President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Buhari seized the opportunity of the encounter to query Idris for flouting his directive that he should relocate to Benue State following the killings recorded in the state.



The meeting was said to have lasted about 30 minutes after which Idris left the Presidential Villa without talking to anybody.



A source in the Presidency told journalists last night, “Police IG, Idris, was the first caller this (Tuesday) morning at the Presidential Villa apparently to explain his flouting of the President’s order to remain in Benue at the height of the clash between farmers and herdsmen.



“President Buhari who is believed to have summoned the IG, received him in a private audience. The IG left about 30 minutes after without speaking to anyone.



“It is believed the President demanded for a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions.



“There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue State abate.”



The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the meeting to our correspondent.



Shehu however refused to disclose details of the meeting.



Meanwhile, the Presidency had earlier on Tuesday said President Buhari would first ask Idris to defend himself against the allegation of disobeying a presidential order before taking any action on the allegation.



The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, had said this while answering questions during a radio programme, Political Platform, on RayPower FM.



Buhari had during a meeting with stakeholders in Makurdi during his visit to Benue State on Monday said he was not aware that Idris ignored his instruction to relocate to the state when the recent killings started.



“But I did not know that the IG did not stay in the state. I am getting to know this at this meeting. I am quite surprised,” the President had said when he was told that Idris did not spend 24 hours in the state.



Adesina said it would not have been proper for Buhari to act on the matter immediately the allegation was made.



He said being a fair-minded man; the President would give Idris the opportunity to defend himself against the allegation before taking the next step.



He said, “The President should act immediately and not hearing from the other side? That will not be proper. A father does not act like that.



“Even in the home, if there is an allegation from somebody, you listen to the other side before you will do whatever you will do.



“The IG, as of yesterday(Monday) I knew was out of the country. That allegation came from Benue people. Knowing the President as a fair-minded man, he is going to listen to the IG, he is going to ask him to defend himself and then the next step.”



On why it should be the people that would draw the President’s attention to the IG’s attitude when he is supposed to know how his appointees carry out his orders, Adesina said it meant that Buhari was not omniscient.



The presidential spokesman added, “It simply tells you that the President is not omniscient. No human being is omniscient, it is only God that is omniscient: He knows all things.



“The President said last week that he had his channels of getting information apart from security reports he receives as President but it does not mean that he gets every information under the sun.



“Even in the best countries in the world, the superpowers, there are still security breaches.”



Adesina also faulted those saying the IG episode had further exposed the President as not being in control of his government.



He said the fact remained that Buhari was in full charge of the government and he had been running it efficiently.

http://punchng.com/benue-buhari-queries-ig-demands-full-report-of-police-operations/ 2 Likes

Yeye people 11 Likes

that guy should have been sack asap 11 Likes 1 Share

If we knew Buhari's visit to Benue would wake him from slumber, we would have forced him to make the trip long time ago.



Ortom rightly prepared for the dullard's coming so Benue people would ask him questions to his face.



#TooLateToSalvage 18 Likes 2 Shares

Uncle Idris, be prepared

hmm...





the implication of this is that pmb does not receive daily security reports despite the gravity of the matter.





over 1000 Nigerians have been killed by either BH or so called killer herdsmen & pmb does not receive daily updates?





that's the height of insensitivity, abdication of responsibility & nonchalant attitude to very important issues concerning security... 26 Likes 2 Shares

I doubt if buhari reads such reports 1 Like

The Genocide going on with Mohomodu Buhary as the president will not go unanswered. Just at the fullness of time. 1 Like

Buhari remains the most disgraceful & useless president Nigeria have ever had. SummoningBuhari remains the most disgraceful & useless president Nigeria have ever had. 2 Likes





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxLLl7ATcjk Here Na the video how Benue people welcome Buhari

Blakjewelry:

that guy should have been sack asap



Does it mean that this man called Buhari does not get weekly security report by his security and intelligent chiefs and can only summoned someone when people cry and cry for weeks?



People were killed in cold blood since January, you ordered your apointee to relocate there. Does it mean that since then, the IGP has not gone back to tell the President what happened or the President has not bothered to ask the Security and Intelligent Chiefs what let to the death of Nigerians in Benue and how to stop it? So without the people of Benue telling him the IG didn't stay there he wouldn't have known despite everything at his disposal? Is this man truly a human being leading a nation in the 21st century? I can't believe it Does it mean that this man called Buhari does not get weekly security report by his security and intelligent chiefs and can only summoned someone when people cry and cry for weeks?People were killed in cold blood since January, you ordered your apointee to relocate there. Does it mean that since then, the IGP has not gone back to tell the President what happened or the President has not bothered to ask the Security and Intelligent Chiefs what let to the death of Nigerians in Benue and how to stop it? So without the people of Benue telling him the IG didn't stay there he wouldn't have known despite everything at his disposal? Is this man truly a human being leading a nation in the 21st century? I can't believe it 16 Likes

Buhari is clueless 3 Likes

I dare Buhari to sack this man...I dare him.

Nigerians have very akin and pawpaw memory...but lemme remind them.



This IGP delivered 1.9million votes for Buhari in kano. Yes, do you remember now...



Did you also know there was no invalid votes outta 1.9million votes? Lol.



Did you also remember the murder of kano state INEC rec happened under this man, did you know that no investigation happened till today?



....and you expect Buhari to sack him? Lol.



Buhari knows exactly what he is doing...I can assure you.. 18 Likes

Good one Mr President.

BeeBeeOoh:





http://punchng.com/benue-buhari-queries-ig-demands-full-report-of-police-operations/





We already know how this story will end We already know how this story will end 1 Like

yeye dey smell 1 Like

All for show. 1 Like

Useless gonment. 3 Likes

a dullard is giving another dullard query 4 Likes

Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking at this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear, and by considering each and every ones opinion, I honestly believe that I have completely forgotten what I wanted to say...

OK

Blakjewelry:

that guy should have been sack asap



He is doing the bidding of Buhari, If he sack him an Igbo man will be the IGP and Buhari hates Ndigbo so much. He is doing the bidding of Buhari, If he sack him an Igbo man will be the IGP and Buhari hates Ndigbo so much. 4 Likes

no level



if them send the report buhari go fit understand am? 1 Like

Hofbrauhaus:

I dare Buhari to sack this man...I dare him.

Nigerians have very akin and pawpaw memory...but lemme remind them.



This IGP delivered 1.9million votes for Buhari in kano. Yes, do you remember now...



Did you also know there was no invalid votes outta 1.9million votes? Lol.



Did you also remember the murder of kano state INEC rec happened under this man, did you know that no investigation happened till today?



....and you expect Buhari to sack him? Lol.



Buhari knows exactly what he is doing...I can assure you.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari thinks all of us are cows in his farm. Why can't he do anything good until he has been criticized? 3 Likes

Fall guy



Buhari is being clever by half. He claims not to know...does he not read newspapers? oh, Garba Shehu said he reads cartoon columns only.



How can the entire country be calling out the IGP for not staying in Benue as directed, and months later the President is telling the entire world that he did not know!



I have said it over and again, Buhari never takes responsibility. 1 Like

who else thinks nothing will come out of this? who else thinks nothing will come out of this? 1 Like

President wey police IG dey carry do yeye, is that one still a president ? Tufiakwa 1 Like



When Nigerians were screaming at the top of their voices of the IG's nonchalant attitude, where was the dull:ard What a belated concern by this hypocritical govt.When Nigerians were screaming at the top of their voices of the IG's nonchalant attitude, where was the dull:ard 1 Like