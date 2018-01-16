₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,945,320 members, 4,029,781 topics. Date: Tuesday, 16 January 2018 at 09:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari (14902 Views)
BIAFRA: I’m Doing Same Thing Ojukwu Did, I Deserve Respect – Ngige / Biafra: I’m Doing What Ojukwu Taught Ndigbo, I Deserve Respect – Ngige / Biafra: I’m Doing What Ojukwu Taught Ndigbo, I Deserve Respect – Ngige (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by fabinfos(f): 6:53pm
@Fabinfos
President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today said Nigerians were accepting that his administration was doing its best, even if they were doing so grudgingly.
This was made known in a statement by the President while receiving the Gambian President, Mr. Adama Barrow, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Buhari said his administration had studied the problem of unemployment in the country which he described as one of the biggest challenges, and added that his government was working hard to change the narrative. He said;
“Sixty percent of the 180 million people are under 25 years. They all wish for a secure future. Those of them who are educated feel they are more qualified for employment.
“We have studied the problem and are doing our best to stabilise the situation.
‘‘We took over from a party that had been in power for 16 years. During those years, the country earned an unprecedented amount of money as revenue, never seen at any time before.
“It is noteworthy that, no matter how grudgingly, the people are accepting that we are doing our best.”
http://fabinfos.com/nigerians-accept-im-best-buhari/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by Letslive: 6:56pm
Shithole president
240 Likes 23 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by lastmessenger: 6:57pm
This is exactly how dullards talk. Buhari is a dullard
242 Likes 24 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by Omololu2121: 7:09pm
This man it's so stupid, nah so gej dey talk before the 2015 presidential election, we are waiting for the dullard in 2019
104 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by GavelSlam: 7:14pm
Insult him all you want he is your president and has done better than who he took over from.
Even the visually impaired are aware electricity supply has improved. The rail lines in the south west are coming on nicely.
Npower has given succour to the youth who would have been asked to queue up in a jam packed stadium for a non-existent job, that would make billionaires of the government officials behind it.
Insecurity is still a problem but it has been so for the greater part of a decade now.
The president can do better but indeed he has done well.
48 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by GabrielAganyi(m): 7:15pm
The thunder that will strike this administration is still warming up
101 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by yanshDoctor: 7:17pm
lol, you don't expect him to admit he is a failure. its part of all government strategic to remain relevant.
the media would have gone silly with different headline that buhari said his government has failed Nigerians.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by GabrielAganyi(m): 7:17pm
GavelSlam:
In what way, please mention... Price of food, fuel, security or what!!!!!!!! !! Ohhhhhhh mediocrity will kill Nigerians
224 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by richiebillz2: 7:17pm
I regret the day I supported u for presidency. Its the worst mistake I ever did
77 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by GavelSlam: 7:25pm
GabrielAganyi:
Point at any foodstuff and tell me what the price was before PDP took over.
Same for fuel.
Security oh security. Before PDP did we have Boko Haram? Were Fulani Herdsmen killing and maiming?
Are you expecting a magic wand to stop this carnage overnight?
You guys who have been screaming a brilliant minister of agriculture under Jonathan forget that it is also his responsibility (in conjunction with the environment minister) to fight against desertification, especially as it affects animal husbandry, food security and migration.
I always say the average Nigerian youth just swallows whatever he is told without doing an assessment.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by GabrielAganyi(m): 7:28pm
GavelSlam:
Pls is this guy in Nigeria or is he just being sentiment in the face of truth.. ... .. no time to waste arguing
188 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by Bevista: 7:31pm
I supported this president wholeheartedly. But his tepid response to the fulani herdsmen killings has made me lost all regards I had for him.
---
Regardless what he thinks (and I agree) he has achieved, the sanctity of human life is more important than anything else. I have come to the conclusion that the president is complicit in these killings.
---
A guest on Channels TV this morning pointed out that 17 of the 19 security chiefs in the country are northerners. Now, if that is true, then it's really pathetic!
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by IllegalMoney: 7:32pm
GavelSlam:L
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by idealogical: 7:33pm
Why are ipobs mad? He said Nigerians, not ipobs.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by TheFreeOne: 7:40pm
President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today said Nigerians were accepting that his administration was doing its best, even if they were doing so grudgingly.
No wonder he likes cartoons he should have been a comedian.
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by annnikky(f): 7:40pm
U're doing ur best by killing innocent people anyhow and many youths has lost their job in this ur administration
Kudos to buhary the mr best
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 7:41pm
GOD BLESS PMB1523
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 7:41pm
GOD BLESS PMB1523
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by obonujoker(m): 7:41pm
Cursed man....
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by greatgod2012(f): 7:56pm
PMB, your best is not good at all! Go home by 2019 and rest!
I can still remember a thread here where people voted for stone against you PMB. I know and I'm sure that your media aides would see it and tell you, that's an indication that you've been rejected. You're already a failure, stop attributing what you're not to yourself, go home and take care of yourself. Nigerians are tired of your tribalism and nepotism induced governance.
Meanwhile, I didn't read that shït up there!
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by Nonaira1: 8:03pm
Buhari I'm not mad at you.
Continue doing what you are doing. The Nigerians wanted you, they ran around screeching that you're the savior of Nigeria and here for change. Let them enjoy their change.
Abeg, Enjoy your change
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by Omeokachie: 8:09pm
Yeah! The fulani herdsmen and BMC youths acknowledge that much!
Never knew this man is also into stand-up comedy.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by lagdmark(m): 8:14pm
GavelSlam:You will look stupid and silly when you try to defend Buhari and this government, quit pls.
59 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by gabolak(m): 8:21pm
well time will tell. The time table is out and we have started the countdown to the D day.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by GavelSlam: 8:22pm
lagdmark:
Tell that to the Npower beneficiaries.
If you are not lying to yourself would you not conclude that power supply has improved?
Am I to pretend as if Boko Haram does not predate him?
Are you all forgetting how radio and TV stations were shutting down before 8 pm whilst the last government was in power?
Are we so forgetful that we can't remember NO I borrowing to pay salaries whilst asking the nation to brace for impact , even as oil sold at above 70 dollars per barrel?
If only you would bury your hate you would find that he has done a good job indeed.
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by GMBuhari: 8:24pm
My smile is because the man is telling them he doesn't give a shyyyt about haters
Buhari is doing his best and they keep frustrating him, a few months time election campaign proper will begin
Yet PDP does not have any candidate yet, isn't that something noteworthy?
GavelSlam is doing his best to avoid insults while explaining what Buhari is doing
The new trend is for haters to curse APC supporters with Buhari
I've got something for you, May your blessings, future and success, good health happiness and long life be looted the way Jonathan and PDP looted Nigeria
Say amen
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by zombieTRACKER: 8:29pm
Buhari is a cow
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by ArodeTsolaye: 8:39pm
The lord of the yoromusleems have spokens. We yoromusleems agree with him.
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by desreek9(f): 8:43pm
It's either this dullard is deaf or the idiots surrounding him are shielding him from reality.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by Kingspin(m): 8:43pm
Political plead or crocodile smile? Which one? All gear toward 2019. I don't think can deceive wise people twice.. Nigeria is desperately seeking for a leader who look beyond tribal and religious rule but focus on development and welfare of the country.. l don't expect him or her to be perfect but been able to be fair and carry everybody along will surely be a pass mark...
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by Sirjamo: 8:43pm
lastmessenger:If the President of Nigeria is a dullard, what is a nonentity like yourself?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Accept I’m Doing My Best – Buhari by oshe11(m): 8:43pm
Yeah.....
As a Dullard You are obviously doing "YOUR BEST"
I DONT KNOW WHAT HIS SUPPORTERS AND THOSE THAT VOTED FOR HIM WERE EXPECTING FROM A NONENTITY
12 Likes 2 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
Bayelsa Govt Owns Terrorists’ Lagos Hideout, Says Monarch / Senate Mandates FG To Reconstruct Bad Roads, Provide Ambulances / Should The World Help Break Up Nigeria In Order To Save It?
Viewing this topic: Realist2, walegees(m), areteox(m), Jiang(m), olubams, Ketima, Kendorn, cristen(m), Fellywood(m), stexsy(m), timmydavids(m), olufijabs, Immune1(m), alijusty, dotreal4life, Ethanegos(m), Myself50, toyfat, Pinkygillian, concordetz, Emyogalanya, Maycher(m), Abidob(m), princeakins(m), tuoyoojo(m), Ykol, Desdola(m), giftyechi, usmanjamiu723(m), francizy(m), PoisonedOne, tubetu, ayeni234(m), ovadozes(m), ELKHALIFAISIS(m), redness, apex404, Kasguy(m), JOF2, FTBOY, EODforce, mattmobis(m), PercyK, Hairyrapunzel, honestivo(m), obrossa(m), miguel4suee, crytabel, CEOconcord(m), Toluwaase(m), laffwitmi, dalhjana, sylver1(m), ATMCARD2(m), gwason, krotimimega(m), samsof1, uzobaby(f), fxjunkie(m), fize, Phoenix6278(m), davelon(m), greatbuc(m), muaz50(m), paradigmshift(m), Idowu2016(m), curlarpy, ellechrystal(f), yashau(m), Lero15(m), Onufedo(m), jesusislor(m), spinzagom(m), stilldoingokay(f), temblor1(m), myk009, Davidson267(m), pinnket, Ever8054, kodded(m), Anambra1stSon(m), deji17, slimgeez, wasbas(f), fabinfos(f), Obagoblog(m), saraphina(f), 2odd(m), chuhill(m), Wawaman, ProYouAdminsUK, ecosystm(m), Hotpurewater(m), fulaniHERDSman(m), enuose55, Johnheir2(m), Nectar14(m), CLASSMAN, martin123, omofela85(m), martinoh(m), Mathematical(f), Xandrose(m), Ralo(m), sugarkemi(m), tyangel, canalily(m), Strech(m), nicedas(m), Myde4naija(m), agent01(m), kellyjc(m), Bizibi(m), engrchykae(m), gbesky(m), dotmanxp(m), YelloweWest, Houstency(m), Blizzy9ja, sambama, donchuzy22, mylove4God(f), Jolar101(m), Samuelsmart22(m), Johnkay225, gr8tsuccess, bezimo(m), priestman, muslimnaij(m) and 175 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19