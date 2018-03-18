Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Olurunnimbe Mamora Rejects Buhari's Appointment (9468 Views)

APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment / Buhari Removes Mamora, Bugaje And Tallen From New Ambassadorial List / Workers Reject Buhari’s Appointment Of Ayine As Auditor-general (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mamora, who was the Deputy Director-General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation during the 2015 presidential election, was nominated for the job by the President.







However, it was learnt that during the inauguration of the board of the AIIC a few weeks ago, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the 2016 Ondo State governorship election, Mrs. Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowoshe, was named the chairman.



Ajasin-Anifowose, who is the daughter of the first Governor of the old Ondo State, Adekunle Ajasin, was sworn in by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammad Bello.



Investigations by our correspondent showed that the ex-lawmaker rejected the appointment.





A reliable source told our correspondent that Mamora had met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and expressed his displeasure with the appointment.



The source said Mamora, a former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker and senator who represented Lagos-East senatorial district from 2003 to 2011, felt the appointment, which is the equivalent of a state parastatal, was not befitting.



He argued that people who never participated in the process that brought Buhari to power were occupying the front seats of government.





The source added that Mamora was listed to be the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority in 2016 but was edged out by some powerful people in the system.





The source added that Mamora was also nominated as an ambassador in late 2016 but his name was suddenly withdrawn for unknown reasons and was not even contacted before his name was dropped.



Attempts to speak with Mamora proved abortive as repeated calls to his phone were not responded to while a text message sent to his mobile was not replied to as of press time.





https://diasporareporters.com/mamora-rejects-buharis-appointment/ A former lawmaker, Senator Olurunnimbe Mamora, has rejected his appointment as the Chairman of the Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre, SUNDAY PUNCH learnt on Saturday.Mamora, who was the Deputy Director-General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation during the 2015 presidential election, was nominated for the job by the President.However, it was learnt that during the inauguration of the board of the AIIC a few weeks ago, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the 2016 Ondo State governorship election, Mrs. Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowoshe, was named the chairman.Ajasin-Anifowose, who is the daughter of the first Governor of the old Ondo State, Adekunle Ajasin, was sworn in by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammad Bello.Investigations by our correspondent showed that the ex-lawmaker rejected the appointment.A reliable source told our correspondent that Mamora had met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and expressed his displeasure with the appointment.The source said Mamora, a former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker and senator who represented Lagos-East senatorial district from 2003 to 2011, felt the appointment, which is the equivalent of a state parastatal, was not befitting.He argued that people who never participated in the process that brought Buhari to power were occupying the front seats of government.The source added that Mamora was listed to be the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority in 2016 but was edged out by some powerful people in the system.The source added that Mamora was also nominated as an ambassador in late 2016 but his name was suddenly withdrawn for unknown reasons and was not even contacted before his name was dropped.Attempts to speak with Mamora proved abortive as repeated calls to his phone were not responded to while a text message sent to his mobile was not replied to as of press time. 1 Like 1 Share

Nobody wants to associate with a failure...



Buhari has failed the masses.. 42 Likes



Dear PMB,

Even if you can't prosecute the looters because of our laws & the Judiciary, we thank you for exposing our BIG THIEVES. It is possible, because stealing is now corruptionDear PMB,Even if you can't prosecute the looters because of our laws & the Judiciary, we thank you for exposing our BIG THIEVES. 5 Likes 5 Shares

Baawaa:

It is possible, because stealing is now corruption

Dear PMB,

Even if you can't prosecute the looters because of our laws & the Judiciary, we thank you for exposing our BIG THIEVES.

Want is this one saying Want is this one saying 58 Likes

The man is wise... Who wants to be a part of this historical poo government?



They want to use him again... But the hardship in this country in the last 3 years has taught him comon sense, and has restored her moral compass.



Weldon Sir 25 Likes

Baawaa:

It is possible, because stealing is now corruption

Dear PMB,

Even if you can't prosecute the looters because of our laws & the Judiciary, we thank you for exposing our BIG THIEVES.

FarahAideed:





Want is this one saying

Na dem sabi. Let me maybe the guy behind me have something to say 1 Like

wawu

This is a big slap on his face. . .cos I remember during the campaigns, he was everywhere. 19 Likes

Docky docky

Baawaa:

It is possible, because stealing is now corruption

Dear PMB,

Even if you can't prosecute the looters because of our laws & the Judiciary, we thank you for exposing our BIG THIEVES. if comprehension is this difficult for you then there's obviously fura in the space between your ears if comprehension is this difficult for you then there's obviously fura in the space between your ears 24 Likes

Tinubu should learn from Mamora the aggrieved 'rejector'. 16 Likes

This guy was abandoned for years, only to given such a joke of a position. Mamora, a fine, intelligent and learned man who deserves better than that. People of his caliber and involvement in the election of Buhari deserve a ministerial appointment or ambassadorial. 25 Likes

coolcharm:

The man is wise... Who wants to be a part of this historical poo government?



They want to use him again... But the hardship in this country in the last 3 years has taught him comon sense, and has restored her moral compass.



Weldon Sir

it clearly shows you don't read and understand his reason for rejecting the appointment it clearly shows you don't read and understand his reason for rejecting the appointment 2 Likes

Everybody dey vex..The poor dey vex, the rich dey vex, the corrupt dey vex, wailers dey vex, zombies dey vex, sarrkis dey vex, yysekes dey vex, N airalanders dey vex, Aisha dey vex...



A country of angry people...All thanks to SaiBaba 9 Likes

Baawaa:

It is possible, because stealing is now corruption

Dear PMB,

Even if you can't prosecute the looters because of our laws & the Judiciary, we thank you for exposing our BIG THIEVES.

Weed on a Sunday morning...



Your religion is against drinking, why then do you take weed? Weed on a Sunday morning...Your religion is against drinking, why then do you take weed? 23 Likes 1 Share

Yabiola26:





it clearly shows you don't read and understand his reason for rejecting the appointment

I don't need to read it. Its a east of time and resources. As long as buhari is involved



Maybe you will tell me how his name disappeared from the ambassadorial nomination list. I don't need to read it. Its a east of time and resources. As long as buhari is involvedMaybe you will tell me how his name disappeared from the ambassadorial nomination list. 2 Likes

coolcharm:





I don't need to read it. Its a east of time and resources. As long as buhari is involved



Maybe you will tell me how his name disappeared from the ambassadorial nomination list.

he rejected it simply because the appointment is below his standard according to him though he rejected it simply because the appointment is below his standard according to him though

Obviously Buhari is synonymous to failure, hence the rejection. 3 Likes

Will you blame him? He has lost faith in Buhari Vegetables. 3 Likes

The man needs to be pitied.

"A whole" deputy DG of the then campaign organisation reduced to being chairman of a non recognizable agency.

Amaechi,the then DG,is a minister,influenced a mere Peterside getting the lofty position of Nimasa DG.

Many of those,who were confirmed not only not to have supported Buhari but voted against him,are now holding top posts in the core presidency in Aso Rock and some others with fleeting support then were compensated with influential posts.

Yet here is Mamora,also a fmr senator and speaker being rubbished like a used menstrual pad.

The senselessness and brain deficiencies of Buhari should be a case for study. 20 Likes

Yabiola26:





he rejected it simply because the appointment is below his standard according to him though That is mere political talk. The real issue here is; Mamora is angry with buhari vegetables for giving him appointment that is beneath him despite working for his election. And they say buhari's govt is a govt of change? Govt of political patronage and deceit is the proper description of Buhari's APC destructive govt. That is mere political talk. The real issue here is; Mamora is angry with buhari vegetables for giving him appointment that is beneath him despite working for his election. And they say buhari's govt is a govt of change? Govt of political patronage and deceit is the proper description of Buhari's APC destructive govt. 2 Likes

Baawaa:

It is possible, because stealing is now corruption

Dear PMB,

Even if you can't prosecute the looters because of our laws & the Judiciary, we thank you for exposing our BIG THIEVES. you have malaria you have malaria 2 Likes

Baawaa:

It is possible, because stealing is now corruption

Dear PMB,

Even if you can't prosecute the looters because of our laws & the Judiciary, we thank you for exposing our BIG THIEVES. Typical A,boki reasoning. You see the result of smoking wiwi early in the morning Typical A,boki reasoning. You see the result of smoking wiwi early in the morning 1 Like

Imagine placing a Doctor on a ceremonial position... 1 Like

doctimonyeka:

Nobody wants to associate with a failure...



Buhari has failed the masses.. On the contrary, he wants to associate with Buhari, but on a higher level. On the contrary, he wants to associate with Buhari, but on a higher level. 3 Likes

Only If ODUDUWAS and BIAFRANS WILL REJECT this man's offer. 1 Like

Elections is around the corner and they suddenly remembered him, just like they did Tinubu.



After elections they will reshuffle and dump them again. 6 Likes

diasporaman:





He argued that people who never participated in the process that brought Buhari to power were occupying the front seats of government.



https://diasporareporters.com/mamora-rejects-buharis-appointment/



The masses don't deserve such appointment what they deserve is N-power which by the way has even turn to a political tool



Mamora rejected and it was given to another politician's daughter!



One thing any good politician should know and have at the back of their mind is that once election is over, you are there to serve the masses and not yourself!



This type of thuggish statement is why the masses are not reaping the benefits of democracy!



You are elected to serve the people and not yourselves!



It has to stop!



To the masses, lets do all within our power to get our PVC and vote in a grassroot leader!



2 Likes 2 Shares



Rochas also rejected that of his daughter from same APC government. Meaning that he has now utterly reject the "change" he helped to foistered or it's case of an appointment not juicy enoughRochas also rejected that of his daughter from same APC government.

Nutase:

Tinubu should learn from Mamora the aggrieved 'rejector'.

Tinubu would rather accept to suck Buhari rectum than to reject any offer He (Buhari) made to him. He's still on reconciliation migrating Upandan from South to nOrth after that he will accept Campaign offer to sell us more to the Fulanis. Tinubu would rather accept to suck Buhari rectum than to reject any offer He (Buhari) made to him. He's still on reconciliation migrating Upandan from South to nOrthafter that he will accept Campaign offer to sell us more to the Fulanis.