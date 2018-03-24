Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nothing Is More Painful Than Seeing Your Girlfriend Dating A Rich Guy. (8978 Views)

How Do I Handle My Girlfriend Dating Another Guy? / Which Is More Painful, A Or B ? / When A Girl Is Dating A Guy Who Is Not Ready For Marriage (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ladies Why Do You Chose To Make Us Feel This Bad Na?!

.

.

.

I'm So Sad And Frustrated right now....

mespusinglez:

Ladies Why Do You Chose To Make Us Feel This Bad Na?!

.

.

.

I'm So Sad And Frustrated right now.... Even if you are Dangote,they will still leave you and follow Jeff Bezos...

It's not about you or the rich guy...

It's about their natural inclination to prostitution(love or sex for financial benefits) Even if you are Dangote,they will still leave you and follow Jeff Bezos...It's not about you or the rich guy...It's about their natural inclination to prostitution(love or sex for financial benefits) 149 Likes 18 Shares

I can imagine. See it as a testimony bro, believe me it's better this way. Hustle hard and a better girl will come your way. I can imagine. See it as a testimony bro, believe me it's better this way. Hustle hard and a better girl will come your way. 48 Likes 2 Shares

Do not worry yourself about such girls. Date girls who can help your life and future, a relationship is suppose to be both ways, you help her grow and she helps you grow, don't date anyone who has nothing beneficial to your life. 57 Likes 6 Shares

only a loser will get hurt feelings like this.

whats stopping you from moving on and getting a pretty young girl that you have to stalk your EX. move on buddy. 18 Likes 3 Shares

If dem wan date rich guy sef, its better. But now disrespecting you As if u never did anything good to them all because theyve found a new maga is f00lish. 15 Likes

. I know right, especially when you are still writing jamb and she is already in school, chai, e dey pain 61 Likes 8 Shares

yes yes,we don't dump broke guys to start dating broke guys again.it has never happened 13 Likes



Its the way of the world, women always look to enhance their status. I already accepted this a long time ago. I have had to let go of some really tight babes because a richer dude came along, during my university days. Some of them are even married, and I am even happy for them

You gotta be a devil not to smile when you see your ex with a protruding stomach, in a really nice ride. Accept the ways of the world and stuffs like this won't bother you no more.. There are lots to live for other than cry over spilt milk. There are tighter babes out there too.

Relax, you go see another one wey make sense. Get over it bro....Its the way of the world, women always look to enhance their status. I already accepted this a long time ago. I have had to let go of some really tight babes because a richer dude came along, during my university days. Some of them are even married, and I am even happy for themYou gotta be a devil not to smile when you see your ex with a protruding stomach, in a really nice ride. Accept the ways of the world and stuffs like this won't bother you no more.. There are lots to live for other than cry over spilt milk. There are tighter babes out there too.Relax, you go see another one wey make sense. 60 Likes 8 Shares

eezeribe:



Even if you are Dangote,they will still leave you and follow Jeff Bezos...

It's not about you or the rich guy...

It's about their natural inclination to prostitution(love or sex for financial benefits) BUT IT'S BAD BUT IT'S BAD 1 Like 2 Shares

jeronimo:

I can imagine. See it as a testimony bro, believe me it's better this way. Hustle hard and a better girl will come your way. YEA YEA

it should motivate you to work harder since your main goal is to hold down a chic



u finna work 6 Likes

highqueen:

yes yes,we don't dump broke guys to start dating broke guys again.it has never happened so upon all the zee world you ladies watch you want to tell me you guys don't have an iorta of love?.........imagine using the word 'dump' like its just an everyday thing.........na wa to una oooooo so upon all the zee world you ladies watch you want to tell me you guys don't have an iorta of love?.........imagine using the word 'dump' like its just an everyday thing.........na wa to una oooooo 11 Likes 3 Shares

Chikita66:

I know right, especially when you are still writing jamb and she is already in school, chai, e dey pain . una no say e pain but una still dey do am y na? una no say e pain but una still dey do am y na?

mespusinglez:

Ladies Why Do You Chose To Make Us Feel This Bad Na?!

.

.

.

I'm So Sad And Frustrated right now.... I always tell people not to marry or seek a relationship until they have money and are well established but people won't listen. Real life is different from the telenovellas and Disney cartoons we watch. Not having money and being established will lead to hardship as both couples struggle to cope, even worse is when there is a child. Do you think is okay to bring a child into a suffering environment? Wake up. Marriage is not for everyone and it's not do or die. I always tell people not to marry or seek a relationship until they have money and are well established but people won't listen. Real life is different from the telenovellas and Disney cartoons we watch. Not having money and being established will lead to hardship as both couples struggle to cope, even worse is when there is a child. Do you think is okay to bring a child into a suffering environment? Wake up. Marriage is not for everyone and it's not do or die. 19 Likes 5 Shares

highqueen:

yes yes,we don't dump broke guys to start dating broke guys again.it has never happened the joke is on ur punanii the joke is on ur punanii 14 Likes 1 Share

Stop whining and go make money so that women will stop leaving you for richer guys! 2 Likes

Bros forget d babe and double your hustle

I will never date a broke girl.. 5 Likes

Isnt it funny that people like the OP use every minute of their loss to blame it on we the rich guys ? This is absurd to the depth of a sinking sand. Let me make it known to you that every girl that left because you are not rich is telling to push further and be rich. I see that as a motivation and yes I was once in your shoes where a girl left me because I had no kobo. It didn’t hurt because it’s how the world work.

Some of these ladies grew up in abject penury and all they want is an escape. Who’d want to experience hell twice on earth? Especially in a country where most almost do everything? Please give them a break! They aren’t tied to your destiny and if you chose to groan rather than see the positive side of it, I wish you what you wish yourself. And if you call it prostitution, good for them, no be today and prostitution will be here long after we’ve all gone but one this is clear, they lived the life they dreamed of. That’s what matters. 19 Likes 1 Share

nothing is more painful than make one game cut ticket 13 Likes

Work hard, improve yourself and pray to God 3 Likes

Don't be a kid. It would be more painful, if you're a short man for instance, to see your girl dating a tall man. Because there's nothing you can do to measure up; it's a fact of nature that you cannot change and therefore you must live with.



But money is not intrinsic to anybody. It is external. The status of having money or lacking money is subject to change, and it changes for many people on a daily basis. You can make yours tomorrow and the guy can lose his tomorrow.



Don't break your head over trifling things or inconsequential females. Go out there and hustle, and pray to get lucky. If you're eventually successful, that would be the best revenge. 11 Likes

mespusinglez:

Ladies Why Do You Chose To Make Us Feel This Bad Na?!

quotel

.

I'm So Sad And Frustrated right now.... ..ladies worldwide are naturally attracted to wealthy ppl ..ladies worldwide are naturally attracted to wealthy ppl

IN MY OWN CASE MY BAE IS FVCKIN ANOTHER NIGGA BECAUSE I HAVE A SHOrT DIICK





ASWEAR THIS HAS REALLY MAKE ME FEEL BAD ABOUT MYSELF



am serious o guys it's not a joke



And she's still claiming she loves me and denied fvckin another guy 2 Likes

highqueen:

yes yes,we don't dump broke guys to start dating broke guys again.it has never happened den go soon use you trade Benz na dat time you go no den go soon use you trade Benz na dat time you go no 1 Like

lwkmd, dt means u must hustle if not ur gal go kiss another







.lol

The guy's inferiority complex is out of this world. 1 Like

that's not true. it hurts more when your girlfriend leaves you for a poorer guy. 5 Likes