|Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:55am
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Juliusdking(m): 5:56am
Yeye people
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Blakjewelry(m): 6:05am
that guy should have been sack asap
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by OfficialAwol(m): 6:05am
If we knew Buhari's visit to Benue would wake him from slumber, we would have forced him to make the trip long time ago.
Ortom rightly prepared for the dullard's coming so Benue people would ask him questions to his face.
#TooLateToSalvage
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Samusu(m): 6:14am
Uncle Idris, be prepared
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by ivandragon: 6:20am
hmm...
the implication of this is that pmb does not receive daily security reports despite the gravity of the matter.
over 1000 Nigerians have been killed by either BH or so called killer herdsmen & pmb does not receive daily updates?
that's the height of insensitivity, abdication of responsibility & nonchalant attitude to very important issues concerning security...
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by aolawale025: 6:53am
I doubt if buhari reads such reports
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Firefire(m): 6:58am
The Genocide going on with Mohomodu Buhary as the president will not go unanswered. Just at the fullness of time.
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Paperwhite(m): 7:23am
Summoning Buhari remains the most disgraceful & useless president Nigeria have ever had.
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Buhari2rule(f): 7:25am
Here Na the video how Benue people welcome Buhari
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxLLl7ATcjk
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by kimjongJezebel(f): 8:03am
Blakjewelry:
Does it mean that this man called Buhari does not get weekly security report by his security and intelligent chiefs and can only summoned someone when people cry and cry for weeks?
People were killed in cold blood since January, you ordered your apointee to relocate there. Does it mean that since then, the IGP has not gone back to tell the President what happened or the President has not bothered to ask the Security and Intelligent Chiefs what let to the death of Nigerians in Benue and how to stop it? So without the people of Benue telling him the IG didn't stay there he wouldn't have known despite everything at his disposal? Is this man truly a human being leading a nation in the 21st century? I can't believe it
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by nairavsdollars(f): 8:07am
Buhari is clueless
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Hofbrauhaus: 8:10am
I dare Buhari to sack this man...I dare him.
Nigerians have very akin and pawpaw memory...but lemme remind them.
This IGP delivered 1.9million votes for Buhari in kano. Yes, do you remember now...
Did you also know there was no invalid votes outta 1.9million votes? Lol.
Did you also remember the murder of kano state INEC rec happened under this man, did you know that no investigation happened till today?
....and you expect Buhari to sack him? Lol.
Buhari knows exactly what he is doing...I can assure you..
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:13am
Good one Mr President.
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by free2ryhme: 10:14am
BeeBeeOoh:
We already know how this story will end
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Sirpaul(m): 10:14am
yeye dey smell
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Xisnin(m): 10:15am
All for show.
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Firefire(m): 10:15am
Useless gonment.
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Abfinest007(m): 10:15am
a dullard is giving another dullard query
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Originality007: 10:15am
Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking at this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear, and by considering each and every ones opinion, I honestly believe that I have completely forgotten what I wanted to say...
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by yeyeboi(m): 10:16am
OK
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by free2ryhme: 10:17am
Blakjewelry:
He is doing the bidding of Buhari, If he sack him an Igbo man will be the IGP and Buhari hates Ndigbo so much.
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by BruncleZuma: 10:17am
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by alphaconde(m): 10:18am
no level
if them send the report buhari go fit understand am?
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by BruncleZuma: 10:18am
Hofbrauhaus:
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Iyajelili(f): 10:19am
Buhari thinks all of us are cows in his farm. Why can't he do anything good until he has been criticized?
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Omeokachie: 10:19am
Fall guy
Buhari is being clever by half. He claims not to know...does he not read newspapers? oh, Garba Shehu said he reads cartoon columns only.
How can the entire country be calling out the IGP for not staying in Benue as directed, and months later the President is telling the entire world that he did not know!
I have said it over and again, Buhari never takes responsibility.
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by Angelawhite(f): 10:20am
who else thinks nothing will come out of this?
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by RZArecta2(m): 10:21am
President wey police IG dey carry do yeye, is that one still a president ? Tufiakwa
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by jkendy(m): 10:22am
What a belated concern by this hypocritical govt.
When Nigerians were screaming at the top of their voices of the IG's nonchalant attitude, where was the dull:ard
|Re: Benue: Buhari Queries Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations by MONITZ: 10:23am
ivandragon:.
A very meaningful and deep post by u and I can even wager that most people on here have not reasoned the whole stuff the way u have...Nore ink to ur pen..
