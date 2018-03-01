₦airaland Forum

Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:20pm
Police authorities swooped in on some young people who were enjoying themselves in a hotel following a tip-off. The teenagers who are reported to be below 18 years old - were nabbed right in the act while engaging in sexual acts in Uganda. Some of the guys were seen in the hotel with their fellow guys while some were seen having fun with some girls.

They were arrested and taken to the station where they were booked for engaging in the ''illicit'' act.

The photos which have been trending on Facebook - have incurred wrath of some online users who feel that they youths should be left to enjoy themselves.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/policemen-raid-hotel-apprehend-young-lovers-sex-see-photos.html

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:21pm
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:21pm
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by greatnaija01: 4:22pm
CHAI they INVADED their Privacy.

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Aonkuuse(m): 4:27pm
Africans and useless police. Nigeria is a dame of underage marriages not to talk of sex. see how them the parade them as If they have arrested shakau

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Clementz0(m): 4:27pm
I Aint In Support Of The Bad Act But I Think The Police Should Attend To More Important Matters,People Are Dying Of Injustice And Oppression Leave The Folks Alone So Far They Weren't Forced And Itx No Rape Tin.

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:29pm
They look so malnourished @ d pix

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 4:34pm
Why the guy forming like he's "dead" @ the first pix sef!

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by BendTheKnee: 4:37pm
shocked



Children of nowadays are now growing some balls




When I was their age, we were doing it deep inside the bush

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by internationalman(m): 4:51pm
Feminist op blurring the face of the girl

You see your life?

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by tyerumi(m): 4:55pm
shocked shocked shocked
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Afonjas: 4:55pm
Why is the government sniffing nose on wetin wey no concern them?

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by iihtNigeria: 4:55pm
EeHH
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by yinka2011: 4:55pm
leave them alone
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 4:56pm
Police authorities swooped in on some young people who were enjoying themselves in a hotel following a tip-off. The teenagers who are reported to be below 18 years old - were nabbed right in the act while engaging in sexual acts in Uganda. Some of the guys were seen in the hotel with their fellow guys...........

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by dynicks(m): 4:56pm
chai!
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 4:56pm
When there is no crime in your country na too dey mumu na....see us wey dey complain of shortage of policemen...
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Proudlyngwa(m): 4:57pm
This is gender inequality at its finest.


Men love wayward girls, now how are those girls going to trend when you cover their faces













.


Nb.
No pun intended.
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by jegz25(m): 4:57pm
So somebody can't not make love in peace again. Wakanda life is this in Africa?
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:57pm
Children going to the hotel to have sex !
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by bobokeshington: 4:58pm
Nawa o Somebody cannot do mummy and daddy again

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 4:58pm
grin
See the other guy making calls like boss

See useless police wey no get work
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Auxiliary(m): 4:58pm
Make una leave them make dem enjoy dere life nah...


Imagine what is happening in our world... They are trying to hard to usurp Kenya in such news... I no come understand diz world again...
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Talktoyoulater(f): 4:58pm
grin
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Appetizer(m): 4:59pm
LIke I heard!


If its Uganda or Kenya or Zimbabwe - Sex is involved

If its Nigeria or Ghana - 419 is involved

The rest of the countries don't really matter

I mean, what good can come out of a shithole continent
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by money121(m): 4:59pm
Ok
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Daddyboy101(m): 4:59pm
So
Person no fit Enjoy himself again.
Cum to my street...na one primary SKUL for area na there be our Based...
WHO HOTEL EPP??

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by fk001: 5:00pm
I have lost my spectacles



Pls help me check are they our very own Ugandan Jews AKA flatinos.

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by kinzation(m): 5:00pm
MhizzAJ:
They look so malnourished @ d pix
Pele o miss nutritionist ...

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by kereman1(m): 5:00pm
Shilren of nowadays,
if she get pregnant now, they will say its an accident,

Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Onijagidijagan(m): 5:00pm
why now
Re: Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) by Lomprico2: 5:00pm
At second pix, the boy's face was like "my own don finish, I don die today" grin

