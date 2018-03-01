₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Harbdulrasaq(m): 12:04pm
Yobe Residents Spotted Climbing Trees Just To See President Buhari During His Visit
President Muhammadu Buhari stormed Yobe State yesterday on a condolence visit after the kidnap f the Dapchi schoolgirls by Boko Haram.
The president met with stakeholders and spoke at a town hall meeting in Damaturu, Yobe where he assured the residents of his commitment to ensuring peace.
The many residents of the state who were very excited that President Buhari was around, came out in large numbers to see him.
Some of them can even be seen climbing trees just to catch a glimpse of the president from there.
See more photos below:
http://newshelm.ng/yobe-residents-spotted-climbing-trees-just-to-see-president-buhari-during-his-visit/
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by krisinfo: 12:04pm
Sometimes we feel large turnouts is all about love.
People wey wan see the person wey bring hardship to naija face to face mtcheeew
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by midolian(m): 12:07pm
This man's followership is out of this world..All things being equal, he ll win 2019 elections if he contests..even without campaigning..
The combination of his rivals, Up till the day their graves will call for them, they ll never be received even in their hometowns in this manner
Buhari giving some pipu sleepless nights since 2015
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by wizzyenya(m): 12:11pm
if them like make,
them Climbing go sun
come 2019 Buhari must go back to dura.
mumu people
10 Likes
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by ufuosman(m): 12:12pm
2019 no go easy
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Nwodosis(m): 12:12pm
If the government had created job for then, will they leave their jobs for tree climbing?
8 Likes
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by python1: 12:25pm
Lol. While the social media republicans are jumping up and down like group of mentally challenged monkeys busy sending Buhari to daura with vitriols. .
4 Likes
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Amein(m): 12:26pm
Buhari ikon Allah.. Dogo Dan daura.. Ina gwanin wani ga nawa..
Man of the people.. The best thing ever to happen to Nigeria.. PMB TILL 2023....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by python1: 12:28pm
midolian:As in eh. . Especially now wey pdp no get power to dey shift election up and down for security reasons. Buhari is going to defeat any pdp candidate with a margin of not less than 10m. Because, Atichukwu can go with his 5 percent.
3 Likes
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by python1: 12:31pm
See them saying if he had created jobs for them, they won't come out to see a president. Ask them which job those touts following one pig up and down were doing and see them insult the hell out of you.
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by midolian(m): 12:31pm
python1:I dey tell you python, my broda
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by olaolulazio(m): 12:36pm
Buhari tried sha.....
G.E.J no even smell Chibok then.
He was a good rubbish.
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Richnero(m): 12:36pm
This can only happen in the North.
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by farouk0403(m): 12:39pm
Bb
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by franchasng(m): 12:39pm
Europeans, Americans, Chinese and other citizens of developed nations who their presidents work so hard to better their lives do not waste their limited time chairing their presidents like poor, hopeless, dejected northern Nigerians do.
Seriously, northern Nigeria is far from being saved from total ruin, no wonder Book Haram finds it easy to recruit fighters over there, its a shame....it hurts to come from a place like northern Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by nonxo007(m): 12:39pm
Funny
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by xcolanto(m): 12:39pm
Useless news!
Government priding itself on turning humans to Monkees at the expense of a failed one.
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Bizibi(m): 12:39pm
midolian:hehehehehe.....
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by eTECTIVe(m): 12:39pm
If he visits anywhere in d north it will b d same reaction. Almajiris will turn out in their numbers to see and cheer him becos he's d President, is from d North. They will do d same for a goat or a cow so long as its from d North and d President
It is safe to say dey deserve everything dey are going thru ryt now... Let him continue campaigning in d name of solidarity visits
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by dollyptosh(m): 12:39pm
krisinfo:I hate to admit this, but it's out of love. So unfortunate
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by easyfem(m): 12:39pm
I hate him even though e better pass all north contestant
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by farouk0403(m): 12:40pm
Buhari is liked by all in the north, no one I repeat no one can compete with him
God bless President Muhammadu Buhari.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by cashkid: 12:40pm
krisinfo:
Dey deceive urself
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Omeokachie: 12:40pm
Some are comfortable in their chains.
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Monaco2(m): 12:40pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Quality20(m): 12:40pm
How can PDP challenge buhari ,when SDP and other parties are trying to split votes all around
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by cashkid: 12:41pm
farouk0403:
This is the bitter truth they no wan hear
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by chuksjuve(m): 12:49pm
This thread reeks of BMC crew and their almajaris narratives of politics ...
Case of zombies applauding their northern zombie counterpart for exhibiting zombic celebrations for their chief zombie during his visit to Yobe .
Smh
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by farouk0403(m): 12:50pm
cashkid:
The truth will soon down on them come 2019
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by farouk0403(m): 12:50pm
cashkid:
The truth will soon down on them come 2019....
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by ConAir(m): 12:51pm
I don't know how these northerners reason
Typical example of suffering and smiling
The dullard did not provide jobs, security nor accomplish any tangible project in their state
The north are Nigerians problem
|Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Proudlyngwa(m): 12:53pm
chuksjuve:
Pachukwudi44 how you dey.
You suppose be chukwudi45 this year
