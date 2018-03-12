₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Stingman: 1:15pm
The United States, U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Rex Tillerson has cut short his first trip to Africa to return to Washington about one day ahead of schedule, according to a Reuters’ report from Nairobi, Kenya.
“Tillerson’s travel plans have changed so that he can return to Washington early on Tuesday morning instead of late that night, a spokesman for the top U.S. diplomat told reporters travelling with him,” the report said, citing the need for Tillerson “to deal with urgent work,” back home.
Tillerson had been scheduled to arrive in Abuja on Monday from Nairobi for his first official visit to Nigeria.
A Press Advisory from the U.S. Embassy had said that Tillerson would hold talks with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.
According to the embassy, “When he arrives, Tillerson will become the highest ranking official in the Trump Administration to visit Nigeria.
“The secretary is expected to hold a press conference at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday by 11.45 a.m.
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/12/breaking-us-secretary-state-tillerson-suspends-trip-nigeria/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Josephjnr(m): 1:16pm
E no concern me. Come,no come na only me go still dey struggle to feed myself.
29 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 1:16pm
Which sensible person will want to visit Aso Rock where the grand patron of the killer herdsmen sits?
He obviously went to beef up his security or chickened out.
No US official would want to suffer what Congressman Leo Ryan suffered in Jonestown.
60 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Paradigm777: 1:17pm
You must come oo
1 Like
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Ezenwammadu(m): 1:18pm
Who wants to come to a shitt hole where blood flows like river
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Stingman: 1:18pm
Paradigm777:
They say him no well
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by oloripelebe2: 1:25pm
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by mbos: 1:31pm
IPOB TOLD HIM TO STAY CLEAR
9 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by PriceOfGarri(m): 1:33pm
He's got nothing to do in the shithole
8 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by buhariguy(m): 1:35pm
Is now we have president,
Even Almighty America is begging to visit.
Buhari don't visit such a shithole country and idiotic pig president
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by deji17: 1:38pm
Buhari that he is coming to see is in another state on official visit..
6 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Lipscomb(m): 1:41pm
everything is now a breaking news in Nigeria .
1 Like
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by anibirelawal(m): 1:42pm
Over hyped.
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by NothingDoMe: 2:13pm
buhariguy:You sha lack comprehension. It is well with you.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Gazzr: 3:17pm
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Benjom(m): 3:17pm
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by QuitNotice(m): 3:18pm
We don't need him sef. He should go with his wahala. Those of you calling Nigeria names simply because of this, permit me to say: with all due respect, you are mad
3 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by judecares1: 3:18pm
the greatest of all reason why the white will continue to look down on us,is simple because we Africans has failed to value ourselves
nonsense
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by omobritiko: 3:18pm
When our presidency no get levels,imagine he called off a planned trip to go home to relax(I know that is just an official statement)but damn,I don’t know how this man will be contemplating second term,I don’t even know why he is still the president,this man is showing sign of old age,he’s probably 2 years younger than Mugabe and he could be having old ppl sickness already,everything is not working under his presidency and some ppl will still say no,re we on different planet?Buhari should be impeached I believe that is what those useless ppl seeing him everyday should be singing and our musicians too,by now he should know even if he turns Nigeria to Dubai self he’s not getting second term...Bubu fall hand dieee,I thought jona presidency was bad,this one is not actually bad it’s a big time joke
3 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by michoim(m): 3:20pm
CNN reported 2 days ago that he took ill...
1 Like
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by alanka(f): 3:20pm
Bitter breaking news postponed
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Fanatique: 3:21pm
This is a bad sign. High level state visits are hardly canceled like this.
3 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Tobsam237(m): 3:21pm
Like seriously....
After his boss called our home(ARICA) shithole.... he's visiting
Obviously... these clowns are scared of China's growing influence in Africa...
Moral of story:
When one door closes,
Another opens...
1 Like
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by maestroferddi: 3:21pm
Chai...
Shithole....
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Lilimax(f): 3:23pm
I said it that the visit will be cancelled
What antecedent does this present nepotistic government has that warrants such visit?
The 'I will pight kwarafsion' they kept shouting upandan; score sheet equals ZERO
4 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by ZombieTAMER: 3:24pm
When we have rampaging Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram sympathizers in Aso rock
Why come in the first place
2 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Angelawhite(f): 3:24pm
Please don't come. Our country is in a mess right now
4 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by maestroferddi: 3:24pm
judecares1:Why would anybody value you with the kind of leaders you have?
Are you listening to yourself? You must be a joker...
2 Likes
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by MrTim0103(m): 3:24pm
Mean while, Bubu has gone to Benue to help them fight Kwaraptiøn[color=#000099][/color]
1 Like
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:24pm
Why won't he. When the country he is visiting can curb the menace called herdsmen
1 Like
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 3:24pm
1 Like
|Re: Rex Tillerson Suspends Visit To Nigeria by Soreza(m): 3:25pm
THE ZOO IS USELESS WHO WON COME? NOBODY.
4 Likes
