I am corper(Nysc) posted to one of the northern states.

I met this cute girl at orientation camp, she's 26 also a yoruba like me.



Ever since we met at camp, she's been into me:Body signs, gestures, the way we talk and all that.



Also, she would hold my hands at the slightest opportunity and always come to my apartment(rented) whenever opportuned but no romances.



Meanwhile, I have fallen in love with her as she's the first and the last thing on my mind daily.



Even the way we move around on the street(whether my side or hers); people would think we are dating.

But we aren't dating as she's said we can only be friends because she has someone or so.



The confusing aspect is that she also have other male friend(s) but she rarely meets with them. And she's jealous whenever i talk to her about other girls.

Not to mention the gifts aspects because i do make extra money apart from allawee, i do help her out financially too



She seem to be in love with me but her love is fluctuating like Glo network after subscription.

Am confused about what i should do..



All these off and on girls

She is leading u on ojere

Congratulations sir, you perfectly got a job in FRIENDZONE INT'l COMPANY



Have a seat, my secretary will be here soon to give a form to fill.



As I read your matter reach the part where you help her out financially, I concluded you are one of the many learners with L all over your face.



If you seek whom to help financially, You serve in the north where education is least encouraged, how about some jamb or waec forms?



how about you call niggas to go chill @ st.bottles cathedral?





If you don’t drink, you can still make d science students happy, arrange chemicals and leave d lab immediately...



These are the set of people who can help your life in ways you can’t imagine.



Answering your question, obviously she has known your rank in this game so you are obviously a friendzoned nigga trying hard to be excellent in that course.



Hint: girls don’t tell bad/alpha males about their boyfriends even if he has tens of them, notwithstanding if Yusuff buhari is one of them.



Peace!





Lts wait for our senior colleagues hardon, xxxteddyxxx and co.....for there professional advice





you both are actually confused because she is PLAYING your emotions like nairabet and has many guy friends to choose from... yet you want to do LOTTO on her Love... its like you have money to waste.



Why not build yourself to a point where she is literally begin you to date her or even becomes easy and cheap to you... than the torture you are putting yourself through.?



NO GIRL IS WORTH IT. Character is what is used in Marriage NOT beauty. sO DEFINE YOUR PRIORITY.



Lol.



She likes you, no doubt. But you're just a corper.

She's 26. She's thinking marriage and a financially stable and more mature guy. 5 Likes





The one year relationship shii



The lady is looking for a Bleep mate





God bless Nigerian leaders for the initiative of NYSC



I had to modify when I saw where you claimed you gave her random gifts. Bro you may actually have been friend zoned



greatnaija01:

bro you have no CLUE what LOVE is. Just go sit down and study about Love....



you both are actually confused because she is PLAYING your emotions like nairabet and has many guy friends to choose from... yet you want to do LOTTO on her Love... its like you have money to waste.



Why not build yourself to a point where she is literally begin you to date her or even becomes easy and cheap to you... than the torture you are putting yourself through.?



NO GIRL IS WORTH IT. Character is what is used in Marriage NOT beauty. sO DEFINE YOUR PRIORITY.



Make a move to know if she's foreal,if she declines she's just fuçkin with u,girls do that a lot,if you know you know.

Money is the meat of the confusion. You have your own quarters..... a luxury for her under the circumstances... cost free and..... you are loading her with gifts and monies.... always welcomed by women. Why would she give any other woman the slightest opportunity to get your attention? Is she into you as a person?....or into you because of what you are providing for her? That you have to figure out for yourself.

waiting dey worry all these corpers sef, confused corpers evrywhere. Bros its either you stay friends or get a girlfriend instead of being confused.,



I'VE SEEN MORE THAN 10 OF THESE SORT OF THREADS TODAY; MEN GOING MAD AND LOSING CONTROL OVER WOMEN, AND BRINGING IT ONLINE TO GIVE EVERY JACK AND JILL SOMETHING TO MOCK AND LAUGH ABOUT.





KNOW YOUR WORTH MEN.

YOU THROW YOURSELVES ON THE FLOOR FOR THEM, BUT HOW MANY TIMES DO THEY THROW THEMSELVES ON THE FLOOR LIKE THIS?



THE OTHER ONE ON ANOTHER THREAD WANTED TO KILL HIMSELF BECAUSE SHE BROKE THEIR BLOOD CONVENAT, AREN'T WE ALL INSANE MEN?

WHEN WILL Y'ALL STOP TRIPPING AND DROWNING FOR EVERY FEMALE YOU COME ACROSS?



THEY WILL ALWAYS PURSUE GUYS WHO DO NOT NEED THEM.... guys who are not charmed by their tricks... THEY WILL BE SO CURIOUS TO KNOW WHY IT DIDNT WORK THEN THEY WILL FALL FOR THEM.



Build yourself by social relevance-cars, house, impeccable dress sense, nice packaged content and looks.... then Act like they are not your type and SHE WILL PURSUE U TO THE END LIKE AN EVIL SPIRIT.



Your mumu never do. She is just using you as a meal ticket while saving her own money. At ur age,you never still get sense.Ode

JONNYSPUTE:

OKUCHI11:

wildchild009:

The girl is busy making u think she loves u and Andy are falling for it. Wait till ur service is over when all of u will go back to ur places before ur eyes go clear.

Lefulefu come and see o

corper love is sweet ooo...we all experienced it but then it never last.after the nysc everybody goes back to im papa house.anyway op i know u love this corper babe but then this babe no love u.she is playing u gboju gboju(maga).at the end of the month u spend all ur allawee plus ur hustling money on her while her own allawee is left untorched.biko be wise.

prodiG:

go Okgo

The problem with the Op is somewhat rampant these days and it is only 'weak men' who usually got trapped. It also does occurs when the man in question is indisciplined or doesn't have well laid out principles for himself.

A scenario occured to me late last year when we were asked to carry out research on a particular topic and we were basically into groups with each group comprising four persons. In my group,we were two guys with two ladies with one of them happens to be my crush and she too equally knew I was crushing on her not even knowing my guy had proposed the other lady .

The other guy and I were the one that did all the research and spendings alone with the girls nowhere to be found. After the completion of the project,the ladies just came out of the blues and be playing all lovey-dovey on us again. My guy fell for their antics and begged me to include their names which they thought I did. It was during the roll-call they got the shocker of their lives. They thought all guys are p*ssy niggas.

wetin concern me??

So you have to come here and describe her like GLO network, make them catch you, you will hear it. shior.



Back to topic, Though i won't advice you to force your way in, since she has told you she's in a relationship. Just do whatever you want to do for her (am not talking about sex 0000) and then let her go.

Na im good for Glo sef.

why use glo ...



stewpid corper