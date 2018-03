Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man ''Working In Oil Company'' Tries To Scam Lady On Facebook. Then This Happens (9569 Views)

His prospective victim, Chinaka who apparently knew the game the scammer was playing - showed him that she's smart and really from Imo state.



She took to her Facebook account to post the below;



Pls girls be careful with all this b*tches they're everywhere now oooo.....this stupid fool thinks that am one of those desperate girls he can scam but God pass him! Pls share and save other girls from this mess...



This girl na real Gee.... 29 Likes 1 Share





"I don't noMarry have Chans"



Is it by force to do yahoo?



All these upcoming Gee sef. See grammatical blunders 11 Likes



oil n gas .... cant even spell nonsense



lol

Only a fool

Nothing special here, even oyinbo won't fall for that rubbish.



Local scammer 1 Like

Oil company line still de rain?





wrong hand...the guy is still a learner. wrong hand...the guy is still a learner.





Meanwhile, Someone who is a staff of "Chaverlom" should "nomarry" be able to afford N400 airtime na....... The lady is barely only smart by half.....she even deleted some of her messages to appear like she was smart from the beginning. She actually replied him when he asked for her occupation. Where is that part? Two dullards.



Am just imagining him pronounce it. ChevelronAm just imagining him pronounce it. 1 Like 1 Share









Typical Igbo









And the girl almost fall for it, she deleted some of her chat with him. His English sucksTypical IgboAnd the girl almost fall for it, she deleted some of her chat with him. 3 Likes 1 Share

A clear case of an apprentice who didn't complete his learning process

This is too poor mennh 1 Like

Kikikikikikikiki

HE LIVES IN LAGOS BUT WORKS IN ABJ 2 Likes







Owerri babe... haaaa

but the English na kwarupsian 1 Like

lana Developer working in Oyel and Gasi seckitorlana 1 Like





Dear English Language,



What are you waiting for?



Just RIP "Charvelom", "enly loger"Dear English Language,What are you waiting for?Just RIP



Lazy ass No be only "Charvelom" na watermelonLazy ass

Rip to mr English....

oburu na imaghi asu asusu bekee, biko suo na igbo, MA obu na olu ndi eji Mara obodo unu, ogini ihe kam na ahu here 2 Likes

