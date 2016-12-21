Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Eight Discos Turns Down 1,337MWH From TCN Despite Erratic Supply To Consumers (3708 Views)

Eight power firms reject 1,337MWH despite poor supply



Eight power distribution companies rejected 1,336.75 megawatts-hour of electricity, representing 19 per cent of the total quantum of power supplied to them by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.



Industry data obtained by our correspondent in Abuja on Tuesday showed that Kaduna, Eko, Jos, Yola, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ibadan and Benin Discos rejected the 1,336.75MWH of power in the third quarter of this year, despite the instability in the supply of electricity across the country.



Specifically, in the month of July, a total of 318.83MWH, which was three per cent of the total energy delivered to the Discos, was rejected by four of the firms.



In July, the Kaduna Disco’s rejection of 132.99MWH made it the highest in the month. The Eko Disco rejected 67.46MWH; Jos, 63.05MWH; while the Yola Disco rejected 55.33MWH.



In the same month, the Port Harcourt Disco took in the highest quantum of power at 441.43MWH; Kano accepted 397MWH; while the Enugu Disco collected 302.49MWH.



In August, there was an increase in load rejection by the distribution companies to the tune of 541.56MWH, which was four per cent of the total energy delivered to them as against the 318.83MWH delivered in the previous month.



The Port Harcourt Disco rejected the most quantum of power with a total of 239.88MWH, followed by the Eko Disco with 134.8MWH.



In the month under review, five Discos took excess load beyond their Multi-Year Tariff Order allocation to the tune of 187.21MWH. The Abuja Disco took the most, with 132.81MWH; followed by the Kaduna Disco, with 23.21MWH; Ibadan, 16.24MWH; and Enugu, 12.42MWH.



Further analysis showed that September saw the rejection of 476.36MW, representing 12 per cent of the total energy delivered to the Discos. It was, therefore, the highest load rejection in the quarter.



The Abuja Disco rejected 94.72MWH, followed closely by Port Harcourt, with 92.35MWH; Ibadan was next with 67.14MWH; and the Benin Disco turned down 46.40MWH.



Among all the Discos, only Kaduna accepted power beyond its MYTO allocation, taking in 65.96MWH in excess of its MYTO allocation.



Earlier this year, the Managing Director, TCN, Abubarkar Atiku, told journalists in Abuja that consumers were not able to benefit optimally from the supply of electricity because the distribution companies were rejecting the loads allocated to them to avoid paying for the power.



Atiku had said, “On the issue of rejecting load, I will say yes; it is still happening. I don’t want to mention the distribution companies that are guilty, but they know themselves. Most of them are load-shedding 11 feeders to two-three hours.



“This is simply because they cannot pay to the market operator or to the system the invoice that is given to them that they consume. So, they use that technique or method to deny customers power.”



However, the Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors, an umbrella body for the Discos, said, “In view of the dire need for generation, as well as the generation thresholds in the Discos’ tariffs, which constitute the basis of their revenue recovery, it is inconceivable to think that any Disco would load-shed as described, thereby diminishing its revenue prospects and alienating its customers.”



Copyright PUNCH.



The power problem in this country is multifaceted. It needs iron hand. Fashola seems inundated and too soft with these discos.



Mynd44, OAM4J, Lalasticlala please come and see this interesting report. Discos are turning down power supply despite that people are eagerly and prayerfully waiting to receive such electricity.



Something is definitely wrong somewhere with the power administration and management in this country. 8 Likes

This is clearly sabotage , I haven't had stable power for months yet these criminals be rejecting plenty for whatever reason 2 Likes

and them say we get vision nigerians only us doing ourselves , power rejectionand them say we get vision

They are clearly working hand in hand with diesel and petrol importers 5 Likes

Reject kwa?

When we never chop belle full

?? Is that the reason why my country home hasn't seen power for more that 8 months now... .??

idupaul:

This is clearly sabotage , I haven't had stable power for months yet these criminals be rejecting plenty for whatever reason

I just dont understand. Some people are alleging that it is because they will still make their money from estimated bills. And they in turn will not pay for the rejected power. I just dont understand. Some people are alleging that it is because they will still make their money from estimated bills. And they in turn will not pay for the rejected power. 3 Likes 1 Share

Greedy people

Electricity supply in some parts of benin is a disaster, 3 hours on 3 hours off. Sometimes full 24hrs no light

The question should be why were they all rejecting the supply? Some ignorant will just open mouth begin vomit nonsenses that make sense to some bozo

Chai.... diaris God o.



Well, let them kwontinue



What's tha business? Imagine this guys using the welfare of Nigerians to do disco.Chai.... diaris God o.Well, let them kwontinueWhat's tha business? 1 Like

idupaul:

This is clearly sabotage , I haven't had stable power for months yet these criminals be rejecting plenty for whatever reason It's a very serious crime,it shows we are banana republic

I have never heard anything like this since i was born It's a very serious crime,it shows we are banana republicI have never heard anything like this since i was born 2 Likes

WHO PRIVATISED NEPA? 3 Likes

Will this help Npower pay Dec allawee?

Sultanchidi:

Electricity supply in some parts of benin is a disaster, 3 hours on 3 hours off. Sometimes full 24hrs no light

I think BEDC is the worst of them all. I think BEDC is the worst of them all.

agabusta:

The power problem in this country is multifaceted. It needs iron hand. Fashola seems inundated and too soft with these discos.



Mynd44, OAM4J, Lalasticlala please come and see this interesting report. Discos are turning down power supply despite that people are eagerly and prayerfully waiting to receive such electricity.



Something is definitely wrong somewhere with the power administration and management in this country. They are rejecting it because the can't afford to pay for it.

As of now, the Minister of Power is a more or less a ceremonial post because there's really nothing the power minister can do to the gencos and discos since they are private entities. They are rejecting it because the can't afford to pay for it.As of now, the Minister of Power is a more or less a ceremonial post because there's really nothing the power minister can do to the gencos and discos since they are private entities. 2 Likes

agabusta:

Earlier this year, the Managing Director, TCN, Abubarkar Atiku, told journalists in Abuja that consumers were not able to benefit optimally from the supply of electricity because the distribution companies were rejecting the loads allocated to them to avoid paying for the power.



Atiku had said, “On the issue of rejecting load, I will say yes; it is still happening. I don’t want to mention the distribution companies that are guilty, but they know themselves. Most of them are load-shedding 11 feeders to two-three hours.



“This is simply because they cannot pay to the market operator or to the system the invoice that is given to them that they consume. So, they use that technique or method to deny customers power.”..

This man has no or partial knowledge of what he is talking about.



Abuja Electricity Disco controls Abuja, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger State.



In minna alone - more than 70mw is being consumed comfortably, and you have about 40% who are not ready to pay - They are still claiming power state after privatization.



About 20-30% bypassed and among others.



The only place Abuja Electricity Disco generates more revenue is from Abuja.



So, how do you expect same company to supply Minna a whole 60mw when they are not sure of getting paid for just 10mw, and this buhari recession come affect a whole lot of customers.



Many consumers are fighting against pre-paid meter, while there are some locations (Chanchaga, Barkin sale, Kpakungu and others) that have become out of bound to AEDC staff.



People don't wanna pay for what they consume, and you expect Discos not to reject what they can't account for.



Consumers-related organizations have much on their sleeves to tackle. This man has no or partial knowledge of what he is talking about.Abuja Electricity Disco controls Abuja, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger State.In minna alone - more than 70mw is being consumed comfortably, and you have about 40% who are not ready to pay - They are still claiming power state after privatization.About 20-30% bypassed and among others.The only place Abuja Electricity Disco generates more revenue is from Abuja.So, how do you expect same company to supply Minna a whole 60mw when they are not sure of getting paid for just 10mw, and this buhari recession come affect a whole lot of customers.Many consumers are fighting against pre-paid meter, while there are some locations (Chanchaga, Barkin sale, Kpakungu and others) that have become out of bound to AEDC staff.People don't wanna pay for what they consume, and you expect Discos not to reject what they can't account for.Consumers-related organizations have much on their sleeves to tackle. 1 Like

AZeD1:



They are rejecting it because the can't afford to pay for it.

As of now, the Minister of Power is a more or less a ceremonial post because there's really nothing the power minister can do to the gencos and discos since they are private entities. A serious government would have fired Fasola because of this report A serious government would have fired Fasola because of this report

Imagine!!! The same group of crooks and economic terrorist Fashola and the FG refused to cancel their license. While venture into a business when you dont have the CAPITAL.



We dey see light at least 12 hours per day for my location in Uyo.

Not bad Sha. PHEDC, Uyo, dey try.We dey see light at least 12 hours per day for my location in Uyo.Not bad Sha.

Wickedness of a great magnitude.

90% of prepaid meter users in the Country bypassed their meter



Udo 5 Likes 2 Shares

Why won't they reject energy when at the end of the month they slap customers with ridiculous and outrageously dangerous electricity bills...?



Sometimes I just begin to wonder...this fashola that they gave power ministry to, I'm starting to believe he's too LUKEWARM! !! 1 Like

I have a dream!!! That one day Nigeria will have uninterrupted power supply everyday...

Then I woke up.

how come every federal establishment now seems to be headed by northern Muslims? and what have the government done about the power rejection since this have been going on for at least a year now. 2 Likes