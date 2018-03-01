Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) (11014 Views)

'Out early on election duty in Freetown this morning. My message to the people of Sierra Leone today is the same as my message to democracies all over the world-no one’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. As such we must uphold the sanctity of one man, one vote, one woman, one vote, one youth, one vote today and for all times'



Former President Goodluck Jonathan was pictured as he stepped out for Sierra Leone election. He also passed an important message to them and said....'Out early on election duty in Freetown this morning. My message to the people of Sierra Leone today is the same as my message to democracies all over the world-no one's political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. As such we must uphold the sanctity of one man, one vote, one woman, one vote, one youth, one vote today and for all times'

Humility is one thing u can never take from GEJ 127 Likes 11 Shares

indeed he is humble,simple and a gentleman indeed he is humble,simple and a gentleman 100 Likes 7 Shares

indeed he is humble,simple and a gentleman True talk Bro True talk Bro 55 Likes 4 Shares





The men who refused to be intoxicated by power...



No one’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen".

All hail GEJ!!! Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is the best African leader after Nelson Mandela....The men who refused to be intoxicated by power...All hail GEJ!!! 113 Likes 7 Shares

Indeed he is a great man .....his humility speaks volume of his leadership quality .





GEJ a man who was never power drunk . 68 Likes 4 Shares

Humility is one thing u can never take from GEJ



But you need more than humility to rule a nation. But you need more than humility to rule a nation. 8 Likes 1 Share

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is the best African leader after Nelson Mandela....



The men who refused to be intoxicated by power...







All hail GEJ!!! You can't give him such a title with such a track record of corruption under his watch. You can't give him such a title with such a track record of corruption under his watch. 11 Likes

But you need more than humility to rule a nation. I never said he was a saint



But at least the economy was the best in Africa... I never said he was a saintBut at least the economy was the best in Africa... 62 Likes 2 Shares

See as he put hand for back.... 2 Likes

Meanwhile somewhere in Aso Rock, a certain man would have said the blood of the dogs and baboon will flow..







GEJ is a symbol of democracy !!!



Long live GEJ!!!



BMC crew ... Kill yourself 53 Likes 3 Shares

GEJ the hero of Naija Democracy 22 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari visited Ghana the same period Jonathan was received in Sierra Leone, based on acceptance, which of both was better recevied by the people they visited? 6 Likes

A man who knows the value of human life

Peace ambassador 29 Likes 3 Shares

Why can't GEJ come out again in 2019 nah? He should win easily this time around abi nah lie? 14 Likes 2 Shares



Honestly, I used to be an ardent GEJ fan until the pigs from the yeast forced me to change... CoolHonestly, I used to be an ardent GEJ fan until the pigs from the yeast forced me to change... 2 Likes

Father of modern day African democracy 12 Likes

Gej our hero





Unlike that blood sucking tyrant







Make I no lie gej was clueless and weak to some extent but compared to a certain slim kwaraption animal; Gej is a hero 10 Likes

Wetin him dey find the unfortunate Abba Moro made me hate GEJ in Exponentially value of how I loved him before





I hate GEJ

That is a fine gentleman right there.



The air of tranquility around him is something you can never take away from him. 13 Likes

Looking fresh and simple 10 Likes

You can't give him such a title with such a track record of corruption under his watch.

Can you interprete the image below?



Under your master borrowing from international creditors has doubled while under corruption debt was kept stable.



Please, who used your sense to make tampon? Can you interprete the image below?Under your master borrowing from international creditors has doubled while under corruption debt was kept stable.Please, who used your sense to make tampon? 7 Likes

Buhari will not like this 2 Likes

GEJ the best president Nigeria never had 8 Likes

Meanwhile under his watch 75% of the treasury was looted.

The man who chose immortality over political power. 1 Like

Seriously I love and respect this man never criticized him. GOD bless you GEJ, more blessings sir!!!! 9 Likes

Wetin him dey find na olosho na na olosho na

[quote author=haryorbarmie83 post=65649875]Meanwhile under his watch 75% of the treasury was looted.]who tolded you that? 1 Like

indeed he is humble,simple and a gentleman

Unlike his counterpart Buhari who likes to stand tall so people fall down to greet him like he's pharoah Unlike his counterpart Buhari who likes to stand tall so people fall down to greet him like he's pharoah 3 Likes 1 Share