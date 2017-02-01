Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama (23984 Views)

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/see-what-baby-daddy-did-to-his-4-months.html A woman has explained how her baby daddy assaulted her. She said she can’t even breast-feed their 4 months old baby after the baby-daddy inflicted serious injuries on her body..





What did u do? 17 Likes 1 Share

she breastfeed with her mouth?



Some men are just not responsible, but can we blame them?



Its better she leaves that environment immediately for her safety.

I know some people will come and ask what she did to deserve this violence,speaks volume of their upbringing 14 Likes 4 Shares

Baby dad and baby mama is fast replacing husband and wife

God pls save us 44 Likes 4 Shares





There is never valid reason for violence





though u be feeling like whipping booty when somebody wrong u!!! They can be 3 times yer size and u still trying dang. People need to learn how to keep their hands to themselves

Baby dad and baby mama is fast replacing husband and wife

true true

Baby dad and baby mama is fast replacing husband and wife

You took the words right out of my mouth. Societal decay is the new norm.

I won't blame him much because,1 you haven't told us what you didt that resulted to the assult, 2. I so much know the power of a lady's mouth. 20 Likes 1 Share

I won't blame him much because,1 you haven't told us what you didt that resulted to the assult, 2. I so much know the power of a lady's mouth.

Nice one my love .

thanks Dear

You're welcome my everything

Thank God you are female, you definitely have or will have a sister or a daughter,no matter what she did, abuse should never be involved, well since its clear you support violence on women, sweetie to each his onion, let what we wish for others come to us

So what should we do, we should beat your baby daddy?

Some men are just not responsible, but can we blame them?



Its better she leaves that environment immediately for her safety.

My dear no matter what she did, so long as she didn't commit murder, burnt the guy house or sold it, there is definitely no need for beating, even if she did the above mentioned acts, it's not a reason to raise a hand on her but I know that most good guys endurance limit would not accommodate the above acts

my dear reason b4 u write, i don't support violence buh hey b reasonable and stp d sentiments, ima lady and i wudn2 pray 4 such, ds lady here only did nt tel us wat happened, she only tod us hw she's bin abused, c'mon, i only conclude wen i hear 4rm both sides, av u asked wat prompted him 2 do such, der's a way u talk 2 a man & twill melt d animal in him.

Kenya? m not surprised

besides madam i only said i know the power of a lady's mouth.

Did she commit murder? I guess no, did sell all his property? I guess no, Did she kill the boy's mother, father and sibling? I guess no, My dear under no condition should such harm come to her, I'm privileged to be in a profession where women are brought in with various degrees of injury cos of useless reason such as not giving hubby money, useless argument with hubby and the least go on and you a lady had the guts to make such utterances, pray such doesn't befall you and until you witness a first hand consultation on what women pass through in the hands of wife beaters, please it will be very important for you to keep mute when issues like this are raised.

I"ve said all I want to say, he who has ears, let him hear

Barbaric

and it will be better for you to stop quoting, must especially when I have freedom of expression, i'm entitled to my own opinion. Ma'am. See me see wahala oooh.

Guess that was for you

Like I said earlier, thank God you are a lady, you have a sister and you will have a daughter, let what we wish others never pass us by. As simple as A, B ,C

Thanks to God I've never experienced.

w2's ur problm nah, ehn, abi u dnt undastnd english ehn, did i wish anybody bad?. Y won't u comnt and get lost.

psychiatric case

Baby daddy right? Not husband better run you no come life Come die for person