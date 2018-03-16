Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy (3374 Views)

Hello everyone, my name is Miss Cokie. We Girls are gold diggers by default, and only the reasonable ones tend to struggle for a personal self esteem and respect.



Here are (5) five disadvantages of dating a rich guy: .





1. Used And Dumped: If you pour an old wine inside a new wine, we all know what's going to happen?. Oh yes, you guessed right. He will use you and dump you.



2. He Won't Marry You: Rich guys don't marry a liability. For heavan sake you're a broke girl, reaping from where you did not sow. A rich guy would only marry a rich girl, who can share financial burdens with him.



3. You Will Be A Laughing Stock: This one is self explanatory. We have fish stock, beef stock , chicken stock, and rich guys love all of them, but what they don't like is a laughing stock.



4. You're A Consumer Not A Creator: Imagine going out on a date with a rich guy, and your broke ass consumes 10 raps of moi moi , chicken bread, pizza and big size coke. Rich girls don't eat like a Buffalo.



5. Experimental Site: Breast harvesting, legs and hand harvest, skull harvesting is still rampant, please don't fall victims all in the bid to date or marry a rich guy. A rich guy will show you pepper because he knows you're nothing but a gold digger hustling to dig gold in his life, therefore he would be prepared to harvest you, since he already sowed his seed.





Hello to the real women out there, working effortlessly day and night to become a rich lady. Your hustle will be fulfilled someday. You will meet a rich guy that will cherish and love you. 17 Likes 3 Shares



hope uve got a crash helmet.

they'll soon come for your head with internet catapult and stones. OP.hope uve got a crash helmet.they'll soon come for your head with internet catapult and stones. 13 Likes

that is true na. 1 Like

laff wan kee me die.............well, i'm not sure you re a gal and if truly you re then its really baffling because you re going to do the very opposite of all what you wrote.



but the good news is we are used to it and we re not complaining. in fact, we are enjoying it just like that 3 Likes

Broke girls won't like this 9 Likes

Op you are 1000% wrong..

Dumping of ladies and the reasons you gave cut across both poor guys too...



Even a poor guy will dump a lady that is a financial burden..



And there are rich guys that will get married to ladies that has nothing,, All rich guys must not marry rich ladies,, it's a relationship decision that involves what the rich guy sees in the poor lady that will make him to marry her....



So whether rich or poor., it's advisable as a lady to be financial independent.. 15 Likes 1 Share

All this things are not true chairman.





Chai, I'd kill myself! #1 I'd still rather be used & dumped by a rich guy. I don't think I'd ever get over the shock of being used & dumped by a penniless church ratChai, I'd kill myself! 10 Likes

#1 I'd still rather be used & dumped by a rich guy. I don't think I'd ever get over the shock of being used & dumped by a penniless church rat



Chai, I'd kill myself! And if the penniless guy has big penniieess And if the penniless guy has big penniieess 5 Likes

You rich wahala, you no rich surutu 1 Like

And if the penniless guy has big penniieess

I don't care. Are we going to eat his penìs? Sex is not even at the top 3 spot on my list of priorities. I can live with or without it. I don't care. Are we going to eat his penìs? Sex is not even at the top 3 spot on my list of priorities. I can live with or without it. 2 Likes

#1 I'd still rather be used & dumped by a rich guy. I don't think I'd ever get over the shock of being used & dumped by a penniless church rat



Chai, I'd kill myself!



Shamelessness Shamelessness 6 Likes

Shamelessness

Yup. Yup. 2 Likes 1 Share

Op you are 1000% wrong..

Dumping of ladies and the reasons you gave cut across both poor guys too...



Even a poor guy will dump a lady that is a financial burden..



And there are rich guys that will get married to ladies that has nothing,, All rich guys must not marry rich ladies,, it's a relationship decision that involves what the rich guy sees in the poor lady that will make him to marry her....



So whether rich or poor., it's advisable as a lady to be financial independent..

That's your opinion. That's your opinion. 3 Likes

I don't care. Are we going to eat his penìs? Sex is not even at the top 3 spot on my list of priorities. I can live with or without it. 3 Likes

Then you clearly don't know me lol.

smh!!!counter thread.. the hustle for fp. 1 Like

smh!!!counter thread..

the hustle for fp.







∆ I tell you. The hustle is real.



Though I saw your comments in the first thread. You no try! ∆







☣ ☠ 2 Likes

Then you clearly don't know me lol. That's right. That's right.

That's right.

Yeah, don't accuse me of lying then. Yeah, don't accuse me of lying then. 2 Likes

☣ ☠





∆ I tell you. The hustle is real.



Though I saw your comments in the first thread. You no try! ∆







☣ ☠ what happened to it.. what happened to it..

I can't date/marry a broke guy



It's not gonn ever happen!!!



I am not a gold digger...stop generalising



I don't see any disadvantage in being with a rich guy



Rich guys any day any time

Yeah, don't accuse me of lying then. That was an incredulous statement, I don't have to know you to know that! That was an incredulous statement, I don't have to know you to know that!

I can't date/marry a broke guy



It's not gonn ever happen!!!



I am not a gold digger...stop generalising



I don't see any disadvantage in being with a rich guy



Rich guys any day any time

Where is the generalization here? Where is the generalization here?

#1 I'd still rather be used & dumped by a rich guy. I don't think I'd ever get over the shock of being used & dumped by a penniless church rat



Chai, I'd kill myself!





LMFAO, my sister I'm with you there...100% . Just imagine . I would rather cry behind the steering wheel of a mini cooper than cry inside a crowded dirty train . There are levels to this thing . LMFAO, my sister I'm with you there...100% . Just imagine . I would rather cry behind the steering wheel of a mini cooper than cry inside a crowded dirty train. There are levels to this thing 1 Like

That was an incredulous statement, I don't have to know you to know that!

And I'm saying you're wrong. Finish. You can't tell me what I'm lying about or not lying about when you're not me. And I'm saying you're wrong. Finish. You can't tell me what I'm lying about or not lying about when you're not me.



The only hope of we broke guys

May you live long Miss cokie the rescuer of broke menThe only hope of we broke guysMay you live long 4 Likes

Where is the generalization here?

But you said all girls are gold diggers

that's not true But you said all girls are gold diggersthat's not true

LMFAO, my sister I'm with you there...100% . Just imagine . I would rather cry behind the steering wheel of a mini cooper than cry inside a crowded dirty train . There are levels to this thing .

LMFAO true. Where does he get the nerve? Yho! When someone is managing you broke ass, you better stay humble LMFAO true. Where does he get the nerve? Yho! When someone is managing you broke ass, you better stay humble 1 Like

LMFAO true. Where does he get the nerve? Yho! When someone is managing you broke ass, you better stay humble

LMFAO, exactly. I hate this notion that broke guys are good guys . What a bloody lie, broke guys are only humble because of their circumstances. Infact men who come from poverty stricken backgrounds tend to be the biggest oppressors when they finally " make it". I'm sorry but being used by a guy who gives me nothing but attention and jokes, would drive me to suicide . What lesson would I come out of the relationship with ? That I'm dumb? . LMFAO, exactly. I hate this notion that broke guys are good guys . What a bloody lie, broke guys are only humble because of their circumstances. Infact men who come from poverty stricken backgrounds tend to be the biggest oppressors when they finally " make it". I'm sorry but being used by a guy who gives me nothing but attention and jokes, would drive me to suicide. What lesson would I come out of the relationship with ? That I'm dumb? 5 Likes