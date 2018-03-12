Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria (10170 Views)

“Tillerson’s travel plans have changed so that he can return to Washington early on Tuesday morning instead of late that night, a spokesman for the top U.S. diplomat told reporters travelling with him,” the report said, citing the need for Tillerson “to deal with urgent work,” back home.



Tillerson had been scheduled to arrive in Abuja on Monday from Nairobi for his first official visit to Nigeria.



A Press Advisory from the U.S. Embassy had said that Tillerson would hold talks with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.



According to the embassy, “When he arrives, Tillerson will become the highest ranking official in the Trump Administration to visit Nigeria.



“The secretary is expected to hold a press conference at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday by 11.45 a.m.



E no concern me. Come,no come na only me go still dey struggle to feed myself. 29 Likes









Which sensible person will want to visit Aso Rock where the grand patron of the killer herdsmen sits?

He obviously went to beef up his security or chickened out.



Which sensible person will want to visit Aso Rock where the grand patron of the killer herdsmen sits?

He obviously went to beef up his security or chickened out.

No US official would want to suffer what Congressman Leo Ryan suffered in Jonestown.

You must come oo 1 Like

Who wants to come to a shitt hole where blood flows like river 35 Likes 1 Share

Paradigm777:

You must come oo

They say him no well

IPOB TOLD HIM TO STAY CLEAR 9 Likes

He's got nothing to do in the shithole 8 Likes

Is now we have president,

Even Almighty America is begging to visit.

Buhari don't visit such a shithole country and idiotic pig president 1 Like 2 Shares

Buhari that he is coming to see is in another state on official visit.. 6 Likes

everything is now a breaking news in Nigeria . everything is now a breaking news in Nigeria . 1 Like

Over hyped.

buhariguy:

Is now we have president,

Even Almighty America is begging to visit.

You sha lack comprehension. It is well with you.

We don't need him sef. He should go with his wahala. Those of you calling Nigeria names simply because of this, permit me to say: with all due respect, you are mad 3 Likes

the greatest of all reason why the white will continue to look down on us,is simple because we Africans has failed to value ourselves



nonsense

When our presidency no get levels,imagine he called off a planned trip to go home to relax(I know that is just an official statement)but damn,I don’t know how this man will be contemplating second term,I don’t even know why he is still the president,this man is showing sign of old age,he’s probably 2 years younger than Mugabe and he could be having old ppl sickness already,everything is not working under his presidency and some ppl will still say no,re we on different planet?Buhari should be impeached I believe that is what those useless ppl seeing him everyday should be singing and our musicians too,by now he should know even if he turns Nigeria to Dubai self he’s not getting second term...Bubu fall hand dieee,I thought jona presidency was bad,this one is not actually bad it’s a big time joke 3 Likes

CNN reported 2 days ago that he took ill... 1 Like

Bitter breaking news postponed

This is a bad sign. High level state visits are hardly canceled like this. 3 Likes





After his boss called our home(ARICA) shithole.... he's visiting







Obviously... these clowns are scared of China's growing influence in Africa...





Moral of story:

When one door closes,

After his boss called our home(ARICA) shithole.... he's visiting

Obviously... these clowns are scared of China's growing influence in Africa...

Moral of story:

When one door closes,

Another opens...

Chai...



Shithole....



What antecedent does this present nepotistic government has that warrants such visit?



I said it that the visit will be cancelled

What antecedent does this present nepotistic government has that warrants such visit?

The 'I will pight kwarafsion' they kept shouting upandan; score sheet equals ZERO

When we have rampaging Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram sympathizers in Aso rock







Why come in the first place 2 Likes

Please don't come. Our country is in a mess right now 4 Likes

judecares1:

the greatest of all reason why the white will continue to look down on us,is simple because we Africans has failed to value ourselves



nonsense Why would anybody value you with the kind of leaders you have?



Why would anybody value you with the kind of leaders you have?

Are you listening to yourself? You must be a joker...

Mean while, Bubu has gone to Benue to help them fight Kwaraptiøn[color=#000099][/color] 1 Like

Why won't he. When the country he is visiting can curb the menace called herdsmen 1 Like

1 Like