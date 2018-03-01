Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos) (10912 Views)

Couple Found Dead In A Car In Germany During Sex After They Turned Engine On / Is It Wrong To Have Sex After Taking Holy Communion In Church Today? / He Proposed To His Girlfriend In The Swimming Pool Of A Lagos Hotel (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





They were arrested and taken to the station where they were booked for engaging in the ''illicit'' act.



The photos which have been trending on Facebook - have incurred wrath of some online users who feel that they youths should be left to enjoy themselves.



Source; Police authorities swooped in on some young people who were enjoying themselves in a hotel following a tip-off. The teenagers who are reported to be below 18 years old - were nabbed right in the act while engaging in sexual acts in Uganda. Some of the guys were seen in the hotel with their fellow guys while some were seen having fun with some girls.They were arrested and taken to the station where they were booked for engaging in the ''illicit'' act.The photos which have been trending on Facebook - have incurred wrath of some online users who feel that they youths should be left to enjoy themselves.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/policemen-raid-hotel-apprehend-young-lovers-sex-see-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

CHAI they INVADED their Privacy. 4 Likes

Africans and useless police. Nigeria is a dame of underage marriages not to talk of sex. see how them the parade them as If they have arrested shakau 7 Likes 1 Share

I Aint In Support Of The Bad Act But I Think The Police Should Attend To More Important Matters,People Are Dying Of Injustice And Oppression Leave The Folks Alone So Far They Weren't Forced And Itx No Rape Tin. 3 Likes 1 Share

They look so malnourished @ d pix 1 Like

Why the guy forming like he's "dead" @ the first pix sef! 1 Like









Children of nowadays are now growing some balls









When I was their age, we were doing it deep inside the bush Children of nowadays are now growing some ballsWhen I was their age, we were doing it deep inside the bush 3 Likes

Feminist op blurring the face of the girl



You see your life? 9 Likes

Why is the government sniffing nose on wetin wey no concern them? 5 Likes

EeHH

leave them alone

Police authorities swooped in on some young people who were enjoying themselves in a hotel following a tip-off. The teenagers who are reported to be below 18 years old - were nabbed right in the act while engaging in sexual acts in Uganda. Some of the guys were seen in the hotel with their fellow guys........... 5 Likes

chai!

When there is no crime in your country na too dey mumu na....see us wey dey complain of shortage of policemen...

This is gender inequality at its finest.





Men love wayward girls, now how are those girls going to trend when you cover their faces



























.





Nb.

No pun intended.

So somebody can't not make love in peace again. Wakanda life is this in Africa?

Children going to the hotel to have sex !

Nawa o Somebody cannot do mummy and daddy again 3 Likes



See the other guy making calls like boss



See useless police wey no get work See the other guy making calls like bossSee useless police wey no get work

Make una leave them make dem enjoy dere life nah...





Imagine what is happening in our world... They are trying to hard to usurp Kenya in such news... I no come understand diz world again...

LIke I heard!





If its Uganda or Kenya or Zimbabwe - Sex is involved



If its Nigeria or Ghana - 419 is involved



The rest of the countries don't really matter



I mean, what good can come out of a shithole continent

Ok



Person no fit Enjoy himself again .

Cum to my street...na one primary SKUL for area na there be our Based...

WHO HOTEL EPP?? SoPerson no fit Enjoy himself againCum to my street...na one primary SKUL for area na there be our Based...WHO HOTEL EPP?? 1 Like

I have lost my spectacles







Pls help me check are they our very own Ugandan Jews AKA flatinos. 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

They look so malnourished @ d pix Pele o miss nutritionist ... Pele o miss nutritionist ... 1 Like

Shilren of nowadays,

if she get pregnant now, they will say its an accident, 1 Like

why now