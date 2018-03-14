₦airaland Forum

Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:55am
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari seized the opportunity of the encounter to query Idris for flouting his directive that he should relocate to Benue State following the killings recorded in the state.

The meeting was said to have lasted about 30 minutes after which Idris left the Presidential Villa without talking to anybody.

A source in the Presidency told journalists last night, “Police IG, Idris, was the first caller this (Tuesday) morning at the Presidential Villa apparently to explain his flouting of the President’s order to remain in Benue at the height of the clash between farmers and herdsmen.

“President Buhari who is believed to have summoned the IG, received him in a private audience. The IG left about 30 minutes after without speaking to anyone.

“It is believed the President demanded for a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions.

“There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue State abate.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the meeting to our correspondent.

Shehu however refused to disclose details of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Presidency had earlier on Tuesday said President Buhari would first ask Idris to defend himself against the allegation of disobeying a presidential order before taking any action on the allegation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, had said this while answering questions during a radio programme, Political Platform, on RayPower FM.

Buhari had during a meeting with stakeholders in Makurdi during his visit to Benue State on Monday said he was not aware that Idris ignored his instruction to relocate to the state when the recent killings started.

“But I did not know that the IG did not stay in the state. I am getting to know this at this meeting. I am quite surprised,” the President had said when he was told that Idris did not spend 24 hours in the state.

Adesina said it would not have been proper for Buhari to act on the matter immediately the allegation was made.

He said being a fair-minded man; the President would give Idris the opportunity to defend himself against the allegation before taking the next step.

He said, “The President should act immediately and not hearing from the other side? That will not be proper. A father does not act like that.

“Even in the home, if there is an allegation from somebody, you listen to the other side before you will do whatever you will do.

“The IG, as of yesterday(Monday) I knew was out of the country. That allegation came from Benue people. Knowing the President as a fair-minded man, he is going to listen to the IG, he is going to ask him to defend himself and then the next step.”

On why it should be the people that would draw the President’s attention to the IG’s attitude when he is supposed to know how his appointees carry out his orders, Adesina said it meant that Buhari was not omniscient.

The presidential spokesman added, “It simply tells you that the President is not omniscient. No human being is omniscient, it is only God that is omniscient: He knows all things.

“The President said last week that he had his channels of getting information apart from security reports he receives as President but it does not mean that he gets every information under the sun.

“Even in the best countries in the world, the superpowers, there are still security breaches.”

Adesina also faulted those saying the IG episode had further exposed the President as not being in control of his government.

He said the fact remained that Buhari was in full charge of the government and he had been running it efficiently.

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Juliusdking(m): 5:56am
Yeye people

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Blakjewelry(m): 6:05am
that guy should have been sack asap

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by OfficialAwol(m): 6:05am
If we knew Buhari's visit to Benue would wake him from slumber, we would have forced him to make the trip long time ago.

Ortom rightly prepared for the dullard's coming so Benue people would ask him questions to his face.

#TooLateToSalvage

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Samusu(m): 6:14am
Uncle Idris, be prepared
Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by ivandragon: 6:20am
hmm...


the implication of this is that pmb does not receive daily security reports despite the gravity of the matter.


over 1000 Nigerians have been killed by either BH or so called killer herdsmen & pmb does not receive daily updates?


that's the height of insensitivity, abdication of responsibility & nonchalant attitude to very important issues concerning security...

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by aolawale025: 6:53am
I doubt if buhari reads such reports

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Firefire(m): 6:58am
The Genocide going on with Mohomodu Buhary as the president will not go unanswered. Just at the fullness of time.

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Paperwhite(m): 7:23am
Summoning Buhari remains the most disgraceful & useless president Nigeria have ever had. embarassed

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Buhari2rule(f): 7:25am
Here Na the video how Benue people welcome Buhari

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxLLl7ATcjk
Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by kimjongJezebel(f): 8:03am
Blakjewelry:
that guy should have been sack asap


Does it mean that this man called Buhari does not get weekly security report by his security and intelligent chiefs and can only summoned someone when people cry and cry for weeks?

People were killed in cold blood since January, you ordered your apointee to relocate there. Does it mean that since then, the IGP has not gone back to tell the President what happened or the President has not bothered to ask the Security and Intelligent Chiefs what let to the death of Nigerians in Benue and how to stop it? So without the people of Benue telling him the IG didn't stay there he wouldn't have known despite everything at his disposal? Is this man truly a human being leading a nation in the 21st century? I can't believe it

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by nairavsdollars(f): 8:07am
Buhari is clueless

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Hofbrauhaus: 8:10am
I dare Buhari to sack this man...I dare him.
Nigerians have very akin and pawpaw memory...but lemme remind them.

This IGP delivered 1.9million votes for Buhari in kano. Yes, do you remember now...

Did you also know there was no invalid votes outta 1.9million votes? Lol.

Did you also remember the murder of kano state INEC rec happened under this man, did you know that no investigation happened till today?

....and you expect Buhari to sack him? Lol.

Buhari knows exactly what he is doing...I can assure you..

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:13am
Good one Mr President.
Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by free2ryhme: 10:14am
BeeBeeOoh:


http://punchng.com/benue-buhari-queries-ig-demands-full-report-of-police-operations/


We already know how this story will end grin grin

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Sirpaul(m): 10:14am
yeye dey smell

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Xisnin(m): 10:15am
All for show.

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Firefire(m): 10:15am
Useless gonment.

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Abfinest007(m): 10:15am
a dullard is giving another dullard query

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Originality007: 10:15am
Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking at this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear, and by considering each and every ones opinion, I honestly believe that I have completely forgotten what I wanted to say...
Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by yeyeboi(m): 10:16am
OK
Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by free2ryhme: 10:17am
Blakjewelry:
that guy should have been sack asap


He is doing the bidding of Buhari, If he sack him an Igbo man will be the IGP and Buhari hates Ndigbo so much. grin grin

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by BruncleZuma: 10:17am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by alphaconde(m): 10:18am
no level

if them send the report buhari go fit understand am?

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by BruncleZuma: 10:18am
Hofbrauhaus:
I dare Buhari to sack this man...I dare him.
Nigerians have very akin and pawpaw memory...but lemme remind them.

This IGP delivered 1.9million votes for Buhari in kano. Yes, do you remember now...

Did you also know there was no invalid votes outta 1.9million votes? Lol.

Did you also remember the murder of kano state INEC rec happened under this man, did you know that no investigation happened till today?

....and you expect Buhari to sack him? Lol.

Buhari knows exactly what he is doing...I can assure you..

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Iyajelili(f): 10:19am
Buhari thinks all of us are cows in his farm. Why can't he do anything good until he has been criticized?

3 Likes

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Omeokachie: 10:19am
Fall guy

Buhari is being clever by half. He claims not to know...does he not read newspapers? oh, Garba Shehu said he reads cartoon columns only.

How can the entire country be calling out the IGP for not staying in Benue as directed, and months later the President is telling the entire world that he did not know!

I have said it over and again, Buhari never takes responsibility.

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Angelawhite(f): 10:20am
cheesy who else thinks nothing will come out of this? cheesy

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by RZArecta2(m): 10:21am
President wey police IG dey carry do yeye, is that one still a president ? Tufiakwa cool

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by jkendy(m): 10:22am
What a belated concern by this hypocritical govt.
When Nigerians were screaming at the top of their voices of the IG's nonchalant attitude, where was the dull:ard

Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by MONITZ: 10:23am
ivandragon:
hmm...


the implication of this is that pmb does not receive daily security reports despite the gravity of the matter.


over 1000 Nigerians have been killed by either BH or so called killer herdsmen & pmb does not receive daily updates?


that's the height of insensitivity, abdication of responsibility & nonchalant attitude to very important issues concerning security...
.



A very meaningful and deep post by u and I can even wager that most people on here have not reasoned the whole stuff the way u have...Nore ink to ur pen..

Fashola Vs Gej In Disaster Response / Please What Is Biafras Most Integral Symbol Doing In Ogoni Coat Of Arms / Kogi Group Calls For Arrest Of Tinubu Over Abubakar Audu's 'murder'

