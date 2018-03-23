Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / What Happens To The Engagement Ring? (4387 Views)

When an engagement is cancelled and the couple previously intending to marry decide to go their separate ways, what do you think should happen to the engagement ring? 2 Likes

Sagamite:

When an engagement is cancelled and the couple previously intending to marry decide to go their separate ways, what do you think should happen to the engagement ring?

Did you put a ring on someone Saga?

Even though I wouldn't ask for it back, in my opinion The Right and Classy thing for the girl to do is to give back the ring.

If she doesn't, this is one of the ways you know you dodged a bullet and should thus thank God because it speaks to her character as a #takist.

The last thing a brotha wants legally tied to him in this era, is a fawking takist.

Did you put a ring on someone Saga?

Even though I wouldn't ask for it back, in my opinion The Right and Classy thing for the girl to do is to give back the ring.

If she doesn't, this is one of the ways you know you dodged a bullet and should thus thank God because it speaks to her character as a #takist.

And what a "classy" man as used in this context would do if she does give him the ring is that she keeps it.

kimbraa:

And what a "classy" man as used in this context would do if she does give him the ring is that she keeps it.

Obviously whether she keeps it or not is not an issue to a classy man as I inferred in my post.



A classy girl would actually WANT to give it back because it represents something immaterial and she doesn't want to be reminded of what it represents.

It's like keeping pictures of your ex. Who needs that baggage?



Where-as the mind of A takist female would just want to sha collect something material make nothing for loss. Takism is the foundation of a prostitution mindset.









But Saga, you engaged someone? The lady is bound to return the ring.

Did you put a ring on someone Saga?

Even though I wouldn't ask for it back, in my opinion The Right and Classy thing for the girl to do is to give back the ring.

If she doesn't, this is one of the ways you know you dodged a bullet and should thus thank God because it speaks to her character as a #takist.

The last thing a brotha wants legally tied to him in this era, is a fawking takist.

Gerrard59:

The lady is bound to return the ring.







But Saga, you engaged someone?





WTF are you guys smoking?









I am asking because I am actually interested in what some of these feminists would say.



Where are they?



WTF are you guys smoking?

I am asking because I am actually interested in what some of these feminists would say.

Where are they?

@Stillfire @MissWrite @Cococandy @Shaybaby @Shugavee @Ladyhippolyta88 @highqueen @Amarabae @ReinaFarine

kimbraa:

And what a "classy" man as used in this context would do if she does give him the ring is that she keeps it.

Why would he give her the ring to keep?



And how does that make him "classy"? Why would he give her the ring to keep?And how does that make him "classy"?

I would return it.

MissWrite:

I would return it.

Then, in this matter, you are a sensible girl.



Takists have no idea how pathetic they look.

Then, in this matter, you are a sensible girl.

Takists have no idea how pathetic they look.

I would personally look down on a girl who keeps a cancelled engagement ring.

It's her decision to make, keeping the ring or not doesn't make her bad nor good cause hey it's over already, but i personally will return it!!! 1 Like

It should be returned. That's the right thing to do.





It should be returned. That's the right thing to do.

Legally (if taken to court), however, whether it's returned to the giver or kept by receiver depends on it being determined to be an unconditional or a conditional gift.

The lady should return the ring to the guy. The guy should in turn sell it if it isn't a family heirloom.



Life is really simple.





So it has nothing to do with class, nothing like takist for ladies or takist for men as someone above said >



It goes both ways, if the ring is a heirloom, she shud return it, if it was a mutual agreement to cancel the engagement, she can keep it if she wants, some guys dnt want a reminder of such engagement and some ladies too, some throw it away, some sell it and share the money,

So it has nothing to do with class, nothing like takist for ladies or takist for men as someone above said >

Peronally for me, it depends on the outcome of such engagement







When an engagement is called off.



When an engagement is called off.

The engagement ring should be put along with the photograph of the heartbreaker inside a calabash and dropped on a T-junction so that the devil will judge the matter.

Sometimes it remains with the lady, since it was bought specifically for her except if it is one that is generational.

But it all depends on the persons involved.

See question for 10 pm kai.... Swallow it

Sagamite:

When an engagement is cancelled and the couple previously intending to marry decide to go their separate ways, what do you think should happen to the engagement ring?

She throws it at d guy! She throws it at d guy!

engagement ring should be for the future lover

They will return the ring to the seller

Certificate of Deposit in Banking terms... OR Certificate of Love in this situation. It's supposed to be a conditional gift from the guy to the lady to keep her promise to be with him.



It's meant as a conditional gift of promise usually on 'borrowed terms' as long as the lady is willing to be with the guy.



As soon as the relationship ends, she needs to give the guy back the ring to finalize the break-up.



The ring is more like a Certificate of Deposit in Banking terms... OR Certificate of Love in this situation. It's supposed to be a conditional gift from the guy to the lady to keep her promise to be with him.

It's meant as a conditional gift of promise usually on 'borrowed terms' as long as the lady is willing to be with the guy.

As soon as the relationship ends, she needs to give the guy back the ring to finalize the break-up.

But, as you know greedy and money-hungry 9ja girls... . Dem go dey follow you drag am. Class-less bunch!

Wehdone Sah!!!! is this the legendary Sagamite? The "developer" of the word "person " here?Wehdone Sah!!!!

sell the ring fa...

na your settlement be that

No

Did you put a ring on someone Saga?

Even though I wouldn't ask for it back, in my opinion The Right and Classy thing for the girl to do is to give back the ring.

If she doesn't, this is one of the ways you know you dodged a bullet and should thus thank God because it speaks to her character as a #takist.

The last thing a brotha wants legally tied to him in this era, is a fawking takist.

Well said! Well said!

I'll sell it

Sagamite:

When an engagement is cancelled and the couple previously intending to marry decide to go their separate ways, what do you think should happen to the engagement ring? You never marry since? If na to cuss people up and down you go sabi am wella. You never marry since? If na to cuss people up and down you go sabi am wella.

She should keep it as award to remind her how incompetent she is that she can't keep a simple relationship!!!!

She should keep it as award to remind her how incompetent she is that she can't keep a simple relationship!!!!

Sell the thing to aboki jor if it made of gold.