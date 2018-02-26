Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mama Boko Haram Reacts To The Release Of #dapchi Schoolgirls (8660 Views)

Charly Boy Blasts President Buhari Over Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls (video) / Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode / After The Release Of Kemi Olunloyo , Flavour Shares Topless Picture Again !!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mrs Wakil, popularly called “Mama Boko Haram”, who appeared highly elated, told NAN that she received the news of the release of the girls with “great joy.”



She commanded the Federal Government and other parties who contributed to the development, and expressed the hope that the remaining girls including Chibok girls would also be released soon.







“I am highly elated over the release of the girls, it is a welcome development,” she said.



NAN report Mrs Wakil had earlier indicated interest to work towards the release of the abducted girls.



Also, Bashir Manzo, the chairman, Parents Association of the Dapchi Abducted Girls, said that they were happy over the development.



Manzo disclosed that they were currently taking head count of the girls, adding most of them had returned to their homes.



Similarly, Mr Maina Musa and Ayuba Alamson, parents of abducted Chibok school girls, expressed joy over the development.



They, however, tasked the government to secure the release of the remaining school girls in insurgents’ captivity.



“It is disheartening on our part to see that our remaining children are still languishing in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents in the past four years,” Alamson said.



Alamson noted that over 100 Chibok girls were in Boko Haram captivity since 2014.



He called on the international community to support the Federal Government secure release of the girls and others still in captivity.



NAN reports also that representatives of the Chibok Parents Association had this morning paid a solidarity visit to Dapchi, to rejoice with the affected families.



https://musbizu.ng/mama-boko-haram-reacts-release-dapchi-schoolgirls/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter The insurgents transported the girls back to Dapchi in the early hours of today.Mrs Wakil, popularly called “Mama Boko Haram”, who appeared highly elated, told NAN that she received the news of the release of the girls with “great joy.”She commanded the Federal Government and other parties who contributed to the development, and expressed the hope that the remaining girls including Chibok girls would also be released soon.“I am highly elated over the release of the girls, it is a welcome development,” she said.NAN report Mrs Wakil had earlier indicated interest to work towards the release of the abducted girls.Also, Bashir Manzo, the chairman, Parents Association of the Dapchi Abducted Girls, said that they were happy over the development.Manzo disclosed that they were currently taking head count of the girls, adding most of them had returned to their homes.Similarly, Mr Maina Musa and Ayuba Alamson, parents of abducted Chibok school girls, expressed joy over the development.They, however, tasked the government to secure the release of the remaining school girls in insurgents’ captivity.“It is disheartening on our part to see that our remaining children are still languishing in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents in the past four years,” Alamson said.Alamson noted that over 100 Chibok girls were in Boko Haram captivity since 2014.He called on the international community to support the Federal Government secure release of the girls and others still in captivity.NAN reports also that representatives of the Chibok Parents Association had this morning paid a solidarity visit to Dapchi, to rejoice with the affected families.

See title. Lol

Chaaaaaaaaange 4 Likes

I blame Tinubu I blame Tinubu 6 Likes

Mama Boko haram What a name. What a name.

Mmm

Mama boko haram u are a great prostitute of bkh useless woman u will burn hell with all ur supporter's. 2 Likes 1 Share

OK

Ok

. hmm.. My question is how did boko haram drive down all the way from sambisa unchallenged to dapchi, spent time preaching (according to locals), dropped the girls and comfortably left, without any challenge?







SCAM!!!!



Buhari is bokoharam!!!! SCAM!!!!Buhari is bokoharam!!!! 10 Likes

Dapchi kidnap stories, All N wash! 4 Likes

5 Likes

Pathetic. People must have their PVCs ready. 5 Likes 1 Share

Cardinaljossy:

See title. Lol I did doubt my eyes too upon reading the title I did doubt my eyes too upon reading the title

Nigeria, I hail thee

Thank God they are safe

Govt making money from evil source using the head of the whole nation .God will destroy the wicked 1 Like

I am just thinking of how i will one day explain dis Picture of Dapchi people waving to boko haram to my children n grand children.... what is wrong with us?

Achebe was right... "der was a country" 13 Likes 1 Share

This is the day i officially regret being a nigerian!!!!



I seriously need to ask angel michael who tampered with the software programme that was supposed to give me a better country at birth 5 Likes 1 Share

Active Government.

I don’t regard Nigeria as a country but a failed state..!! Countries like Ghana, Canada, Egypt would have none of this balderdash! #VeryPathetic 1 Like

Honestly, we really do have the wotst set of leaders. I find it uncanny how a group of terrorist will drive into a community filled with military men, drop those girls and nothing was done to them(terrorist) to prevent such shame from happening again. Nigeria is now a laughing stock to the world 2 Likes

mama of afonja republic of skull miners.. mama of afonja republic of skull miners.. 1 Like

Mixed feelings... Happy for the girls/parents... Sad for Nigeria

iamherry:

The insurgents transported the girls back to Dapchi in the early hours of today.



Mrs Wakil, popularly called “Mama Boko Haram”, who appeared highly elated, told NAN that she received the news of the release of the girls with “great joy.”



She commanded the Federal Government and other parties who contributed to the development, and expressed the hope that the remaining girls including Chibok girls would also be released soon.







“I am highly elated over the release of the girls, it is a welcome development,” she said.



NAN report Mrs Wakil had earlier indicated interest to work towards the release of the abducted girls.



Also, Bashir Manzo, the chairman, Parents Association of the Dapchi Abducted Girls, said that they were happy over the development.



Manzo disclosed that they were currently taking head count of the girls, adding most of them had returned to their homes.



Similarly, Mr Maina Musa and Ayuba Alamson, parents of abducted Chibok school girls, expressed joy over the development.



They, however, tasked the government to secure the release of the remaining school girls in insurgents’ captivity.



“It is disheartening on our part to see that our remaining children are still languishing in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents in the past four years,” Alamson said.



Alamson noted that over 100 Chibok girls were in Boko Haram captivity since 2014.



He called on the international community to support the Federal Government secure release of the girls and others still in captivity.



NAN reports also that representatives of the Chibok Parents Association had this morning paid a solidarity visit to Dapchi, to rejoice with the affected families.



https://musbizu.ng/mama-boko-haram-reacts-release-dapchi-schoolgirls/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

scam scam

Jeez mehnnnn..... What a time to be alive 1 Like

So boko boys now do delivery service....returning abducted girls back without hinderance n APC is claiming no ransome was paid 1 Like

she knows the people that is pepetrating these evil acts and fed govt allow her to be moving free. It is only when an Igbo man becomes the President of Nigeria that this will stop

Haters!



Same people would have blamed him if girls were not released





Now they so pained that the girls were released





Pure hate 1 Like

I lost hope in Nigeria since Buhari came to power. With the event of organized abduction and release of Dapchi girls my lost hope is reconfirmed. 5 Likes

Mama Boko Haram una well done o, hope una go allow us rest before una stage another kidnap, God help Nigeria 2 Likes