₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,125 members, 4,135,565 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 01:10 PM

Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit (2824 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Harbdulrasaq(m): 12:04pm
Yobe Residents Spotted Climbing Trees Just To See President Buhari During His Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari stormed Yobe State yesterday on a condolence visit after the kidnap f the Dapchi schoolgirls by Boko Haram.

The president met with stakeholders and spoke at a town hall meeting in Damaturu, Yobe where he assured the residents of his commitment to ensuring peace.

The many residents of the state who were very excited that President Buhari was around, came out in large numbers to see him.

Some of them can even be seen climbing trees just to catch a glimpse of the president from there.

See more photos below:

http://newshelm.ng/yobe-residents-spotted-climbing-trees-just-to-see-president-buhari-during-his-visit/





Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by krisinfo: 12:04pm
Sometimes we feel large turnouts is all about love.
People wey wan see the person wey bring hardship to naija face to face mtcheeew

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by midolian(m): 12:07pm
This man's followership is out of this world..All things being equal, he ll win 2019 elections if he contests..even without campaigning..

The combination of his rivals, Up till the day their graves will call for them, they ll never be received even in their hometowns in this manner

Buhari giving some pipu sleepless nights since 2015 grin

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by wizzyenya(m): 12:11pm
if them like make,
them Climbing go sun
come 2019 Buhari must go back to dura.



mumu people

10 Likes

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by ufuosman(m): 12:12pm
2019 no go easy
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Nwodosis(m): 12:12pm
If the government had created job for then, will they leave their jobs for tree climbing?

8 Likes

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by python1: 12:25pm
Lol. While the social media republicans are jumping up and down like group of mentally challenged monkeys busy sending Buhari to daura with vitriols. grin grin.

4 Likes

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Amein(m): 12:26pm
Buhari ikon Allah.. Dogo Dan daura.. Ina gwanin wani ga nawa..
Man of the people.. The best thing ever to happen to Nigeria.. PMB TILL 2023....

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by python1: 12:28pm
midolian:
This man's followership is out of this world..All things being equal, he ll win 2019 elections if he contests..even without campaigning
As in eh. grin grin. Especially now wey pdp no get power to dey shift election up and down for security reasons. Buhari is going to defeat any pdp candidate with a margin of not less than 10m. Because, Atichukwu can go with his 5 percent. grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by python1: 12:31pm
See them saying if he had created jobs for them, they won't come out to see a president. Ask them which job those touts following one pig up and down were doing and see them insult the hell out of you.

1 Like

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by midolian(m): 12:31pm
python1:

As in eh. grin grin. Especially now wey pdp no get power to dey shift election up and down for security reasons. Buhari is going to defeat any pdp candidate with a margin of not less than 10m. Because, Atichukwu can go with his 5 percent. grin grin grin
I dey tell you python, my broda grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by olaolulazio(m): 12:36pm
Buhari tried sha.....


G.E.J no even smell Chibok then.

He was a good rubbish.
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Richnero(m): 12:36pm
This can only happen in the North.
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by farouk0403(m): 12:39pm
Bb
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by franchasng(m): 12:39pm
Europeans, Americans, Chinese and other citizens of developed nations who their presidents work so hard to better their lives do not waste their limited time chairing their presidents like poor, hopeless, dejected northern Nigerians do.

Seriously, northern Nigeria is far from being saved from total ruin, no wonder Book Haram finds it easy to recruit fighters over there, its a shame....it hurts to come from a place like northern Nigeria cry

1 Like

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by nonxo007(m): 12:39pm
Funny
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by xcolanto(m): 12:39pm
Useless news!
Government priding itself on turning humans to Monkees at the expense of a failed one.
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Bizibi(m): 12:39pm
midolian:
This man's followership is out of this world..All things being equal, he ll win 2019 elections if he contests..even without campaigning..

The combination of his rivals, Up till the day their graves will call for them, they ll never be received even in their hometowns in this manner

Buhari giving some pipu sleepless nights since 2015 grin
hehehehehe.....
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by eTECTIVe(m): 12:39pm
If he visits anywhere in d north it will b d same reaction. Almajiris will turn out in their numbers to see and cheer him becos he's d President, is from d North. They will do d same for a goat or a cow so long as its from d North and d President

It is safe to say dey deserve everything dey are going thru ryt now... Let him continue campaigning in d name of solidarity visits
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by dollyptosh(m): 12:39pm
krisinfo:
Sometimes we feel large turnouts is all about love.
People wey wan see the person wey bring hardship to naija face to face mtcheeew
I hate to admit this, but it's out of love. So unfortunate

1 Like

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by easyfem(m): 12:39pm
I hate him even though e better pass all north contestant
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by farouk0403(m): 12:40pm
Buhari is liked by all in the north, no one I repeat no one can compete with him




God bless President Muhammadu Buhari.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by cashkid: 12:40pm
krisinfo:
Sometimes we feel large turnouts is all about love.
People wey wan see the person wey bring hardship to naija face to face mtcheeew

Dey deceive urself grin

1 Like

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Omeokachie: 12:40pm
Some are comfortable in their chains.

1 Like

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Monaco2(m): 12:40pm
.

1 Like

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Quality20(m): 12:40pm
How can PDP challenge buhari ,when SDP and other parties are trying to split votes all around
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by cashkid: 12:41pm
farouk0403:
Buhari is liked by all in the north, no one I repeat no one can compete with him

This is the bitter truth they no wan hear grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by chuksjuve(m): 12:49pm
This thread reeks of BMC crew and their almajaris narratives of politics ...

Case of zombies applauding their northern zombie counterpart for exhibiting zombic celebrations for their chief zombie during his visit to Yobe .


Smh

1 Like

Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by farouk0403(m): 12:50pm
cashkid:


This is the bitter truth they no wan hear grin grin


The truth will soon down on them come 2019
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by farouk0403(m): 12:50pm
cashkid:


This is the bitter truth they no wan hear grin grin


The truth will soon down on them come 2019....
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by ConAir(m): 12:51pm
I don't know how these northerners reason

Typical example of suffering and smiling

The dullard did not provide jobs, security nor accomplish any tangible project in their state

The north are Nigerians problem
Re: Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit by Proudlyngwa(m): 12:53pm
chuksjuve:
This thread reeks of BMC crew and their almajaris narratives of politics ...

Case of zombies applauding their northern zombie counterpart for exhibiting zombic celebrations for their chief zombie during his visit to Yobe .


Smh

Pachukwudi44 how you dey.
You suppose be chukwudi45 this year

(0) (1) (Reply)

Abandon Nairaland Now - Migrate To Gistplace / Nigeria Needs $15-$20 Bn For Power Over 3 Yrs -BPE / Vogue Italia Features Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan

Viewing this topic: basisop(m), yommygift15, fanifowose, So101, NaijaCelebrity, diego101(m), adisabarber(m), engronwe22, PqsMike, Valentinooo, MaziOmenuko, jimfarayola(m), Horo(m), coolayou(m), STARKACE(m), bambech, businessempire, QuotaSystem, godwinonyilog, OMECP, lahm232, Goodnuel(m), pheonixdld2(m), kanmie(m), olapluto(m), Aleliberty(m), gabng(m), Noccerino(m), Mentorkaryhm(m), WeareCasaP, iamdynamite(m), timmydavids(m), Antara0503(m), eezor, Opoki(m), ykamal, Charliewyt, Hadizometer, tfaromo, Johnpsite, cashkid, Positivepoint(m), zalio, Newbiee, Andre10(m), python1, BanevsJoker(m), NaijaElba(m) and 117 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.