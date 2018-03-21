Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi Residents Wave & Hail Boko Haram As They Drop Off Schoolgirls (Video) (40769 Views)

Source:



Boko Haram Terrorists Hailed As They Dropped Off Dapchi Schoolgirls (VIDEO)



Below is a video showing residents hailing the Boko Haram terrorists who came to drop off the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State.



Saharareporters reports that there was confusion in the area as members of the community scampered into the bush as the terror group appeared in the area, first dropping off one the girls in a nearby village and then driving into the center of Dapchi town to drop off the rest of the girls. Five of the girls are dead according to our source. It is not clear if the Nigerian government paid any ransom to get the girls released.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqMuA6OCw8g





Too happy to watch boko haram leave 2 Likes 1 Share

What?? Incredible! Buhari,you see your life. 68 Likes 2 Shares





This speaks volume.....take or leave it the people know the truth.... Not even the FG nor Nigerian army got such appreciation and recognition after the girls release....This speaks volume.....take or leave it the people know the truth.... 145 Likes 7 Shares

Not even the FG nor Nigerian army got such appreciation and recognition after the girls release.... 3 Likes

Tell me why those hopeless waving parasites will not aspire to boko haram membership?



Boko haram is billions richer to continue its activities. This north is a curse. Tell me why those hopeless waving parasites will not aspire to boko haram membership?Boko haram is billions richer to continue its activities. This north is a curse. 178 Likes 10 Shares

Lol

Boko Haram will soon become a political party in the North. 155 Likes 4 Shares





as much as I wana believe this story I still cant



who else sees this pic doesn't add up as much as I wana believe this story I still cantwho else sees this pic doesn't add up 22 Likes 1 Share







Actually calling Nigeria a shithole country, is a very big insult to Shithole countries. Damn it! is this for realActually calling Nigeria a shithole country, is a very big insult to Shithole countries. 97 Likes 6 Shares

Believe me, this is pathetic.. Yet we have a Multi Billion budget government 5 Likes

It can only happen in a useless shithole jungle, nonsense 19 Likes 1 Share

WTF!!! and no soldiers there at that time? this speaks volumes, 30 Likes 2 Shares

please somebody should wake me up if this is a dream 22 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria the more u see the less u understand 23 Likes





If it is true then those people deserve the havoc Boko haram is causing in their towns.



Boko boys are supposed to be stoned on sight not hailed! Are you kidding me?If it is true then those people deserve the havoc Boko haram is causing in their towns.Boko boys are supposed to be stoned on sight not hailed! 7 Likes

I THOUGHT THE SAID THE CAME IN AROUND 3am. APC YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED. GOD IS WATCHING AND YOU WILL NOT GO UNPUNISH 41 Likes 3 Shares

Lol.

Poor script by Lai 12 Likes



Note: For boko haram terrorist to move around freely like this, it means they still control large territories in northeast!



Glossary of Deadly Boko-Haram In Nigeria.

1. They are a terrorist group based in northern Nigeria.

2. They are campaigning for Sharia law.

3. They bomb churches and destroyed places of worship.

4. They killed well over 30,000 people through terrorist activities since they began campaign in 2002.

5. They killed and butchered Nigerian security agencies.

6. Destroyed properties valued at billions of naira.

7. They killed scores of aid workers, humaniterian workers, school students and teachers.

8. They kidnapped thousands of people during the course of their campaign. They also specialized in Kidnapping School Girls for ransom.



Today under buhari's destructive govt, boko-Haram has been transformed into a peaceful and merciful terrorist group that value human lives, so much that people now wave and hail them whenever they are passing by. The same boko haram that brought unimaginable sorrow and hardship to thousands of families!



This deceit about fighting boko-Haram must stop. Nigerians are being deceived!





Boko-Haram is North and North is Boko-Haram!







Buhari's terrorist govt is more than happy to engage through back channels as claimed by defense minister, a terrorist group, rated 2nd deadliest in the world after ISIL that killed thousands of souls since 2002, but could not engage in Negotiations with IPOB, whom APC govt label a terrorist group even though they never killed a soul throughout their campaign for Independence.







I hope One Nigeria suckers are watching these double standards and brazen DECEPTION taking place under APC buhari's destructive govt in the name of boko-Haram. The movie is getting interesting.Note: For boko haram terrorist to move around freely like this, it means they still control large territories in northeast!Today under buhari's destructive govt, boko-Haram has been transformed into a peaceful and merciful terrorist group that value human lives, so much that people now wave and hail them whenever they are passing by. The same boko haram that brought unimaginable sorrow and hardship to thousands of families!This deceit about fighting boko-Haram must stop. Nigerians are being deceived!I hope One Nigeria suckers are watching these double standards and brazen DECEPTION taking place under APC buhari's destructive govt in the name of boko-Haram. 39 Likes 4 Shares

Later, when you say an average Northerner is a Terrorist they will start saying we are talking trash.



How will someone/some people in their right senses be waving and jubilating on seeing Boko haram terrorists, for them they would have been daydreaming of becoming one.



The hausas are easily brainwashed and so daft.. The only little relief i have is that they are bombing and kidnapping themselves in the north



That was why i asked a question lately when Unimaid was bombed, A sensible parent/guardian in the West/Eastern/southern part of the country wouldn't put his/her child in any school in the north 22 Likes

Too much of drama in this country 4 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a joke... 11 Likes

They seem pleased the terrorists returned back their girls. 4 Likes

Biko umunne m, what's the name of this movie? 3 Likes 1 Share

Just one picture?

You people are not serious at all

Please let's be serious for once. Dont tell me this actually happened. It would be a great indicator that government is aware of and furthering the Boko Haram course 4 Likes

So wetin come concern me

So the movie director receive a RED CARPET treatment earlier.



The ACTORS now received a standing ovation for their PERFORMANCE in this movie.



As if that is not enough,the movie DIRECTOR paid them millions of euros for their role play.



THIS WILL NOT BE THE LAST OF SUCH ABDUPTIONS,BOKO HARAM HAS SUDDENLY DISCOVERED A GOLD MINE.



THEY WILL ABDUPT OTHER PEOPLE,MAKE IT PUBLIC AND THE FG WILL SECRETLY PAY THEM RANSOMS.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 11 Likes

for these guys to stroll in and out of dapchi to this amount of fanfare in a town that was attacked just a month ago that ordinarily should be crawling with military presence shows that we are all at the mercy of these merchants of death 12 Likes

And we wonder when it would end when Billions is used for the war 7 Likes