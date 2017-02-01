₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by contactmorak: 9:54pm On Feb 03
A woman has explained how her baby daddy assaulted her. She said she can’t even breast-feed their 4 months old baby after the baby-daddy inflicted serious injuries on her body..
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by contactmorak: 9:54pm On Feb 03
hmm
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by fckmn24seg(m): 9:55pm On Feb 03
O fo lenu
9 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by dingbang(m): 9:58pm On Feb 03
What did u do?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by Jacksparr0w127: 9:59pm On Feb 03
contactmorak:she breastfeed with her mouth?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by Berbierklaus(f): 10:01pm On Feb 03
Some men are just not responsible, but can we blame them?
Its better she leaves that environment immediately for her safety.
I know some people will come and ask what she did to deserve this violence,speaks volume of their upbringing
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by chynie: 10:01pm On Feb 03
Baby dad and baby mama is fast replacing husband and wife
God pls save us
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by DeepFriedPuff(f): 10:03pm On Feb 03
dang. People need to learn how to keep their hands to themselves
There is never valid reason for violence
though u be feeling like whipping booty when somebody wrong u!!! They can be 3 times yer size and u still trying
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 10:06pm On Feb 03
chynie:true
6 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by thesicilian: 10:08pm On Feb 03
chynie:You took the words right out of my mouth. Societal decay is the new norm.
14 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by treasuredluv(f): 10:12pm On Feb 03
I won't blame him much because,1 you haven't told us what you didt that resulted to the assult, 2. I so much know the power of a lady's mouth.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by ikp120(m): 10:15pm On Feb 03
treasuredluv:
Nice one my love .
4 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by treasuredluv(f): 10:17pm On Feb 03
ikp120:thanks Dear
1 Like
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by ikp120(m): 10:22pm On Feb 03
treasuredluv:You're welcome my everything
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by kretoz: 10:34pm On Feb 03
treasuredluv:Thank God you are female, you definitely have or will have a sister or a daughter,no matter what she did, abuse should never be involved, well since its clear you support violence on women, sweetie to each his onion, let what we wish for others come to us
13 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by EmperorTech: 10:39pm On Feb 03
So what should we do, we should beat your baby daddy?
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by kretoz: 10:40pm On Feb 03
Berbierklaus:My dear no matter what she did, so long as she didn't commit murder, burnt the guy house or sold it, there is definitely no need for beating, even if she did the above mentioned acts, it's not a reason to raise a hand on her but I know that most good guys endurance limit would not accommodate the above acts
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by treasuredluv(f): 10:44pm On Feb 03
kretoz:my dear reason b4 u write, i don't support violence buh hey b reasonable and stp d sentiments, ima lady and i wudn2 pray 4 such, ds lady here only did nt tel us wat happened, she only tod us hw she's bin abused, c'mon, i only conclude wen i hear 4rm both sides, av u asked wat prompted him 2 do such, der's a way u talk 2 a man & twill melt d animal in him.
17 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:46pm On Feb 03
Kenya? m not surprised
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by treasuredluv(f): 10:47pm On Feb 03
kretoz:besides madam i only said i know the power of a lady's mouth.
3 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by kretoz: 10:53pm On Feb 03
treasuredluv:Did she commit murder? I guess no, did sell all his property? I guess no, Did she kill the boy's mother, father and sibling? I guess no, My dear under no condition should such harm come to her, I'm privileged to be in a profession where women are brought in with various degrees of injury cos of useless reason such as not giving hubby money, useless argument with hubby and the least go on and you a lady had the guts to make such utterances, pray such doesn't befall you and until you witness a first hand consultation on what women pass through in the hands of wife beaters, please it will be very important for you to keep mute when issues like this are raised.
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by kretoz: 10:55pm On Feb 03
treasuredluv:I"ve said all I want to say, he who has ears, let him hear
5 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by Gladiator1: 10:56pm On Feb 03
Barbaric
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by treasuredluv(f): 10:56pm On Feb 03
kretoz:and it will be better for you to stop quoting, must especially when I have freedom of expression, i'm entitled to my own opinion. Ma'am. See me see wahala oooh.
8 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by treasuredluv(f): 10:58pm On Feb 03
kretoz:Guess that was for you
2 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by kretoz: 10:59pm On Feb 03
treasuredluv:Like I said earlier, thank God you are a lady, you have a sister and you will have a daughter, let what we wish others never pass us by. As simple as A, B ,C
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by Nma27(f): 11:00pm On Feb 03
Thanks to God I've never experienced.
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by treasuredluv(f): 11:02pm On Feb 03
kretoz:w2's ur problm nah, ehn, abi u dnt undastnd english ehn, did i wish anybody bad?. Y won't u comnt and get lost.
3 Likes
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by auntysimbiat(f): 11:12pm On Feb 03
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by Elliotwiz1(m): 11:13pm On Feb 03
psychiatric case
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by darfay: 11:14pm On Feb 03
Baby daddy right? Not husband better run you no come life Come die for person
|Re: Babydaddy Assaults His 4 Months Breastfeeding Baby Mama by ipobarecriminals: 11:14pm On Feb 03
such useless men can only exercise their lunacy skill,beating women @ home.Let them drag the goat out to face his fellow REAL men.Abeg,police should cripple him,let see if he'll ever beat woman again
2 Likes
