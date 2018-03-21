Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Needs Biafra Inventors Now –shittu (5419 Views)

Shittu Stopped From Sharing Buhari/osinbajo 2019 Campaign Hats At FEC Meeting / Adebayo Shittu & His Buhari's Campaign Caps In Big Ghana-Must-Go Flood Aso Rock / Adebayo Shittu Wears ''Buhari/Osinbajo 2019'' Campaign Cap To FEC Meeting

Magnus Eze, Abuja



Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has tasked the Federal Government to trace innovators of the defunct Biafra who are still alive for them to deploy their technological know-how towards the nation’s drive for industrialisation.



The Minister regretted that the nation failed to take advantage of the great innovations propelled by the three-year war, which ended in 1970, by making use of those he described as great minds that sustained the then Biafra army.



Shittu, who spoke at the commissioning of Technology Orientation Centre, built by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), at Idu, Abuja, yesterday, urged the agency to go beyond the elite environment and trace these innovators, most of whom did not even have university education.



He also lamented Nigeria’s over dependence on import even for its daily needs, and tasked the agency to do something urgently to close the gap.



“I recall that during the civil war, we had so many innovators from Nnewi and other parts of eastern region then. So many people, who didn’t have university education, developed so many technological infrastructure in the East. But it looks like after the war, they were forgotten. I think Nigeria should look for these great minds that may not have had university education but in terms of innovativeness, they sustained to a great deal the then Biafra Republic Army.



“I think that NASENI should move beyond the elite environment and look for these people who I believe are going to add great value to what NASENI has been doing.



“Again, there is need for us to start challenging ourselves. Number one, up till today, toothpicks are still imported; serviette papers are still being imported. Up till today, so many small things are still imported into Nigeria. It’s not enough for us to look for the big targets in terms of engineering infrastructure. I think we should not leave behind those small items that we need on daily basis.



These are things that ordinarily if we have them produced locally, will be patronised by virtually every Nigerian. I will suggest that our immediate target like the President has always said, is that we should produce what we eat,” he stated.



Also, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said that the centre will help entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators gain greater access to the necessary processes that will fast track the commercialisation of inventions using local technologies.



He added that it will complement the cardinal objective of the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 which seeks to promote self-reliance in the process of national rebirth through enhanced industrial capacity, especially in the areas of new and emerging technologies.



Onu asserted that no nation had ever become truly great without science and technology expressed the optimism that the centre would play critical role in strengthening the nation’s onward march to a new dawn where science, technology and innovation will drive development efforts.



That's why they are scared of what an Igbo brain can invent..



Wise men comes from the East



This suggestion has been on for decades without any government having the balls to work on it 5 Likes 1 Share

long over due. but Nigeria is likened to those slaves who would rather be slaves forever than gain freedom. You don't even need to go and get those old men, everybody with Igbo blood has the potential to be a great inventor. Just call the Igbos and give them resources and means and ask them to produce technology. In five years, Nigeria will export tech to the rest of africa 31 Likes 1 Share

I laugh when others underestimate the power of IGBOS.



The most peaceful and loved tribe in Nigeria, forgets their initial gra gra. Ask yourself why other tribe will highly and readily like to welcome the Igbo's in their territory?



And you ever heard of other tribe complaining of Igbo maltreatment in her territory?



Igbo Amaka. 48 Likes 1 Share

wonders shall never end,buhari cabinet member said this? the good people of Biafra the lord is your strength 20 Likes 1 Share

It's too late for that now. Whatever knowledge they had will be obsolete now. Nigeria missed a great opportunity when they refused to harness those guys after the civil war. Nigeria have always had backward thinking and myopic leaders 15 Likes

Oga minister it is too late.



Go visit the war museum at Umuahia ,you will be marvelled at the type of inventions made by our fathers during the war.



After the war,did the government fulfill their promise of RECONSTRUCTION,REINTEGRATION AND REHABILITATION?No.



What of the ABANDONED property saga in the south south and other parts of Nigeria?



Is there any day set aside to remember our millions of brothers and sisters that died?No.



Is there a memorial tomb or plaque to remeber them?No.



Why did the Nigerian government remove history from the school curiculum?What are they hiding?



Why did the government remove CHEMICAL ENGINEERING FROM UNN UPTIL TODAY?Because it was the research centre of our fathers during the war.



IGBOS ARE GOOD WE KNOW IT,WE HAVE THE CONFIDENCE THAT EXCEPTIONAL PEOPLE HAVE,WHICH IS MISTAKEN AS ARROGANCE.



OUR HATERS DID NOT HATE US BECAUSE WE ARE BAD,WE ARE HATED BECAUSE HATE IS THE PRICE EXCELLENCE HAS TO PAY.



NIGERIA HAS FAILED TO HARNESS THE POTENTIALS OF THE IGBOS OR GIVE THEM THE PLATFORM TO EXCEL.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 42 Likes 1 Share

A Yoruba man sincerely confessed that we are born-scientist.

All Hail Biafra! 19 Likes 1 Share

That's why they are scared of what an Igbo brain can invent..



Wise men comes from the East



Buhari 's ego will not allow him do such 2 Likes

Asking failures to come and teach them stuff.



No wonder communication ministry has been dead and buried since this terrorists looking clown took over the mantle.



Failures embracing failures.





That's why they are scared of what an Igbo brain can invent..



Wise men comes from the East



Igbo land is the most underdeveloped in Nigeria despite very few landmass to develop.



Igbo land generates less igr and contributes absolutely nothing to federal covers, despite claiming to develop everywhere from nigeria, ghana to south Africa.



Erosion is washing away Igbo land, yet no solution from this so called bright mind. They would rather bundle themselves in ekenchuku bus to hawk car spare parts and fanyogo in their small London Rondon called lagos.





Biafra soldiers lost the war despite re inventing called IED called ogbuniwe.







Sir, you might have spent most of your years outside Nigeria to know how sane countries reason but it is on record that Awo the tribal slowpoke advised Nigerians to ignore them. 5 Likes 2 Shares

That's why they are scared of what an Igbo brain can invent..



Wise men comes from the East



Oloriburuku boko haram!



Thunder scatter Adebayo Shittu 2 Likes

We yoruba muslims are angry about this development, we must petition mohomodu buari to sack this infidel commisioner for recognizing the rare talent of Biafrans. Insha Allah! Allahmala seriki! 15 Likes 1 Share

Recently the Nigeria Army traced a former Biafra auto engineer, paid him some huge sum that the man has never had in his life to revive a tank that they could not start for years in Abuja.



The man went to work wit 3 Army technicians, he was able to reengineer the electrical systems of this Soviet tank and vola it worked. We celebrated and I realised what tribalism had done to Nigeria and how unfair the country has treated the Igbos and their equally technologically gifted brothers the Efiks and Ibibios of the defunct eastern region.



The Army General who was in charge of Army engineering corp told us that a retired soldier told him to go and search for that man using his name and his village. He was able to get in touch with somebody who knew him in Abuja that the man was still living and they traced him to a small workshop where he does auto repairs in Nasarawa State.



We failed to support every region in their areas of strength, give the hardware to the Igbos (the can handcraft and manufacture anything) as long you put money on the table and the software part of the equipment can be done by the Yorubas who are gifted in computing and algorithm combined with modern agriculture in the north and who says Nigeria cannot be great. 17 Likes

IGBO KWENU 4 Likes 1 Share