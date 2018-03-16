₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by olokeded: 8:40pm
Fatima looks absolutely stunning in her Deola Sagoe outfit at her Nikkai ceremony currently happening in Kano state. Her makeup was done by Banke Medshida-Lawal.
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by olokeded: 8:40pm
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by Godwinfury(m): 8:42pm
FTC... cc: lalasticla Obinnua
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 8:49pm
Exquisite!!!
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by olasaad(f): 9:14pm
Beautiful!!!Baraka Allah hafiz
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by ct2(m): 9:38pm
don't worry your time is coming your own go pass this
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 9:39pm
So simple and refined
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by b3llo(m): 9:39pm
Beautiful... Money is good.
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by forayfleo(m): 9:39pm
Just make up hmmmm
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by ksington: 9:39pm
Decent and beautiful
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by Davidson5(m): 9:39pm
This one too resemble is Dad o
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 9:39pm
mtchw.
who has salt? i need it to prepare a bowl of garri for the night
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by manci(m): 9:39pm
OK
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by ct2(m): 9:39pm
every single ladies your day will more glorious than this in Jesus name,u will celebrate more than this,don't worry the rich guy is coming
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by Sirjohn84(m): 9:39pm
sweet
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by usba: 9:40pm
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 9:40pm
......
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by Samusu(m): 9:40pm
Ayi Kado
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:41pm
this one na her Papa carbon copy
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by obowunmi(m): 9:42pm
Lovely.
Great man with humble children.
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by Thaheer(m): 9:43pm
0
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by ominilongest(m): 9:43pm
Make we talk true she no fine...but who cares...we're talking abt ego
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by 912(m): 9:45pm
ominilongest:
one bottle of stout for you. You are the only that is bold enough to say the truth. Others were just talking nonsense. Truth is she isn't pretty, her head looks big and she has too much make up on.
Yes I said it come and beat me. All I know is deep down in your heart you know I'm saying the truth.
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:45pm
This gal fine abeg
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by philipstanley: 9:47pm
Money answer's all things
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:47pm
She should be in her 40s though...
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:47pm
Daddy's daughter
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by LIBSocials: 9:54pm
VERY CUTE CHIC
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by chenzen(m): 9:57pm
This type of wedding just give me reasons to think more about money than love.
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by chenzen(m): 9:58pm
This type of wedding just gives me reasons to think more about money than love.
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 10:03pm
She no even fine sef mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Fatima Dangote's Look To Her Nikkai Ceremony In Kano (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 10:03pm
smithsydny:if I hear
