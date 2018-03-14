Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga (2827 Views)

Kano APC Crisis: Buhari Summons Ganduje, Kwankwaso To Aso-rock / Leaked Memo: Buhari Summons Kyari, Oyo-ita After FEC Clash / Osinbajo Summons IGP Idris Over Kidnap Of German Archaeologists (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





It was learnt that the police boss was summoned to the president’s residence on Tuesday morning.



Buhari was said to have demanded a full report on the Benue till date which may now decide the IGP’s fate.



According to the source, “Police IG, Idris was the first caller this morning at the Presidential villa apparently to explain his flouting of the President’s order to remain in Benue at the height of the incidence between farmers and herdsmen.



“President Buhari who is believed to have summoned the IG received him in a private audience.



“The IG left about 30 minutes after without speaking to anyone.



“It is believed that sort of a query the president demanded a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions.



“There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue State abates.”



The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media Garba Shehu confirmed the meeting.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/buhari-summons-igp-over-benue-saga/ A top Presidency source revealed on Tuesday night that President Muhammadu Buhari summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to explain why he flouted the order to relocate to Benue State to stem the killings blamed on Fulani herdsmen.It was learnt that the police boss was summoned to the president’s residence on Tuesday morning.Buhari was said to have demanded a full report on the Benue till date which may now decide the IGP’s fate.According to the source, “Police IG, Idris was the first caller this morning at the Presidential villa apparently to explain his flouting of the President’s order to remain in Benue at the height of the incidence between farmers and herdsmen.“President Buhari who is believed to have summoned the IG received him in a private audience.“The IG left about 30 minutes after without speaking to anyone.“It is believed that sort of a query the president demanded a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions.“There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue State abates.”The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media Garba Shehu confirmed the meeting.

Buhari you are a failure.



It's visible to the blind and audible to the deaf 13 Likes

Bubu is a disgrace to all African presidents

Media trials as usual, no convictions

How can he obey your orders when you don't know your left and right.

Clueless dullard 7 Likes

If only !!! 1 Like 1 Share

Honestly we are being governed from the moon. 4 Likes 1 Share

I Know the IGP will definately find a touching excuses to bail himself. 2 Likes 1 Share

And the damage control continues to go wrong. The clueless president is still summoning an irresponsible IGP after flouting his orders more than 2months ago

Anyway the APC have since desecrated the office of the president a long time ago. 5 Likes

Story

Switruth:

Honestly we are being governed from the moon. Shaaatap Shaaatap

ConAir:

Bubu is a disgrace to all African presidents



Media trials as usual, no convictions



How can he obey your orders when you don't know your left and right.



Clueless dullard



and in your mind now you talk sense abi? and in your mind now you talk sense abi? 1 Like

Ecstasy154:

A top Presidency source revealed on Tuesday night that President Muhammadu Buhari summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to explain why he flouted the order to relocate to Benue State to stem the killings blamed on Fulani herdsmen.



It was learnt that the police boss was summoned to the president’s residence on Tuesday morning.



Buhari was said to have demanded a full report on the Benue till date which may now decide the IGP’s fate.



According to the source, “Police IG, Idris was the first caller this morning at the Presidential villa apparently to explain his flouting of the President’s order to remain in Benue at the height of the incidence between farmers and herdsmen.



“President Buhari who is believed to have summoned the IG received him in a private audience.



“The IG left about 30 minutes after without speaking to anyone.



“It is believed that sort of a query the president demanded a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions.



“There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue State abates.”



The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media Garba Shehu confirmed the meeting.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/buhari-summons-igp-over-benue-saga/



and Abacha was not corrupt and Abacha was not corrupt 1 Like 1 Share

Ecstasy154:

A top Presidency source revealed on Tuesday night that President Muhammadu Buhari summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to explain why he flouted the order to relocate to Benue State to stem the killings blamed on Fulani herdsmen.



It was learnt that the police boss was summoned to the president’s residence on Tuesday morning.



Buhari was said to have demanded a full report on the Benue till date which may now decide the IGP’s fate.



According to the source, “Police IG, Idris was the first caller this morning at the Presidential villa apparently to explain his flouting of the President’s order to remain in Benue at the height of the incidence between farmers and herdsmen.



“President Buhari who is believed to have summoned the IG received him in a private audience.



“The IG left about 30 minutes after without speaking to anyone.



“It is believed that sort of a query the president demanded a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions.



“There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue State abates.”



The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media Garba Shehu confirmed the meeting.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/buhari-summons-igp-over-benue-saga/







Does it mean that this man does not get weekly security report by his security and intelligent chiefs?



People were killed in cold blood since January, you ordered your apointee to relocate there. Does it mean that since then, the IGP has not gone back to tell the President what happened or the President has not bothered to ask the Security and Intelligent Chiefs what let to the death of Nigerians in Benue and how to stop it? So without the people of Benue telling him the IG didn't stay there he wouldn't have known despite everything at his disposal? Is this man truly a human being leading a nation in the 21st century? I can't believe it Does it mean that this man does not get weekly security report by his security and intelligent chiefs?People were killed in cold blood since January, you ordered your apointee to relocate there. Does it mean that since then, the IGP has not gone back to tell the President what happened or the President has not bothered to ask the Security and Intelligent Chiefs what let to the death of Nigerians in Benue and how to stop it? So without the people of Benue telling him the IG didn't stay there he wouldn't have known despite everything at his disposal? Is this man truly a human being leading a nation in the 21st century? I can't believe it 6 Likes 1 Share

My husband does not know his aides



Aisha Buhari 2 Likes

The old man said from onset that his memories are not so sharp again and usually has amnesia. And much so, not being the intelligent type. 1 Like

yarimo:

Shaaatap As if you get one single brain in your skull...... Dirty swine. As if you get one single brain in your skull...... Dirty swine. 6 Likes

#1 Mumu President.

It takes Benue People to tell you for you to know that your IGP wasn't where you asked him to be weeks after you gave directives??

It means you both weren't communicating. And if you both weren't communicating then it means you cared less about the killings in Benue.

Wicked man. 3 Likes

yarimo:

and in your mind now you talk sense abi? Yes. Unlike you who gibber nonsense all the time Yes. Unlike you who gibber nonsense all the time 3 Likes

I don't think anything would change. 1 Like

Switruth:

As if you get one single brain in your skull...... Dirty swine. Don't mind IT. I don't know why ritualists fail to harvest heads like his for their rituals Don't mind IT. I don't know why ritualists fail to harvest heads like his for their rituals 2 Likes

yarimo:

and in your mind now you talk sense abi? zombie don't quote me please zombie don't quote me please 3 Likes

AAlozie:



Don't mind IT. I don't know why ritualists fail to harvest heads like his for their rituals seriously. Don't know what he would have been without nairaland. seriously. Don't know what he would have been without nairaland. 1 Like

A serious president would have sacked him use him to send serious message to other people but probably the Hausa link is more important than other people's life. 1 Like

Clueless

After thought

Sack him immediately for disobeying presidential order.



He has ridiculed your integrity.



Or do I say your erroneous appointments are now hunting you.

Noo..he should not summon him.



He should reprimand him quietly again.



Mtcheeew..! 1 Like











In saner climes buhari would never have been a cleaner at aso rock talk less of president



Shows how useless the sh1thole is Useless damage controlIn saner climes buhari would never have been a cleaner at aso rock talk less of presidentShows how useless the sh1thole is 3 Likes

OK we have heard Mr President

Forget that drama they know what they are doing

Summons no start today

And e no go end today





What we want is action

Dullard... Please act 1 Like

If he wasn't aware of the floating of the order that was all over the press...WHAT OF



His media aides? don't they have access to him to inform him? including lia Muhamed?



What of Prof Osibade?



What of other security chiefs?



What of his son HELL RUFIA?



What OF Aisha?





His daughters nko?





What of the Red Cap man that's in all his pictures?



Don't He read newspapers?





Nigeria deserve better