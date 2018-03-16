₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by MissCokie(f): 7:11am
Hello everyone, my name is Miss Cokie. We Girls are gold diggers by default, and only the reasonable ones tend to struggle for a personal self esteem and respect.
Here are (5) five disadvantages of dating a rich guy: .
1. Used And Dumped: If you pour an old wine inside a new wine, we all know what's going to happen?. Oh yes, you guessed right. He will use you and dump you.
2. He Won't Marry You: Rich guys don't marry a liability. For heavan sake you're a broke girl, reaping from where you did not sow. A rich guy would only marry a rich girl, who can share financial burdens with him.
3. You Will Be A Laughing Stock: This one is self explanatory. We have fish stock, beef stock , chicken stock, and rich guys love all of them, but what they don't like is a laughing stock.
4. You're A Consumer Not A Creator: Imagine going out on a date with a rich guy, and your broke ass consumes 10 raps of moi moi , chicken bread, pizza and big size coke. Rich girls don't eat like a Buffalo.
5. Experimental Site: Breast harvesting, legs and hand harvest, skull harvesting is still rampant, please don't fall victims all in the bid to date or marry a rich guy. A rich guy will show you pepper because he knows you're nothing but a gold digger hustling to dig gold in his life, therefore he would be prepared to harvest you, since he already sowed his seed.
Hello to the real women out there, working effortlessly day and night to become a rich lady. Your hustle will be fulfilled someday. You will meet a rich guy that will cherish and love you.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by 2horsePOWER(m): 7:29am
OP.
hope uve got a crash helmet.
they'll soon come for your head with internet catapult and stones.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by marunga(m): 7:36am
that is true na.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by kazyhm(m): 7:38am
laff wan kee me die.............well, i'm not sure you re a gal and if truly you re then its really baffling because you re going to do the very opposite of all what you wrote.
but the good news is we are used to it and we re not complaining. in fact, we are enjoying it just like that
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by Fadiga24(m): 7:39am
Broke girls won't like this
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by DrinkLimca(m): 7:46am
Op you are 1000% wrong..
Dumping of ladies and the reasons you gave cut across both poor guys too...
Even a poor guy will dump a lady that is a financial burden..
And there are rich guys that will get married to ladies that has nothing,, All rich guys must not marry rich ladies,, it's a relationship decision that involves what the rich guy sees in the poor lady that will make him to marry her....
So whether rich or poor., it's advisable as a lady to be financial independent..
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by madone: 7:48am
All this things are not true chairman.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by XhosaNostra(f): 7:48am
#1 I'd still rather be used & dumped by a rich guy. I don't think I'd ever get over the shock of being used & dumped by a penniless church rat
Chai, I'd kill myself!
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by Opentokwowledge: 7:51am
XhosaNostra:And if the penniless guy has big penniieess
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:55am
You rich wahala, you no rich surutu
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by XhosaNostra(f): 7:56am
Opentokwowledge:
I don't care. Are we going to eat his penìs? Sex is not even at the top 3 spot on my list of priorities. I can live with or without it.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:57am
XhosaNostra:
Shamelessness
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by XhosaNostra(f): 7:58am
Tajbol4splend:
Yup.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by MissCokie(f): 7:58am
DrinkLimca:
That's your opinion.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:58am
Mmm
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by Opentokwowledge: 8:00am
XhosaNostra:
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by XhosaNostra(f): 8:01am
[quote author=Opentokwowledge post=65879276][/quote]
Then you clearly don't know me lol.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 8:02am
smh!!!counter thread.. the hustle for fp.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by OrestesDante(m): 8:06am
highqueen:
☣ ☠
∆ I tell you. The hustle is real.
Though I saw your comments in the first thread. You no try! ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by Opentokwowledge: 8:06am
XhosaNostra:That's right.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by XhosaNostra(f): 8:10am
Opentokwowledge:
Yeah, don't accuse me of lying then.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by highqueen(f): 8:10am
OrestesDante:what happened to it..
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by MhizAJ(f): 8:12am
I can't date/marry a broke guy
It's not gonn ever happen!!!
I am not a gold digger...stop generalising
I don't see any disadvantage in being with a rich guy
Rich guys any day any time
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by Opentokwowledge: 8:21am
XhosaNostra:That was an incredulous statement, I don't have to know you to know that!
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by MissCokie(f): 8:25am
MhizAJ:
Where is the generalization here?
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by Lionessza(f): 8:25am
XhosaNostra:
LMFAO, my sister I'm with you there...100% . Just imagine . I would rather cry behind the steering wheel of a mini cooper than cry inside a crowded dirty train . There are levels to this thing .
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by XhosaNostra(f): 8:27am
Opentokwowledge:
And I'm saying you're wrong. Finish. You can't tell me what I'm lying about or not lying about when you're not me.
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by greiboy(m): 8:28am
Miss cokie the rescuer of broke men
The only hope of we broke guys
May you live long
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by MhizAJ(f): 8:32am
MissCokie:
But you said all girls are gold diggers
that's not true
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by XhosaNostra(f): 8:32am
Lionessza:
LMFAO true. Where does he get the nerve? Yho! When someone is managing you broke ass, you better stay humble
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by Lionessza(f): 8:43am
XhosaNostra:
LMFAO, exactly. I hate this notion that broke guys are good guys . What a bloody lie, broke guys are only humble because of their circumstances. Infact men who come from poverty stricken backgrounds tend to be the biggest oppressors when they finally " make it". I'm sorry but being used by a guy who gives me nothing but attention and jokes, would drive me to suicide . What lesson would I come out of the relationship with ? That I'm dumb? .
|Re: 5 Disadvantages Of Dating A Rich Guy by XhosaNostra(f): 8:49am
Lionessza:
Ditto! The thought alone makes me depressed. Can you imagine!
LMFAO @ gives me nothing but attention & jokes.
