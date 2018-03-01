Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) (6354 Views)

Gov. Obiano, sworn-in for second term in office, pledges more remarkable achievements



Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke were on Saturday sworn-in for second term in office with a pledge for more remarkable achievements.

Newsmen report that Obiano and Okeke accompanied by their wives were sworn-in by the Anambra State Chief Judge, Justice Peter Umeadi, at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

Addressing the people, Obiano said that the state was on another journey of remarkable achievements. The governor assured the people that his second tenure would witness improvement in the provision of infrastructure, entrepreneur and agriculture. “As we have commenced another journey of four years, we will install CCTV cameras to further improve security across the major cities. “We will dualize major roads in Nnewi and Onitsha and transform Awka to 21st century modern city,’’ he said. Obiano advised people of the state to stand together with his government to bend the tide of destiny of the state. The governor reviewed his achievements in the past four years in the areas of healthcare, infrastructure, education and security. He assured the people that the Airport City project he promised during his campaign would be achieved. Newsmen report that the event was attended by the Governors of Delta, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Ebonyi, Chief Dave Umahi, Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state. Other personalities that attended the event include Obi of Onitsha, Prof. Nnaemeka Achebe, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, HRM Dubem Iweka, the traditional ruler of Obosi, members of the National Assembly from the zone and captains of industries and religious leaders. The event also witnessed cultural displays from different parts of the state.





waste of limited resources 3 Likes

Good. He should remain focused and avoid presidiot buhari. 1 Like

waste of limited resources

You need to see your doctor fast...



You need to see your doctor fast...Like you're almost at the market

Yes oo. I am already at the venue. Live pictures coming.

The 2nd Term Inauguration of Gov Willie Obiano and his Deputy, Nkem Okeke.



Come and feel the historic ceremony at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka with Flavour and Tekno in da building!



Join the conversation with #ObianoAgain #AGreaterAnambra!!



Stay with me for Live Updates... We're #MovingForward!!!

Hope the Afonjas are seeing how politics is played maturedly in the East. On the podium there, you have high ranking members of APGA, APC & PDP. In the East, we play politics without bitterness.

Ooni of Ife



Anyaoku



Ugwuanyi



Ngige 2 Likes 1 Share

Anambra amaka.



Ngige 2 Likes

Anambra amaka.



Ngige NGIGE.??!!!

Obiano 4 Likes 1 Share

Parade

Men of GOD

As an Anambra man, I can say that their isnt much public interest in Obiano's second term. Besides APGA members, the general public wont care about this ceremony. Not that Obiano didnt do well in his first term, but many Igbos now see their governors as men who are far more interested in the trappings of power to care about the system that emasculates the Igbo nation 2 Likes

An an Anambra man, I can say that theie isnt much public interest in Obiano's second term. Besides APGA members, the general public wont care about this ceremony. Not that Obiano didnt do well in his first term, but many Igbos now see their governors as men who are far more interested in the trappings of power to care about the system that emasculates the Igbo nation

Part of the reason the SYSTEM emasculate Igbo is the refusal of the today's Igbo youths to VOTE



They always say it does not CONCERN them who wins or not.We But when people like Buhari win and start closing their businesses and bringing draconian ideas just to target them, they suddenly realize that it truly CONCERNS them who rules and acquires executive powers to hurt them.



I have said it, the northern almajirir child will stand in the sun to get PVC and vote even when they are not voting age, but our people are too big or too busy to participate? Then they give excuses and say, their vote does not matter because the preferred candidate will win. No problems! In time, we shall all see the results of the disastrous behavior not to participate because we think it doesn't concern us. If others elect wicked parochial characters who will look after their interest, you can only blame yourself for not voting your preferred candidate. 9 Likes

Anambra shall arise again 1 Like

Part of the reason the SYSTEM emasculate Igbo is the refusal of the today's Igbo youths to VOTE



They always say it does not CONCERN them who wins or not.We But when people like Buhari win and start closing their businesses and bringing draconian ideas just to target them, they suddenly realize that it truly CONCERNS them who rules and acquires executive powers to hurt them.



I have said it, the northern almajirir child will stand in the sun to get PVC and vote even when they are not voting age, but our people are too big or too busy to participate? Then they give excuses and say, their vote does not matter because the preferred candidate will win. No problems! In time, we shall all see the results of the disastrous behavior not to participate because we think it doesn't concern us. If others elect wicked parochial characters who will look after their interest, you can only blame yourself for not voting your preferred candidate.

Who has voting helped in Nigeria? You vote or you dont vote, things are getting worse by the day. So what is the essense of voting?





They dont vote in China but the country is fast becoming a super power nation.



Who has voting helped in Nigeria? You vote or you dont vote, things are getting worse by the day. So what is the essense of voting?They dont vote in China but the country is fast becoming a super power nation.Voting wont help the masses in Nigeria, Nigeria simply does not work

Akpokuedike Global... your second tenure will be a blessing to your state and beyond!!! The adventure just began....... 1 Like

Congratulations to him.

Anambra is blessed 1 Like

Who has voting helped in Nigeria? You vote or you dont vote, things are getting worse bt the day. So what is the essense of voting?





They dont vote in China but the country is fast becoming a super power nation.



Voting wont help the masses in Nigeria, Nigeria simply does not work

Deceit is your second nature. Deceit is your second nature.

Anambra amaka.



Ngige

What's that short criminal doing there What's that short criminal doing there 1 Like

Congrats the best Governor in the whole Universe..





Long Live Akpokuedike Global

Long Live Anambra state

Long Live Umuigbo 1 Like

Anyaoku, John Nwodo, Ogbonnia Onu, Victor Umeh and Ken Nnamani. 1 Like

Obiano and his deputy formally sworn in for the second term. 1 Like

Buhari would be like...



Wow! see red carpet!!! 4 Likes

Nice one!



Soludo should start warming up to take over from Obiano, we want technocrats to rule Anambra henceforth.



Ifeanyi ubah will surely join Umeh to senate, Andy ubah start packing ur baggages. APC is anathema in Anambra



Nkea bu nke anyi 2 Likes

Deomelllo right now 4 Likes 1 Share

An an Anambra man, I can say that their isnt much public interest in Obiano's second term. Besides APGA members, the general public wont care about this ceremony. Not that Obiano didnt do well in his first term, but many Igbos now see their governors as men who are far more interested in the trappings of power to care about the system that emasculates the Igbo nation You are not from Anambra so stop the famzing. After castigating Obiano last year before the election, you now believe he did well during his first term okwa ya?

You guys never cease to amaze me. You are not from Anambra so stop the famzing. After castigating Obiano last year before the election, you now believe he did well during his first term okwa ya?You guys never cease to amaze me.

Who has voting helped in Nigeria? You vote or you dont vote, things are getting worse by the day. So what is the essense of voting?





They dont vote in China but the country is fast becoming a super power nation.



Voting wont help the masses in Nigeria, Nigeria simply does not work Tell us how to actualise Nigeria's or even Biafra's dream before telling us stuff Tell us how to actualise Nigeria's or even Biafra's dream before telling us stuff

You are not from Anambra so stop the famzing. After castigating Obiano last year before the election, you now believe he did well during his first term okwa ya?

You guys never cease to amaze me.

Obiano did well, but as a Biafran supporter, I was for total boycott which means I dont support any politician. Obiano did well, but as a Biafran supporter, I was for total boycott which means I dont support any politician.

Obiano did well, but as a Biafran supporter, I was for total boycott which means I dont support any politician. See contradiction, he did well but you supported total boycott and on whose premise? Did Ndianambra ask you and your group for such? You and your group threatened and cursed whoever tries to go vote that day but you actually knew Obiano worked, the shame is on you guys.

We shamed IPOB and everything it represents that day, November 18th 2017.

See contradiction, he did well but you supported total boycott and on whose premise? Did Ndianambra ask you and your group for such? You and your group threatened and cursed whoever tries to go vote that day but you actually knew Obiano worked, the shame is on you guys.We shamed IPOB and everything it represents that day, November 18th 2017.Now you are trying to be one of us showing solidarity with the happenings at the Alex Ekwueme square, Awka today okwa ya? Je laruo ula biko, we know your type, go get your IPOB Biafra and leave Obiano and Anambra alone.

See contradiction, he did well but you supported total boycott and on whose premise? Did Ndianambra ask you and your group for such? You and your group threatened and cursed whoever tries to go vote that day but you actually knew Obiano worked, the shame is on you guys.

We shamed IPOB and everything it represents that day, November 18th 2017.

Now you are trying to be one of us showing solidarity with the happenings at the Alex Ekwueme square, Awka today okwa ya? Je laruo ula biko, we know your type, go get your IPOB Biafra and leave Obiano and Anambra alone.

The so called Anambra (s)election was the lowest turn out in history because people dont care about stupid Nigger Area politics. See what has happened since Obiano rigged himself in for another 4 years, promotions in police without even 1 from Biafra area...demanding for Ndi Anambra to turn in their guns to police, more killings of people by herdsmen in neighboring states, and the continuation of militarized zone of Biafra....



To hell with Obiano and APGA





The so called Anambra (s)election was the lowest turn out in history because people dont care about stupid Nigger Area politics. See what has happened since Obiano rigged himself in for another 4 years, promotions in police without even 1 from Biafra area...demanding for Ndi Anambra to turn in their guns to police, more killings of people by herdsmen in neighboring states, and the continuation of militarized zone of Biafra....To hell with Obiano and APGA