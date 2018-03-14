₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by Ecstasy154(m): 10:38pm On Mar 13
A top Presidency source revealed on Tuesday night that President Muhammadu Buhari summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to explain why he flouted the order to relocate to Benue State to stem the killings blamed on Fulani herdsmen.
It was learnt that the police boss was summoned to the president’s residence on Tuesday morning.
Buhari was said to have demanded a full report on the Benue till date which may now decide the IGP’s fate.
According to the source, “Police IG, Idris was the first caller this morning at the Presidential villa apparently to explain his flouting of the President’s order to remain in Benue at the height of the incidence between farmers and herdsmen.
“President Buhari who is believed to have summoned the IG received him in a private audience.
“The IG left about 30 minutes after without speaking to anyone.
“It is believed that sort of a query the president demanded a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions.
“There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue State abates.”
The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media Garba Shehu confirmed the meeting.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/buhari-summons-igp-over-benue-saga/
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by FortifiedCity: 10:40pm On Mar 13
Buhari you are a failure.
It's visible to the blind and audible to the deaf
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by ConAir(m): 11:14pm On Mar 13
Bubu is a disgrace to all African presidents
Media trials as usual, no convictions
How can he obey your orders when you don't know your left and right.
Clueless dullard
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by chuksjuve(m): 11:25pm On Mar 13
If only !!!
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by Switruth: 11:42pm On Mar 13
Honestly we are being governed from the moon.
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by anibirelawal(m): 12:28am
I Know the IGP will definately find a touching excuses to bail himself.
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by Paperwhite(m): 12:37am
And the damage control continues to go wrong. The clueless president is still summoning an irresponsible IGP after flouting his orders more than 2months ago
Anyway the APC have since desecrated the office of the president a long time ago.
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by tamonokare: 1:02am
Story
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by yarimo(m): 1:31am
Switruth:Shaaatap
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by yarimo(m): 1:32am
ConAir:and in your mind now you talk sense abi?
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by imhotep: 1:36am
Ecstasy154:and Abacha was not corrupt
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by kimjongJezebel(f): 1:45am
Ecstasy154:
Does it mean that this man does not get weekly security report by his security and intelligent chiefs?
People were killed in cold blood since January, you ordered your apointee to relocate there. Does it mean that since then, the IGP has not gone back to tell the President what happened or the President has not bothered to ask the Security and Intelligent Chiefs what let to the death of Nigerians in Benue and how to stop it? So without the people of Benue telling him the IG didn't stay there he wouldn't have known despite everything at his disposal? Is this man truly a human being leading a nation in the 21st century? I can't believe it
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by livinglion(m): 5:35am
My husband does not know his aides
Aisha Buhari
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by Morbeta11: 6:08am
The old man said from onset that his memories are not so sharp again and usually has amnesia. And much so, not being the intelligent type.
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by Switruth: 6:36am
yarimo:As if you get one single brain in your skull...... Dirty swine.
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by CharleyBright(m): 6:42am
#1 Mumu President.
It takes Benue People to tell you for you to know that your IGP wasn't where you asked him to be weeks after you gave directives??
It means you both weren't communicating. And if you both weren't communicating then it means you cared less about the killings in Benue.
Wicked man.
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by AAlozie(m): 6:50am
yarimo:Yes. Unlike you who gibber nonsense all the time
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by aolawale025: 6:51am
I don't think anything would change.
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by AAlozie(m): 6:52am
Switruth:Don't mind IT. I don't know why ritualists fail to harvest heads like his for their rituals
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by ConAir(m): 6:54am
yarimo:zombie don't quote me please
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by Switruth: 7:06am
AAlozie:seriously. Don't know what he would have been without nairaland.
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by slimfit1(m): 7:44am
A serious president would have sacked him use him to send serious message to other people but probably the Hausa link is more important than other people's life.
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by nairavsdollars(f): 8:08am
Clueless
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by royalamour(m): 8:43am
After thought
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by mybestlove(m): 8:43am
Sack him immediately for disobeying presidential order.
He has ridiculed your integrity.
Or do I say your erroneous appointments are now hunting you.
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by eleojo23: 8:44am
Noo..he should not summon him.
He should reprimand him quietly again.
Mtcheeew..!
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by rozayx5(m): 8:44am
Useless damage control
In saner climes buhari would never have been a cleaner at aso rock talk less of president
Shows how useless the sh1thole is
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by charsobodo(m): 8:44am
OK we have heard Mr President
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by Ikegagwuha: 8:45am
Forget that drama they know what they are doing
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by ZombieTAMER: 8:45am
Summons no start today
And e no go end today
What we want is action
Dullard... Please act
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by Doerstech(m): 8:45am
If he wasn't aware of the floating of the order that was all over the press...WHAT OF
His media aides? don't they have access to him to inform him? including lia Muhamed?
What of Prof Osibade?
What of other security chiefs?
What of his son HELL RUFIA?
What OF Aisha?
His daughters nko?
What of the Red Cap man that's in all his pictures?
Don't He read newspapers?
Nigeria deserve better
|Re: Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga by princeade86(m): 8:46am
campaign strategy. na now igp don dey Bleep up?
