck is Babachir, Maina etc you people are even talking about here? Trillions of Naira was stolen from this country and you are talking about allegations you cannot even explain.



As I said, these things you people are trying to defend will certainly happen in your homes amen Some of you are saying things like this because it is not your private houses being discussed here. To this effect, I sincerely hope everyone of you gets exactly what you wish for Nigeria.What the fck is Babachir, Maina etc you people are even talking about here? Trillions of Naira was stolen from this country and you are talking about allegations you cannot even explain.As I said, these things you people are trying to defend will certainly happen in your homes amen 2 Likes 1 Share

Magu continue your good work. The nation is solidly behind you. 1 Like 1 Share

Keep dreaming man... The job you are doing in favour of your boss buhari 1 Like

Arrest tinubu and Ameachi, untill then, job well-done 2 Likes

JideAmuGiaka:





He's doing his job very well, didn't you notice how he closed the case files of Orji Kalu and Obanikoro immediately they joined APC?. Igba123:

our costitution which is our law does not ask whether they have moral right or not. It simply recognize constitutional right which they have. Pmb has turned our land into a lawless society to d mockery of d international community. Don't worry, these things some of you wish for Nigeria will reflect in your homes rather than the innocent Nigerians on the streets. We are talking about trillions stolen from this country, just imagine what people are saying.



What I know is that these people stole this money for their personal benefits and as such I support any means to get them back and for those of you opposed to it, may your wish for Nigeria reflect in your lives. Don't worry, these things some of you wish for Nigeria will reflect in your homes rather than the innocent Nigerians on the streets. We are talking about trillions stolen from this country, just imagine what people are saying.What I know is that these people stole this money for their personal benefits and as such I support any means to get them back and for those of you opposed to it, may your wish for Nigeria reflect in your lives. 1 Like

Yes yu are doing yur job well buy not arresting the likes of amechi,fashola,tinubu ad co.YEYE SWINE 2 Likes