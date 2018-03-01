₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:05pm On Mar 07
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was pictured as he stepped out for Sierra Leone election.He also passed an important message to them and said....
'Out early on election duty in Freetown this morning. My message to the people of Sierra Leone today is the same as my message to democracies all over the world-no one’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. As such we must uphold the sanctity of one man, one vote, one woman, one vote, one youth, one vote today and for all times'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/goodluck-jonathan-steps-out-for-sierra.html?m=1
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:06pm On Mar 07
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by neezar: 9:09pm On Mar 07
Humility is one thing u can never take from GEJ
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by Lonestar124: 9:19pm On Mar 07
neezar:indeed he is humble,simple and a gentleman
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by neezar: 9:21pm On Mar 07
Lonestar124:True talk Bro
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by Kemperor: 9:29pm On Mar 07
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is the best African leader after Nelson Mandela....
The men who refused to be intoxicated by power...
No one’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen".
All hail GEJ!!!
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 9:34pm On Mar 07
Indeed he is a great man .....his humility speaks volume of his leadership quality .
GEJ a man who was never power drunk .
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by thesicilian: 9:39pm On Mar 07
neezar:But you need more than humility to rule a nation.
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by thesicilian: 9:40pm On Mar 07
Kemperor:You can't give him such a title with such a track record of corruption under his watch.
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by neezar: 9:41pm On Mar 07
thesicilian:I never said he was a saint
But at least the economy was the best in Africa...
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by deji17: 9:43pm On Mar 07
See as he put hand for back....
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 9:44pm On Mar 07
Meanwhile somewhere in Aso Rock, a certain man would have said the blood of the dogs and baboon will flow..
GEJ is a symbol of democracy !!!
Long live GEJ!!!
BMC crew ... Kill yourself
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 10:27pm On Mar 07
GEJ the hero of Naija Democracy
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by chocberry: 10:28pm On Mar 07
Buhari visited Ghana the same period Jonathan was received in Sierra Leone, based on acceptance, which of both was better recevied by the people they visited?
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by voicelez: 10:28pm On Mar 07
A man who knows the value of human life
Peace ambassador
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 10:28pm On Mar 07
Why can't GEJ come out again in 2019 nah? He should win easily this time around abi nah lie?
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by Owamudia: 10:28pm On Mar 07
Cool
Honestly, I used to be an ardent GEJ fan until the pigs from the yeast forced me to change...
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by xcolanto(m): 10:28pm On Mar 07
Father of modern day African democracy
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:29pm On Mar 07
Gej our hero
Unlike that blood sucking tyrant
Make I no lie gej was clueless and weak to some extent but compared to a certain slim kwaraption animal; Gej is a hero
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:29pm On Mar 07
Wetin him dey find the unfortunate Abba Moro made me hate GEJ in Exponentially value of how I loved him before
I hate GEJ
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by eleojo23: 10:30pm On Mar 07
That is a fine gentleman right there.
The air of tranquility around him is something you can never take away from him.
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by Izuogu1(m): 10:30pm On Mar 07
Looking fresh and simple
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by KOPT55: 10:30pm On Mar 07
thesicilian:
Can you interprete the image below?
Under your master borrowing from international creditors has doubled while under corruption debt was kept stable.
Please, who used your sense to make tampon?
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by wayne4loan: 10:30pm On Mar 07
Buhari will not like this
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by BABANGBALI: 10:30pm On Mar 07
GEJ the best president Nigeria never had
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:30pm On Mar 07
Meanwhile under his watch 75% of the treasury was looted.
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by luke55720: 10:31pm On Mar 07
The man who chose immortality over political power.
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by ConAir(m): 10:31pm On Mar 07
Seriously I love and respect this man never criticized him. GOD bless you GEJ, more blessings sir!!!!
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by BABANGBALI: 10:31pm On Mar 07
ibkgab001:na olosho na
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by BABANGBALI: 10:32pm On Mar 07
[quote author=haryorbarmie83 post=65649875]Meanwhile under his watch 75% of the treasury was looted.]who tolded you that?
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by chocberry: 10:32pm On Mar 07
Lonestar124:
Unlike his counterpart Buhari who likes to stand tall so people fall down to greet him like he's pharoah
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Steps Out For Sierra Leone Election (Photos) by castrokins(m): 10:32pm On Mar 07
I Read The Post On His Facebook Wall And The Comments Following It Moved Me To Tears. Nigerians Across All Divide Sorely Miss This Man.
