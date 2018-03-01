₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,277 members, 4,139,853 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 11:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) (6354 Views)
Governor Obiano Wears Police Uniform (Photos) / Anambra 2017: Victory For APGA As PDP Endorses Obiano For 2nd Term (PHOTOS) / Governor Obiano Transforms Nkpor Flyover Under Bridge. See Before And Now Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 9:06am
Gov. Obiano, sworn-in for second term in office, pledges more remarkable achievements
Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke were on Saturday sworn-in for second term in office with a pledge for more remarkable achievements.
Newsmen report that Obiano and Okeke accompanied by their wives were sworn-in by the Anambra State Chief Judge, Justice Peter Umeadi, at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.
Addressing the people, Obiano said that the state was on another journey of remarkable achievements. The governor assured the people that his second tenure would witness improvement in the provision of infrastructure, entrepreneur and agriculture. “As we have commenced another journey of four years, we will install CCTV cameras to further improve security across the major cities. “We will dualize major roads in Nnewi and Onitsha and transform Awka to 21st century modern city,’’ he said. Obiano advised people of the state to stand together with his government to bend the tide of destiny of the state. The governor reviewed his achievements in the past four years in the areas of healthcare, infrastructure, education and security. He assured the people that the Airport City project he promised during his campaign would be achieved. Newsmen report that the event was attended by the Governors of Delta, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Ebonyi, Chief Dave Umahi, Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state. Other personalities that attended the event include Obi of Onitsha, Prof. Nnaemeka Achebe, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, HRM Dubem Iweka, the traditional ruler of Obosi, members of the National Assembly from the zone and captains of industries and religious leaders. The event also witnessed cultural displays from different parts of the state.
more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/gov-obiano-sworn-second-term-office-pledges-remarkable-achievements/
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 9:10am
waste of limited resources
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by kabrudrapist: 9:11am
Good. He should remain focused and avoid presidiot buhari.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by Herdsmen: 12:18pm
IgboticGirl:
You need to see your doctor fast...
Like you're almost at the market
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 12:27pm
Yes oo. I am already at the venue. Live pictures coming.
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by nwabobo: 12:30pm
Anambra1stSon:
Hope the Afonjas are seeing how politics is played maturedly in the East. On the podium there, you have high ranking members of APGA, APC & PDP. In the East, we play politics without bitterness.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 12:56pm
Ooni of Ife
Anyaoku
Ugwuanyi
Ngige
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 12:58pm
Anambra amaka.
Ngige
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by tk4rd: 1:08pm
LasGidiOwner:NGIGE.??!!!
..
..
WE NEED MORE PICTURES PLEASE
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 2:00pm
Obiano
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 2:01pm
Parade
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 2:02pm
Men of GOD
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by gidgiddy: 2:09pm
As an Anambra man, I can say that their isnt much public interest in Obiano's second term. Besides APGA members, the general public wont care about this ceremony. Not that Obiano didnt do well in his first term, but many Igbos now see their governors as men who are far more interested in the trappings of power to care about the system that emasculates the Igbo nation
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by cjrane: 3:09pm
gidgiddy:
Part of the reason the SYSTEM emasculate Igbo is the refusal of the today's Igbo youths to VOTE
They always say it does not CONCERN them who wins or not.We But when people like Buhari win and start closing their businesses and bringing draconian ideas just to target them, they suddenly realize that it truly CONCERNS them who rules and acquires executive powers to hurt them.
I have said it, the northern almajirir child will stand in the sun to get PVC and vote even when they are not voting age, but our people are too big or too busy to participate? Then they give excuses and say, their vote does not matter because the preferred candidate will win. No problems! In time, we shall all see the results of the disastrous behavior not to participate because we think it doesn't concern us. If others elect wicked parochial characters who will look after their interest, you can only blame yourself for not voting your preferred candidate.
9 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 3:32pm
Anambra shall arise again
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by gidgiddy: 4:44pm
cjrane:
Who has voting helped in Nigeria? You vote or you dont vote, things are getting worse by the day. So what is the essense of voting?
They dont vote in China but the country is fast becoming a super power nation.
Voting wont help the masses in Nigeria, Nigeria simply does not work
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by Hisxellency: 4:54pm
Akpokuedike Global... your second tenure will be a blessing to your state and beyond!!! The adventure just began.......
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 4:58pm
Congratulations to him.
Anambra is blessed
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by cjrane: 5:01pm
gidgiddy:
Deceit is your second nature.
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 5:06pm
LasGidiOwner:
What's that short criminal doing there
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by iLoveAnambra(m): 5:09pm
Congrats the best Governor in the whole Universe..
Long Live Akpokuedike Global
Long Live Anambra state
Long Live Umuigbo
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 5:17pm
Anyaoku, John Nwodo, Ogbonnia Onu, Victor Umeh and Ken Nnamani.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 5:30pm
Obiano and his deputy formally sworn in for the second term.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by Omeokachie: 6:05pm
Buhari would be like...
Wow! see red carpet!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 6:18pm
Nice one!
Soludo should start warming up to take over from Obiano, we want technocrats to rule Anambra henceforth.
Ifeanyi ubah will surely join Umeh to senate, Andy ubah start packing ur baggages. APC is anathema in Anambra
Nkea bu nke anyi
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by mrhowoto: 6:20pm
Deomelllo right now
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 6:41pm
gidgiddy:You are not from Anambra so stop the famzing. After castigating Obiano last year before the election, you now believe he did well during his first term okwa ya?
You guys never cease to amaze me.
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 6:44pm
gidgiddy:Tell us how to actualise Nigeria's or even Biafra's dream before telling us stuff
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by gidgiddy: 7:18pm
Yyeske:
Obiano did well, but as a Biafran supporter, I was for total boycott which means I dont support any politician.
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 7:35pm
gidgiddy:See contradiction, he did well but you supported total boycott and on whose premise? Did Ndianambra ask you and your group for such? You and your group threatened and cursed whoever tries to go vote that day but you actually knew Obiano worked, the shame is on you guys.
We shamed IPOB and everything it represents that day, November 18th 2017.
Now you are trying to be one of us showing solidarity with the happenings at the Alex Ekwueme square, Awka today okwa ya? Je laruo ula biko, we know your type, go get your IPOB Biafra and leave Obiano and Anambra alone.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by TheKingdom: 7:51pm
Yyeske:
The so called Anambra (s)election was the lowest turn out in history because people dont care about stupid Nigger Area politics. See what has happened since Obiano rigged himself in for another 4 years, promotions in police without even 1 from Biafra area...demanding for Ndi Anambra to turn in their guns to police, more killings of people by herdsmen in neighboring states, and the continuation of militarized zone of Biafra....
To hell with Obiano and APGA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tc9FcblLO1s
|Re: Governor Obiano Sworn-In For Second Term (Photos) by AnambraDota: 7:58pm
Lol, Akpokue Kai Kai One
Breaking News: Fugitive Nigerian Drug Baron Kashamu Arrested after 7hour Seige / BREAKING: See What Buhari Did, Can This Be Intentional? (photo) / Buhari Participates At International Forum On Peace And Security (photo)
Viewing this topic: oibrahim11, highchief1, Biggaboi(m), jeliok4us, casydigital(m), ponziponzi(m), xaviercasmir(m), Wiservic(m), kokkubabboni421(m), Dunkofia20(m), edogu(m), press005, sonyjacobs(m), Aibuckher(m), PMBfirstson(m), nonxo007(m), kosiemma(m), AbrahamIsrael, Vickdoggy, obimitchel, ismail55(m), Auxcoty(m), StoneLucifer, Wickedcountry, darlingtonNYIG(m), Nigga44, Epleribus, Sierusvirus(m), ihec(m), Truthbtold1, Alphafeezay(m), Noccerino(m), Swissdist(f), dainvincible(m), Anambra1stSon(m), IKEGOD21(m), Prdo, Wizberg12(m), oglalasioux(m), gozzy121(m), BossDanniee(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12