|Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by iamherry(m): 7:07pm
The insurgents transported the girls back to Dapchi in the early hours of today.
Mrs Wakil, popularly called “Mama Boko Haram”, who appeared highly elated, told NAN that she received the news of the release of the girls with “great joy.”
She commanded the Federal Government and other parties who contributed to the development, and expressed the hope that the remaining girls including Chibok girls would also be released soon.
“I am highly elated over the release of the girls, it is a welcome development,” she said.
NAN report Mrs Wakil had earlier indicated interest to work towards the release of the abducted girls.
Also, Bashir Manzo, the chairman, Parents Association of the Dapchi Abducted Girls, said that they were happy over the development.
Manzo disclosed that they were currently taking head count of the girls, adding most of them had returned to their homes.
Similarly, Mr Maina Musa and Ayuba Alamson, parents of abducted Chibok school girls, expressed joy over the development.
They, however, tasked the government to secure the release of the remaining school girls in insurgents’ captivity.
“It is disheartening on our part to see that our remaining children are still languishing in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents in the past four years,” Alamson said.
Alamson noted that over 100 Chibok girls were in Boko Haram captivity since 2014.
He called on the international community to support the Federal Government secure release of the girls and others still in captivity.
NAN reports also that representatives of the Chibok Parents Association had this morning paid a solidarity visit to Dapchi, to rejoice with the affected families.
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Cardinaljossy(m): 7:10pm
See title.
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Tocheagle(m): 7:15pm
Chaaaaaaaaange
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Penalty82(m): 7:40pm
I blame Tinubu
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by iSage: 8:30pm
Mama Boko haram What a name.
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by SEMO007(m): 8:30pm
Mmm
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Yeeyo: 8:31pm
Mama boko haram u are a great prostitute of bkh useless woman u will burn hell with all ur supporter's.
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by anibirelawal(m): 8:31pm
OK
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by belente(m): 8:31pm
Ok
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by vicky6: 8:32pm
. hmm.. My question is how did boko haram drive down all the way from sambisa unchallenged to dapchi, spent time preaching (according to locals), dropped the girls and comfortably left, without any challenge?
SCAM!!!!
Buhari is bokoharam!!!!
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by kenbee(m): 8:32pm
Dapchi kidnap stories, All N wash!
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by nairaman66(m): 8:32pm
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Spuggie: 8:32pm
Pathetic. People must have their PVCs ready.
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by alsudaes1(m): 8:32pm
I did doubt my eyes too upon reading the title
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by manitoba(m): 8:32pm
Nigeria, I hail thee
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Ellabae(f): 8:32pm
Thank God they are safe
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Philinho(m): 8:33pm
Govt making money from evil source using the head of the whole nation .God will destroy the wicked
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Dontquit: 8:33pm
I am just thinking of how i will one day explain dis Picture of Dapchi people waving to boko haram to my children n grand children.... what is wrong with us?
Achebe was right... "der was a country"
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Aieboocaar(m): 8:33pm
This is the day i officially regret being a nigerian!!!!
I seriously need to ask angel michael who tampered with the software programme that was supposed to give me a better country at birth
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Dearlord(m): 8:33pm
Active Government.
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by iambabaG: 8:34pm
I don’t regard Nigeria as a country but a failed state..!! Countries like Ghana, Canada, Egypt would have none of this balderdash! #VeryPathetic
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by kstyle2(m): 8:34pm
Honestly, we really do have the wotst set of leaders. I find it uncanny how a group of terrorist will drive into a community filled with military men, drop those girls and nothing was done to them(terrorist) to prevent such shame from happening again. Nigeria is now a laughing stock to the world
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Bishov(m): 8:34pm
mama of afonja republic of skull miners..
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Thewesterner(m): 8:35pm
Mixed feelings... Happy for the girls/parents... Sad for Nigeria
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by free2ryhme: 8:36pm
iamherry:
scam
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by WalterEmmanuel: 8:36pm
Jeez mehnnnn..... What a time to be alive
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Bomoobacom: 8:36pm
So boko boys now do delivery service....returning abducted girls back without hinderance n APC is claiming no ransome was paid
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Spinojaja26: 8:37pm
she knows the people that is pepetrating these evil acts and fed govt allow her to be moving free. It is only when an Igbo man becomes the President of Nigeria that this will stop
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by Euouae: 8:37pm
Haters!
Same people would have blamed him if girls were not released
Now they so pained that the girls were released
Pure hate
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by dabeto: 8:37pm
I lost hope in Nigeria since Buhari came to power. With the event of organized abduction and release of Dapchi girls my lost hope is reconfirmed.
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by sanpipita(m): 8:37pm
Mama Boko Haram una well done o, hope una go allow us rest before una stage another kidnap, God help Nigeria
|Re: Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls by oochi123(f): 8:37pm
This one na mama Ninja
