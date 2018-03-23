₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Sagamite(m): 10:06pm On Mar 19
When an engagement is cancelled and the couple previously intending to marry decide to go their separate ways, what do you think should happen to the engagement ring?
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by 2buffagain(m): 10:18pm On Mar 19
Sagamite:
Did you put a ring on someone Saga?
Even though I wouldn't ask for it back, in my opinion The Right and Classy thing for the girl to do is to give back the ring.
If she doesn't, this is one of the ways you know you dodged a bullet and should thus thank God because it speaks to her character as a #takist.
The last thing a brotha wants legally tied to him in this era, is a fawking takist.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by kimbraa(f): 10:23pm On Mar 19
2buffagain:And what a "classy" man as used in this context would do if she does give him the ring is that she keeps it.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by 2buffagain(m): 10:35pm On Mar 19
kimbraa:
Obviously whether she keeps it or not is not an issue to a classy man as I inferred in my post.
A classy girl would actually WANT to give it back because it represents something immaterial and she doesn't want to be reminded of what it represents.
It's like keeping pictures of your ex. Who needs that baggage?
Where-as the mind of A takist female would just want to sha collect something material make nothing for loss. Takism is the foundation of a prostitution mindset.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Gerrard59(m): 10:45pm On Mar 19
The lady is bound to return the ring.
But Saga, you engaged someone?
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Sagamite(m): 4:33pm On Mar 22
2buffagain:
Gerrard59:
WTF are you guys smoking?
I am asking because I am actually interested in what some of these feminists would say.
Where are they?
@Stillfire @MissWrite @Cococandy @Shaybaby @Shugavee @Ladyhippolyta88 @highqueen @Amarabae @ReinaFarine
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Sagamite(m): 4:34pm On Mar 22
kimbraa:
Why would he give her the ring to keep?
And how does that make him "classy"?
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by MissWrite(f): 4:57pm On Mar 22
I would return it.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by 2buffagain(m): 5:53pm On Mar 22
MissWrite:
Then, in this matter, you are a sensible girl.
Takists have no idea how pathetic they look.
I would personally look down on a girl who keeps a cancelled engagement ring.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Shugavee(f): 7:09pm On Mar 22
It's her decision to make, keeping the ring or not doesn't make her bad nor good cause hey it's over already, but i personally will return it!!!
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Suaimhneas(f): 9:58pm On Mar 22
It should be returned. That's the right thing to do.
Legally (if taken to court), however, whether it's returned to the giver or kept by receiver depends on it being determined to be an unconditional or a conditional gift.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by sisisioge: 10:17pm On Mar 22
The lady should return the ring to the guy. The guy should in turn sell it if it isn't a family heirloom.
Life is really simple.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Biglittlelois(f): 10:51pm On Mar 22
It goes both ways, if the ring is a heirloom, she shud return it, if it was a mutual agreement to cancel the engagement, she can keep it if she wants, some guys dnt want a reminder of such engagement and some ladies too, some throw it away, some sell it and share the money,
So it has nothing to do with class, nothing like takist for ladies or takist for men as someone above said >
Peronally for me, it depends on the outcome of such engagement
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by NwaAmaikpe: 10:51pm On Mar 22
When an engagement is called off.
The engagement ring should be put along with the photograph of the heartbreaker inside a calabash and dropped on a T-junction so that the devil will judge the matter.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by vivypretty(f): 10:51pm On Mar 22
Sometimes it remains with the lady, since it was bought specifically for her except if it is one that is generational.
But it all depends on the persons involved.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Franzinni: 10:51pm On Mar 22
See question for 10 pm kai.... Swallow it
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Lomprico2: 10:52pm On Mar 22
Sagamite:
She throws it at d guy!
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by hajoke2000(f): 10:52pm On Mar 22
engagement ring should be for the future lover
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Adeoba10(m): 10:52pm On Mar 22
They will return the ring to the seller
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Follygunners: 10:52pm On Mar 22
The ring is more like a Certificate of Deposit in Banking terms... OR Certificate of Love in this situation. It's supposed to be a conditional gift from the guy to the lady to keep her promise to be with him.
It's meant as a conditional gift of promise usually on 'borrowed terms' as long as the lady is willing to be with the guy.
As soon as the relationship ends, she needs to give the guy back the ring to finalize the break-up.
But, as you know greedy and money-hungry 9ja girls... . Dem go dey follow you drag am. Class-less bunch!
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Krafty006: 10:52pm On Mar 22
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by obaataaokpaewu: 10:53pm On Mar 22
is this the legendary Sagamite? The "developer" of the word "person " here?
Wehdone Sah!!!!
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by kocvalour(m): 10:53pm On Mar 22
sell the ring fa...
na your settlement be that
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by miqos02(m): 10:54pm On Mar 22
No
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Follygunners: 10:54pm On Mar 22
2buffagain:
Well said!
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Teaser4(m): 10:54pm On Mar 22
I'll sell it
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by nonut: 10:54pm On Mar 22
Sagamite:You never marry since? If na to cuss people up and down you go sabi am wella.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Hotzone(m): 10:56pm On Mar 22
She should keep it as award to remind her how incompetent she is that she can't keep a simple relationship!!!!
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Hotzone(m): 10:56pm On Mar 22
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by dancok(m): 10:57pm On Mar 22
Sell the thing to aboki jor if it made of gold.
|Re: What Happens To The Engagement Ring? by Only1mi(f): 10:58pm On Mar 22
Legally the courts see an engagement ring as a conditional gift that should be returned in the event of a break up. I'd be more than happy to give it back, who wants the reminder of a failed relationship hanging about?
