|Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by okaynigeria: 1:08pm
Source: https://www.okay.ng/photo-residents-of-dapchi-waving-at-boko-haram-insurgents-as-they-leave-their-town/
https://www.wotzup.ng/boko-haram-hailed-dapchi-schoolgirls/
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by gidgiddy: 1:10pm
Too happy to watch boko haram leave
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by Dreambeat: 1:12pm
What?? Incredible! Buhari,you see your life.
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by TrueSenator(m): 1:12pm
Not even the FG nor Nigerian army got such appreciation and recognition after the girls release....
This speaks volume.....take or leave it the people know the truth....
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by HsLBroker(m): 1:14pm
TrueSenator:
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by calaway: 1:16pm
okaynigeria:
Tell me why those hopeless waving parasites will not aspire to boko haram membership?
Boko haram is billions richer to continue its activities. This north is a curse.
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by Sealeddeal(m): 1:17pm
Lol
Boko Haram will soon become a political party in the North.
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by heendrix(m): 1:17pm
as much as I wana believe this story I still cant
who else sees this pic doesn't add up
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by SilentBang(m): 1:19pm
Damn it! is this for real
Actually calling Nigeria a shithole country, is a very big insult to Shithole countries.
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by transit4(m): 1:20pm
Believe me, this is pathetic.. Yet we have a Multi Billion budget government
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by AngelicBeing: 1:20pm
It can only happen in a useless shithole jungle, nonsense
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by Biglittlelois(f): 1:20pm
WTF!!! and no soldiers there at that time? this speaks volumes,
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by prospero5(m): 1:20pm
please somebody should wake me up if this is a dream
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by Elslim: 1:20pm
Nigeria the more u see the less u understand
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by eleojo23: 1:20pm
Are you kidding me?
If it is true then those people deserve the havoc Boko haram is causing in their towns.
Boko boys are supposed to be stoned on sight not hailed!
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by asobo: 1:21pm
I THOUGHT THE SAID THE CAME IN AROUND 3am. APC YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED. GOD IS WATCHING AND YOU WILL NOT GO UNPUNISH
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by TroubleMaker47(m): 1:21pm
Lol.
Poor script by Lai
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by saaron: 1:21pm
The movie is getting interesting.
Note: For boko haram terrorist to move around freely like this, it means they still control large territories in northeast!
Glossary of Deadly Boko-Haram In Nigeria.
1. They are a terrorist group based in northern Nigeria.
2. They are campaigning for Sharia law.
3. They bomb churches and destroyed places of worship.
4. They killed well over 30,000 people through terrorist activities since they began campaign in 2002.
5. They killed and butchered Nigerian security agencies.
6. Destroyed properties valued at billions of naira.
7. They killed scores of aid workers, humaniterian workers, school students and teachers.
8. They kidnapped thousands of people during the course of their campaign. They also specialized in Kidnapping School Girls for ransom.
Today under buhari's destructive govt, boko-Haram has been transformed into a peaceful and merciful terrorist group that value human lives, so much that people now wave and hail them whenever they are passing by. The same boko haram that brought unimaginable sorrow and hardship to thousands of families!
This deceit about fighting boko-Haram must stop. Nigerians are being deceived!
Boko-Haram is North and North is Boko-Haram!
Buhari's terrorist govt is more than happy to engage through back channels as claimed by defense minister, a terrorist group, rated 2nd deadliest in the world after ISIL that killed thousands of souls since 2002, but could not engage in Negotiations with IPOB, whom APC govt label a terrorist group even though they never killed a soul throughout their campaign for Independence.
I hope One Nigeria suckers are watching these double standards and brazen DECEPTION taking place under APC buhari's destructive govt in the name of boko-Haram.
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by niggi4life(m): 1:21pm
Later, when you say an average Northerner is a Terrorist they will start saying we are talking trash.
How will someone/some people in their right senses be waving and jubilating on seeing Boko haram terrorists, for them they would have been daydreaming of becoming one.
The hausas are easily brainwashed and so daft.. The only little relief i have is that they are bombing and kidnapping themselves in the north
That was why i asked a question lately when Unimaid was bombed, A sensible parent/guardian in the West/Eastern/southern part of the country wouldn't put his/her child in any school in the north
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by KangaIye: 1:21pm
Too much of drama in this country
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by Samot4life(m): 1:21pm
Nigeria is a joke...
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by GoroTango(m): 1:21pm
They seem pleased the terrorists returned back their girls.
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by Generalkaycee(m): 1:21pm
Biko umunne m, what's the name of this movie?
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by WaterDrunkard: 1:21pm
Just one picture?
You people are not serious at all
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by psucc(m): 1:21pm
Please let's be serious for once. Dont tell me this actually happened. It would be a great indicator that government is aware of and furthering the Boko Haram course
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by columbus007(m): 1:21pm
So wetin come concern me
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by guterMann: 1:22pm
So the movie director receive a RED CARPET treatment earlier.
The ACTORS now received a standing ovation for their PERFORMANCE in this movie.
As if that is not enough,the movie DIRECTOR paid them millions of euros for their role play.
THIS WILL NOT BE THE LAST OF SUCH ABDUPTIONS,BOKO HARAM HAS SUDDENLY DISCOVERED A GOLD MINE.
THEY WILL ABDUPT OTHER PEOPLE,MAKE IT PUBLIC AND THE FG WILL SECRETLY PAY THEM RANSOMS.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by Sitex(m): 1:22pm
for these guys to stroll in and out of dapchi to this amount of fanfare in a town that was attacked just a month ago that ordinarily should be crawling with military presence shows that we are all at the mercy of these merchants of death
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by idu1(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 1:22pm
And we wonder when it would end when Billions is used for the war
|Re: Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) by Ajisebioyolaari: 1:22pm
Dont even know what to say
