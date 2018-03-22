₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,374 members, 4,147,830 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 10:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? (2747 Views)
How Often Should Girls Change Their Panties? / 10 Shameful Acts Ladies Display After Getting Under The Boxers Of A Guy / 10 Shameful Acts&Immaturity Guys Display After Getting Under The Skirt Of A Lady (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by TheUpsetGirl(f): 3:37pm On Mar 21
It still baffles me why women have to change their names because of marriage, who introduced this tradition? ,for instance my name is Isabella Peters and I want to get married to Mr Phillips, so after marriage I'm going to change my name to Isabella Phillips or Isabella Peters Phillips??.
This has to stop, I keep wondering why feminists don't include this in their agenda
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by pu7pl3(m): 3:50pm On Mar 21
Then men have to stop paying bride prices too
Respect the FTC and dont attack him
27 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by XhosaNostra(f): 3:50pm On Mar 21
Lol, that's better, in my culture, they give you a new name altogether. You'll no longer even be "Isabella", you'll be "Lorraine"
They say it's because marriage is a new identity. Whatever you did under your "old name", is now put behind you, including the name itself. You're turning on a new page as a new being, someone's wife. It's always funny watching new brides when they're still coming to terms with their new given names. You'll be calling them & they won't respond because they still haven't gotten used to them.
The new names are usually nice & meaning though.
17 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by TheUpsetGirl(f): 3:53pm On Mar 21
XhosaNostra:
that's very demeaning, changing your entire identity because of marriage
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by XhosaNostra(f): 3:58pm On Mar 21
TheUpsetGirl:
Yeah, but to be fair, they do that to guys as well. After they come back from circumcision & "become men", they also get a new name.
5 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by marunga(m): 3:59pm On Mar 21
TheUpsetGirl:you must stay upset forever. bringing useless topics. Devil's agent
19 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by swiz123(m): 4:03pm On Mar 21
Because the sad reality is that, a woman is beneath her husband. A woman is also nothing without a husband.
But since you have been silly enough to ask this question, why not ask yourself why the child you bore has your husband's name too.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by RadicallyBlunt: 4:17pm On Mar 21
Hope Mr Philips have agreed not to pay ur dowry.
TheUpsetGirl:
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by ubunja(m): 4:22pm On Mar 21
RadicallyBlunt:bride price--------->man's side to woman's side
dowry----------------> woman's side to man
dont get it twisted.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by RadicallyBlunt: 4:46pm On Mar 21
ubunja:So its women who pay dowry.
I hear you
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by MissRaine69(f): 7:00pm On Mar 21
Its not mandatory to change names based on which custom you refer to.
I have a double barrelled name ( both parents ) so does my mother. She did not change her name she added my father’s name to hers. The same for both grandmothers. That’s us it’s not common.
Coverture Law is one reason this applies to any English speaking country including former colonies. It’s not practiced in Spanish, French speaking countries or some Asian countries. From an African perspective how else can you be identified if it were not for your name? You leave your father’s home and become part of his family, their wife, daughter and mother so the name is changed too. According to Sinnah it’s prohibited for a Muslim woman to change her name after marriage.
I don’t see a Nigerian man taking his wife’s s surname do you? In this country a name is everything it opens doors or closes them shut.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by stubbornman(m): 7:40pm On Mar 21
And you had to use foreign names to make an illustration? What happened to Ojo, Okafor and the rest
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by BluntTheApostle: 7:41pm On Mar 21
XhosaNostra:
Wow, what an interesting culture.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by mzhorlah(f): 8:01pm On Mar 21
Its in their agenda but they can never win
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by TheUpsetGirl(f): 8:13pm On Mar 21
MissRaine69:
that's sad. why are the men not adding our name to their names when they get married?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by MissRaine69(f): 8:32pm On Mar 21
TheUpsetGirl:In Nigeria?
Some men still have issues with a married woman working that mindset alone is telling.
Some men do add their wives surname to theirs but not in this society.
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by Preshy561(f): 8:34pm On Mar 21
this isn't a question you ask on social media,your village people are there to answer you naw
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by PrimadonnaO(f): 8:56pm On Mar 21
XhosaNostra:
Are you for real? Where are you from, please? Never heard about this before.
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by XhosaNostra(f): 9:01pm On Mar 21
PrimadonnaO:
South Africa. Xhosa tribe.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:14pm On Mar 21
Would you like it the other way round?
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:26pm On Mar 21
Before it used to be always man on top during sex but now you stand at the top, you can't propose love to a guy let alone marriage, if you could then do, what do you want, you want our dick and give us vagina?
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by 912(m): 9:34pm On Mar 21
marunga:
Thank you for this comment. One cold stout for you
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by amakadihot87(f): 11:24pm On Mar 21
XhosaNostra:where do you come from?
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by amakadihot87(f): 11:30pm On Mar 21
This girl is getting worse than nwamaikpeo
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by TheNigerianMan: 11:33pm On Mar 21
TheUpsetGirl:
The actual question is why does a woman have to answer a man's name as the surname even when she is a child or married. Why can't it be a woman's name as the surname?
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by Nedfed(m): 11:47pm On Mar 21
swiz123:Bros u even try to answer the foullll.
My question 2 her is that must she marry?
Marriage is not meant for everybody, is a matter of choice.
Na pride dey worry Op and pple like her no dey respect husband thank you.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by XhosaNostra(f): 6:04am
amakadihot87:
South Africa.
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by Lionessza(f): 7:15am
XhosaNostra:
LMFAO @the bolded . These days, very few actually use those names outside of their husband's parents home
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by XhosaNostra(f): 7:29am
Lionessza:
Oh, really? Wow, times have changed.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by AlexCk: 7:57am
what does changing one's name have to do with feminism??
A name is a name. The most important thing is who you are, and what you have to offer.
Most women change their surname, or add their hubby's surname cause they are proud to be associated with the family.
there's nothing wrong, whether u change your name or not, it's got nothing to do with feminism. stop making mountains out of molehills biko.
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by ImaIma1(f): 8:42am
I didn't just changed my last name...i also changed my middle name to his first name
Pls click and vote.
https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/campaign/cbm5-top-500/entry?id=389425
|Re: Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? by DeadRat(m): 8:52am
All These Feminists, always Coming To Ask Stupid Question...
2 Likes
Andy Needs Advice / Frigidity ,how Do You Handle It (only People With Experience) / Post Your Challenges
Viewing this topic: lekahm(m), lungtruth(m), Seenyo, Ibrosco, Kockane(m), santa62(m), Midgut(m), GregJo, Aladeintl, saintkeppy(m), UniqueOJ(f), Rachelsblog(f), moses3691(m), raphroye(m), ihotukondu, donphilopus, clerc(m), 2ru9jaman, dunmoye11(m), degelinglacis, dejjythomas(m), DaddyKross, Stevenbright(m), Alcheringa(m), popes001, Owutuotuo(m), Jully17(f), calliope(f), nana228(f), booqee(f), bbmike(m), jerikoyan(m), chukiz(m), kingjoe(m), adeshevy, Nymeria247(m), oluwaseun63, nevilbot, livinbygrace, corpershun, royalamour(m), sugah, pateffy, Gaddafithe2nd(m), FluidQueen(f), Solace90, dragon2(m), LAGATA(m), butterflylion, noel76(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3