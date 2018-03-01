Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo (20010 Views)

Criminals "Working For Dino Melaye" Paraded By Police In Kogi (Photos) / Dino Melaye Reacts To Proposed Cattle Colonies In Kogi / Dino Melaye Reacts To Claim That He Didn't Graduate From ABU Zaria By SR. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The controversial senator took to his social media pages to share his reaction as he wrote; The venom of a viper does nothing to the back of a tortoise



A statement by police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said the suspects, identified as Kabiru Saidu and Nuru Salisu, were paraded on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital.



During interrogation, they further confessed they were Political Thugs recruited by some mischievous Politicians in Kogi State to cause mayhem, and disruption of peace, and destruction of lives and property in the State. They also confessed to belonged to the gang of a dreaded and vicious kidnap for ransom gang under a gang leader (name withheld) whose where about is being investigated by the Force. The two suspects were identified by some of their victims.



The development could further complicate the ongoing political crisis that has seen Mr. Melaye and Governor Yahaya Bello enmeshed in bitter confrontations over the state’s political structure.



Source; Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West district - has reacted to reports that two criminal suspects allegedly working for him were arrested and paraded by officers of the Nigerian police force. The police said the suspects have confessed to being provided weapons and financial support by Dino Melaye.The controversial senator took to his social media pages to share his reaction as he wrote;A statement by police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said the suspects, identified as Kabiru Saidu and Nuru Salisu, were paraded on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital.During interrogation, they further confessed they were Political Thugs recruited by some mischievous Politicians in Kogi State to cause mayhem, and disruption of peace, and destruction of lives and property in the State. They also confessed to belonged to the gang of a dreaded and vicious kidnap for ransom gang under a gang leader (name withheld) whose where about is being investigated by the Force. The two suspects were identified by some of their victims.The development could further complicate the ongoing political crisis that has seen Mr. Melaye and Governor Yahaya Bello enmeshed in bitter confrontations over the state’s political structure.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/senator-dino-melaye-reacts-arrest-criminals-allegedly-working.html 7 Likes 3 Shares

we are watching

it seems like kogi state are paying for the sins of their ancestors that's why they have this unfortunate beings playing them like ball







Dino and shaihu sani are the only senators who got balls in the country I don't know between dino and the governor yahaya Who is more weirdit seems like kogi state are paying for the sins of their ancestors that's why they have this unfortunate beings playing them like ballDino and shaihu sani are the only senators who got balls in the country 51 Likes

Odiegwu oo. Meanwhile to the guy below me,,he didn't say face or leg,,he specifically said "back'' 2 Likes

So this mumu doesn't know that the viper can as well time the tortoise's face or legs? Anyway...when the gbege set I no wan begin hear "wizard hunt" sha! 13 Likes

SMH

Politics is a game....a game of devils and for devils.



if they had evidence so raw against him,why hasn't he been arrested or at least detained pending proper investigation?



This is simply a manoeuvre in the game to test his defences and Melaye is telling them "I am UNSHAKABLE" with that quote. 8 Likes

Governor yaya bello and senator dino melaye. The worst thing to happen to my kogi people. See game of thrones..2019 battle! We are waiting. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Ovoko! 1 Like

Dino my man. I for like make you cross the other hand for your chest so that these haters would know it's wakanda forever. Dino the black *Penther* lol 5 Likes

Let the drama begin.

" Can't believe this man is a senator " made my night 2 Likes

Dis man mouth odour no go get part two, him mouth odour go be on senatorial level

hmm

Correct guy 1 Like

The whole thing is an obvious smear campaign.



A senator's thugs and they are picked up by anyhow police like chickens? Na lie!!!!! Those kinda boys move with their own escorts in this jungle we call Naija.



Maybe they just caught some robbers who are just "peacefully minding their own business" on the highway screwing up innocent people's lives and gave them statement to sign after enough "brushment".



This is Naija.



We know how they roll. 9 Likes

Yahaya Bello is taking Kogi state back to de 70s, am not a Dino fan but this is a mere set up by Bello to paint Dino red, Bello is the only man worse than Buhari, a tout will always remain a tout 8 Likes

MissAprokoMedia:

So Lalasticlala will see this post and be ignoring me.. Like its a dog calling out to him... Na condition... I wont remain like this forever to ban the guy just dey hungry me to ban the guy just dey hungry me

TallPck1:

Hi hello hello

Hmm

Power struggle. It is well. 1 Like

The Nigerian police is becoming a comedy institution under APC, no prove written or transactions prove and they're so quick to tag Dino to mere words confessed crime. Smh 5 Likes

nero2face:

hello



Bros na wa ooo. Na the ting wey u go talk for this matter be this? Bros na wa ooo. Na the ting wey u go talk for this matter be this?

CastedDude:





They also confessed to belonged to the gang of a dreaded and vicious kidnap for ransom gang under a gang leader (name withheld)

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/senator-dino-melaye-reacts-arrest-criminals-allegedly-working.html You can publish Dino Malayes' name but cannot publish a gang leaders' name



See as police just dey disgrace themselves



It's obvious that they want to indict Dino at all cost!



They are very obvious



Honestly, I am ashamed of this Buhari administration!



Dino should sue them ASAP!



6 Likes 2 Shares

Could Nigerian's be silent on Allowance taking by political jobbers?

I mean N13.5 million Monthly Allowance taking by Senators of Tax payers with this total infrastructure breakdown

Let Executive and judiciary tell us their Allowance too.

Where's trade union, student union, market women, munmudondu, Bring back our girls (Bbog), Lawyer Activists?

We're making mockery aloud in d international community?

We should rise and this nonsense not to be carpeted. 2 Likes 1 Share

MissAprokoMedia:

So Lalasticlala will see this post and be ignoring me.. Like its a dog calling out to him... Na condition... I wont remain like this forever The way you beg for Front page is similar to blackmail The way you beg for Front page is similar to blackmail 3 Likes

biacan:

I don't know between dino and the governor yahaya Who is more weird it seems kogi state are paying for the sins of their ancestors that's why they have this unfortunate beings playing them like ball







Dino and shaihu sani are the only senators who got balls in the country who is this crayfish? who is this crayfish? 1 Like 1 Share

Bloody thief

funlord:



So this mumu doesn't know that the viper can as well time the tortoise's face or legs? Anyway...when the gbege set I no wan begin hear "wizard hunt" sha!

Hediot like u, writing gibberish. Hediot like u, writing gibberish. 1 Like