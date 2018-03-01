Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yobe Residents Climb Trees To See President Buhari During His Visit (2824 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari stormed Yobe State yesterday on a condolence visit after the kidnap f the Dapchi schoolgirls by Boko Haram.



The president met with stakeholders and spoke at a town hall meeting in Damaturu, Yobe where he assured the residents of his commitment to ensuring peace.



The many residents of the state who were very excited that President Buhari was around, came out in large numbers to see him.



Some of them can even be seen climbing trees just to catch a glimpse of the president from there.



See more photos below:



http://newshelm.ng/yobe-residents-spotted-climbing-trees-just-to-see-president-buhari-during-his-visit/











Sometimes we feel large turnouts is all about love.

People wey wan see the person wey bring hardship to naija face to face mtcheeew 14 Likes 2 Shares





The combination of his rivals, Up till the day their graves will call for them, they ll never be received even in their hometowns in this manner



Buhari giving some pipu sleepless nights since 2015 This man's followership is out of this world..All things being equal, he ll win 2019 elections if he contests..even without campaigning..The combination of his rivals, Up till the day their graves will call for them, they ll never be received even in their hometowns in this mannerBuhari giving some pipu sleepless nights since 2015 10 Likes 2 Shares

if them like make,

them Climbing go sun

come 2019 Buhari must go back to dura.







mumu people 10 Likes

2019 no go easy

If the government had created job for then, will they leave their jobs for tree climbing? 8 Likes

. Lol. While the social media republicans are jumping up and down like group of mentally challenged monkeys busy sending Buhari to daura with vitriols. 4 Likes

Buhari ikon Allah.. Dogo Dan daura.. Ina gwanin wani ga nawa..

Man of the people.. The best thing ever to happen to Nigeria.. PMB TILL 2023.... 2 Likes 1 Share

midolian:

This man's followership is out of this world..All things being equal, he ll win 2019 elections if he contests..even without campaigning As in eh. . Especially now wey pdp no get power to dey shift election up and down for security reasons. Buhari is going to defeat any pdp candidate with a margin of not less than 10m. Because, Atichukwu can go with his 5 percent. As in eh.. Especially now wey pdp no get power to dey shift election up and down for security reasons. Buhari is going to defeat any pdp candidate with a margin of not less than 10m. Because, Atichukwu can go with his 5 percent. 3 Likes

See them saying if he had created jobs for them, they won't come out to see a president. Ask them which job those touts following one pig up and down were doing and see them insult the hell out of you. 1 Like

python1:



As in eh. . Especially now wey pdp no get power to dey shift election up and down for security reasons. Buhari is going to defeat any pdp candidate with a margin of not less than 10m. Because, Atichukwu can go with his 5 percent. I dey tell you python, my broda I dey tell you python, my broda 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari tried sha.....





G.E.J no even smell Chibok then.



He was a good rubbish.

This can only happen in the North.

Bb





Seriously, northern Nigeria is far from being saved from total ruin, no wonder Book Haram finds it easy to recruit fighters over there, its a shame....it hurts to come from a place like northern Nigeria Europeans, Americans, Chinese and other citizens of developed nations who their presidents work so hard to better their lives do not waste their limited time chairing their presidents like poor, hopeless, dejected northern Nigerians do.Seriously, northern Nigeria is far from being saved from total ruin, no wonder Book Haram finds it easy to recruit fighters over there, its a shame....it hurts to come from a place like northern Nigeria 1 Like

Funny

Useless news!

Government priding itself on turning humans to Monkees at the expense of a failed one.

midolian:

This man's followership is out of this world..All things being equal, he ll win 2019 elections if he contests..even without campaigning..



The combination of his rivals, Up till the day their graves will call for them, they ll never be received even in their hometowns in this manner



Buhari giving some pipu sleepless nights since 2015 hehehehehe..... hehehehehe.....

If he visits anywhere in d north it will b d same reaction. Almajiris will turn out in their numbers to see and cheer him becos he's d President, is from d North. They will do d same for a goat or a cow so long as its from d North and d President



It is safe to say dey deserve everything dey are going thru ryt now... Let him continue campaigning in d name of solidarity visits

krisinfo:

Sometimes we feel large turnouts is all about love.

People wey wan see the person wey bring hardship to naija face to face mtcheeew I hate to admit this, but it's out of love. So unfortunate I hate to admit this, but it's out of love. So unfortunate 1 Like

I hate him even though e better pass all north contestant

Buhari is liked by all in the north, no one I repeat no one can compete with him









God bless President Muhammadu Buhari. 3 Likes 1 Share

krisinfo:

Sometimes we feel large turnouts is all about love.

People wey wan see the person wey bring hardship to naija face to face mtcheeew

Dey deceive urself Dey deceive urself 1 Like

Some are comfortable in their chains. 1 Like

. 1 Like

How can PDP challenge buhari ,when SDP and other parties are trying to split votes all around

farouk0403:

Buhari is liked by all in the north, no one I repeat no one can compete with him

This is the bitter truth they no wan hear This is the bitter truth they no wan hear 1 Like 1 Share

This thread reeks of BMC crew and their almajaris narratives of politics ...



Case of zombies applauding their northern zombie counterpart for exhibiting zombic celebrations for their chief zombie during his visit to Yobe .





Smh 1 Like

cashkid:





This is the bitter truth they no wan hear



The truth will soon down on them come 2019 The truth will soon down on them come 2019

cashkid:





This is the bitter truth they no wan hear



The truth will soon down on them come 2019.... The truth will soon down on them come 2019....

I don't know how these northerners reason



Typical example of suffering and smiling



The dullard did not provide jobs, security nor accomplish any tangible project in their state



The north are Nigerians problem