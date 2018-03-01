₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,416 members, 4,132,502 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 10:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue (33806 Views)
Jigawa Residents Receive N5000 Promised By Buhari During 2015 Campaign / Kachikwu Met Only Aides, Not Buhari, During Aso Rock Visit On Friday - Sahara R / Osinbajo Speaks On His Visit To President Buhari In London (Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by BoneBlogger(m): 7:15pm
See What This Brave Woman Told President Buhari During His Visit To Benue.
A Former Permanent Secretary in Benue state, Elizabeth-Mary Shuluwa, has go herself trending online due to what she told president Muhammdu Buhari yesterday. President Buhari was in Benue state yesterday where he met with stakeholders in the state over the series of attacks in the region..
According to mulitple online reports, the brave woman criticized President Buhari over the huge number of his security personnel as she reportedly told him to his face that the high security presence that protected him during his state visit to Benue was enough to defend the state from genocide by Fulani herdsmen.
She reportedly said she had never seen so many military officers in Benue State and that the soldiers with the president could have stopped the bloodshed.
Here's her full statement;
CHIEF MRS. ELIZABETH SHULUWA
"Mr. President, I stand here today to talk on behalf of the women, children and the aged of Benue state. Ours is a cry Mr. President that we have cried since the eve of New Year, the black New Year in Benue state 2018. On that day Mr. President, your mothers and women and daughters and children and the aged of Benue State woke up to a horrendous news, news of maiming and killings by marauding herdsmen and they just didn't kill the men that were like them, they killed my sisters, pregnant women, defenseless old men and Mr. President if you were not a soldier I would have said you are in that category because you are also in your seventies and we categorize them as old sir. They were among those killed, butchered, their eyes gouged out. Mr President, we cried, we wailed.
As I speak on behalf of my sisters, the women, children and the aged of Benue state, I do not have that watery substance that comes out when you cry anymore because we have cried. For two and a half months, we have been crying. No day goes by without you hearing that they are bringing dead people from Logo, from Guma, from Okpokwu, from Kwande, from Katsina Ala, from the outskirt of Makurdi Local Government and the list continues sir and we are the ones who cry. We have shouted, we have wailed but of course now we dont have the watery substance to come out so that you can see our unhappiness and displeasure.
I know that you were a military man now you are our father in a civilian arrangement. I hear that military personnel even in war, by their terms of engagement, they dont kill women, they dont kill children and definitely they dont kill defenseless old people.
Thank you sir for coming, like Mary said to Jesus when he came to their home at the death of her brother Lazarus, she said my Lord, if you were here, my brother would not have died. I know that Mr. President you are the father of Nigeria, you are the father of all Nigerian citizens. Today that you are here, I will say to you directly sir that if you were here this genocide that has taken place in Benue state on New Year day wouldn't have occurred.
Lastly, I want to just tell you one more thing that made me cry this morning as I was coming to the Peoples House. I saw scores of soldiers, policemen, civil defence personnel and other paramilitary agencies standing all over Makurdi and I said to myself if these people as they are today were in Guma, in Okpokwu, in Agatu, in Kwande, in Logo, in Katsina Ala and in other places, would the genocide have taken place? It wouldn't have taken place.
On behalf of the women, mothers and children of Benue state, the seeming silence and insensitivity made us to cry more and more. I know that we may not cry anymore now that you are here Mr President.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/benue-killings-elizabeth-mary-shuluwa-criticizes-buhari-over-large-security.html
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by BoneBlogger(m): 7:16pm
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/benue-killings-elizabeth-mary-shuluwa-criticizes-buhari-over-large-security.html
3 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by ufuosman(m): 7:23pm
D woman should be the next governor.
132 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Evablizin(f): 7:30pm
She is on point.
89 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Fadiga24(m): 7:40pm
It is a shame that a woman said what the cowardly men of Benue state could not.
155 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by sonnie10: 7:41pm
Everybody has rejected Buhari.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Olukokosir(m): 7:41pm
my nigga....
Take dz food cus u talk well
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Preshy561(f): 7:42pm
really brave..no point painting and licking words for that idiotic dullard
37 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by BruncleZuma: 7:42pm
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:42pm
Does she not know that Buhari does not hear word or listen to advice he even had an ear infection.If the president listens to his people he would do better.
30 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by praiseoski(m): 7:42pm
Buhari will never listen. He only listens to his fulani kinsmen..
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by congorasta: 7:42pm
k
tuface Dubai is a loser
2 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by chukkystar(m): 7:42pm
Mumu people go still vote this man
10 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by maxiuc(m): 7:43pm
it
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by modelmike7(m): 7:43pm
All will end well. .......
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Apina(m): 7:43pm
The time for cowardice is far past
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Abjay97(m): 7:43pm
A woman has done what IGP and Buratai could not do... Well done ma
14 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by luvinhubby(m): 7:43pm
Force is the only language that brutes and bullies like Buhari hears, not some ego massaging appeal like this.
The killings are still ongoing, Benue people, arm and defend yourselves and loved ones.
1 Like
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by beejayphako(m): 7:43pm
God help my country
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by princeade86(m): 7:44pm
our PVC will do d needful
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by NwaAmaikpe: 7:44pm
This is the negative impact of feminism.
What type of disrespectful woman talks to our Emperor like this?
She should be jailed.
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by brightnonso: 7:45pm
we need more of this in Nigeria, people that will stand and speak the truth no matter the consequences.
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by congorasta: 7:45pm
tuface Dibia is a loser
2 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by maestroferddi: 7:45pm
Kudos to the brave woman.
The yeye governor was busy playing senseless politics with lives of his citizens...
3 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Jwonder(m): 7:45pm
And they were Men in that townhall meeting but none had the guts to tell Buhari the truth.
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Troblem(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by ekems2017(f): 7:46pm
This is why I respect some women. They are never afraid of anybody when it comes to matters like this. Ride on my brave woman. Don't mind the ass lickers who will use sweetener to coat their mouth inorder to make their words sweet.
God will bless and protect you cos you have stepped on someone's toes.
4 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Bluffly: 7:46pm
Fadiga24:What sort of thinking is that. She has said it fine. Does that mean the men are cowards. Haba
1 Like
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by alfredo4u(m): 7:46pm
God bless you Ma
Like if you support her
5 Likes
|Re: Elizabeth Mary Shuluwa Criticized President Buhari During His Visit To Benue by Donemmaco(m): 7:46pm
sarrki will not like this
3 Likes
Boko Haram Attacks Niamey Prison In Niger Republic, 4 Dead / Eid Mubarak: Jonathan Celebrates With Muslims, Some Nigerians React(screenshots) / New Petrol Price: A Shift From Subsidy To Profit Making
Viewing this topic: Orchid45, Okoh1(m), sajip, Frankicent(m), Edesinpayan(m), winterfell007(m), Parpor(m), cryptobabe123(f), Groovenaija360(m), DCMIX(m), buygala(m), owesomegene(m), Phamoxy(m), Elinex, Nwulia(f), donwitty(m), martinsudo, modaink333, omoguess, humamich, senatorbc, dukecharles(m), Eatfucksleep(m), FarmerBenaiah, moruphb, Ajebaba(m), cmon(m), Sterope(f), Elysianheritage, xlextj, sojfaith243, Nnannaou(m), kyrianbest, chally4real(m), SUPOL(m), emejo, PrinceAkbabio(m), OneTeslim(m), ikechizoba(f), globaba11(m), mekanaky, Marchman, integral20, owunabastard, DonroxyII, anselm791(m), ochukwuma15(m), Dappertwayne, dolawande(m), constild(m), GeneralJyds, ruthlaura(m), chrisadigwe, JoGray(f), UbanmeUdie, labelle123(f), kcprince, kenex4ever(m), Spymate, BhossTee(m), sanandreas(m), chrisberge(m), Treasure1919(f), whizbryan(m), YoungJohn21, hysteriabox(m), mikeljims(m), kachimoore, planetx, videoitlimited, Olalekank(m), tamethem(m), AmakaJoycee(f), adewhale(m), donvicky2007, ikbnice(m), DimFemmy(m), malsnoop(m), Toscarel, Ayconq(m), emperorbukky, notindome(m), innominate, naijadriva, chucks185, segeforlaw, kizolo(m), biddieluvzyaho(f), Aniebonam1759(m), honestivo(m), nwaimoroseyaho, spinzagom(m), abayimi567(m), lankieman, duos(m), gmou, rosebelly, emwhyz(m), Nnaeb(m), Jaybaba7, chrisbaxtian(m), jojo17(f), donsufia, lextube, Talph, Abdullahi4u7, cribby, zeekz(m), degamemaster(m), skelewu404(m), endi4real, hurlar2014, Qtsnow(m), jonaifame22(m), Adamnda5, parrot123, iamdynamite(m), boygeorge, bammoo316(m), TechAddiction, victorazy(m), babaoj, jmichael(m), Supreme01(m), rasxx(m), kenny1984, Caution30, klassicomega(m), Olokolson(m), Apina(m), shegzxxy(m), NEONAZIST(m), Cassie74, Solomontimothy(m), casiraghi, Saphiex(m), Josnac(m) and 210 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24