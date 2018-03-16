ominilongest:

Make we talk true she no fine...but who cares...we're talking abt ego

one bottle of stout for you. You are the only that is bold enough to say the truth. Others were just talking nonsense. Truth is she isn't pretty, her head looks big and she has too much make up on.



Yes I said it come and beat me. All I know is deep down in your heart you know I'm saying the truth. one bottle of stout for you. You are the only that is bold enough to say the truth. Others were just talking nonsense. Truth is she isn't pretty, her head looks big and she has too much make up on.Yes I said it come and beat me. All I know is deep down in your heart you know I'm saying the truth. 9 Likes