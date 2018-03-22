Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Why Do Women Change Their Names After Getting Married?? (2747 Views)

How Often Should Girls Change Their Panties? / 10 Shameful Acts Ladies Display After Getting Under The Boxers Of A Guy / 10 Shameful Acts&Immaturity Guys Display After Getting Under The Skirt Of A Lady (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

,for instance my name is Isabella Peters and I want to get married to Mr Phillips, so after marriage I'm going to change my name to Isabella Phillips or Isabella Peters Phillips??.

This has to stop, I keep wondering why feminists don't include this in their agenda It still baffles me why women have to change their names because of marriage, who introduced this tradition?,for instance my name is Isabella Peters and I want to get married to Mr Phillips, so after marriage I'm going to change my name to Isabella Phillips or Isabella Peters Phillips??.This has to stop, I keep wondering why feminists don't include this in their agenda







Respect the FTC and dont attack him Then men have to stop paying bride prices tooRespect the FTC and dont attack him 27 Likes





They say it's because marriage is a new identity. Whatever you did under your "old name", is now put behind you, including the name itself. You're turning on a new page as a new being, someone's wife. It's always funny watching new brides when they're still coming to terms with their new given names. You'll be calling them & they won't respond because they still haven't gotten used to them.



The new names are usually nice & meaning though. Lol, that's better, in my culture, they give you a new name altogether. You'll no longer even be "Isabella", you'll be "Lorraine"They say it's because marriage is a new identity. Whatever you did under your "old name", is now put behind you, including the name itself. You're turning on a new page as a new being, someone's wife. It's always funny watching new brides when they're still coming to terms with their new given names. You'll be calling them & they won't respond because they still haven't gotten used to them.The new names are usually nice & meaning though. 17 Likes

XhosaNostra:

Lol, that's better, in my culture, they give you a new name altogether. You'll no longer even be "Isabella", you'll be "Lorraine"



They say it's because marriage is a new identity. Whatever you did under your "old name", is now put behind you, including the name itself. You're turning on a new page as a new being, someone's wife. It's always funny watching new brides when they're still coming to terms with their new given names. You'll be calling them & they won't respond because they still haven't gotten used to them.



The new names are usually nice & meaning though.



that's very demeaning, changing your entire identity because of marriage that's very demeaning, changing your entire identity because of marriage 4 Likes 1 Share

TheUpsetGirl:







that's very demeaning, changing your entire identity because of marriage

Yeah, but to be fair, they do that to guys as well. After they come back from circumcision & "become men", they also get a new name. Yeah, but to be fair, they do that to guys as well. After they come back from circumcision & "become men", they also get a new name. 5 Likes

TheUpsetGirl:







that's very demeaning, changing your entire identity because of marriage you must stay upset forever. bringing useless topics. Devil's agent you must stay upset forever. bringing useless topics. Devil's agent 19 Likes

Because the sad reality is that, a woman is beneath her husband. A woman is also nothing without a husband.



But since you have been silly enough to ask this question, why not ask yourself why the child you bore has your husband's name too. 21 Likes 1 Share

TheUpsetGirl:

it still baffles me why women have to change their names because of marriage, who introduced this tradition? ,for instance my name is Isabella Peters and I want to get married to Mr Phillips, so after marriage I'm going to change my name to Isabella Phillips or Isabella Peters Phillips??.

This has to stop, I keep wondering why feminists don't include this in their agenda







cc lalasticlala Hope Mr Philips have agreed not to pay ur dowry. 1 Like

RadicallyBlunt:

Hope Mr Philips have agreed not to pay ur dowry. bride price--------->man's side to woman's side

dowry----------------> woman's side to man



dont get it twisted. bride price--------->man's side to woman's sidedowry----------------> woman's side to mandont get it twisted. 1 Like

ubunja:



bride price--------->man's side to woman's side

dowry----------------> woman's side to man



dont get it twisted. So its women who pay dowry.



I hear you So its women who pay dowry.I hear you

Its not mandatory to change names based on which custom you refer to.

I have a double barrelled name ( both parents ) so does my mother. She did not change her name she added my father’s name to hers. The same for both grandmothers. That’s us it’s not common.

Coverture Law is one reason this applies to any English speaking country including former colonies. It’s not practiced in Spanish, French speaking countries or some Asian countries. From an African perspective how else can you be identified if it were not for your name? You leave your father’s home and become part of his family, their wife, daughter and mother so the name is changed too. According to Sinnah it’s prohibited for a Muslim woman to change her name after marriage.



I don’t see a Nigerian man taking his wife’s s surname do you? In this country a name is everything it opens doors or closes them shut. 3 Likes

And you had to use foreign names to make an illustration ? What happened to Ojo, Okafor and the rest And you had to use foreign names to make an illustration? What happened to Ojo, Okafor and the rest 3 Likes

XhosaNostra:

Lol, that's better, in my culture, they give you a new name altogether. You'll no longer even be "Isabella", you'll be "Lorraine"



They say it's because marriage is a new identity. Whatever you did under your "old name", is now put behind you, including the name itself. You're turning on a new page as a new being, someone's wife. It's always funny watching new brides when they're still coming to terms with their new given names. You'll be calling them & they won't respond because they still haven't gotten used to them.



The new names are usually nice & meaning though.

Wow, what an interesting culture. Wow, what an interesting culture. 1 Like

Its in their agenda but they can never win 2 Likes 1 Share

MissRaine69:

Its not mandatory to change names based on which custom you refer to.

I have a double barrelled name ( both parents ) so does my mother. She did not change her name she added my father’s name to hers. The same for both grandmothers. That’s us it’s not common.

Coverture Law is one reason this applies to any English speaking country including former colonies. It’s not practiced in Spanish, French speaking countries or some Asian countries. From an African perspective how else can you be identified if it were not for your name? You leave your father’s home and become part of his family, their wife, daughter and mother so the name is changed too. According to Sinnah it’s prohibited for a Muslim woman to change her name after marriage.



I don’t see a Nigerian man taking his wife’s s surname do you? In this country a name is everything it opens doors or closes them shut.







that's sad. why are the men not adding our name to their names when they get married? that's sad. why are the men not adding our name to their names when they get married? 1 Like 1 Share

TheUpsetGirl:











that's sad. why are the men not adding our name to their names when they get married? In Nigeria?

Some men still have issues with a married woman working that mindset alone is telling.

Some men do add their wives surname to theirs but not in this society. In Nigeria?Some men still have issues with a married woman working that mindset alone is telling.Some men do add their wives surname to theirs but not in this society.

this isn't a question you ask on social media,your village people are there to answer you naw 1 Like

XhosaNostra:

Lol, that's better, in my culture, they give you a new name altogether. You'll no longer even be "Isabella", you'll be "Lorraine"



They say it's because marriage is a new identity. Whatever you did under your "old name", is now put behind you, including the name itself. You're turning on a new page as a new being, someone's wife. It's always funny watching new brides when they're still coming to terms with their new given names. You'll be calling them & they won't respond because they still haven't gotten used to them.



The new names are usually nice & meaning though.

Are you for real? Where are you from, please? Never heard about this before. Are you for real? Where are you from, please? Never heard about this before.

PrimadonnaO:





Are you for real? Where are you from, please? Never heard about this before.

South Africa. Xhosa tribe. South Africa. Xhosa tribe. 3 Likes

Would you like it the other way round?

Before it used to be always man on top during sex but now you stand at the top, you can't propose love to a guy let alone marriage, if you could then do, what do you want, you want our dick and give us vagina? 2 Likes

marunga:

you must stay upset forever. bringing useless topics. Devil's agent

Thank you for this comment. One cold stout for you Thank you for this comment. One cold stout for you

XhosaNostra:

Lol, that's better, in my culture, they give you a new name altogether. You'll no longer even be "Isabella", you'll be "Lorraine"



They say it's because marriage is a new identity. Whatever you did under your "old name", is now put behind you, including the name itself. You're turning on a new page as a new being, someone's wife. It's always funny watching new brides when they're still coming to terms with their new given names. You'll be calling them & they won't respond because they still haven't gotten used to them.



The new names are usually nice & meaning though. where do you come from? where do you come from?

This girl is getting worse than nwamaikpeo 1 Like

TheUpsetGirl:

it still baffles me why women have to change their names because of marriage, who introduced this tradition? ,for instance my name is Isabella Peters and I want to get married to Mr Phillips, so after marriage I'm going to change my name to Isabella Phillips or Isabella Peters Phillips??.

This has to stop, I keep wondering why feminists don't include this in their agenda







cc lalasticlala

The actual question is why does a woman have to answer a man's name as the surname even when she is a child or married. Why can't it be a woman's name as the surname? The actual question is why does a woman have to answer a man's name as the surname even when she is a child or married. Why can't it be a woman's name as the surname? 2 Likes

swiz123:

Because the sad reality is that, a woman is beneath her husband. A woman is also nothing without a husband.



But since you have been silly enough to ask this question, why not ask yourself why the child you bore has your husband's name too.



Bros u even try to answer the foullll.

My question 2 her is that must she marry?

Marriage is not meant for everybody, is a matter of choice.

Na pride dey worry Op and pple like her no dey respect husband thank you. Bros u even try to answer the foullll.My question 2 her is thatMarriage is not meant for everybody, is a matter of choice.Na pride dey worry Op and pple like her no dey respect husband thank you. 2 Likes

amakadihot87:

where do you come from?

South Africa. South Africa.

XhosaNostra:

Lol, that's better, in my culture, they give you a new name altogether. You'll no longer even be "Isabella", you'll be "Lorraine"



They say it's because marriage is a new identity. Whatever you did under your "old name", is now put behind you, including the name itself. You're turning on a new page as a new being, someone's wife. It's always funny watching new brides when they're still coming to terms with their new given names. You'll be calling them & they won't respond because they still haven't gotten used to them.



The new names are usually nice & meaning though.





LMFAO @the bolded . These days, very few actually use those names outside of their husband's parents home LMFAO @the bolded . These days, very few actually use those names outside of their husband's parents home 1 Like

Lionessza:









LMFAO @the bolded . These days, very few actually use those names outside of their husband's parents home

Oh, really? Wow, times have changed. Oh, really? Wow, times have changed. 1 Like

what does changing one's name have to do with feminism??



A name is a name. The most important thing is who you are, and what you have to offer.

Most women change their surname, or add their hubby's surname cause they are proud to be associated with the family.





there's nothing wrong, whether u change your name or not, it's got nothing to do with feminism. stop making mountains out of molehills biko.







Pls click and vote.



https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/campaign/cbm5-top-500/entry?id=389425 I didn't just changed my last name...i also changed my middle name to his first namePls click and vote.