₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,098 members, 4,143,174 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 09:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo (20010 Views)
Criminals "Working For Dino Melaye" Paraded By Police In Kogi (Photos) / Dino Melaye Reacts To Proposed Cattle Colonies In Kogi / Dino Melaye Reacts To Claim That He Didn't Graduate From ABU Zaria By SR. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by CastedDude: 7:40pm
Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West district - has reacted to reports that two criminal suspects allegedly working for him were arrested and paraded by officers of the Nigerian police force. The police said the suspects have confessed to being provided weapons and financial support by Dino Melaye.
The controversial senator took to his social media pages to share his reaction as he wrote; The venom of a viper does nothing to the back of a tortoise
A statement by police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said the suspects, identified as Kabiru Saidu and Nuru Salisu, were paraded on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital.
During interrogation, they further confessed they were Political Thugs recruited by some mischievous Politicians in Kogi State to cause mayhem, and disruption of peace, and destruction of lives and property in the State. They also confessed to belonged to the gang of a dreaded and vicious kidnap for ransom gang under a gang leader (name withheld) whose where about is being investigated by the Force. The two suspects were identified by some of their victims.
The development could further complicate the ongoing political crisis that has seen Mr. Melaye and Governor Yahaya Bello enmeshed in bitter confrontations over the state’s political structure.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/senator-dino-melaye-reacts-arrest-criminals-allegedly-working.html
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by CastedDude: 7:40pm
we are watching
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by biacan(f): 7:43pm
I don't know between dino and the governor yahaya Who is more weird it seems like kogi state are paying for the sins of their ancestors that's why they have this unfortunate beings playing them like ball
Dino and shaihu sani are the only senators who got balls in the country
51 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by edo3(m): 7:43pm
Odiegwu oo. Meanwhile to the guy below me,,he didn't say face or leg,,he specifically said "back''
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by funlord(m): 7:50pm
So this mumu doesn't know that the viper can as well time the tortoise's face or legs? Anyway...when the gbege set I no wan begin hear "wizard hunt" sha!
13 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by CoolFreeday(m): 7:51pm
SMH
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by 6660M0666: 7:53pm
Politics is a game....a game of devils and for devils.
if they had evidence so raw against him,why hasn't he been arrested or at least detained pending proper investigation?
This is simply a manoeuvre in the game to test his defences and Melaye is telling them "I am UNSHAKABLE" with that quote.
8 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by TallPck1: 7:54pm
Governor yaya bello and senator dino melaye. The worst thing to happen to my kogi people. See game of thrones..2019 battle! We are waiting.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by ELgordo(m): 7:54pm
Ovoko!
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by Seajae: 7:55pm
Dino my man. I for like make you cross the other hand for your chest so that these haters would know it's wakanda forever. Dino the black *Penther* lol
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by dust144(m): 7:55pm
Let the drama begin.
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by YhungPablo(m): 7:56pm
" Can't believe this man is a senator " made my night
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by Enemyofpeace: 7:56pm
Dis man mouth odour no go get part two, him mouth odour go be on senatorial level
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by yomalex(m): 7:57pm
hmm
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by Homeboiy: 7:57pm
Correct guy
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:57pm
The whole thing is an obvious smear campaign.
A senator's thugs and they are picked up by anyhow police like chickens? Na lie!!!!! Those kinda boys move with their own escorts in this jungle we call Naija.
Maybe they just caught some robbers who are just "peacefully minding their own business" on the highway screwing up innocent people's lives and gave them statement to sign after enough "brushment".
This is Naija.
We know how they roll.
9 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by casioten(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by nero2face: 7:57pm
Yahaya Bello is taking Kogi state back to de 70s, am not a Dino fan but this is a mere set up by Bello to paint Dino red, Bello is the only man worse than Buhari, a tout will always remain a tout
8 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by Enemyofpeace: 7:58pm
MissAprokoMedia:to ban the guy just dey hungry me
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by nero2face: 7:58pm
TallPck1:hello
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by FarahAideed: 7:58pm
Hmm
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:59pm
Power struggle. It is well.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by puyol005(m): 7:59pm
The Nigerian police is becoming a comedy institution under APC, no prove written or transactions prove and they're so quick to tag Dino to mere words confessed crime. Smh
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by TallPck1: 8:00pm
nero2face:
Bros na wa ooo. Na the ting wey u go talk for this matter be this?
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:00pm
CastedDude:You can publish Dino Malayes' name but cannot publish a gang leaders' name
See as police just dey disgrace themselves
It's obvious that they want to indict Dino at all cost!
They are very obvious
Honestly, I am ashamed of this Buhari administration!
Dino should sue them ASAP!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by shadfoye: 8:01pm
Could Nigerian's be silent on Allowance taking by political jobbers?
I mean N13.5 million Monthly Allowance taking by Senators of Tax payers with this total infrastructure breakdown
Let Executive and judiciary tell us their Allowance too.
Where's trade union, student union, market women, munmudondu, Bring back our girls (Bbog), Lawyer Activists?
We're making mockery aloud in d international community?
We should rise and this nonsense not to be carpeted.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by Acecards: 8:01pm
MissAprokoMedia:The way you beg for Front page is similar to blackmail
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by JoaquinElChapo: 8:02pm
biacan:who is this crayfish?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by Ralphdan(m): 8:02pm
Bloody thief
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by victorazy(m): 8:02pm
funlord:
Hediot like u, writing gibberish.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To The Arrest Of Criminals ''Working For Him''. Photo by MissAprokoMedia(f): 8:03pm
Lol
Bomb Blast At Muna Garage, Maiduguri This Morning / President Buhari Visits United Arab Emirates - See Itinerary / Court Sends Agbele To Kuje Prison
Viewing this topic: camaro(m), k2039(m), Mblingz, reindeer, Umahnoble, kachimor, MichaelUweh(m), Adezworld(m), ossy7881, femxxy01, Awoo88, Edoblakky(m), micky90(m), ajamek, Akkord4gov, viceddy95(m), delzbaba(m), zeepaidinfull, Sagbabarin, Hafeexla(m), bidyahaya(m), hipswrites(f), Aluobe1(m), Elexdallas(m), misano(m), Olupery(m), closerange, baatboy, duroc(m), LordOsix(m), Demex40(m), baddest04, bomee(m), larisdena(m), Stanlyag(m), Jodaoduagain(m), Ezezima2012(m), blazeup(m), Adams011(m), delequake(m), aamstih, oluspicy(m), OjomaBrown, Enuguguyunn111, Smudge(m), great664(m), mdanny, Mickybricks, Luper123(m), Nigeriabiafra80, abes(m), gayman99, olemx(m), Demiyike(m), NEOJ, Omoteyi(m), Propene, Adekdammy, Highbhee(m), xcolanto(m), kilisi, Ayo25, saraphina(f), magnetik(m), Papoose04(m), Omoikarekimire(m), godssonibk, oluwole1211(m), enny09, walebishop1, uridadole, Opasammy(m), nonesense, olaBanks(m), Aseese, jodeci01, sammhi(m), hotswagg12, lekankolade(m), contigiency(m), stevodot22(m), EricBloodAxe, osazee12(m), HeavenlyBang(m), princelinexupah, OLAFIMIX, icnsystem(m), Upright750, alfredfrddy(m), Authoreety, HopeRisingmatte(m), sholasong(m), jerryok(m), Totino, Kenola(m), odogwubiafra, JoaquinElChapo, ifedayosol(m), lordgalore, Leoflair(m), millionboi2, mikewills(m), omosuper(m), tshabaea(m), Lenon12, holytribe(m), waledudu(m), ibolord(m), Jerryjabani(m), CaptPlanet(m), Babangida70(m), slade31 and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9