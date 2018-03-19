₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by olorijiblo: 3:26pm
A lady who goes by the Twitter handle @tashidahbakward is currently trending on the social media platform after she declared that she will supply milk to anyone who gives her money.
The Nigerian lady shared a suggestive picture of herself with the message as the caption.
Recall that some days back another lady on Twitter also made a controversial post, in which she compared men to two cucumbers. read here
The lady in question was dragged especially by male twitter users for daring to compare the their manhood to ordinary cucumbers.
She shared a picture of herself holding 2 cucumbers and said they are well built, well sized than that of men..
But the feedback she got will blow you away, some of the men took it a little far as they were clearly pissed by her offensive comments..
See some of their reactions in the link below;
https://www.e4unaija.com/give-plenty-money-will-give-milk-nigerian-lady-says-social-media/
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by maxti: 3:26pm
From?
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by northvietnam(m): 3:30pm
2 Things to do so women will follow u like flies follow dead meat...
1) Make money
2) make more money... / Make lots of Money..
and the likes of that silly girl in that picz will beg u to even taste her Milk...
22 Likes
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by veli1(m): 3:56pm
No. Na Me Go Giv U Milk & U Go Giv Me Money. Olosho
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by Gentle034(m): 3:58pm
See her. Armpit like dat refuse dump for lagos. Which kind milk Dis one wan share?
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by NOC1(m): 4:00pm
maxti:
I wonderooo mtcheww, is it actually going to come from that sagged, nose dived, fallen, depreciated mammary gland?
I doubt.
ugly, dirty, lazy ladies embarrassing hardworking African queens.
5 Likes
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by EsotericMonk: 4:14pm
Lool, see the hungry looking girl. The only kinda milk she can give is soured milk.
Goes another step to prove that ladies are objects of (sexual) pleasure.
1 Like
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by Biglittlelois(f): 4:14pm
Some ladies be embarrassing other females sha, see armpit, shior
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by thesicilian: 4:14pm
Gentle034:Stale milk.
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by Sweetcollins: 4:14pm
End time milk
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by nairavsdollars(f): 4:15pm
Is there any milk in this dunlop slippers breast i am seeing? Or are my eyes deceiving me?
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by YOUNGELDER1(m): 4:15pm
If this one gives milk what then does the likes of Roman goddess give when you give them money
1 Like
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by Jhayeahsam01(m): 4:15pm
I de craze?
why paying for your milk? you want make I purge?
when me too fit give u free milk from my nuzzle down here
1 Like
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by jericco1(m): 4:15pm
see as she look like oil painting.
The end is near...
The end is near...
QUICK & QUALITY RESEARCH PROJECTS, BUSINESS PLANS, etc.
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by soberdrunk(m): 4:15pm
Good thing i am "lactose intolerant"..... See head like Mitsubishi lancer headlamp.....
2 Likes
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by Hofbrauhaus: 4:15pm
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by owomida1: 4:16pm
You must be a cow.
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by free2ryhme: 4:16pm
olorijiblo:
Uwa mmebi
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by tgmservice: 4:17pm
Why she come do face like chimpanzee
There is nothing i hate more than scrolling down my Facebook page and seeing all these Olosho girls giving inspirational advises
Just imagine..
Just imagine..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by credid(m): 4:17pm
Dis one bride price na 100 naira recharge card e go b
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by olu1759(m): 4:18pm
wot type of milk,dano or Lada milk,cos ayam not understanding,if its the ozza milk I'm thinking of,i'll pass,how much is cowbell that someone now give me Lassa fever.
1 Like
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by parissaint(m): 4:18pm
From Wence Cometh D Milk
1 Like
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by Damfostopper(m): 4:18pm
see person wey look like tuberculosis...... ugly poo
1 Like
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by Bossontop(m): 4:19pm
1 Like
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by eleko1: 4:20pm
adulterated expired milk
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by gurunlocker: 4:21pm
After receiving plenty money, gave milk out, they will now use you for ritual. Can't these days girls just use their sense?
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by gwmlogistic: 4:21pm
With this your 50cl keg
|Re: “Give Me Plenty Money And I Will Give You Milk” – Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter by OhiOfIhima: 4:22pm
Gentle034:Inverted deflate contagious milk...
Hoe alert
Hoe alert
Do you need a professional web designer to help you design an affordable, fast and responsive website (Blog, Business, Real estate, ecommerce sites)? call on Naijadailyfeed media, we will sign you up to a hosting plan with unlimited storage space and bandwidth. View the link in my profile/signature for more details
Why Do Men Move On Faster Than Women After Break Up? / Intellectual Property Removed At Owner's Request / The Kind Of Gift Do You Give To A Girl You Just Met?
